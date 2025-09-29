Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL Fall Brunch
Annual fundraiser held for LGBTQ youth services
The LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL held its 28th annual Fall Brunch at the Marriott Marquis on Sunday, Sept. 28. The program was hosted by journalist Eugene Daniels and drag artist Tara Hoot.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Berkeley County Pride
LGBTQ celebration held in Martinsburg, W.Va.
The 2025 Berkeley County Pride in the Park was held on Saturday, Sept. 27 at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg, W.Va.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride
Tenth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisonburg, Va.
The tenth annual Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival was held at Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg, Va. on Sunday, Sept. 21. Performers included Latrice Royale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Walk and 5K to End HIV
Annual Whitman-Walker fundraiser held in Anacostia Park
Whitman-Walker Health held its 39th annual Walk and 5K to End HIV in Anacostia Park on Saturday, Sept. 20.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
