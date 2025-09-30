D.C. queer community partakes in ‘performative masc contest’

D.C.’s celebrated corner bar Little Gay Pub opened its second location in the heart of Philadelphia’s gayborhood in May. Known for its strong pours, elaborate décor, dino nuggets, and suggestive bathroom selfies, Little Gay Pub has been met with success and fanfare in both cities. The Washington Blade sat down with the owners to discuss LGP and its trajectory.

Washington Blade: Tell us a little about yourselves.

Dito Sevilla: I’m a lifelong Washingtonian who fell into the service industry, including at a bar in the Floriana restaurant.

Ben Gander: I’m originally from Arizona but have been in D.C. for 21 years. I managed Nellies and Number 9.

Dusty Martinez: I’ve been in the service industry for more than decade, from go-go boy to various other roles in queer bars and spaces. I eventually went on to be GM at Trade.

Blade: When did you start the original Little Gay Pub and why?

Sevilla: We are three lifetime bartenders who wanted to own our space. We felt the city was missing something. In the summer of 2022, we were able to tour the empty space, and it called to us.

Martinez: We did have worries after COVID if opening a new brick and mortar made sense. But we were confident that our idea was good enough to take that risk. The space that brought it together. Our goal was not to take from other bars, but fill a niche, and offer something new. All three of us are different, but LGP was a vision of where all three of us would want to hang out. A place where you’re not just welcome, but celebrated.

Blade: Why did you decide to expand to Philly?

Sevilla: We realized that we had a lot more to give, but not necessarily in D.C. at this time. We looked farther away, and Philly made the most sense. We realized Philly has such a welcoming LGTBQ community, and we can take our brand to a community that isn’t familiar with us.

Martinez: We’d all visited Philly for years, and saw that this Gayborhood was a place with so much history and culture. It’s another place that would appreciate a bar where we can hang out, have seats, celebrate and elevate the gay history and culture of Philly.

Blade: What is the concept of the bar?

Martinez: LGP in Philly is an all-inclusive welcoming space, all welcome, multi-generation. A place to start or end the night.

Gander: It’s a corner bar in the gayborhood that you can walk in wearing casual clothes. There’s more space in Philly than in D.C., with two floors. Downstairs is a broody, almost masc vibe, while upstairs is like an English garden, a newer vibe with more pink and bright colors. We also have so much Philly-centric décor – look out for Princess Diana in an Eagles outfit.

Sevilla: We spent more than a year designing specifically for the Philly market. It’s warm and inviting, which is our goal when we realized that the area could use a bar like this.

Martinez: It’s really a bar where everyone can come together. It’s not that clubby or dance-y or loud. Yet we also know that the community in Philly is ready to have fun, even at 4 p.m. every day. Double thumbs up, they’re ready to party.

Blade: Tell us about the drinks at the new bar.

Gander: The espresso martini is a signature, as well as the Aperol spritz. We’ll also have more low-key drinks like a beer-and-shot combo. Philly loves tequila, which is a fun find. We’ll also have glassware that’s for LGP Philly, which is on sale. And importantly, we want to highlight ingredients and nods to the city. For example, we have a take on the Paper Plane called the Tailspin, made with local bourbon. We have it on the menu because Philly has the largest shipyard of aquatic planes.

Blade: One of the most infamous cocktails at LGP is Unicorn Tears. What’s the idea behind this shimmery drink?

Martinez: We actually each had an idea about a fun drink. I think it was Ben who eventually said, ‘You know what this drink needs? A little glitter.’

Sevilla: During R&D for the drink, I definitely ate plenty of glitter. Thankfully we eventually found edible glitter. I’ll confirm that we never served without edible glitter, though. Now, each night, staff goes home with glittery chest hair because it gets everywhere.

Martinez: To get the edible glitter to stay in the cocktail, we tried to stir it, shake it, many different ways to get the glitter to stay put. We were almost microplastic distributors.

Gander: In terms of naming it, the art of giving drinks names is funny. We called it Unicorn Tears as a joke originally but then said to ourselves, ‘Oh wait this is actually funny.’

Blade: Finally, discuss the bathroom.

Sevilla: We’re lucky because Philly has way more bathroom space, with the two different types of bathrooms. One’s a hyper-green bathroom, with chandelier, swan faucet — the selfies are going crazy. Upstairs, we created a Hollywood regency vibe, which ties to English garden vibes of the overall theme; it’s a pink version of the green bathroom.

Gander: D.C. really does love the bathroom selfie. But in Philly, we see selfies across the entire bar, not just the bathrooms. It’s impressive.