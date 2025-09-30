Nightlife
D.C. queer community partakes in ‘performative masc contest’
Event took place at Shakers on Sept. 25
Competitors showed off carabiners, guitars, and Old Spice deodorant to a packed bar crowd during a “performative masc contest” held at Shakers on Sept. 25.
Alphabet Soup Events, a queer event organization focused on the sapphic community, organized the contest at the LGBTQ-friendly bar on the U Street Corridor. The free event reached capacity, with cheers echoing outside and a line of patrons trailing on to the sidewalk.
The competition instilled a queer twist on the “performative male contest,” an event popularized through social media and seen across college campuses in recent months. While the latter satirizes men feigning certain beliefs or appearances to attract women, Alphabet Soup Events tailored the concept to the sapphic community.
The contest began with 14 competitors “catwalking” across the stage. Some presented a bouquet of flowers to the crowd, flaunted vinyl records, and pretended to flip through popular books. The crowd then watched competitors answer a series of questions, such as their favorite hobbies or the most romantic thing they’ve done for a former partner.
Competitor Jack Harris ultimately emerged as the winner of the contest. They applauded the event for “inviting people to express themselves.”
“As someone who has been told that they’re not masculine enough, I thought competing in a performative masc lesbian contest would be a unique opportunity to show people what masculinity means to me,” Harris said.
Harris stated that feeling like themselves during the contest all while “playing up” their gender expression made the experience fun.
Alphabet Soup Events initially introduced the contest via Instagram on Sept. 9, garnering more than 3,000 likes on the announcement post. The organization has hosted events in cities across the U.S. and has arranged past events for Washington’s sapphic community, such as boxing classes, and astrology-focused speed dating.
Becca Gaylin, an event attendee, noted she was “so excited” to see a performative masc event at Shakers following the virality of performative male contests.
“The D.C. queer scene is amazing and there are lots of sapphic events, but honestly this is just such a silly way to poke fun at stereotypes and get people together in a low stakes easy way,” Gaylin said.
Beyond the stage, the night featured local vendors, including a tattoo artist and a psychedelic storefront.
Soon after the event, Alphabet Soup Events posted competitors’ Instagram accounts, divided into “Single” and “Not Single” categories. The organizers also teased a follow-up contest, writing “femmes… ur NEXT!” in an Instagram caption.
More information about Alphabet Soup Events can be found at their Instagram page.
Nightlife
D.C.’s queer bars gearing up for fall after disappointing summer
Troop presence blamed for lower sales
The great gay summer migration is over, and the LGBTQ community has flocked back to D.C. only to be confronted with unwanted federal troops in the city. Yet the gay nightlife community maintains optimism, hope, and excitement, despite the political circumstances.
When the federal troop presence began in mid-August, bars reported steep losses in revenue and customers. The patrols also aligned with the regular seasonal downturn, as many regular patrons travel during this high vacation period. WUSA reported that restaurants and bars saw reduction in dining and reservation numbers and RAMW even extended Summer Restaurant Week for another seven days to encourage dining out. “Generally speaking, the community seems to be on edge,” says Ed Bailey, who owns Trade and Number Nine.
Dave Perruzza, who owns Pitchers, noted that sales have dropped by thousands of dollars, and foot traffic has drastically declined. The bar attempted to ameliorate the issue by throwing special events, but attendance remained low.
Yet, “the fall is traditionally the busiest time for nightlife in D.C.,” says Bailey. For that reason, “we are ramping up for a busy fall after an unusual summer [at the bar].” Trade, after unveiling its massive expansion that includes a larger outdoor patio, a pulsating dance floor, and a subterranean lair, is going to provide new programming for its expansion. Look out for a new monthly event with Flower Factory on the first Saturday of each month – as well as a huge party later this year to celebrate Trade’s 10-year anniversary. Number Nine, a bar around the corner, will be dressing up this fall with a pop-up bar catering to all the Pumpkin Spice vibes for the months of October and November.
“With all that D.C. has been going through, it is nice to have a full and robust nightlife to look forward to,” he says.
Mark Rutstein of Crush agrees.
“We are ready for D.C. to get the love it deserves, and to return to the vibrant city it has always been. A reduction of crime is always welcomed, but this is excessive and scaring people who haven’t lived here. I’ve been here for over 25 years. It’s my home,” said Rutstein.
Keaton Fedak, owner of Kiki on U Street, says that, “No matter what happens outside, our community is always welcome here!”
“Coming off an amazing WorldPride where we witnessed the beauty of a united LGBTQ+ community, we must continue to use our collective voices to fight for our rights, spaces, and protections,” says Melvin Thomas, Outreach, Events and Marketing Manager at Kiki. “Every time I walk into Kiki and see our guests laughing, talking, hugging, kissing, and dancing, it reminds me how important it is for local LGBTQ+ owned and operated businesses to keep opening their doors and building programs that resonate with people, bringing them joy and a sense of safety.”
Kiki, like many bars, sponsors a variety of Stonewall sports. As kickball, bocce, dodgeball, and more kick off for the fall season, Kiki will be hosting many a happy hour, Sunday Funday, and party for thirsty athletes.
Over the past several months, beyond Trade’s celebrated expansion, D.C. has also welcomed new additions to the LGBTQ bar scene. District Eagle and its adjoining chicken shack Lucky Pollo opened its doors earlier this year, and the dance party-forward Revolt also debuted in August between Bunker and the Eagle. Plus, the downstairs space of MXDC, called Diosa Lounge, transforms into a new concept called “Ricky’s” on Sundays: An inclusive Sunday Funday of rotating parties and events, hosted by Tara Hoot and other drag performers, along with a rotating roster of queer DJs.
In terms of LGBTQ-focused events, later this month, RuPaul is set to DJ at Echostage; 9:30 Club and its affiliates (Atlantic, Merriweather, The Anthem, Lincoln) are not slowing down their lineups of acts with LGBTQ members or LGBTQ fan bases either. Some examples: Wet Leg, Addison Rae, Renee Rapp, Doechii, Indigo De Souza, King Princess, and Halsey are all performing; plus the Hokus Pokus Live show and “Rocky Horror Picture Show” events at Lincoln Theater. October is also home to the High Heel Race on 17th Street, the Miss Adams Morgan Pageant XXXVII on Oct. 4, whose theme is “Studio 54 Ever”; and HRC’s Chefs for Equality.
“As we continue on this path of the unknown and the ever-changing climate in the District, the queer community is gearing up to top off the year by celebrating who we are, throwing inclusive parties and events, and rolling with the sentiment that we have throughout the years: We’re here, and we’re queer,” says Brandt Ricca, who runs Nora Lee, an agency that represents several LGBTQ institutions.
Nightlife
Bigger is better at newly expanded Trade
10 years and still going strong, a space with ‘soul’
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Logan Circle’s Trade has expanded its footprint this summer – and the updates are not yet complete.
Located along 14th Street south of P Street, Trade has been a gay bar mainstay since its debut in 2015. Launched as a dive-style spot in a slim, dimly lit space lined by booths surrounding a tight dance floor, Trade today is a nightlife staple.
Trade is owned by Ed Bailey, who also operates the bar Number Nine around the corner.
Trade has grown from this original into a powerhouse with four separate spaces: the original building, an expanded outdoor patio, a dedicated dance floor, and a subterranean lair.
Bailey says that over the years, he aimed to give Trade a bit of a refresh – however small – every two years. “I try to figure out how to reinvest in my spaces and renovate as often as every couple years to keep things fresh and exciting. I had been working to explore at Trade how to do that. Yet I was limited in what was available, as the small space did not lend itself to major change. Still, I had been able to update the patio and make some slight reno inside.”
This time was different.
When the real estate directly adjacent to Trade opened up, Bailey connected with the landlord at once. It was an opportunity not just to renovate but one that “could potentially change the nature of Trade dramatically.” He noted that his team signed the deal for the expansion – keeping it under wraps – more than two years ago. Permitting and administrative hurdles pushed back the opening, and construction began about a year ago.
He added that the expansion idea was conceived before an entirely new generation of D.C. LGBTQ bars had yet been born, like Bunker, LGP, Crush, Thurst, and District Eagle. “It’s really remarkable that at the time, none of these were open,”
Bailey said that “the main accomplishment was to give ourselves more room,” feeling that Trade had outgrown its original space, constricted in what it could offer thirsty guests. “Trade was limited.”
One primary goal was to place the patio in focus – now more than double in size. “It wasn’t, however, simply removing a fence,” he says, “there was significant design and construction.”
As with the rest of Trade, he leveraged reclaimed and upcycled materials. Trade aficionados will recall that the original DJ booth is a second coming of a church pulpit, reincarnated as a place to spin tunes. The original back bar is constructed from nearly 100-year-old cabinetry from a cruise ship that “we lucked into finding at a salvage yard.”
The patio, therefore, maintained this approach, using reclaimed and found wood for the seating and doors. He planted a tree in the middle to provide some shade and a central focus.
In the adjacent building, accessible only via doors from the patio, is a dedicated dance floor, responding to D.C.’s need for a dedicated dancing space. “Trade had previously offered dancing, but in a quirky way; it was not a true dance floor – almost dancing in a hallway.”
The new room has a dedicated bar, an elevated stage for performances, new bathrooms, and features a shimmering sea creature hung from the ceiling lovingly named “Sharka Khan.” Over the next couple weeks, Trade will complete an HVAC update, followed by extensive sound and lighting installation finalizations.
The last space, underground, echoes the original Trade, with its reclaimed-wood booths for quieter conversations in a “sexy, darker, broody” vibe, and a place to cool off.
Scheduled dance parties and additional programming will debut in the fall, including an upcoming party associated with the Flower Factory organizers. Otherwise, “For now, we’re letting guests experience Trade and give us feedback. We know now that it has been extremely well received, and it is very satisfying, given the time and effort we invested.”
Having been open for a decade, Trade has been an anchor of the city’s diverse, dynamic nightlife scene. Bailey says that his aim in crafting social destinations is to “build things that have a soul to them, some connection to authentic existence.”
Nightlife
Little Gay Pub brings glitter, glam, and bathroom fab to Philly
D.C. bar owners talk expansion and more three months after opening new outpost
D.C.’s celebrated corner bar Little Gay Pub opened its second location in the heart of Philadelphia’s gayborhood in May. Known for its strong pours, elaborate décor, dino nuggets, and suggestive bathroom selfies, Little Gay Pub has been met with success and fanfare in both cities. The Washington Blade sat down with the owners to discuss LGP and its trajectory.
Washington Blade: Tell us a little about yourselves.
Dito Sevilla: I’m a lifelong Washingtonian who fell into the service industry, including at a bar in the Floriana restaurant.
Ben Gander: I’m originally from Arizona but have been in D.C. for 21 years. I managed Nellies and Number 9.
Dusty Martinez: I’ve been in the service industry for more than decade, from go-go boy to various other roles in queer bars and spaces. I eventually went on to be GM at Trade.
Blade: When did you start the original Little Gay Pub and why?
Sevilla: We are three lifetime bartenders who wanted to own our space. We felt the city was missing something. In the summer of 2022, we were able to tour the empty space, and it called to us.
Martinez: We did have worries after COVID if opening a new brick and mortar made sense. But we were confident that our idea was good enough to take that risk. The space that brought it together. Our goal was not to take from other bars, but fill a niche, and offer something new. All three of us are different, but LGP was a vision of where all three of us would want to hang out. A place where you’re not just welcome, but celebrated.
Blade: Why did you decide to expand to Philly?
Sevilla: We realized that we had a lot more to give, but not necessarily in D.C. at this time. We looked farther away, and Philly made the most sense. We realized Philly has such a welcoming LGTBQ community, and we can take our brand to a community that isn’t familiar with us.
Martinez: We’d all visited Philly for years, and saw that this Gayborhood was a place with so much history and culture. It’s another place that would appreciate a bar where we can hang out, have seats, celebrate and elevate the gay history and culture of Philly.
Blade: What is the concept of the bar?
Martinez: LGP in Philly is an all-inclusive welcoming space, all welcome, multi-generation. A place to start or end the night.
Gander: It’s a corner bar in the gayborhood that you can walk in wearing casual clothes. There’s more space in Philly than in D.C., with two floors. Downstairs is a broody, almost masc vibe, while upstairs is like an English garden, a newer vibe with more pink and bright colors. We also have so much Philly-centric décor – look out for Princess Diana in an Eagles outfit.
Sevilla: We spent more than a year designing specifically for the Philly market. It’s warm and inviting, which is our goal when we realized that the area could use a bar like this.
Martinez: It’s really a bar where everyone can come together. It’s not that clubby or dance-y or loud. Yet we also know that the community in Philly is ready to have fun, even at 4 p.m. every day. Double thumbs up, they’re ready to party.
Blade: Tell us about the drinks at the new bar.
Gander: The espresso martini is a signature, as well as the Aperol spritz. We’ll also have more low-key drinks like a beer-and-shot combo. Philly loves tequila, which is a fun find. We’ll also have glassware that’s for LGP Philly, which is on sale. And importantly, we want to highlight ingredients and nods to the city. For example, we have a take on the Paper Plane called the Tailspin, made with local bourbon. We have it on the menu because Philly has the largest shipyard of aquatic planes.
Blade: One of the most infamous cocktails at LGP is Unicorn Tears. What’s the idea behind this shimmery drink?
Martinez: We actually each had an idea about a fun drink. I think it was Ben who eventually said, ‘You know what this drink needs? A little glitter.’
Sevilla: During R&D for the drink, I definitely ate plenty of glitter. Thankfully we eventually found edible glitter. I’ll confirm that we never served without edible glitter, though. Now, each night, staff goes home with glittery chest hair because it gets everywhere.
Martinez: To get the edible glitter to stay in the cocktail, we tried to stir it, shake it, many different ways to get the glitter to stay put. We were almost microplastic distributors.
Gander: In terms of naming it, the art of giving drinks names is funny. We called it Unicorn Tears as a joke originally but then said to ourselves, ‘Oh wait this is actually funny.’
Blade: Finally, discuss the bathroom.
Sevilla: We’re lucky because Philly has way more bathroom space, with the two different types of bathrooms. One’s a hyper-green bathroom, with chandelier, swan faucet — the selfies are going crazy. Upstairs, we created a Hollywood regency vibe, which ties to English garden vibes of the overall theme; it’s a pink version of the green bathroom.
Gander: D.C. really does love the bathroom selfie. But in Philly, we see selfies across the entire bar, not just the bathrooms. It’s impressive.
