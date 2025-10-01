Arts & Entertainment
D.C. bars step up to offer discounts for fed’l employees
Deals, freebies, events, and happy hours galore
(Editor’s note: This list was compiled on Wednesday afternoon and is not meant to be comprehensive. If you would like to add your bar’s specials, please email [email protected].)
As the federal government comes to a standstill, the DMV restaurant and bar community has come to the aid of furloughed workers, who suddenly have plenty of time on their hands. More than a handful of spots are offering deals, discounts, freebies, events, and more. Many do require an identification to validate employment status. Plus, this shutdown looks like it’s here to stay for some time, so take advantage.
Franklin Hall: This sports bar on Florida Avenue is kicking off the shutdown hard: offering $6 Mixed Drinks, Canned Beers, and “furloughed Shooters” – as well as a free food buffet 4PM-6PM.
Carmine’s, located downtown, is offering steep discounts – $5 meatball sliders, and $8 cocktails: “Here We Go Again” and “The Essential Worker.” Carmine’s specifically noted that the specials are open to all, not just affected workers.
Compass Coffee is offering a free pastry with a drink purchase.
Cork Wine Bar and Market on 14th Street is offering a long happy hour – from 3 p.m. to close with wine specials, plus discounted fries and snacks.
Union Pub is providing steeply cheap beer ($3), alongside discounted hot dogs.
Two locations of Hank’s Oyster Bar are serving up all-day happy hour at the bar, along with $2.50 oysters and a percent off checks for federal workers.
Boqueria DC is giving federal workers with ID happy hour pricing all day long: meaning cheaper sangria, wine, beer, and lots of tapas.
Osteria Morini in D.C. is offering a “Federal Employee Appreciation Special” with $15 pastas for federal employees; Cucina Morini has $10 “primi pastas.”
Duke’s Grocery is offering a complimentary drink: A free shot of bourbon or a glass of house wine when you buy any burger or entrée. Plus, there are $5 select beers.
Thompson Restaurants is offering all government employees 20% off their bill by showing a valid government ID. The offer spans 11 of Thompson’s restaurant brands and more than 65 locations across the DMV, including Matchbox, Makers Union, Wiseguy Pizza, Big Buns, and more.
Shaw’s Tavern: $5 beers, $6 wine, $7 Deep Eddy, $10 burger and pizza, with ID.
LGBTQ BARS
Crush: This bar is offering a “Pouring it forward” event with a free vodka hour, 10-11 p.m. this Friday.
Number Nine is offering $9 cocktails all night after 9 p.m.
Bunker has free entry for anyone with government, contractor, military IDs this weekend.
District Eagle offers 30% off drinks for anyone with government, contractor, or military IDs this weekend.
Kiki has free Deep Eddy happy hour 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1.
Her Diner offers all-night drink specials with ID.
Nightlife
D.C. queer community partakes in ‘performative masc contest’
Event took place at Shakers on Sept. 25
Competitors showed off carabiners, guitars, and Old Spice deodorant to a packed bar crowd during a “performative masc contest” held at Shakers on Sept. 25.
Alphabet Soup Events, a queer event organization focused on the sapphic community, organized the contest at the LGBTQ-friendly bar on the U Street Corridor. The free event reached capacity, with cheers echoing outside and a line of patrons trailing on to the sidewalk.
The competition instilled a queer twist on the “performative male contest,” an event popularized through social media and seen across college campuses in recent months. While the latter satirizes men feigning certain beliefs or appearances to attract women, Alphabet Soup Events tailored the concept to the sapphic community.
The contest began with 14 competitors “catwalking” across the stage. Some presented a bouquet of flowers to the crowd, flaunted vinyl records, and pretended to flip through popular books. The crowd then watched competitors answer a series of questions, such as their favorite hobbies or the most romantic thing they’ve done for a former partner.
Competitor Jack Harris ultimately emerged as the winner of the contest. They applauded the event for “inviting people to express themselves.”
