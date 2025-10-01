D.C.’s Bet Mishpachah to celebrate 50th anniversary on Oct. 25

Bet Mishpachah, D.C.’s LGBTQ synagogue, has announced it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1975 at an Oct. 25 gala.

The event, which will take place at the Washington Hebrew Congregation’s gathering hall at 3935 Macomb St., N.W., will be a “sparkling evening filled with laughter, music, and honor as we celebrate five decades of community,” a statement released by Bet Mishpachah says.

Among other things, it says the event will honor “visionary trailblazers,” including its Rabbi Emeritus Bob Saks and nationally acclaimed LGBTQ rights attorney Evan Wolfson, the founder of Freedom to Marry, the advocacy group credited with leading the successful campaign to legalize same-sex marriage.

“Since our founding in 1975, we have been a beacon of love, acceptance, and spiritual connection for LGBTQ+ Jews and allies in our nation’s capital and beyond,” a separate statement by the organization says. “Bet Mishpachah was born out of a need for a safe space where LGBTQ+ could come together, practice Judaism, and embrace our identities,” it says.

“Founded by a small group of visionaries, we quickly grew into a diverse and thriving community that has supported hundreds of individuals and families over the years,” the statement says.

Joshua Maxey, Bet Mishpachah’s current executive director, said the LGBTQ synagogue has about 190 members and holds its weekly Friday evening Shabbat services at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center at 1529 16th St., N.W.

“I would say it is a special milestone that we are celebrating our 50th anniversary,” Maxey told the Washington Blade. “This congregation was started by members of the LGBTQ Jewish community who did not feel comfortable, and may I dare say safe being in their respective communities and respective synagogues,” he said.

“So, they really had to step out, take a leap of faith, and start their own community,” Maxey said. “And here we are 50 years later. We are a thriving organization.”

He noted that in addition to this being its 50th anniversary year, he and Bet Mishpachah members were proud and honored to have their synagogue prominently featured at D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum in its special exhibit entitled LGBTQ Jews in the Federal City.

Bet Mishpachah spokesperson Nino McQuown said the anniversary gala is also serving as a fundraiser to help support its programs, services and events and members of the wider LGBTQ community and its allies are invited to attend the event.

Information about ticket availability for both potential sponsors and individuals can be accessed at Bet Mishpachah’s website.