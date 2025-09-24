Movies
Closeted cop struggles with an undercover life in ‘Plainclothes’
A mid-1990s tale of mall cruising with a twist
Once upon a time, before there were cell phone apps, gay men looking for a quick hook-up had to go out and find it in person.
Obviously, there are many of us still around who remember those days clearly enough (and frequently with a considerable degree of fondness), but generations who came of age after the advent of Grindr may not have a full enough picture of what it was like to understand the thrill of it – or the risk involved if you happened to get caught.
No matter which generational demographic you’re in, if you’re a gay man who has indulged in or even fantasized about “cruising” in a public space you will likely be drawn to “Plainclothes,” a Sundance Award-winning film from first-time director Carmen Emmi that opened in limited cities on Sept. 19 and expands for a wider release this weekend. Set in Syracuse of the mid-1990s, it offers a palpably personal – and uniquely double-sided – glimpse into the culture of anonymous gay sex that existed in that era, as well as the nerve-wracking tightrope of maintaining the semblance of “straightness” for our own safety despite the conflicts it ignites within our very nature.
That dual perspective comes because the film is centered on Lucas (Tom Blyth), a promising young police officer who has been assigned to work undercover in an ongoing “sting” operation targeting gay men at the local mall, using his good looks and “rough trade” charm to lure suspected cruisers into the men’s room and entrap them for public indecency. There’s just one problem: Lucas is gay himself, meticulously closeted both in his career and around his large working class family, and it’s becoming harder for him to dissociate himself from the persecution he’s helping to inflict against other guys just like him.
Things come to a breaking point when he finds himself attracted to one of his would-be targets, a distinguished-looking older “daddy” named Andrew (Russell Tovey) with a confident swagger that feels like a force of nature, and purposely fumbles the sting to protect him – but not before getting those all-important digits for a later connection. A clandestine romance begins, though Andrew has a double life of his own to maintain, and Lucas, weary from the ever-exhausting effort of keeping his true self hidden, finds himself increasingly at odds with the hypocrisy of his work. Adding an even greater urgency to the situation, a misplaced letter puts his secrets at risk, forcing him to face the very real possibility of being exposed as gay to everyone he knows.
Marked with a distinctly authentic feel for both the social environment around queerness and the particulars of cruising culture in its pre-millennial setting, “Plainclothes” avoids the pitfalls of pushing an agenda and the tropes of victimhood that often mar such stories about living in the closet, largely due to an unvarnished frankness that comes with the expression of lived experience. There’s an observational neutrality about it that lifts it out of the trenches of culture-war politics and frames its narrative as something personal, the story of one among the many rather than an invocation of shared political grievance.
This refreshing freedom from pointedly overt cultural messaging stems largely from the fact that, while it is not strictly autobiographical, “Plainclothes” is woven from the personal history of its filmmaker. As writer/director Emmi explains in the movie’s press notes, he was inspired to make it when his brother was becoming a police officer in 2016, and he learned of sting operations against gay men that were still being conducted, conjuring his own memories of what it was like to be newly out in the ‘90s, when the public stigma of being gay was still amplified by the AIDS crisis and police persecution – especially in smaller-town settings like his native Syracuse – was a constant worry.
“To process these feelings, I found myself reflecting on my childhood in Syracuse, NY, in the ’90s,” he says. “I remembered deepening my voice, lying about my favorite music and movies to appear more ‘masculine’ – more ‘straight.’ I realized that, shaped by societal expectations of what a man should be, I ‘policed’ my feelings and became my own harshest enforcer.”
He goes on to say, “Writing this story for my hometown was something I had to do. I wanted to honor the place that raised me, even if I hadn’t always felt I belonged. Revisiting key locations — my childhood mall, the Landmark Theater, the greenhouses where my grandfather taught me to pot flowers — felt essential.”
It’s that essential feeling that lends his movie the sense of in-person realness that eludes many such films; by making something that feels like a memoir, infused with emotional intimacy rather than deliberate messaging. He gives us the story of an individual trapped in the conflict between personal identity and professional responsibility, whose struggle to emerge expresses an individual truth without conflating it into a larger battle for acceptance, and that makes it seem all the more universal, a coming-out story we can all relate to in our own way, even if our own coming-out looked nothing like it.
