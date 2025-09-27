Theater
Theatre Week shows D.C.’s vibrancy, resiliency
More than 25 companies offering discounted tickets
Theatre Week
Through Oct. 5
$25, $45 & $65 tickets to 25+ shows
Theatreweek.org
Sometimes names can be misleading. For instance, Theatre Week, currently celebrating the season’s launch with discounted tickets and free events, is in fact three weeks long. But no one’s complaining.
Produced by Theatre Washington (the diverse alliance of theater makers and supporters), Theatre Week is designed to celebrate and amplify the D.C. theater community. It’s a way to share marketing, promote shows, and to bring people together to meet both new artists and new audiences.
Though Oct. 5, more than 25 companies (see theatreweek.org) are offering discounted tickets priced at $25, $45, and $65 tickets. Theatre Week also includes events like Lights Up! a free outdoor concert at The Wharf on Sunday, Sept. 28; and there’s a discussion panel at Studio Theatre (Sept. 29) poised to weigh in on upcoming productions.
Reginald “Reg” Douglas, the out artistic director of Mosaic Theater Company and a Theatre Washington board member, believes the success of this year’s Theatre Week is “doubly important.”
“The story of Washington, D.C. that’s being told right now doesn’t reflect the richness of our culture. Theatre Week is a way to show the vibrancy and resiliency of our city. We need to gather and combat the lie about who we are and instead confirm that DC is a vibrant, eclectic, safe and cool place to be.”
As part of Theatre Week, Mosaic presents Kareem Fahmy’s Dodi & Diana (through Oct.5) directed by Douglas.
Mosaic veteran Dina Soltan plays a leading lady movie star, and Jake Loewenthal is her husband in this rich contemporary work. Douglas says “It’s a sexy and surprising play; it brings Princess Diana astrology and the ups and downs of a sexually alive marriage in 85 minutes.”
For one day only, nonbinary actor Caro Dubberly is one of the featured performers in Sunday’s concert Lights Up!
Along with Vagenesis (Anderson Wells), Victoria Gomez, Kara-Tamieka Watkins, Nicholas Yenson, Deimoni Brewington, Dubberly will be performing songs from the musical theater canon, some more well known than others: “Heart and Music” from William Finn’s A New Brain, numbers from A Chorus Line, Avenue Q, and lots of other good stuff.”
Dubberly’s solos include a piece from Adam Gwon’s musical String and the rock song “Midnight Radio” from their “favorite musical of all time,” Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
Adept at standards and rock infused songs, Dubberly is classically trained: “Both of my parents were in opera. Growing up in Denton, Texas, my mom was my first teacher. That’s how I figured out how to do edgier things with my voice but in a healthy way.”
Fortunately for Dubberly, there was a robust queer community in Denton. That was one of the things that they were most sad to leave when they moved to D.C. 10 years ago.
Their introduction to DMV showbiz was by sitting in the audience of the apocalyptic chamber musical “Soon” at Signature Theatre: “Before that I’d no idea about the D.C. theater scene, I thought it was a purely political place. My girlfriend at the time got a job at a theater here, so in true U-Haul fashion, I finished college in Texas and quickly joined her.”
Dubberly says their career as an openly nonbinary actor has been mostly positive. A time came when they wanted to pivot away from the ingenue and be considered for roles across the gender spectrum. They say, “I’m grateful that I know so many people who have the imagination to see me at not just for someone who may look as one specific gender but as an artist who is capable of playing may different things.”
The thrice-Helen Hayes Award nominated Dubberly counts Theatre Week as one of their favorite times of year. “When not performing, I’m an avid theater goer. I love to see plays and I’m always on the lookout for a good theater discount. I’m planning to see Merry Wives at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees, and other productions.”
Both Douglas and Dubberly agree that Theatre Week is bursting with opportunity for everyone.
Companies benefit from the exposure, and it’s a chance for people to see a company they’ve never seen before. To try something new on a discount. To take a risk. And it’s very much a celebration of the local theater community’s strength and diversity.
