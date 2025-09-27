Theatre Week shows D.C.’s vibrancy, resiliency

Theatre Week

Through Oct. 5

$25, $45 & $65 tickets to 25+ shows

Theatreweek.org

Sometimes names can be misleading. For instance, Theatre Week, currently celebrating the season’s launch with discounted tickets and free events, is in fact three weeks long. But no one’s complaining.

Produced by Theatre Washington (the diverse alliance of theater makers and supporters), Theatre Week is designed to celebrate and amplify the D.C. theater community. It’s a way to share marketing, promote shows, and to bring people together to meet both new artists and new audiences.

Though Oct. 5, more than 25 companies (see theatreweek.org) are offering discounted tickets priced at $25, $45, and $65 tickets. Theatre Week also includes events like Lights Up! a free outdoor concert at The Wharf on Sunday, Sept. 28; and there’s a discussion panel at Studio Theatre (Sept. 29) poised to weigh in on upcoming productions.

Reginald “Reg” Douglas, the out artistic director of Mosaic Theater Company and a Theatre Washington board member, believes the success of this year’s Theatre Week is “doubly important.”

“The story of Washington, D.C. that’s being told right now doesn’t reflect the richness of our culture. Theatre Week is a way to show the vibrancy and resiliency of our city. We need to gather and combat the lie about who we are and instead confirm that DC is a vibrant, eclectic, safe and cool place to be.”

As part of Theatre Week, Mosaic presents Kareem Fahmy’s Dodi & Diana (through Oct.5) directed by Douglas.

Mosaic veteran Dina Soltan plays a leading lady movie star, and Jake Loewenthal is her husband in this rich contemporary work. Douglas says “It’s a sexy and surprising play; it brings Princess Diana astrology and the ups and downs of a sexually alive marriage in 85 minutes.”

For one day only, nonbinary actor Caro Dubberly is one of the featured performers in Sunday’s concert Lights Up!

Along with Vagenesis (Anderson Wells), Victoria Gomez, Kara-Tamieka Watkins, Nicholas Yenson, Deimoni Brewington, Dubberly will be performing songs from the musical theater canon, some more well known than others: “Heart and Music” from William Finn’s A New Brain, numbers from A Chorus Line, Avenue Q, and lots of other good stuff.”

Dubberly’s solos include a piece from Adam Gwon’s musical String and the rock song “Midnight Radio” from their “favorite musical of all time,” Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Adept at standards and rock infused songs, Dubberly is classically trained: “Both of my parents were in opera. Growing up in Denton, Texas, my mom was my first teacher. That’s how I figured out how to do edgier things with my voice but in a healthy way.”

Fortunately for Dubberly, there was a robust queer community in Denton. That was one of the things that they were most sad to leave when they moved to D.C. 10 years ago.

Their introduction to DMV showbiz was by sitting in the audience of the apocalyptic chamber musical “Soon” at Signature Theatre: “Before that I’d no idea about the D.C. theater scene, I thought it was a purely political place. My girlfriend at the time got a job at a theater here, so in true U-Haul fashion, I finished college in Texas and quickly joined her.”

Dubberly says their career as an openly nonbinary actor has been mostly positive. A time came when they wanted to pivot away from the ingenue and be considered for roles across the gender spectrum. They say, “I’m grateful that I know so many people who have the imagination to see me at not just for someone who may look as one specific gender but as an artist who is capable of playing may different things.”

The thrice-Helen Hayes Award nominated Dubberly counts Theatre Week as one of their favorite times of year. “When not performing, I’m an avid theater goer. I love to see plays and I’m always on the lookout for a good theater discount. I’m planning to see Merry Wives at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees, and other productions.”

Both Douglas and Dubberly agree that Theatre Week is bursting with opportunity for everyone.

Companies benefit from the exposure, and it’s a chance for people to see a company they’ve never seen before. To try something new on a discount. To take a risk. And it’s very much a celebration of the local theater community’s strength and diversity.