“As someone who has been told that they’re not masculine enough, I thought competing in a performative masc lesbian contest would be a unique opportunity to show people what masculinity means to me,” Harris said.
Harris stated that feeling like themselves during the contest all while “playing up” their gender expression made the experience fun.
Alphabet Soup Events initially introduced the contest via Instagram on Sept. 9, garnering more than 3,000 likes on the announcement post. The organization has hosted events in cities across the U.S. and has arranged past events for Washington’s sapphic community, such as boxing classes, and astrology-focused speed dating.
Becca Gaylin, an event attendee, noted she was “so excited” to see a performative masc event at Shakers following the virality of performative male contests.
“The D.C. queer scene is amazing and there are lots of sapphic events, but honestly this is just such a silly way to poke fun at stereotypes and get people together in a low stakes easy way,” Gaylin said.
Beyond the stage, the night featured local vendors, including a tattoo artist and a psychedelic storefront.
Soon after the event, Alphabet Soup Events posted competitors’ Instagram accounts, divided into “Single” and “Not Single” categories. The organizers also teased a follow-up contest, writing “femmes… ur NEXT!” in an Instagram caption.
More information about Alphabet Soup Events can be found at their Instagram page.
Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL Fall Brunch
Annual fundraiser held for LGBTQ youth services
The LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL held its 28th annual Fall Brunch at the Marriott Marquis on Sunday, Sept. 28. The program was hosted by journalist Eugene Daniels and drag artist Tara Hoot.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
a&e features
Guide to regional fall Pride celebrations
LGBTQ community festivals scheduled in cities across region
WorldPride 2025 in D.C. may have come to a close, but Pride continues in the region with celebrations planned throughout October.
Winchester Pride is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (901 Amherst St.) in Winchester, Va. King Molasses is the headliner for a packed schedule of drag performances. More than 40 vendors are slated to participate and there will be food trucks, garden tours, and book signings. A 21+ Pride Afterparty is planned that evening at 50/50 Taphouse (29 West Cork St., Winchester, Va.) with doors opening at 9 p.m. and the drag show starting at 10. Find more information at winchesterpride.com or on the Winchester Pride Facebook page.
The Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 4 from 1-6 p.m. at Concord Point Park (352 Commerce St.) in Havre de Grace, Md. For more information, visit the Upper Chesapeake Bay Pride Foundation website.
Staunton Pride is slated for Saturday, Oct. 11 from 12-5 p.m. at the GHP Bandstand (600 Churchville Ave.) in Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton, Va. Find more information at stauntonpride.org or by visiting the Staunton Pride Facebook page.
The Southwest Virginia Pride Fest is slated for Saturday, Oct. 11 from 12-7 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center (1001 Roanoke Blvd.) in Salem, Va. The event will feature vendors, food and beverages, drag performances and a family zone. For more information, visit swvapride.org.
The annual southern Maryland Pride celebration, Pride SoMD, is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park (Three Notch Rd.) in Lexington Park, Md. The theme this year is “Existence is Resistance.” For more information, visit pridesomd.com or the Pride SoMD Facebook page.
HoCo Pride in Howard County is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12 from 12-4 p.m. at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods (10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md.). The family-friendly celebration will include vendor booths, performances, games and more. For more information, visit howardcountypride.org and register on Eventbrite.
Pride Franklin County is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 12 from 12-5 p.m. at Wilson College (1015 Philadelphia Ave.) in Chambersburg, Pa. For more information, visit pridefranklincounty.org.
The 2025 Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival was rescheduled following inclement weather and will now take place on Saturday, Oct. 18. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Bladen St. and Clavert St. The path of the parade continues along West St. and terminates at Park Pl. The festival runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and will be at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (801 Chase Street) and Bates Athletic Complex (935 Spa Rd.). There will be entertainment stages, food trucks and over 190 vendors, according the the Annapolis Pride website. For more information, visit annapolispride.org.