Featured Local Savings
Theater
‘The Inheritance,’ inspired by ‘Howards End,’ examines gay culture in wake of AIDS
Themes of love, legacy, and friendship
‘The Inheritance, Parts One and Two’
Through Nov. 2
Round House Theatre
4545 East-West Highway
Bethesda, MD 20814
Tickets start at $50
Roundhousetheatre.org
When Tom Story first saw “The Inheritance” on Broadway, he was instantly enthralled. Out playwright Matthew López’s Tony and Olivier Award-winning play about gay culture in the wake of AIDS, is the kind of work Story prizes most.
“The Inheritance” is inspired by gay novelist E.M. Forster’s stunning Edwardian novel “Howards End,” an entertaining investigation of class distinction and the meaning of property. But here, the story is moved from Edwardian England to Manhattan and Upstate New York (the Berkshires for this production) and from early 20th century traditional families and couples to a group of gay men.
In the past, Story, who is gay, directed or acted in similarly queer-themed plays like “Angels in America,” “The Baltimore Waltz,” and “The Normal Heart.” These were the types of plays that just seemed to find a way into his life.
Because of the pandemic and the cost and size of “The Inheritance,” Story’s desires to direct the play were put on hold. Yet, despite these challenges, Round House Theatre’s artistic director Ryan Rilette remained eager to mount the production. Eventually money was found.
And now, “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” is making its regional premiere at Round House Theatre in Bethesda directed by Story.
How scary is it to stage a two-part epic versus a 90-minute play?
“It’s a different kind of fear,” Story notes matter-of-factly. Every play has its challenges and this has a lot. López tells the story in a lot of different ways. It requires many artistic devices and an amalgamation of style and influences from “Angels in America” to “Will & Grace” and “Queer as Folk” and obviously Forster’s “Howards End.”
But the director, who grew up in Northern Virginia and was educated at Duke University and Juilliard School in New York, was willing to put in the work. “Figuring out what plays together and over the course of many hours, is tough. I was daunted but I had a lot of time. Leading up to rehearsals, I dropped out of a few acting jobs because I knew that I’d need a lot of brain space and creative dreaming time before we started.”
For “The Inheritance,” Story did more pre-production preparation than ever before, either for directing or acting. First off, casting the play was a real process. He explains, “Because there’s so much language, the actors need to be dynamic and alive and real and heightened. It feels classical. Finding people right for the parts took time.”
The show’s cast is all male and all queer except for brilliant local favorite Nancy Robinette who plays Margaret, the housekeeper of a country estate whose memorable Part Two appearance deals with the legacy of the AIDS crisis.
The male actors’ ages range from about 22 to 60 (one actor just graduated from college and another has been on Broadway 10 times). Story says, “We’re part of something unique. I don’t know if the younger actors know how rare this is, but they’re all having a good time and working extremely hard.”
In previous productions, “The Inheritance’s” characters have been played by straight actors, but with his mostly queer cast, there are some advantages, says Story: “Having so many in the room who understand the situation, the humor, and the struggle works well. For instance, there’s a monologue in Part Two about being called a faggot as a child. Having an actor say that who has experienced that, means a lot.”
There were other challenges. With the play’s many locations, sets must change on a dime; a literal space wouldn’t work. Story brought in esteemed set designer Lee Savage with whom he had worked many times. For movement and intimacy direction, he sought the vital assistance of longtime friend and colleague Britta Joy Peterson.
In addition to exploring themes of love, legacy, and friendship, López’s play touches on creation, art, and writing. It also focuses on struggle, vulnerability, and insecurity.
Is that relatable to director Story?
“Yes, absolutely,” he promptly replies. “In the play, there’s a theatrical opening night of a play that’s deemed only partly successful. Having been doing this since 1998 professionally, both as an actor and a director, I’ve been through all the iterations of it.
“I’ve been lucky. I’ve had many special experiences in the theater along with those that just sort of came and went.”
Though performed in two parts at a bit over three hours each, “The Inheritance” is often described as one work. Story doesn’t’ recommend seeing the parts out of order. He says, “Come to Part One and you’re going to want to see Part Two. It doesn’t lag. It’s poetic, wonderfully acted, and funny; it just keeps going, going, and going.”
