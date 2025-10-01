District of Columbia
D.C.’s Bet Mishpachah to celebrate 50th anniversary on Oct. 25
Community invited to join gala celebrating ‘LGBTQ+ Jewish Pride’
Bet Mishpachah, D.C.’s LGBTQ synagogue, has announced it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1975 at an Oct. 25 gala.
The event, which will take place at the Washington Hebrew Congregation’s gathering hall at 3935 Macomb St., N.W., will be a “sparkling evening filled with laughter, music, and honor as we celebrate five decades of community,” a statement released by Bet Mishpachah says.
Among other things, it says the event will honor “visionary trailblazers,” including its Rabbi Emeritus Bob Saks and nationally acclaimed LGBTQ rights attorney Evan Wolfson, the founder of Freedom to Marry, the advocacy group credited with leading the successful campaign to legalize same-sex marriage.
“Since our founding in 1975, we have been a beacon of love, acceptance, and spiritual connection for LGBTQ+ Jews and allies in our nation’s capital and beyond,” a separate statement by the organization says. “Bet Mishpachah was born out of a need for a safe space where LGBTQ+ could come together, practice Judaism, and embrace our identities,” it says.
“Founded by a small group of visionaries, we quickly grew into a diverse and thriving community that has supported hundreds of individuals and families over the years,” the statement says.
Joshua Maxey, Bet Mishpachah’s current executive director, said the LGBTQ synagogue has about 190 members and holds its weekly Friday evening Shabbat services at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center at 1529 16th St., N.W.
“I would say it is a special milestone that we are celebrating our 50th anniversary,” Maxey told the Washington Blade. “This congregation was started by members of the LGBTQ Jewish community who did not feel comfortable, and may I dare say safe being in their respective communities and respective synagogues,” he said.
“So, they really had to step out, take a leap of faith, and start their own community,” Maxey said. “And here we are 50 years later. We are a thriving organization.”
He noted that in addition to this being its 50th anniversary year, he and Bet Mishpachah members were proud and honored to have their synagogue prominently featured at D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum in its special exhibit entitled LGBTQ Jews in the Federal City.
Bet Mishpachah spokesperson Nino McQuown said the anniversary gala is also serving as a fundraiser to help support its programs, services and events and members of the wider LGBTQ community and its allies are invited to attend the event.
Information about ticket availability for both potential sponsors and individuals can be accessed at Bet Mishpachah’s website.
District of Columbia
D.C. celebrates 2025 WorldPride ‘Impact Report’
Speakers say summer events had impact greater than economics
Close to 400 people turned out Tuesday night, Sept. 30, at D.C.’s Walter Washington Convention Center for a WorldPride D.C. “Wrap Up” celebration in which a long-awaited WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report was officially released.
At least nine speakers, including D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert and Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos, pointed to the 80-page report’s detailed analysis claiming that the 23-day D.C. WorldPride’s hundreds of events had an overall impact far greater than an economic impact.
The report includes information previously released by Destination D.C., the nonprofit organization that promotes D.C. tourism and special events and which played a leading role in promoting D.C. WorldPride, that the international event attracted at least 1.2 million visitors to D.C. and had an economic impact of $310 million.
The report says D.C. hosted at least 400 WorldPride events “in all corners of the United States capital.” It states, “Envisioned as a celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, plus (LGBTQ+) progress and joy, the moment arrived when the community’s rights and freedoms were under renewed threats, transforming the celebration into a movement and making attendance an act of resistance.”
That theme was reiterated by nearly all of the speakers at the Sept. 30 event, including Bos and Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, one of the organizers of the event.
In its analysis showing that the WorldPride D.C. impact went beyond economics, the report devotes 30 pages providing details and photos of many of the 400 WorldPride events, including D.C.’s record long WorldPride Parade, Music Festival, Global Dance Party, Capital Cup Sports Festival, and International Choral Festival.
“This was an opportunity for us to come back together after a few months since we closed out the final event of this year’s WorldPride,” Bos told the Washington Blade “As we indicated tonight, we presented our Impact Report that talks about not just the economic impact but also social and educational impact that our community was able to have,” he said.
Among other things, the report breaks down the attendance figures to show how many attended some of the specific events. Among the 1.2 million total attendees, it says at least 35,000 marched in the parade, there were 350,000 “parade spectators,” 500,000+ attended the two-day street festival and concerts, and 60,000+ attended the Global Dance Party.
Bos said more than 700 volunteers provided more than 4,000 hours of service in support of the WorldPride events and organizing.
Although the report and those who spoke at the Impact Report event did not mention the Trump administration by name, they referred to a “political climate” creating growing threats to the rights of LGBTQ people, especially the transgender community.
LGBTQ activists both locally and internationally have said the hostility generated by the Trump administration was the major reason why far fewer people, especially those from other countries, attended WorldPride D.C. than had initially been expected to attend. Early predictions indicated that up to 3 million visitors would attend the events.
