Richard E. Cytowic explores complicated relationship with father in new book
‘The Magician’s Accomplice’ touches on camp, ‘80s gay D.C., alcoholism
Richard E. Cytowic, neurology professor at George Washington University, has written a memoir, “The Magician’s Accomplice: My Father and I in the Age of Anxiety,” about his complicated relationship with his father, Edmund R. Cytowic. “Big Ed,” also a doctor, was a larger-than-life figure who molded his family into a perfect image while hiding his drinking and drug use. In an interview edited for clarity, Dr. Cytowic spoke about magic as metaphor, memories, and gay life in D.C.
BLADE: What was your inspiration for writing this memoir?
RICHARD CYTOWIC: It was something I felt I had to do. If I didn’t write it, I would go crazy. And it’s taken me about 10 years. It’s gone through many iterations. The first version started with my first day at Duke and had a dual narrative with myself as a young man, stumbling about making mistakes, and the older, wiser neurologist looking back on his younger self and commenting on it. That didn’t work out, but I realized the story was really about my father and me and our dynamic, how he shaped me to be just like him. At the time, I didn’t realize, because, when you’re too close to the material, you can’t see it for what it is. My sister’s observation in the memoir’s opening line, “Come hell or high water, you were going to be a doctor like him,” captures all my memories of him. And I am, I was.
BLADE: The interpretations you give some of your memories are striking. For instance, your family dancing onstage at a Liberace concert. From the outside it feels charming, yet there’s pain there.
CYTOWIC: It is an amusing anecdote. But it’s also sad because it shows we were all performers. We got up on stage effortlessly, we all knew our lines. We knew what to do, how to pose in front of 4,000 people, because we were Big Ed’s puppets for many years. And we just thought it was quite natural to perform because we had been doing this all our lives.
BLADE: It’s striking how in that moment you saw yourself becoming a monster like your father, trying to be the center of attention. You told Liberace, “I have a piece ready to play if you want.”
CYTOWIC: And he said, “This is my show, Richard.” He saw that even at 10 years old, I was trying to take over the center stage. But that’s what we were taught. We were supposed to shine and perform and just be charming, in a way that made us totally false. My impetus for this memoir was to try to understand Big Ed. For stories like this where you have an alcoholic father out of control, it’s so easy for everybody to say, “Oh, my God, I hate him, I can’t stand him.” What I call “You son of a bitch, look what you did to me” stories, those are the easiest stories in the world to tell. But it doesn’t tell anything about the monster, so you have to ask: Was the monster hurt or lonely? Why did he act that way? What made him the way he was? Was there some original wound that he was acting out on himself? So, in the end, instead of a “You son of a bitch” story, it’s really a love story to Big Ed, trying to show some compassion to him and understanding what sort of creature he was.
BLADE: At one point you describe him as high camp. I wonder if you if you ever thought that he might have been gay or bisexual, if deeply closeted?
CYTOWIC: I wonder that too. I don’t have any proof one way or the other, but he certainly was sexually very outspoken. He had all those nude orgy parties and took pictures all the time. I’m sure that goes on all the time now in D.C., but back then, it must have been very unusual. The fact that he could convince people to take part in all that, have them dress up in costumes and pose for pictures, you just have to laugh and think, wow, what a force of nature he was. And mentioning camp, he was camp in the sense of Susan Sontag’s definition, which is a singular incandescent figure who is one thing, an exaggeration, and that was him. He instilled in me a taste for the offbeat and the unusual. If something was normal, I wasn’t interested, but if it was a little off, that was attractive.
BLADE: You mention being drawn to camp figures like Auntie Mame and Liberace.
CYTOWIC: When I saw “Auntie Mame” at Radio City Music Hall, I was in the first grade, so I was five years old. I loved that movie so much because all that craziness was so familiar. Patrick making drinks in the morning, I did that. And my classmates and peers didn’t do anything like that, though it took a while to realize what an unusual life we were living, my mother, sister, and I with Big Ed.
BLADE: The theme of magic and magic tricks runs through the book, which connects so much of life with your father and even your life outside.
CYTOWIC: Magic is a real through line, because two things were prominent with Big Ed. One was the cameras. He had tons of cameras, and the other was the magic, which he did constantly. So would I. When we went to the lake in the summer, I would entertain neighbors and guests by putting on a big magic show. I even made up my own trick. As I say, magic is about telling people you’re going to fool them and then fooling them. Having them know what they’re seeing isn’t possible, and yet they believe it.
BLADE: It feels like such a perfect metaphor for your family.
CYTOWIC: It’s the spectator’s ability to hold two different, contradictory perspectives at the same time. That’s what we did. On the outside, we were a lovely family, everybody would compliment us when we went out to dinner. Back then, with children in restaurants, everybody said, “Oh my god, they’re going to start screaming and running around,” and we were the opposite. My sister and I were dressed up, I had a little coat and clip-on tie. We cleaned our plates, which my father really liked. And then people would come over and compliment my parents on what lovely children they had. Even the proprietor would say, “Doc, your kids are welcome here anytime.” We went against expectations. Here’s this picture perfect little family, so sweet and lovable, and yet behind the scenes, it was absolute chaos. That was the magic, the illusion that we were this lovely family on the surface, while behind the scenes, all hell was breaking loose.
My sister to this day still hates my father. Every time we talk about him, she says, “I hated him. I couldn’t get out of the house fast enough.” She’s frozen in her perspective, and I went instead and looked, to find out who he was, what made him kick? Why was he this way? How did he make me the way I am? And how did I emerge with my own personality? Also, in turning away from the “You son of a bitch” kind of approach and moving to one of trying to understand him, that’s the magic trick that that brings him back, like the dove that’s hidden, and then you produce some silk scarves and, abracadabra, the dove reappears again, all whole.
BLADE: Your descriptions of gay life in D.C. during the ‘80s are fascinating. What’s been the biggest change in that world nowadays?
CYTOWIC: When I came to D.C., you really couldn’t be out in a broad sort of way. So you cultivated a circle of friends, you learned to entertain and throw parties, you did fabulous things. There was a lot more cohesiveness in this world because we all protected one another. I was out but I didn’t make a big deal of it. And it was only when I interviewed for the position of chief resident of Neurology at GW, that it became well-known. I kept meeting people through the process, including David, a psychiatrist who was training to get his neurology certification. I went to his place and talked some more and felt so comfortable talking to him. He mentioned he and the woman he was seeing were going out that night and asked, “You want me to get a date for you?” I said, “Well, David, that’s very nice. Thank you, but I’m gay.” I didn’t realize that he would tell everybody so that when I finally accepted the job and showed up, everybody knew already that I was gay. It helped that there was a physician, an assistant Dean, in the department who was also gay. So we were naturally sympathetic to one another and he was very helpful. It really helped, too, that GW was, and still is, the gayest medical school in the country. If a student at another medical school had problems because he was gay, being bullied, he would transfer to GW. It became a magnet for medical students all over the country. Also, I remember thinking, I’m six blocks from the White House. It doesn’t get any better. At that time, D.C. was a very gay city, so it was easy to make friends and pick up tricks or whatever I wanted to do.
The cell phone has ruined so much because you can’t get people to commit to anything. Instead of saying, “Let’s have dinner next Tuesday at 7:30,” they say, “Well, I don’t know what I might be doing. Something better might come along.” I don’t how people socialize anymore because it’s all so last minute. It drives me crazy. I used to throw sex parties in the ‘90s. I called them “office parties” because they were in my office. I took over from a group that socialized first, starting with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and then they announced, “time to take off your clothes.” And I said, “No, you cannot mix a social setting with a sexual setting. It doesn’t work like that.” I took over, and set strict rules, one being, everybody arrives at the same time. You’ve got to be here between 8 and 8:15, or else the door is locked, and you’re not getting in. Because so many other parties had people showing up two hours after it started, when things got hot. If you make things hot from the get go, then everybody has a really good time. Now, I don’t know what people do. I’m out of the loop. My orgy days are over.
BLADE: What do you hope readers will take away from “The Magician’s Accomplice?”
CYTOWIC: How to be yourself. I learned how to be myself and not be at the mercy of other people’s expectations. I developed the attitude of, I don’t care what other people think, because their opinion doesn’t affect me one way or the other. So when I write something, I’m not trying to prove a point or convince people. I say, “Here’s what I know. Here’s what I’ve been through. Take a look if you find it useful.” Maybe my experiences will help you.
Sam Altman bio traces AI guru from gay student to Trump acolyte
How a young idealist’s crusade mutated into a billionaire’s collaboration
Now that the acid bath of authoritarian government is undermining the foundations of our democracy, historians will ask, “Who were the big enablers, the billionaires who collaborated? And why, when there was still hope?”
A biography of Sam Altman, the visionary CEO of OpenAI, an artificial general intelligence (A.G.I.) development company, tells the story with the weight of a great novel. “The Optimist: Sam Altman, OpenAI, and the Race to Invent the Future” by Wall Street Journal reporter Keach Hagey is framed as the story of a corporate struggle. However, it can be appreciated as a “bildungsroman,” a novel of education about a gay young man’s personal quest to ultimately create superintelligence with the development of A.G.I. Sounds like Marvel but thanks to Keach Hagey and the research of her colleagues over the years at the Wall Street Journal this story soars in the real world.
Sam Altman gathers his personal force through so many moments and epic events brought to life in this biography. My favorite is his high school Gay Straight Alliance “he almost willed into existence,” according to one of his gay friends at the time. In a “Child is father to the Man” moment, Altman is incensed the GSA student assembly he organized has generated controversy because a Christian group and their parents have demanded their kids be excused. Altman presses ahead and uses the opportunity as a “bombshell for maximum rhetorical impact” to come out in front of the entire student body. Until then, only a few friends knew his story. A natural leader with preternatural confidence as a kid, Altman’s message carried the day as it would in the years to come in Silicon Valley.
In pursuit of his quest with optimistic brilliance, Altman brings the first commercial application of OpenAI, ChatGPT to the market. This generates billions in shareholder value while he survives upheavals in the governance of OpenAI, including getting fired by independent board members, then hired by Microsoft and called back by OpenAI. Hagey makes this both comprehensible and exciting. Amid the turmoil, the story darkens with head-snapping reversals of direction on the two most important principles of his adult life. The first was A.G.I. should be controlled by a non-profit board to ensure its safety and benefits for all humanity before it devours us. The second was his classically liberal worldview of government’s role to ensure the future of his techno-utopian ideals with open source technology for the public benefit. Hagey describes in gripping detail how Altman betrayed those twin pillars of a young man’s quest that withered in the face of ambition. “Founders are kings, emperors, gods” to the billionaire venture capitalists who fund them, Hagey explains Altman’s ability to raise billions and be courted by politicians while living a maxed-out gay life.
Altman and Oliver Mulhering (whom he met in Trump-backer Peter Thiel’s hot tub at 3 a.m., according to Hagey) married in 2024 “beneath a jasmine-draped chuppah (canopy) erected among the palm trees of his Hawaiian estate.” A scene of “almost unimaginable splendor,” she describes the wedding in gauzey awe but then draws a wrenching direct line from this moment of “splendor” to the fate of British mathematician Alan Turing, the WW II computing genius who broke the Nazi’s Enigma code. Turing, Hagey writes, “whose ideas had inspired the technology behind Altman’s ChatGPT,” committed suicide in 1954 after a punishment of chemical castration by the British government for being homosexual. The British government formally acknowledged and apologized for its persecution of Turing after software engineer John Graham-Cumming led a 10-year long movement in the UK for an apology. Living astride such epic historical context in the computing world when asked about the significance of his marriage, Altman responded in an Advocateinterview in an uncharacteristically underwhelming way “the laws have changed more quickly than I ever thought they would, so I’m grateful for that … I don’t have time for politics.”
He soon would.
Altman had already compared Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler posing “an unprecedented threat to America.”
“To anyone familiar with the history of Germany in the 1930s, it’s chilling to watch Trump in action,” he said. After Trump’s victory in 2024, and dining with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and more conversations with Trump, came his $1 million personal contribution to the Trump 2025 inaugural, and a confession I have “really changed my perspective on him.” Trump “will be incredible for the country in many ways,” Altman said. Perhaps because of a push to release the book, “The Optimist” fails to explore this and coming contortions: Altman alongside Trump announcing a $500 billion “Stargate Initiative” for massive A.I. data centers alongside A.I. deregulation, no more handwringing about safety. “I hope he’s right about A.I.,” Trump said.
Whatever happened to the kid who stood up for his Gay Straight Alliance? When asked in that Advocateinterview after his wedding what LGBTQ people he may have admired when growing up, he responded, “That’s a really great question, and you know, I never really thought about that.” Thanks to this excellent biography, we know young Sam is in there somewhere. Yet “The Optimist” is also a novel without an ending. How could it be otherwise at this stage of Sam Altman’s quest mutated into a billionaire’s collaboration.
Charles Francis is president of the Mattachine Society of Washington, D.C., and author of “Archive Activism: Memoir of a ‘Uniquely Nasty’ Journey,” UNT Press, 2023.
Fall into reading 2025: books about writers
New James Baldwin biography a definitive look at gay author
In many ways, the late, Black, gay writer James Baldwin had been writing his own story for years. However, with “Baldwin: A Love Story” (FSG, 2025) by Nicholas Boggs, readers now have the first major biography of one of the definitive writers of the 20th century, gay or straight. Boggs, who played a considerable role as co-editor for the 2018 Duke University Press reissue of Baldwin and illustrator Yoran Cazac’s 1976 children’s book, “Little Man Little Man,” has created a stunning and meticulously researched book. While it’s hard to believe that no such Baldwin biography existed prior to this, we can all be grateful to Boggs for writing one. A perfect autumn read to curl up with as the seasons change.
Speaking of children’s books, Arnold Lobel was the author and occasional illustrator of more than 30 books for young readers, including the beloved “Frog and Toad” series, and also illustrated several others. Additionally, Lobel had the distinction of being one of an elite group of writers who received both Newberry and Caldecott Medals. Lobel, who came out later in life after being married to a woman, died from AIDS complications in 1987. What better way to pay tribute to a celebrated children’s book author than with a children’s book about him? “Outside In and the Inside Out: a story about Arnold Lobel” (Viking/Penguin, 2025), written and illustrated by Emmy Kastner, is just that book. Following Lobel from childhood illness and recovery through his love of storytelling and drawing into his career in the “buttoned-up business world” and eventually his life as a lauded children’s book author, without shying away from his finding “a new world with a new love.”
The first biography of the queer, Greek poet known as C.P. Cavafy (1863-1933) in more than 50 years, “Constantine Cavafy: A New Biography” (FSG, 2025) by Gregory Jusdanis and Peter Jeffreys, is cause for celebration indeed. A poet whose body of work continues to be translated to this day, the fact that Cavafy openly wrote poetry consisting of queer subject matter at the time he did is reason enough to read his work. Cavafy authorities Jusdanis and Jeffreys scrupulously researched their subject, and the book takes us from his early years with his family in his Egyptian birthplace through time in England (Liverpool and London) and Turkey (Istanbul) to his return to Alexandria. Featuring 16 pages of photos, it is a fascinating portrait of a brilliant and groundbreaking poet.
Poet and MacArthur Fellow Edward Hirschis, at present, the president of the Guggenheim Foundation. His memoir, “My Childhood in Pieces: A Stand-Up Comedy, A Skokie Elegy” (Knopf, 2025), is exactly what you would expect from the title. Combining humorous bits presented in poetic language, Hirsch takes us on a guided tour of his early years in Chicago and his family’s eventual northern migration to suburban Skokie, Ill., where he spent his formative years.
New book explores contributions of African Americans to settling of the West
Horses have been hiding in plain sight in Black history for centuries
‘Mounted: On Horses, Blackness, and Liberation’
By Bitter Kalli
c.2025, Amistad
$22/192 pages
One thousand, two hundred pounds and four legs.
Put that between your knees and you’ll find out what real horsepower is. You’re five feet off the ground, moving as fast as a car on a downtown street, hooves pounding as hard as your heart. Dangerous? Maybe. But as you’ll see in “Mounted” by Bitter Kalli, your ancestors did it and so can you.
When they were a young child, “around the age of six or seven,” someone gave Bitter Kalli a set of “pony books,” the kind that appeal to young girls, mostly white ones. Kalli wasn’t entirely comfortable identifying as a girl then but they adored the books, in part because the stories featured the kinds of friendships and acceptance Kalli wanted. After devouring those stories, they begged their parents for riding lessons from a nearby Brooklyn stable.
Fast forward to 2014, when Kalli was 17 years old, an experienced equestrian, a trans individual, and a protester at college. During that protest, they watched the horses that carried the police, and wondered what those animals saw in the crowd.
For that matter, what did horses see throughout Black history?
In times of slavery, it was not uncommon for fleeing slaves to steal a horse or two to get away faster. Kalli shares heart-pounding tales of escape, sharing examples of how human chattel was often compared to that of equines in newspaper ads, as slaveholders mourned the latter loss much deeper than the former.
Many Americans are unaware of the rich contributions that African Americans made to the settling of the West. Kalli examines a popular movie, deconstructing it and adding real history to the Hollywood tale.
“What we know as the Wild West would not exist without the 182,000 enslaved people living in Texas in 1860…” they say.
Horses are featured in many of the world’s religions. Horsey language lends itself to the erotic. Even, says Kalli, “Black and brown youth in Brooklyn” understood the appeal of a good-looking Polo pony…
Take a good study of the cover of “Mounted.” Appreciate the artwork, notice the design. Then add this book to your “Things I Never Really Thought About” list, because you’ll think about it now. And you’re going to want to read every delicious word.
Horses have been hiding in plain sight in Black history for centuries, but author Bitter Kalli pulls them to the forefront, turning each facet of the subject over for deeper examination and additional thought. Happily, you won’t feel forced to do that; their writing comes across like an invitation to a warm, intimate conversation, the kind you get while casually hanging out with a new group of friends on the patio. What you learn is highly intriguing, and you won’t ever see horses in the same way again.
Beware that this book has one explicit chapter inside, but it fits the narrative and you won’t mind. You’ll be too busy enjoying what you read and wanting more. For horse lovers and history lovers alike, “Mounted” is the perfect ride.