Of course, it would not be as effective as it is were it not for Blyth’s performance in the lead role; convincingly embodying the smoothly nonchalant feigned “machismo” of his blue-collar cop persona while also navigating the inner awakening that’s sparked by his world-changing encounter in the men’s room at the mall, he carries the film squarely on his shoulders and delivers it with full conviction. As for Tovey, who seems here to have fully embraced the full-on “daddy” status that comes with his maturity, his Andrew is an enigma that peels slowly away as his own secrets come to light, and his chemistry with Blyth – with whom all of his scenes are shared – is both smouldering and tender. It should be mentioned that his role is more of a supporting turn, and that he has far less screen time than might be expected from his prominence in the film’s publicity campaign – but the presence he brings to it looms large enough to be tangible throughout the entire thing.
Coming at a time of dire uncertainty for queer existence in America, “Plainclothes” is certainly a film that’s aware of the importance of delivering queer narratives that both honor our humanity and remind us of what it’s like when we have to live in a world that requires us to disguise ourselves.
Thanks to Emmi’s focus on his own experiences of learning to navigate gayness in America, it succeeds with refreshing humility in achieving both objectives. It’s a small film, and one that feels even more intimate than its smallness might suggest, but that’s part of its winning strength. Better yet, although it doesn’t offer some unrealistic “happy ending” scenario or smooth over the pain and genuine risk of coming out in an environment where it doesn’t feel safe to do so, it leaves us with a feeling of relief, and a sense that things are always better when you don’t have to live your life undercover.
Featured Local Savings
Movies
Hidden queer stories invoked in ‘History of Sound’
Poignant, buzzy film reveals hardships and sorrows, hopes and dreams
To most of us today, folk music is just another genre. We might have some general knowledge that it originated as rustic traditional songs handed down across generations, but few of us likely think much about it beyond that.
If we did, we might recognize how much human experience, with all its joys and sorrows, was wrapped inside those traditional tunes, and how many private emotions are refracted in them through each link in the human chain that passes them down – and that is what “The History of Sound” (Oliver Hermanus’ new film, starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor) tries to convey. It’s an esoteric idea, to be sure, but the South African director (whose film “Beauty,” won the Queer Palm at Cannes in 2011) has a sophisticated cinematic vocabulary capable of getting it across, and it certainly helps that he uses a sexy and passionate queer love story as the vehicle to take us there.
Set in the years around World War I, it’s the story of Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor), two music students who meet at college in 1917; Lionel comes from humble origins in the farmlands of Maine before, while David is a young man of status and means, yet it’s as close to love at first sight as you can get. They strike a spark together that only grows brighter as their passion for music bonds them deeper. Of course, it’s 1917, and history is about to get in the way. War is declared, the college is closed, and David is called to active service in Europe, while Lionel returns home to a farm that’s declining along with his family’s already meager fortunes.
After the war, David returns, world-weary from his time in the trenches but eager to get back to his musical studies – and to Lionel, whom he asks to accompany him on a trip through rural Maine to collect local folk songs by recording them on wax cylinders for study and for posterity. Their journey together is idyllic; they connect deeply with the music – and the people – they encounter and record along the way, and embrace their love for each other without reservation. When it ends, however, they go their separate ways.
From there, the story leaps ahead, following Lionel as his academic career takes him to Europe and a life he never dreamt of – all the while haunted by memories of David. Eventually, fate provides a thread that might bring them together once more – leading him to hidden secrets that cast a whole new light on their love for each other, and that add yet another layer of personal meaning to the folk songs that once brought them together.
It would be easy to play up the sex appeal of the lead couple Hermanus scored to enact his heartfelt opus about love, music, and an eternal thread of shared human experience – indeed, the press around this buzzy movie, which was a favorite at this year’s Cannes festival (where it was nominated for the Queer Palm), has focused most of its attention on the chemistry between its two “It-Boy” stars, neither of whom publicly identifies as queer but who have both established themselves firmly as dedicated to the authentic portrayal of queer experience.
That chemistry, unsurprisingly, is epic. Mescal, whose irresistibly masculine appeal is deepened by the vulnerable sensitivity he brings to his characters, both here and in previous films (such as the haunting “All of Us Strangers”), melts our hearts and wins our respect with a performance that feels almost sacred in its stubborn refusal to abandon queer hope; O’Connor, who so searingly welded us to his struggle over homophobic self-loathing in “God’s Own Country” long before his stint as Prince Charles on “The Crown” or his bisexual-teasing turn in “Challengers,” provides a tantalizingly opaque portrait of “prudently” compliant queer identity, coupled with an implied-but-essential element of “don’t ask, don’t tell” which lends the whole thing a tragic air of compromised resignation. Yet the combination somehow evokes our own deepest fantasies, our true-romance daydreams of finding a queer “eye of the hurricane” in which it is possible to live our truth, shielded from the strictures imposed by the larger society.
Inevitably, there are comparisons to be made with “Brokeback Mountain,” the quintessential tragic gay love story that shares its contrast of pastoral bliss and societal obligation and mirrors the star-crossed romance which drives it; and while we’ll be the first to say that we wish we no longer had to see onscreen queer love thwarted by tragedy, timing, and social convention, we can’t deny that it’s important to be reminded of the reality that has made that trope so eternally relevant – especially in a time when any advances we may have made toward living an open life have been critically endangered by a political climate that seems bent on rolling us all back into the closet,
In any case, it hardly matters. “The History of Sound” might move a bit too slowly for some tastes, or indulge in its fascination with music a little too deeply to suit those who are just there for the love story, but it ultimately succeeds in making us identify with its lovers’ boldness to embrace their lives fully, and the sanctuary they provide for each other behind the camouflage they must maintain in the larger world. It’s the tightrope of living in a homophobic society, rendered vividly in Hermanus’ leisurely-paced, deeply compassionate, and utterly heart-stirring period narrative – adapted for the screen by Ben Shattuck, from two of his own short stories – and left in our laps to contemplate as the final credits roll.
What elevates it beyond that bittersweet validation of queer love, in all its devastating cultural inconvenience, is its profoundly felt embrace of music as an ongoing record of human existence; “The History of Sound” is also a history of hardships and sorrows, of hopes and dreams and inspirations, and by invoking that continuous thread of lived experience, binds it to the long-obscured reality of queer love that has always existed outside the margins, reminding us that we’ve always been part of an ongoing story that is still being written today.
In all its candid melancholy, it reminds us that we are and have always been a part of the whole, despite the objections of small minds and the whims of societal acceptance, and that’s more than enough to justify all the industry buzz that precedes it.
And if you need more encouragement to see it, that spitting scene is pretty hot, too.
Movies
Short film explores little-known corner of AIDS history
‘Cashing Out’ explores terminally ill patients selling their life insurance policies
If you’re reading the Blade right now, you’re probably someone who understands the importance of preserving queer history – especially in an alarming time when the danger of having it erased is uncomfortably real.
That’s why a new, Oscar-qualified documentary short from queer Gen-Z filmmaker Matt Nadel feels incredibly timely.
Nadel, a 26-year-old journalist and filmmaker whose work focuses on justice, survival, and untold queer histories, has had his films distributed by The New Yorker, The New York Times, and PBS; his short “CANS Can’t Stand” premiered at Cannes as part of the festival’s Emerging Filmmaker Showcase, and earned a nomination for a 2024 GLAAD Media Award after winning audience awards at Outfest and NewFest. Now, with “Cashing Out,” he follows an unlikely thread in his family history to unearth an almost-forgotten chapter in the saga of the AIDS crisis.
Centering its focus on a group of AIDS-era survivors and witnesses, “Cashing Out” explores the origins of the viatical settlement industry – in which a terminally ill person may sell their life insurance policy to a third party investor, who can then cash in on the policy at the time of the seller’s death – through their individual stories. There’s Scott, who facilitated such an arrangement for his dying partner and inspired a widespread movement within the gay community to follow suit; Sean, who sold his policy but survived to become a pioneering queer activist, publisher, and entrepreneur; Dee Dee, a trans woman of color who was one of the millions of lower-income AIDS patients had no life insurance policy to sell; and Nadel himself, whose own father invested in the purchase of policies from terminal AIDS patients.
It may seem like a macabre way to make a profit – indeed, as the film makes clear, it was characterized that way in the media at the time, and perceived by many as “profiteering” which exploited an epidemic of death. Likewise, as Sean’s story illustrates, breakthroughs in treatment allowed many of the policy holders to survive, and with a diagnosis no longer equating to a death sentence, investors could no longer rely on getting their payout. Yet it was also an opportunity for men who would otherwise spend their last months suffering in poverty to instead live what was left of their lives in comfort, free from the inevitable financial disaster of forced unemployment and expensive medical bills; decades later, the industry is going strong, to the benefit of millions of elderly and terminally ill people as well as their investors.
In “Cashing Out,” each of its participants traces their connection to the viatical settlement movement of those dark days to illuminate how it has shaped their own evolution into queer advocacy and activism; beyond that, the film explores the oppression and hardship of the AIDS-era queer community in the context of what we face today.
Nadel says: “I had never heard about this industry until I discovered a few years ago that I had an unnerving personal connection to it. Making this film allowed me not only to reckon with something personal, but also to connect AIDS history to timely questions around care, equity, and the cost of dignity in this country. Right now, those questions could not be more relevant.”
Part of the award-winning New Yorker Documentary series, and executive produced by Matt Bomer, Angeria Paris VanMichaeld, and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Julie Cohen, the film also marks a milestone partnership with the National AIDS Memorial, which has launched a new intergenerational storytelling campaign called “The Quilt Can Be A Comforter.” In addition, The Life Insurance Settlement Association (LISA) joined the campaign as the presenting sponsor.
John Cunningham, executive director of the National AIDS Memorial says: “The National AIDS Memorial is committed to sharing the story of the AIDS crisis and the lessons that can be learned from it. As a man who lived through the darkest days of the AIDS crisis, I remember firsthand the struggle many faced and how the viatical process presented both challenges and opportunities.”
Bryan Nicholson, executive director of LISA, comments: “Cashing Out” shines a light on a profoundly human chapter in the life settlement industry, when people with AIDS faced impossible choices. For LISA, supporting this film was essential—not only to honor the origins of our industry, but to ensure those stories are told with compassion and dignity.”
Highlighting the fragility of progress, Nadel’s 40-minute documentary illustrates how the same social prejudices and systemic inequities that cost so many their lives in the ‘80s and ‘90s are still very much with us today – especially with political threats jeopardizing our continued access to HIV treatment and prevention. In the words of its press release, it’s “both a memorial and a call to action, urging us to safeguard care, preserve funding, and ensure that no community is left behind.
It’s also an important reminder of how much queer history matters, and how important it is for queer voices to be involved in preserving it.
You can watch “Cashing Out” for free at cashingoutmovie.com.
Movies
The season’s must-see queer TV and films
Gay cruising, ‘Downton’ returns, J.Lo, Guadagnino’s latest, and more
Fall is rolling in fast, and that means shorter days, longer nights, and a fresh season of entertainment on our screens, both big and small, so there will be plenty of choices for you when it comes to deciding how to fill those extra hours of evening time. As always, the Blade is here to give you the rundown on the new movies and shows that are coming your way for the next few months. Our list, in order of release date, is below.
“Helluva Boss: Special”
Sept. 10, Prime Video
Queer animation fans can look forward to a new offering from Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano, whose adult animated musical black comedy web series (yes, we know that’s a lot of descriptors) “Hazbin Hotel” and its spin-off, “Helluva Boss” garnered a legion of fans in the late teens/early twenties. Set in Hell, the latter show revolves around an assasination-by-hire business run by a ragtag crew of imps. Including multiple LGBTQ characters (gay, bi, pan, trans, and more), it’s set in the same fictional “Hell-iverse” as “Hazbin,” but is otherwise a standalone experience; to celebrate its September debut on the Prime Video platform (the existing first two seasons will be available, with the promise of more to come), Medrano has created a new remake of the series pilot (originally aired in 2019), which will premiere there alongside the previously released installments. Wicked fun!
“Dreams” [Drømmer]
Sept. 12, VOD
For fans of queer international cinema, this Norwegian drama from writer-director Dag Johan Haugerud will surely check off all the necessary boxes. The middle installment of a trilogy about nontraditional intimacy (the other two films are titled “Sex” and “Love”), it follows a young female student (Ella Øverbye) who falls in love with her French teacher (Selome Emnetu) and documents her feelings in writing, sparking tension within her family and forcing a confrontation of unfulfilled dreams and hidden longings. Winner of the Golden Bear at the 2025 Berlin International Film Festival, it offers a Scandinavian perspective on the generational shift of attitudes around relationships, sexuality, and social norms.
“Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale”
Sept. 12, Theaters
It’s hard to imagine a “Downton Abbey” without the late Maggie Smith, but the phenomenally popular highbrow soap opera about the interwoven lives of the wealthy Crawley family and their servants in early 20th-century England is returning for one last installment, regardless. This time, the clan faces disaster after Mary (Michelle Dockery) finds herself at the center of a public scandal that places the household at risk of financial disaster and social disgrace. The ever-plucky Crawleys and their loyal staff must carry on, embracing change as the next generation is faced with leading Downton into an uncertain future. We’ll be there for it, you can bet — though the publicity emphasis on the “next generation” and the “future” makes us wonder if it really is the “Grand Finale” after all. Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, and all the rest of the beloved cast return, alongside some new faces, for what will surely be a fan must-see cinematic event.
“The History of Sound”
Sept. 12, Theaters
One of the year’s most anticipated queer titles, this epic gay romance from South African filmmaker Oliver Hermanus (“Beauty,” “Moffie”) traces the passionate relationship between two young music scholars (Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor) who embark on a mission to record folk songs in rural Maine at the end of World War I. Based on two short stories by Ben Shattuck (who also wrote the screenplay), it’s not just a love story set against the social constraints of the early 1900s – it’s also a profound exploration of music as an expression of humanity, which somehow makes the love story even better. With endearing and moving performances from its hot-ticket leading men (we know most of you will be seeing this one solely for Mescal, O’Connor, or both, and it’s completely understandable), and an idyllic pastoral beauty that evokes a rugged “Brokeback Mountain” mystique, it has all the makings of an instant queer classic – and we can’t wait for it, either.
“The Compatriots”
Sept. 16, VOD
This award-winning queer festival favorite is a coming-of-age buddy movie about a young undocumented immigrant (Rafael Silva) facing deportation, who unexpectedly reunites with his estranged best friend (Denis Shepherd), a “vivacious bachelor” (as the official synopsis puts it) who seeks a deeper connections. Together, they embark “on a heartfelt journey to prevent Javi’s expulsion from the only country he has ever called home.” Timely in its subject matter and appealing in its focus on friendship, it’s definitely on our watchlist.
“Gen V, Season 2”
Sept. 17, Prime Video
The popular and thrilling spinoff series from “The Boys” returns for a second season, continuing the saga of America’s first and only college for superheroes and putting its gifted students (and their moral boundaries) to the test as they compete for the school’s top honors and the chance to join an elite team of international world-savers – but as the school’s dark secrets come to light, they must decide what kind of heroes they want to become.
“Plainclothes”
Sept. 19, Theaters (Limited Release)
This hotly anticipated Sundance Audience Award-winner comes from writer-director Carmen Emmi, and stars Tom Blyth as a young undercover cop in mid-90s New York, who is tasked with entrapping and arresting gay men who cruise the local mall for anonymous sex. It’s an assignment that makes him increasingly uncomfortable, since he’s closeted himself – something that becomes even more problematic when he falls for a potential “offender” (Russell Tovey, in full and glorious “daddy” mode) in the line of duty. Yes, it’s a story of life in an era of still-prevalent homophobia, and yes, we wish we didn’t have to see another one – but given the current societal climate in America 2025, it’s probably important to be reminded, once again, of what that’s like. Don’t worry, though – it’s not ALL bleak, and there is some seriously sexy chemistry between its leading men.
“Brilliant Minds,” Season 2
Sept. 22, NBC
The medical procedural drama, which stars Zachary Quinto as a “psychological sleuth” (inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks) who, alongside his team at Bronx General Hospital, delves into “mysteries of the mind,” returns for a second season, as Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General continue to confront puzzling cases, coming face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care?
“English Teacher,” Season 2
Sept. 25, FX
Also returning for a second round is this popular and well-received comedy from creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez, who as the title character continues to rock the boat in his high school workplace whenever controversy arises. This season, he finds himself battling a range of divisive issues like climate change, COVID, military recruitment, and student phone usage, while also struggling to keep his relationship with a fellow teacher (Jordan Firstman) separate from his work life. A refreshingly unfiltered queer-eye comedy of sociopolitical errors, the first season was an unexpected joy; here’s hoping Alvarez and crew can keep the magic going.
“Boots”
Oct. 9, Netflix
Based on Greg Cope White’s memoir (“The Pink Marine”), this new dramedy series stars Miles Heizer as a closeted teen who joins the military during the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” era of the 1990s. Another timely reminder of what life was like in the bad old days (for non-heterosexual people, anyway), this one is likely buoyed by a sense of humor. Also starring Liam Oh, Vera Farmiga, and Max Parker, with Cedrick Cooper, Ana Ayora, Angus O’Brien, Dominic Goodman, Kieron Moore, Nicholas Logan, Rico Pairs, and more in support.
