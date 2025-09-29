Connect with us

PHOTOS: SMYAL Fall Brunch

Annual fundraiser held for LGBTQ youth services

From left, Eugene Daniels and Tara Hoot were the emcees at the 2025 SMYAL Fall Brunch on Sunday. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

The LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL held its 28th annual Fall Brunch at the Marriott Marquis on Sunday, Sept. 28. The program was hosted by journalist Eugene Daniels and drag artist Tara Hoot.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Berkeley County Pride

LGBTQ celebration held in Martinsburg, W.Va.

September 28, 2025

By

The 2025 Berkeley County Pride in the Park was held on Saturday, Sept. 27. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2025 Berkeley County Pride in the Park was held on Saturday, Sept. 27 at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg, W.Va.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Shenandoah Valley Pride

Tenth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Harrisonburg, Va.

September 23, 2025

By

The 10th annual Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival was held in Harrisonburg, Va. on Sunday, Sept. 21. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The tenth annual Shenandoah Valley Pride Festival was held at Turner Pavilion in downtown Harrisonburg, Va. on Sunday, Sept. 21. Performers included Latrice Royale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Walk and 5K to End HIV

Annual Whitman-Walker fundraiser held in Anacostia Park

September 22, 2025

By

The 39th annual Walk and 5K to End HIV was held in Anacostia Park on Saturday, Sept. 20. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Whitman-Walker Health held its 39th annual Walk and 5K to End HIV in Anacostia Park on Saturday, Sept. 20.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

