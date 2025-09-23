District of Columbia
Community leaders turn out for Wanda Alston Foundation Fall Reception
Annual event serves as fundraiser in support of homeless LGBTQ youth
D.C. Council members Robert White (D-At-Large) and Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), the Council’s only openly gay member, and former D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams were among the more than 130 people who turned out Sept. 19 for the Wanda Alston Foundation’s annual Fall Reception.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the D.C.-based organization, founded in 2008, which provides transitional housing and support services for homeless and at-risk LGBTQ youth.
“The Foundation operates a transitional housing program offering up to 18 months of support, including case management, life skills, and connections to health services, helping hundreds of youths toward independence and stability,” the Foundation has said on its website.
D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) and Council member Matt Frumin (D-Ward 3), who did not attend the event, joined Williams, Parker and “many others” as Honorary Hosts, according to a statement released by the Alston Foundation.
The statement says the theme of this year’s Fall Reception was “celebrating queer resilience and building a bold future together.” It says it also marked the beginning of an “exciting new chapter” under the leadership of Cesar Toledo, who became the Alston Foundation’s executive director earlier this year following the retirement of longtime executive director June Crenshaw.
“As the Foundation enters a transformative new chapter, we’re scaling and deepening our impact to meet the urgent needs of at-risk and homeless LGBTQ + youth,” the statement adds.
Toledo told the Washington Blade this year’s Fall Reception raised over $55,000.
He said the location of the upscale space where the reception was held, a Penthouse Rooftop reception area overlooking the city’s Southwest Waterfront and Wharf at 800 Maine Ave., S.W., was provided free of charge by Cornerstone Government Affairs, a local consulting firm that supports the work of the Alston Foundation.
Williams, who served as D.C. mayor for two terms, from 1999 to 2007, told the gathering he was honored to have hired Wanda Alston, an acclaimed feminist leader and LGBTQ rights advocate, as the first director of his newly created Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs.
Alston served in that position from 2004 until her death on March 16, 2005, when she was murdered in her home by a neighbor who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 24 years in prison.
Williams joined others who spoke at the Fall Reception in saying Alston’s dedication to the rights of minorities, including LGBTQ people, inspired them to become lifelong LGBTQ allies and committed supporters of the Wanda Alston Foundation.
D.C. attorney Darrin Glymph, the longtime chair of the Alston Foundation’s Board of Directors and the principal partner in a law firm that has provided financial support for the Foundation, was honored at the reception as a recipient of the Foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Others who were honored with awards at the reception included Lamont Atkins, Director of Government & External Affairs at PEPCO, who received the Community Impact Award; D.C. Front Runners, the LGBTQ sports group, received the Partner of the Year Award; and Alston Foundation staff member JoElla Goodwine received the Icon of the Year Award.
“At the Fall Reception, the room overflowed with love and LGBTQ+ power as we launched the next chapter of the Foundation,” Toledo told the Blade.
“With leaders like Council members Robert White and Zachary Parker, allies like Pepco, and friends by our side, we didn’t just meet our fundraising goal – we smashed it,” he said.” Every dollar raised will directly support the LGBTQ+ youth at our housing facility who need us now more than ever.”
SMYAL Fall Brunch to focus on celebration — even in these dark times
‘This is why we fight — this is why we come together’
SMYAL Executive Director Erin Whelan has one goal for this year’s SMYAL Fall Brunch — to center joy.
“Joy is just as important as the pain and the worry in the advocacy,” Whelan told the Washington Blade in an interview.
It’s not that SMYAL’s Fall Brunch, now in its 28th iteration, hasn’t always been a joyful fête. Or that the organization, which has also been around for four decades, doesn’t have much to celebrate.
It’s that during a time when President Donald Trump’s administration is bent on curtailing LGBTQ rights, whether by blocking minors’ access to gender affirming care or prohibiting gender marker changes on IDs, LGBTQ advocates find themselves in an environment in which they have more to worry about than to celebrate.
But Whelan believes it’s still important to applaud the examples of progress even if the progress can sometimes be more individualized than collective.