Theater
D.C.’s bustling fall theater season already underway
‘Damn Yankees,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!,’ George Michael, and more
In a fall theater season bursting with re-imaginings, re-workings, timely productions, and fun, there’s a lot to look forward to seeing. Here’s a glimpse into a bit of what’s in store.
Already well into its autumn opener, Signature Theatre presents ‘Play On!’ (through Oct. 5), a Sheldon Epps’ conceived musical that blends Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” with Duke Ellington standards set against the Harlem jazz scene.
As Duke, the show’s lovelorn protagonist, local out actor Greg Watkins is an amalgam of Duke Ellington from Harlem via Washington, D.C. and Shakespeare’s Duke Orsino of Illyria.
“I’m an Aries; I embrace challenge,” says Watkins, a D.C. native. “I also believe in never letting the audience see you sweat.”
While familiar with “Twelfth Night,” “Play On!” was new to Watkins. He explains, “I was invited to come into audition for the part of Red. I brought my book of music but wasn’t sure what I was going to sing. I like to let the room lead me. Whatever I sang, I was determined to accompany myself on piano. No slight to the accompanist, but I just wanted to do it this way.”
He performed “Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.” After his audition, Watkins was asked to read for Duke. It paid off: he was cast as Duke and in “Play On!” he sings “I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart” accompanying himself alone on stage.
“Never saw that coming. Duke is a tenor track and I’m a baritone. I do have some range, however. The show’s music director Jermaine Hill trusts me as both an instrumentalist and storyteller.”
Now exceedingly familiar with “Play On!” Watkins says, “The show is about family, community, sexuality, sensuality, love, and finding one’s truth. On that path your bound to make discoveries and push through some shit, but still, it’s beautiful, a laugh, musically delicious, grand, and occasionally silly. Sigtheatre.org
At Arena Stage you’ll find another reworked classic with the musical “Damn Yankees” (through Nov. 9). A creative team that includes out playwright Doug Wright, Will Power, and lyricist Lynn Ahrens gently bring the 1950s story of a paunchy sports fan who makes a Faustian deal to become a baseball star into the 21st century. Performed in the round in Arena’s Fichandler Stage, the space shows off the ensemble’s terrific dance prowess to great advantage. Arenastage.org
At Round House it’s out playwright Matthew López’s “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two” (through Oct. 19), an epic work inspired by gay novelist E.M. Forster’s classic “Howards End.” The Broadway hit features queer characters aplenty exploring themes of love, legacy, and friendship. Local favorite Tom Story directs. Roundhousetheatre.org
And there’s more intriguing reimagining. At Folger Theatre, the award-winning writer, journalist, and podcast host Al Letson seeks inspiration from Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” in his retelling of the story, “Julius X: A Re-envisioning of The Tragedy of Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare” (Sept. 23-Oct. 26). Brandon Carter plays Julius Caesar. Nicole Brewer directs. Folger.edu
Playwright Kareem Fahmy’s two hander “Dodi & Diana” (through Oct. 5), is currently playing at Mosaic Theater Company. While commemorating the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s and Dodi Fayed’s tragic deaths, Egyptian actress Samira and her financier husband, Jason, are forced to reckon with their own complicated relationship and how their fate may already be written in the stars.
Samira and Jason are played, respectively, by Dina Soltan, a Mosaic veteran who played in queer playwright Mona Mansour’s works Unseen, The Vagrant Trilogy, as well as Dalia Taha’s Keffiyeh/Made in China, and talented out Jake Loewenthal making his Mosaic debut. Mosaic’s out artistic director Reginald L. Douglas directs. Mosaictheater.org
At Theater Alliance you’ll find a wonderful play titled “fire work” (though Sept. 21), written by Mary Glen Fredrick and staged by Shanara Gabrielle.
“By day, Eleanor and Bartholomew toil in the glass factory. By night, they light up the skies with fireworks. But when sweeping reforms threaten their already precarious reality, Eleanor becomes the unexpected leader of a ragtag band of revolutionaries determined to send a message to the powers that be.” theateralliance.com
At Studio Theatre, the fall season opens with Lloyd Suh’s “The Heart Sellers” (Sept. 24-Oct. 26), “a funny, poignant story about two immigrants finding friendship in a hostile world.” Studio’s associate artistic director Danilo Gambini directs.