“Kiss of the Spider Woman”
Oct. 10, Theaters
This one is big. The long-awaited screen adaptation of Kander and Ebb’s Tony-winning musical – itself adapted from the novel by Manuel Puig, which was also adapted into the 1985 non-musical film starring William Hurt and Raul Julia – arrives at last, directed by Bill Condon (“Chicago,” “Dreamgirls”) and featuring Diego Luna and Tonatiuh alongside diva Jennifer Lopez in the title role. The story of two mismatched cellmates in an Argentine prison – a Marxist revolutionary and a flamboyantly queer window dresser imprisoned for “public indecency” – who form an unlikely bond as the latter recounts the plot of a favorite movie musical that has given him inspiration and hope. Advance glimpses through the film’s trailer promise a visually dazzling cinematic experience, while the talent of its stars gives us high hopes for a film that lives up to the pedigree of its source material – but let’s face it, it’s a musical (and a VERY queer musical, at that) so we’re going to be in the audience on opening night no matter what.
“After the Hunt”
Oct. 10, Theaters
The latest opus from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name,” “Challengers,” “Queer”) is also his third movie in two years, a thriller starring Julia Roberts as an Ivy league professor caught up in abuse allegations involving a student and a colleague. It’s unclear whether there are any directly queer plot details here, especially since Guadagnino has stated it doesn’t address “sexuality and love” as his other recent work has done, but given the Italian-born director’s track record, it’s sure to be simmering with unspoken attractions either way. Also starring Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”) and Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick… Boom!”), along with Lío Mehiel (“Mutt”), Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chloe Sevigny, with a score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
“Blue Moon”
Oct. 17, Theaters
Oscar-winning filmmaker Richard Linklater reunites with favorite muse and collaborator Ethan Hawke for this intriguingly queer biopic, which focuses on closeted gay songwriter Lorenz Hart (Hawke) – who partnered with Richard Rodgers to create songs that have become staples of the “Great American Songbook” – during a pivotal episode during his life: the opening night of “Oklahoma!,” the groundbreaking musical written by Rodgers with new collaborator Oscar Hammerstein III, which launched their long career as Broadway legends while Hart accelerated his tragic slide into alcoholism and death. Co-starring Andrew Scott (as Rodgers) and Margaret Qualley as a semi-fictionalized would-be paramour of the doomed musical genius. Guaranteed to deliver a powerful look at one of America’s most tragic musical giants, with award-bait performances from an “A-list” cast of heavy hitters, we are confident that this one is not to be missed.
“Queens of the Dead”
Oct. 24, Theaters
Director Tina Romero is behind this wild-ride horror comedy, about a zombie apocalypse that breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, forcing an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and other “frenemies” to ditch the drama, put aside their differences and take up arms against the brain-craving undead horde in the way that only a true “creature of the night” can accomplish. Starring Katy O’Brian, Jaquel Spivey, Tomas Matos, Nina West, Quincy Dunn-Baker, Jack Haven, Cheyenne Jackson, Dominique Jackson, and Margaret Cho
“Hedda”
Oct. 29, Theaters
Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen’s classic “Hedda Gabler” gets a queer-skewed adaptation in Nia DaCosta’s new interpretation of the 19th-century drama about a society woman trapped in a loveless marriage who schemes to free herself by persuading her husband to commit suicide. Tessa Thompson takes on the title role, while Nina Hoss plays her significant other – here transmuted into a woman, Eileen, instead of the play’s original Ejlert – in a match-up that looks epic just from the brief glimpses afforded by its trailer. We’re always a big fan of queering the classics, and with talented (and openly queer) Thompson starring as one of the most iconic female characters in history, there’s no doubt this will be a movie for the ages.
Closeted cop struggles with an undercover life in ‘Plainclothes’
EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin blocks $1.25 million in LGBTQ, DEI grants, which may violate federal law
Asian Development Bank urged to uphold LGBTQ, intersex rights commitments
Community leaders turn out for Wanda Alston Foundation Fall Reception
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin blocks $1.25 million in LGBTQ, DEI grants, which may violate federal law
D.C. man arrested for ‘domestic’ murder of male roommate
White House petitions Supreme Court to allow it to implement passport policy
Upper Chesapeake Pride returns
‘The Inheritance,’ inspired by ‘Howards End,’ examines gay culture in wake of AIDS
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Federal Government5 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin blocks $1.25 million in LGBTQ, DEI grants, which may violate federal law
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
D.C. man arrested for ‘domestic’ murder of male roommate
-
U.S. Supreme Court5 days ago
White House petitions Supreme Court to allow it to implement passport policy
-
Out & About4 days ago
Upper Chesapeake Pride returns