“There are still stories being told and individuals being impacted in amazing ways by work that’s happening,” Whelan said. “When we think about us as a whole and as a community, [the current political climate] feels heavy. And what is at stake of being lost and [has] already been lost also feels heavy. But those individual stories, those moments of joy that you get to see on youths’ faces that are speaking at the brunch, bring incredible joy.”
“These [are] moments of ‘This is why we fight. This is why we come together,’” she continued.
Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders — otherwise known by the acronym SMYAL — will host its annual Fall Brunch celebrating the youth the organization works with on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis in Washington D.C. The event includes a cocktail reception, silent auction, a three-course brunch, and remarks from local leaders in the LGBTQ community.
This brunch is SMYAL’s premier event, Whelan said, and the organization is expecting about 900 attendees. The brunch also has more than a dozen sponsors including prominent companies in corporate America such as Amazon, KPMG and Verizon. (The Washington Blade is also a sponsor of the event.)
The event will begin with a cocktail reception accompanied by a silent auction, the proceeds of which will benefit SMYAL’s youth advocacy work. Thereafter, guests will sit for brunch and listen to speeches highlighting SMYAL’s accomplishments with LGBTQ youth.
One of the event’s speakers, activist Lily Rood, plans on making a call to action for those in the queer movement to stay interconnected.
“I’m hoping that people will come away with a call to think about what their role in movements for queer and trans life and liberation can look like,” Rood told the Blade in an interview. “It’s going to take a community that cares for another in all the different ways to make thriving possible for the next generation.”
“I want people to see me up there, living as my full self a life of strength and joy as an open, out, proud trans woman and think, ‘What is it going to take? What am I going to do to support the next Lily?’” Rood said
Tickets are available at smyal.org/brunch.
D.C. observes second annual LGBTQ+ Veterans Day celebration
Event also marks 14th anniversary of repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’
About 75 people, including LGBTQ military veterans and current members of the military and their supporters, turned out on Sept. 19 for D.C.’s second annual LGBTQ+ Veterans Day celebration.
The event, held at the Spark Social House non-alcoholic bar and coffee shop, was organized by several LGBTQ veterans and military groups and received the full backing of the D.C. Mayor’s Office of Veterans Affairs and Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
Among the groups organizing the event and whose leaders and members spoke were the Modern Military Association of America, which describes itself as the nation’s largest organization of LGBTQ+ service members, military spouses, veterans, their families and allies that provides “a united voice for the LGBTQ+ military and veteran community.”
Other groups participating in the event were Transgender Veterans of America, Minority Veterans of America, and Sparta Pride, which describes itself as a “group of transgender people” who currently serve or have served in the military.
“Fourteen years ago, the discriminatory policy that barred service members from serving openly with their sexuality, Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, was overturned,” a statement released by organizers of the event says. “Join us for an evening of reflection, remembrances, and community as we enter a new moment in advocating for transgender service members and veterans impacted by current events.”
President Trump issued an executive order banning trans people from serving in the military.
Among those who spoke about the progress of LGBTQ service members since the repeal of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” and the challenges and discriminatory policies faced by LGBTQ service members, especially transgender service members, brought about under the Trump administration, was the event’s keynote speaker, Colonel Bree Fram.
An officer in the United States Space Force, Fram, an astronautical engineer and transgender rights advocate, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Iraq War. After coming out as trans in 2016, she became the first known transgender person to be promoted to the rank of colonel and is believed to be the highest-ranking transgender officer in the U.S. armed forces. She was among many trans service members separated by Trump’s January order.
“So, to start off with, I do have to give that disclaimer,” she told the those attending the event. “You know, I am here in my personal capacity. My views don’t necessarily reflect those of the Department of Defense,” she said. “But it is a joy to be with you here tonight. It’s amazing to be here.”
She went on to tell of the challenges and accomplishments during her military career and joined other speakers in calling on LGBTQ service members, veterans, and their LGBTQ community supporters to remain united in the struggle to overcome potentially discriminatory policies during the current times.