And following that, Studio presents Pulitzer Prize-winning out playwright Paula Vogel’s “Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions” (Nov. 12-Dec. 21). Vogel’s latest work “charts the lives of an eccentric family, including an indomitable single mother and her two kids, who both are dealing with the perils of growing up gay in the late 20th century.”
And, according to Studio’s notes, the show has a particular local appeal: “the evictions of the subtitle send the central family to various D.C. suburbs throughout the play.” Studiotheatre.org
On Sept. 27, “The ARTS by George!” benefit event, presented by George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) on its Fairfax campus, celebrates its 20th year with award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss as the headliner. Criss, who is straight but identifies “as culturally queer” is best known for his work on TV’s “Glee” and his memorable turn as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” cvpa.gmu.edu
Each season, Olney Theatre Center presents a big musical that extends from late autumn through the holidays and into the early new year. This year, it’s “Hello, Dolly!” (Nov. 6-Jan. 4) starring local mega talent Nova Y. Payton in the title role of the matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi. Olney veteran Kevin S. McAllister directs. Olneytheatre.org
On Nov. 15, National Theatre DC brings back “The Life and Music of George Michael” for one night only. This concert-style show chronicles the amazing journey of the late superstar who died unexpectedly at 53 on Christmas Day 2016. Michael is played by out actor Craig Winberry, a terrific performer and George Michael fan. Winberry, who’s based in New York City, promises National Theatre audiences more of a genuine pop/rock concert than a jukebox musical. thenationaldc.com
Other productions coming our way this fall include:
“An Enemy of the People”
By Henrik Ibsen, in a new adaptation by Amy Herzog; directed by János Szász
Oct. 29-Nov. 23
Goldman Theater at the Edlavitch DCJCC
The story follows a small-town doctor who considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power, including his own brother, try not only to silence him, but to destroy him. Edcjcc.org
“Drunk Dracula”
From the Brass Jar Productions, the people that brought you “Drunk Shakespeare”
Sept. 24-Nov. 2
The Sage Theatre (1100 13th St., NW)
“Drunk Dracula” will stalk toward the stage in the latest incarnation of the beloved underground phenomenon, “Drunk Shakespeare.” In this must-see event of the spooky season, a blood-sucking villain comes to take over the nation’s capital – a circumstance that surely no one in D.C. can relate to at all. a.drunkshakespeare.com
“Death and the Fool”
Created and Performed by Happenstance Theater
Presented by Edge of the Universe Theater
Nov. 8 & 9
641 D St., N.W.
“Death and the Fool” is a Tarot-inspired mystery play full of slapstick comedy, music from the middle ages, puppetry and whimsy. Just as folly brought light to the Middle Ages, this interactive experience offers relief from impending doom. As the Fool faces Death, follow along on his journey for guidance – consult the ancient Oracle, be comforted by the High Priestess, trust the Doctor, and give your troubles over to the Crone. Don’t miss Happenstance Theater, “DC’s leading peddler of whimsy,” (Washington Post) and five-time Helen Hayes Award winners, as they seek to answer the age-old question, “What are we to do about death?” edgeuniversetheater.org
Theater
Out musical director takes on re-imagined ‘Damn Yankees’ at Arena
Adam Rothenberg on updated iconic show
‘Damn Yankees’
Sept. 9 – Nov. 9
Arena Stage
1101 Sixth St., S.W.
Tickets start at $49 (fees included)
Arenastage.org
As a kid in Syracuse, N.Y., out musical director Adam Rothenberg was terrible at sports. Though part of an athletic family – his sisters played softball, figure skated, pole vaulted, and his father coached – he says he “couldn’t catch a ball to save his life.”
But Rothenberg, 31, found solace off the baseball diamond: “We had a piano in the house. After games, I’d play piano for hours. For me it was a way to differentiate myself from the rest of the family. To show my strengths.”