“Against this backdrop, WorldPride D.C. became a powerful demonstration of defiance, solidarity, and courage and an opportunity for millions to gather, lift one another up, and be seen,” the report states.
Others who spoke at the event included Theresa Belpulsi, Destination D.C.’s Senior Vice President for Tourism, Sports, and Visitor Services; Marquia Pannell, Capital Pride Alliance’s Director of Marketing and Communication; Dee Tum-Monge, an official with the D.C. Latinx History Project; Kenya Hutton, CEO of the LGBTQ Center for Black Equity; and Mike Alexander, Capital Pride Alliance’s Development Director.
The WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report can be accessed here.
District of Columbia
Stonewall Sports DC unveils new citywide organizational model
Structure aims to enhance operational efficiency
Stonewall Sports DC announced on Monday the implementation of a new citywide organizational model designed to enhance operational efficiency, broaden community impact, and expand program offerings for LGBTQIA+ athletes throughout the District, according to a release from the organization.
Under the revised structure, each sport will continue to maintain its own volunteer leadership and preserve its unique culture. A centralized board will now oversee strategic planning, financial stewardship, community partnerships, and cross-league programming to ensure alignment and consistent quality across all activities, according to the statement.
“Our leagues have flourished because of the dedication of our volunteers and participants,” said Stu Wales, president of Stonewall Sports DC. “This citywide model allows us to preserve the character of each sport while delivering coordinated, high- quality experiences across the District.”
This shift also gives Stonewall Sports DC the ability to broaden its programming.
“As we grow, we can bring in new sports and activities, meet people where they are, and open even more inclusive spaces for LGBTQIA+ athletes and allies across the District,” Virginie Adams, vice president of programs, added.
Further, the model centralizes sponsorship and fundraising functions to maximize impact.
“By unifying these efforts, we are better positioned to secure larger partnerships, eliminate redundancies, and reinvest more resources directly into our leagues and community programs,” Anthony Ortman, director of sponsorships, added.
To celebrate the revised structure and the 15th anniversary of the organization, Stonewall Sports DC is hosting a gala on Oct. 18th at the JW Marriott. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Ticket sales end on Oct. 10.
District of Columbia
Brianne Nadeau announces she won’t run for reelection
Gay ANC commissioner among those running for Ward 1 Council seat in 2026
D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) announced on Thursday, Sept. 25, that she will not seek reelection for a fourth term in office, opening the way for what political observers expect to be many candidates competing for her now open Council seat.
Gay Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Brian Footer, 41, is one of three Democrats who announced their candidacy for the Ward 1 Council seat prior to Nadeau’s decision not to run again.
The other announced candidates who will be running against Footer in the city’s June 16, 2026, Democratic primary are Terry Lynch, 66, a longtime Ward 1 and D.C. civic activist, and Aparna Raj, 33, a former chair of the D.C. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.
Political observers expect more candidates to formally enter the race in the coming weeks and months. The 2026 D.C. primary will be the city’s first election to take place under the newly implemented rank choice voting system that D.C. voters approved in a ballot initiative in the November 2024 election.
Both Lynch and Raj have expressed support for LGBTQ related issues.
Raj attended a Sept. 10 meeting organized jointly by the Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.’s largest local LGBTQ political group, and the Ward 1 Democrats, where she said she would be a committed LGBTQ community ally if elected to the Council.
Howard Garrett, the Capital Stonewall Democrats president, praised Nadeau for her longstanding support for the LGBTQ community.
“I also commend her for stepping aside and letting new leadership with new ideas come into play versus holding the seat for a very long time,” Garrett said. “And Capital Stonewall will be doing an endorsement process, and we will do whatever we can to support that candidate that is endorsed,” he said.
“I have always believed that these positions should not be lifetime appointments That those in leadership should cultivate others to carry on the work,” Nadeau said in a statement she released on Sept. 25. “It’s not easy to step away, especially at such a difficult time for our community and our country,” she said. “But I do believe that it is the right time for me, for my family, and for Ward 1.”
Nadeau said she would announce her support and endorsement of a “proud progressive Democrat” running in the 2026 Democratic primary, but she did not identify that candidate. Some have speculated that the candidate will be Ward 1 ANC commissioner Rashida Brown, who was expected to formally announce her candidacy soon.
If Footer were to win the Democratic primary and the November general election he would become the Council’s second openly gay member. Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker (D) is currently the 13-member Council’s only gay member.
Footer is a three-term ANC commissioner who currently serves as chair of ANC 1E, which represents the city’s Howard University, Park View, and Pleasant Plains neighborhoods.
A Washington Blade interview of Footer conducted in July in which he discusses his positions on a wide range of issues and his experience working in government and private sector organizations can be accessed here.
