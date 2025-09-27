My boyfriend dumped me because I moved too fast

Dear Michael,

My boyfriend dumped me in April and I can’t get past it. I’m sad all the time and I’m always thinking about Leo, our time together, and how I ruined things. I pushed for too much, too quickly, and I’m afraid I came across as desperate.

Leo was my idea of a great boyfriend. He’s sexy, he’s funny, he loves travel and going out dancing (both of which I love).

He told me when we started dating that he liked keeping things light. That was OK with me. I barely knew him and didn’t know that I would want anything serious. But as I got to know him, my feelings changed.

When he broke up with me, he told me he wasn’t ready for the kind of relationship he thought I wanted. All I had done was suggest that we go to Europe together for a fun summer vacation. We had been going out for three months and I thought we were in a good place. I wish I had waited. Maybe he would have been ready for more.

He was really a great guy and now I screwed up. How do I move on from Leo’s leaving me, when it’s clear that he would have been a fantastic partner?

I want to stop berating myself for screwing this up. But I’m afraid of being alone for the rest of my life.

Michael replies:

Leo wouldn’t have been a fantastic partner, because he didn’t want the kind of relationship you were hoping for.

You didn’t do anything wrong by liking a guy and wanting to take the relationship to a deeper level. That’s how relationships progress — or don’t. You have to take a chance. And if the other person isn’t interested, he isn’t interested.

But in this case, Leo gave you advance notice that he didn’t want anything serious. And yet, you’re relentlessly berating yourself for making a mess of things, thinking that if only you had paced yourself better, Leo would have come around.

I think the key issue here is that you see yourself through a lens distorted by self-criticism, focused on regret and loss. Many of us frequently look at our lives through a lens that distorts reality. “I’m unlovable”, “I always screw up”, and “I can’t trust anyone” are some I hear a lot.

Such lenses likely develop in part from early, and big, life experiences; and in part we learn them from our parents and important caregivers.

Having some understanding of why you berate yourself for screwing up your life when you didn’t, might help you take this belief less seriously. And even without understanding why your mind tends to go in this direction, simply reminding yourself that you are looking through a distorted lens could help you to see clearly.

Now, here are some practical assists to stop lamenting and get yourself into reality.

• Strive to notice when you’re falling into the whirlpool of longing and regret, and do your best, every time, to pull yourself into the present. One way to do this: focus on the minute details of the reality around you. For example, sitting in your chair, feel the back of the chair behind you, the feel of the floor on your feet, the sounds coming into the room, the way the light plays on various objects around you. The more you do this, the easier it will likely get to shift into the present.

• Push yourself to do the things that you have enjoyed in the past, even if you don’t feel like getting out of bed or off your couch. You may be wishing you were with Leo when you’re traveling or out dancing, but it’s still better to be living than simply pining. And when you go into your Leo reverie, do your best to pull yourself back into the present (see above).

• On a similar note: Get out and spend time with people. If you’re concerned about being lonely, this is the way to proceed. Making yourself feel bad and like a loser isn’t going to bring Leo back. It just makes you unhappy, and poor relationship material.

While I hope my reply is helpful, I think you could use ongoing support, given your entrenched negative view of yourself. Please consider finding a therapist to help you grieve, move forward, and stop knifing yourself.

Michael Radkowsky, Psy.D. is a licensed psychologist who works with couples and individuals in D.C. He can be found online at michaelradkowsky.com. All identifying information has been changed for reasons of confidentiality. Have a question? Send it to [email protected].