Coming full circle, the Northwestern University and Juilliard-educated Rothenberg is now at Arena Stage music directing a re-imagined production of “Damn Yankees,”that famed 1955 musical comedy hit all about baseball.
Transported to the early 21st century, the production still follows the Faustian deal that transforms a middle-aged sports fan into a young baseball star and includes those iconic songs like “Whatever Lola Wants” and “Who’s Got the Pain?” But it’s not all the same. Reworked by hip-hop theater pioneer Will Power and Tony Award-winning playwright Doug Wright, and performed by a mostly POC cast, it’s more reflective of a different time.
New York City-based Rothenberg, a self-described “proud queer man,” says, “I pursued classical piano but couldn’t keep away from musical theater, which lit me up. I’m fortunate that I don’t have to choose. I can do a chamber music one day and be back to musical theater the next.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Thoughts on the “Damn Yankee’s” reimagining?
ADAM ROTHENBERG: From the musical perspective, there’s lyrist Lynn Ahrens. She’s a sorceress in that she manages to insert new words in a way that it’s difficult to tell where the old stop and the new begin; it all feels very natural. It will be interesting when audiences come, especially those familiar with the show. I wonder if they’ll be aware of the changes.
While it’s an existing piece it feels like we’re creating a new musical.
BLADE: Talk a little bit about the part you play in the production.
ROTHENBERG: As music director, my job is to teach the music to the cast, to make sure they know what to sing and how to sing it, to teach them the glorious ensemble arrangements, parts, and harmonies.
Thisensemble cast is jaw-droppingly talented. In addition to singing intricate harmonies, they’re able to dance at a stunningly high level. I’m blown away by this cast’s ability to execute difficult things as well as their flexibility to change things up when something’s not working.
Once that part gets rolling, I begin to rehearse the orchestra. And that means some long days for me. As show runs, I’ll be here conducting from a piano, typically playing with one hand and conducting with another or nodding directions.
BLADE: Share your affection for the musicals from Broadway’s “Golden Era” [the big shows from 1940s to the early 1960s].
ROTHENBERG: I trained in the classical music world. Coming from the place of the threes Bs — Brahms, Beethoven, and Bach — there was an effort to explore and preserve older pieces. Similarly, it has given me a fondness for the old Broadway musicals where there’s also much to explore. But growing up, I loved “Wicked” too.
BLADE: Speaking of reimagining. One of your last big jobs was as associate conductor for the re-imagined production of the recent Tony Award-winning revival of “Sunset Boulevard” starring Nicole Scherzinger.
ROTHENBERG: That was truly a dream job. The show with its sweeping orchestral score was exciting enough, but when I learned that the production was turning the whole idea of what “Sunset Boulevard” might look like on its ear, I was all in.
BLADE: You’ve not only worked on classic musicals but you’ve conducted for shows featuring some classic American performers. Patti Lupone for instance.
ROTHENBERG: We met on the “Company” revival. That was my first time conducting on Broadway. Everyone was truly kind with me. I’ve stepped in for her regular musical director and have done a couple concerts with her at Lincoln Center. We always have a good time.
Once, we were trying to figure out what to wear. She suggested we both wear black tie. They’ll never be able to tell us apart. So, it was tuxes for both of us.
With theater, you can show as little or as much of your queer identity as you want. I can walk into work and be exactly who I am, and that’s something I never take for granted.
Theatre Week shows D.C.’s vibrancy, resiliency
My boyfriend dumped me because I moved too fast
Fairfax County schools lose more than $3 million in federal funding
Despite the challenges, LGBTQ people live beautiful lives
Calendar: September 26-October 2
EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin blocks $1.25 million in LGBTQ, DEI grants, which may violate federal law
CAMP Rehoboth announces retirement of executive director
Community leaders turn out for Wanda Alston Foundation Fall Reception
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
Closeted cop struggles with an undercover life in ‘Plainclothes’
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Federal Government3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin blocks $1.25 million in LGBTQ, DEI grants, which may violate federal law
-
Rehoboth Beach5 days ago
CAMP Rehoboth announces retirement of executive director
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Community leaders turn out for Wanda Alston Foundation Fall Reception
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride