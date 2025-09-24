Transgender inmate sues South Africa prison officials

South Africa’s transgender community is eagerly anticipating a court ruling that could change their lives.

The Equality Court at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Sept. 12 reserved judgment for a case brought by Nthabiseng Mokoena, a trans woman who is an inmate at the Johannesburg Correctional Center (Sun City Prison) against the Department of Correctional Services and other officials.

According to Mokoena, who is being represented by Lawyers for Human Rights and others, the DCS commits systemic discrimination against trans inmates by refusing to recognize their gender identity and denying them basic gender-affirming rights.

Mokoena also argued the DCS has violated her rights by refusing her chosen name and pronouns, not allowing her to wear clothing and use cosmetics and toiletries that correspond with her gender expression, bullying her, and denying her gender-affirming healthcare.

“The transphobia within DCS’s senior management is undeniable,” said Mokoena. “There’s a clear difference in how heterosexual inmates are treated compared to members of the LGBTQI+ community. The LGBTQI+ community is often treated as less than human.”

Mokoena also said there is no recourse for her and other trans people when they are victimized; they are rather punished when they try to stand up for themselves.

“When we are hurt or attacked, no one speaks up or does anything to help,” said Mokoena. “Those who harm the LGBTQI community are never held responsible. What is worse, when we try to defend ourselves or speak out about the unfair treatment, we are the ones who get punished.”

Mokoena as a result wants the court to order the defendants to provide her with gender-affirming healthcare, assistance in legally changing her name and gender marker, and to be housed in a single cell or with other inmates who share her gender identity.

Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane, a nonbinary lawyer who represents Mokoena, said gender-affirming healthcare is recognized by medical professionals worldwide as essential healthcare.

“Gender-affirming care is not elective or optional, it is life-saving,” said Mokgoroane. “Denial of such care amounts to cruel and inhumane treatment, which is incompatible with the values enshrined in our constitution and international human rights standard. Trans rights are human rights.”

Access Chapter 2, a local LGBTQ organization which filed an amicus brief in support of Mokoena in the Equality Court, said it stands with her and all trans people who face systematic discrimination.

“Our submissions emphasized that gender-affirming healthcare is an essential component of primary healthcare, not an elective treatment. Denying access to gender-affirming healthcare violates the constitutional rights of transgender people to equality, dignity, and healthcare, especially those in detention facilities,” said Access Chapter 2.

Thabsie Mabezane, acting media and programs director at Lebo Basadi Foundation, an LGBTQ rights organization, said trans issues are complex and multifaceted and require a comprehensive approach that addresses legal discrimination, societal stigma, economic oppression, and healthcare access.

“Socially transitioning individuals who choose to live as their preferred gender without medical intervention, face unique challenges,” noted Mabezane. “They often lack access to essential services, including healthcare and social support, and may be excluded from projects aimed at uplifting LGBTQ+ individuals, hence the need to promote inclusivity, supporting advocacy efforts, and addressing the specific needs of transgender individuals.”

Even though South Africa has made strides in recognizing and advancing the rights of trans people, systematic and deeply-rooted transphobia in the country make it difficult for them to live openly and access gender-affirming health care.