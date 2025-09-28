Photos
PHOTOS: Berkeley County Pride
LGBTQ celebration held in Martinsburg, W.Va.
The 2025 Berkeley County Pride in the Park was held on Saturday, Sept. 27 at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg, W.Va.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
Tenth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisonburg, Va.
The tenth annual Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival was held at Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg, Va. on Sunday, Sept. 21. Performers included Latrice Royale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk and 5K to End HIV
Annual Whitman-Walker fundraiser held in Anacostia Park
Whitman-Walker Health held its 39th annual Walk and 5K to End HIV in Anacostia Park on Saturday, Sept. 20.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Human Rights Campaign National Dinner
Gov. Moore, Rep. McBride speak at annual gala
The Human Rights Campaign held the 2025 HRC National Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, Sept. 13. Speakers included HRC President Kelley Robinson, Gov. Wes Moore (D-Md.) and Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.). David Archuleta performed alongside members of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington. Artist Amy Sherald was presented with the Ally for Equality Award.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Film on Baltimore’s Black, queer identity to debut
Richard E. Cytowic explores complicated relationship with father in new book
How politics are affecting local real estate market
Theatre Week shows D.C.’s vibrancy, resiliency
EXCLUSIVE: Trump admin blocks $1.25 million in LGBTQ, DEI grants, which may violate federal law
Closeted cop struggles with an undercover life in ‘Plainclothes’
Asian Development Bank urged to uphold LGBTQ, intersex rights commitments
Transgender inmate sues South Africa prison officials
Are Casinos in the US LGBTQ-Friendly?