Kathy Marcello, interim executive director of Modern Military Association, who served as moderator of the LGBTQ+ Veterans Day Celebration, among other things, introduced speakers who served or were discharged during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” years as well as those who currently serve in the military.
The event included a period of silence for LGBTQ service members who have passed away and a “moment of remembrance” for those who served during “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
Also presented and read during the ceremony was an official proclamation issued by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declaring Sept. 20, 2025, the second annual LGBTQ+ Veterans Day in the District of Columbia.
Although Modern Military Association has called on Congress to designate May 20 as an annual national LGBTQ+ Veterans Day, the Republican-controlled Congress has declined to do so. Just a few states and D.C. have designated May 20 as LGBTQ+ Veterans Day in their states and D.C.
“The whole point of this event was to be around ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ and to reclaim that anniversary of repeal,” said Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, who attended the event. “It is bringing the community together to convene and talk about the fight forward, which the organizers did a great job of doing,” he said.
Ashley Cruthers, a Modern Military Association board member, appeared to capture the sentiment and emotions of many of the LGBTQ veterans and service members attending the event at a time of a hostile political climate.
“I know tonight everything looks really, really scary outside,” Cruthers said. “But tonight, at Spark House we are noticing we are among family,” Cruthers continued. “So tonight, if you want to cry, cry. If you want to laugh, laugh. If you want to tell your story, tell your story. We’re your family. It’s OK.”
The event’s program concluded with what organizers called a “special performance of celebration” by local drag performer Makayla Starr.
D.C. man arrested for ‘domestic’ murder of male roommate
New court records show suspect and victim were siblings; no ‘gay’ angle
D.C. police announced on Sept. 18 that their search for 39-year-old Solaman Richardson as a suspect in the July 18 shooting death of his male roommate that police listed as “domestic in nature” ended in Richardson’s arrest in Baltimore.
A D.C. Superior Court judge on July 18 found probable cause that Richardson committed Second-Degree Murder While Armed in the death of his roommate Allen Shropshire, 41, inside the Northeast D.C. apartment that the two men shared.
A 16-page affidavit in support of the arrest filed in court on Sept. 18 disclosed for the first time that the two men were half-brothers, having the same mother and different fathers.
Previous statements released by D.C. police that the murder was “domestic in nature,” suggested it could have been an incident of domestic violence involving a gay couple. A police spokesperson told the Washington Blade earlier this month that police did not want to disclose whether they knew if the two men identified as gay or bisexual because the case was still under active investigation.
But the arrest affidavit says police learned the men were siblings a few days after the murder through interviews with Richardson and others who knew the two men.
According to the affidavit, Richardson flagged down D.C. police officers outside a 7-Eleven store near where the two men lived at 100 Fort Drive, N.E. on the night of the murder, saying his roommate attacked him with a knife and a struggle took place as he defended himself before fleeing the apartment.
It says police responded by going with Richardson to the apartment, where they found Shropshire unconscious lying in a pool of blood on the floor in his bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
An autopsy conducted the next day by the D.C. medical examiner’s office found the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. The affidavit says homicide investigators learned from the autopsy and their subsequent investigation that bullet shell casings found in the apartment came from a shotgun owned by Richardson
Richardson told homicide detectives during a lengthy interview at the homicide office, the affidavit states, that Shropshire had threatened to kill him several times over the past few months and had threatened him with a knife on the night of the murder. He also said that Shropshire had attempted suicide twice in the past and told detectives he believed his half-brother took his own life by stabbing himself in the chest.
The affidavit says homicide detectives released Richardson after their interview with him pending the continuation of the investigation. D.C. police said he then fled the area and was in hiding until he was apprehended this week in Baltimore.
The affidavit says the investigation by homicide detectives, which included interviews with people who knew the two men, including their mother, contradicted Richardson’s claims that Shropshire had repeatedly threatened him and indicated it was Richardson who threatened Shropshire.
This information was presented by the prosecutors at Richardson’s Sept. 18 arraignment, prompting the judge to find probable cause that Richadson committed second degree murder. He was ordered held without bond until at least his next court appearance on Sept. 30.