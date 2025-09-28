Real Estate
How politics are affecting local real estate market
Policy choices, staffing patterns reshaping region in measurable ways
The Washington, D.C. metropolitan area is unique in the United States: few regions are as closely tied to the federal government’s size, scope, and spending. While I have seen many changes in administration having little to no effect on local real estate, when the current administration returned to the White House in 2025, the immediate ripple effects were felt not only in politics but also in real estate. From office towers downtown to suburban housing in Maryland and Virginia, policy choices and staffing patterns are reshaping the market in measurable ways.
The most visible change so far has been in the office sector. Federal agencies, long the anchor tenants for much of the District’s commercial space, have been reducing headcount and scaling back leased square footage. Early retirements, dismissals, hiring freezes and reorganizations have led to higher vacancy rates in both downtown Washington and the suburban corridors of Arlington, Alexandria, and Prince George’s County.
Prime buildings in central business districts remain relatively insulated, supported by prestige tenants and long-term leases. Older, mid-tier buildings, however, are struggling to maintain occupancy. Landlords in these segments are offering generous concessions — from extended free-rent periods to extensive tenant improvement packages — to attract private-sector replacements. Some owners are exploring conversions to residential, hospitality, or lab space, accelerating a trend toward adaptive reuse.
Government employment has always been a stabilizing force in the region. Reductions in staffing, however, are beginning to erode that stability. Suburban communities heavily reliant on federal jobs — particularly in parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia — are seeing softer housing demand. Listings are staying on the market longer, and sellers now need to adjust expectations downward.
By contrast, neighborhoods less dependent on federal payrolls, and those attractive to private-sector workers, remain relatively strong. Areas with convenient transit access and robust private industry, such as parts of Fairfax, Montgomery, and urban D.C., are proving more resilient.
The residential picture is uneven. Core neighborhoods with limited inventory still attract multiple offers, pushing prices upward, especially for renovated rowhouses and single-family detached homes in high-demand school districts. But in commuter-heavy suburbs tied closely to federal employment, the balance is shifting toward buyers. There, more listings, longer marketing times, and negotiable sellers point to a cooling trend.
Buyers are regaining leverage in some areas, while sellers in government-dependent submarkets must price more competitively to draw offers. Investors are paying close attention to these shifts, recognizing potential discounts in softening communities.
The rental sector reflects these same dynamics. Downtown and transit-oriented neighborhoods with access to nightlife, jobs, and cultural amenities remain popular, with steady or rising rents. In contrast, suburban rental markets tied to federal agencies are softening, with landlords there offering concessions such as free parking or one month of free rent to reduce vacancy.
Multifamily developers are also taking notice. Some projects have been delayed or scaled back in slower submarkets, while others in prime urban or mixed-use areas are moving ahead. The long-term outlook depends on whether private-sector job growth can offset reductions in federal demand.
Policy choices out of the White House are influencing the market in other ways. While we have yet to see the full impact of tariffs on imported goods, deregulation efforts could spur new construction despite increased costs and an uncertain labor market. Changes to retirement account rules, such as the end of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO), may encourage more capital to flow into real estate. Adjustments to immigration and work visa policies could lower demand for higher-end rentals and home purchases by international professionals.
Investors are adapting quickly. Some are targeting distressed office properties for conversion, betting on demand for residential or mixed-use redevelopment. Others are focusing on suburban markets that are less reliant on government, particularly where private industries like defense contracting, cybersecurity, and health care, for the moment, remain strong.
Looking ahead, the trajectory of the region’s real estate market depends largely on how federal workforce policies evolve. If downsizing continues at its current pace or if agency headquarters are moved to other areas of the country, expect prolonged softness in suburban housing and commercial office markets.
What is clear in 2025 is that the D.C. metro area is more highly sensitive to political shifts than ever before. The decisions made in Washington don’t just affect Home Rule or how crime and homelessness are addressed; they reshape the very neighborhoods in which those policies are debated. For investors, homeowners, and renters alike, the current administration has been a reminder that the federal government is more than an employer or a tenant here — it is the backbone of the entire regional economy.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Real Estate
Is homeownership for everyone?
At some point you have to stop analyzing and execute the decision to buy
Is homeownership for everyone? The simple answer is, yes and no. At the risk of sounding like Karen Collins from “VEEP” – Selina Meyers’s favorite political consultant, who never could seem to provide any direct answers, “There could be reasons for and against it!” (Insert eye roll from everyone in the room, here.)
I say this not to just cause further confusion. But to introduce a topic that is called, “the no-lose decision.” You may have heard of the parable of the donkey who is before two bales of hay and is having a hard time deciding which one to go for. In the meantime, the donkey starves to death. This might be an overly simplistic example, but as many parables or examples are, the point of the story is really about indecision.
There is a point at which examining options, considering pros and cons, running the numbers one more time, getting an inspection, calling in a second inspector, spending three hours on the phone with one friend, calling your mother later that week to spend another hour, talking on the phone with a financial adviser for another set of back and forths that last a week, putting the idea on the back burner, pulling it back up to the front burner, looking at “just four more houses,” asking your cousins what they think about it at the next wedding you go to, then putting everything on the back burner again for three more months – there comes a point when it’s plain to see that “no decision, is a decision.”
Is there such a concept as a “risk free decision?” I’m afraid there aren’t too many of those. But everything and anything can be a learning opportunity if we decide to frame it as such. If we decided to buy the house, then we bought the house. We made a decision. We did the thing. In cities where the average monthly rents are on the higher end of the spectrum and renting $3,000 a month times 12 months = $36,000 a year, it could just be the best decision one makes. And three years in that apartment can equal $108,000 in rent money alone. Buying a home, at a locked in monthly payment, even with a slightly higher interest rate than a coworker’s or a cousin’s rate – is not necessarily a “bad” decision. Many of my clients would look at the check being cut to them, or the deposit being transferred into their bank accounts after selling a home they owned for 5-10 years, and think, “Wow. I saved up a decent amount of money!”
Could they have played it safer in the stock market? Could they have bought more bitcoin when the price was right? Maybe. Did they realize they would have to replace the washer and dryer a year later, as well as pay to get part of the roof resurfaced? Maybe not. Are most decisions final and irreversible? They usually aren’t. We, as human beings, are allowed to change our minds. Sometimes we make a decision, then use what we learned in that process to inform our next decision. And sometimes, though we had to buy a few new appliances, resurface the roof, and decided to add more outlets to a house that was built in 1936, even those costs can be offset by the amount of money that is not being thrown into the hands of a landlord or management company.
And that, my friends, is what most therapists would call, “progress, not perfection.”
Joseph Hudson is a referral agent with Metro Referrals. He can be reached at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Real Estate
Why buying in D.C. Metro area still makes sense
Even with economic uncertainty continuing
In times of economic uncertainty, many homebuyers freeze as they want to wait to see what happens in the stock market, with inflation, job ambiguity – it all seems like just too much of a risk. But fortunately in the D.C. Metro we are a bit more insulated than other markets. There are several strong reasons why buying now can actually be a prudent decision based on waiting to see what continues to unfold. Recent shifts in interest rates, the lowest in recent years, have opened opportunities that just weren’t feasible months ago.
Interest rates are easing, which is boosting affordability. Rate being at an 11 month low – the monthly payment for a given loan shrinks, meaning a buyer can get a more expensive home, or a home in their same budget – at a better rate. The extra purchasing power is significant, especially in a pricey market like here in the D.C. market. Keep in mind though with the rates decreasing, this means that those standing on the sidelines waiting for just this moment are about to flood the market. Getting in now, at the beginning of the fall market can be an advantageous move on your part.
The fall market and improving inventory mean more eye candy but also more room for negotiation. I get asked on a daily basis what the market is doing and I always say that it really depends on the neighborhood, the property, and the price. There are still opportunities out there for great deals, but there are also properties that are being listed and go under contract in three days with several offers. The D.C. Metro historically sees a significant increase in inventory in the fall market, which is now until November/December, which means more properties to choose from and the possibility of more room for negotiation or concessions. Pro tip: Pay attention to those properties with high DOM (day on market count) I just helped a client close on a row home in D.C. that appraised for $40,000 over the price my client paid for the property. That is a huge win in my book.
Lower rates could unlock those “golden handcuffs.” So many of my clients are “stuck” in their current homes because of their super low rates. They feel like a prisoner because of the low rate. This has caused a slowing of inventory to the market. With interest rates lowering we are likely to see this change, which results in an increase of supply.
Overall, if you’re looking to buy here in D.C. with the increase in inventory combined with the lower interest rates, it is starting to look like a more favorable market. Each property and each market is so hyper specific. If you would like to learn more about what this means for you and your search, please feel free to reach out to me. I am always happy to chat houses or dogs.
Justin Noble is a Real Estate professional with Sotheby’s International Realty Servicing Washington D.C., Maryland, and the beaches of Delaware.
Real Estate
D.C.’s Rental Act vote looms this month
What landlords and tenants should know
On Sept. 17, 2025, the D.C. Council will hold a final vote on one of the most sweeping pieces of housing legislation in recent memory: the Mayor’s Rental Act of 2025. Housing policy isn’t always flashy — but it’s foundational. It’s how we protect our neighbors, ensure fairness, and make D.C. livable for everyone, not just the loudest voices in the room.
What is the Rental Act?
Originally introduced by Mayor Muriel Bowser, the RENTAL (Rental Equity and Nonpayment Timely Accountability and Landlord-Tenant) act was designed to tackle what small landlords and city officials alike have described as a slow-motion crisis:
- Eviction cases taking up to a year to completely resolve, returning possession of the rental back to the landlord
- Over $100 million in unpaid rent to housing providers across the District
- A surge in small property owners, especially Black, immigrant, and LGBTQ+ landlords, quitting the rental housing market and selling their properties.
In a city with a proud tradition of tenant protections, the mayor argued it was time to restore a small bit of balance. Her proposed legislation included:
- Mandatory deadlines by when court hearings must take place
- 10-day nonpayment notice to file in court
- Protective orders requiring rent to be paid into court during litigation
- Expedited eviction for tenants committing serious crimes on or near the property where they reside
- Reforms to the District’s unique TOPA (Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act) laws, including a 25-year exemption for new construction
- Streamlined options for delivering legal notices
But soon after the bill was introduced, the main reforms were essentially gutted in committee.
The political battle
Council member Robert White, chair of the Housing Committee, who this year publicly championed the needs of housing providers and the need for the D.C. Council to start listening to them, introduced a revised version of the Act in July that removed many of the Mayor’s enforcement mechanisms. In an urgent July 2 letter, Bowser warned the Council that the amendments “fail to address the urgent needs D.C. is facing… and could actually make things worse.”
Her fears were echoed by the Small Multifamily & Rental Owners Association (SMOA), an advocacy group that includes many first-generation housing providers. Dean Hunter, SMOA’s CEO, called the committee version “a betrayal of small landlords.” He feels it removes basic tools to keep rental units and buildings financially worthwhile and reduces the risk of lost rent income used for maintaining safe housing for tenants.
Activists flooded inboxes. Newsletters went viral. And the pressure helped. By July 29, Councilmember White issued a revised version of the amendments that passed on a 10–2 vote, restoring several key reforms proposed by the Mayor.
What’s in the bill Now
Thanks to advocacy from the public pressure, the Council delayed the July 14 vote and went back to the drawing board. By July 29, Council member White had introduced a compromise “Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute,” restoring several key reforms:
- 10-day notice for nonpayment before filing a lawsuit (down from notices having to be issued 30 days +30 days in advance of filing)
- 14-day summons period to speed up court proceedings
- Discretionary protective orders to pay rent into the court during litigation
- Judicial discretion for correcting minor filing errors (instead of automatic dismissal of the case)
- Expedited evictions for tenants indicted for violent crimes
- Important TOPA reforms, including:
- 15-year exemption for new construction
- Exemptions for affordable covenanted housing
- Clarified tenant definitions and imposed limits on assignment compensation
While this revised bill passed 10–2 and represents meaningful progress, two essential reforms remain missing:
- Mandatory protective orders in nonpayment of rent-related cases
- Court hearing deadlines to prevent endless litigation
It’s a win — but not a perfect one. Two of the strongest protections from the original bill were left out of the current draft:
- Mandatory protective orders — These would require tenants in court due to nonpayment to deposit rent with the court to prevent abuse of court delays, to establish a “rent-free” period of living at the rental. If they do not have the funds to pay into the court, a judgment could be issued without further delays.
- Firm hearing deadlines — The proposed bill from the mayor required hearings to happen within 45 days if filing a new lawsuit (or 30 for serious public safety threats). These deadlines are currently absent.
Without them, small landlords, including those who rely on steady rent for retirement or medical care, remain vulnerable to long delays and the potential of tens of thousands of dollars of lost rent payments.
Why it natters to LGBTQ Washingtonians
For decades, LGBTQ residents have faced discrimination in both renting and owning property. Today, more LGBTQ homeowners and small-scale landlords are in the housing market, often by renting out basement units, condos they own, or family homes inherited from their loved ones.
But without fair and predictable legal protections, many are finding it harder to stay afloat financially or risk extreme financial hardship if bad actor tenants are renting from them.
What comes next
The final vote is expected Sept. 17, 2025. That means there’s still time to urge the Council to restore the missing protections and pass the RENTAL Act with real accountability and fairness.
Visit www.TheRentalAct.org to:
- Learn about the legislation
- Contact your Councilmember
- Read testimonials from D.C. residents like you
- Add your voice before the final vote
Whether you rent or own, whether you’re a seasoned investor or just trying to hold onto a family condo, the RENTAL Act affects you.
And this September, you have a chance to make sure your voice is heard.
(This article represents the opinion of a local rental housing expert. Any comments about proposed legislation are strictly observations and should not be interpreted as a legal interpretation, nor advice. Always seek the opinion of your attorney for all legal matters.)
Scott Bloom is Senior Property Manager and Owner, Columbia Property Management. For more information and resources, go to www.ColumbiaPM.com
