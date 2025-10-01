District of Columbia
D.C. celebrates 2025 WorldPride ‘Impact Report’
Speakers say summer events had impact greater than economics
Close to 400 people turned out Tuesday night, Sept. 30, at D.C.’s Walter Washington Convention Center for a WorldPride D.C. “Wrap Up” celebration in which a long-awaited WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report was officially released.
At least nine speakers, including D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert and Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos, pointed to the 80-page report’s detailed analysis claiming that the 23-day D.C. WorldPride’s hundreds of events had an overall impact far greater than an economic impact.
The report includes information previously released by Destination D.C., the nonprofit organization that promotes D.C. tourism and special events and which played a leading role in promoting D.C. WorldPride, that the international event attracted at least 1.2 million visitors to D.C. and had an economic impact of $310 million.
The report says D.C. hosted at least 400 WorldPride events “in all corners of the United States capital.” It states, “Envisioned as a celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, plus (LGBTQ+) progress and joy, the moment arrived when the community’s rights and freedoms were under renewed threats, transforming the celebration into a movement and making attendance an act of resistance.”
That theme was reiterated by nearly all of the speakers at the Sept. 30 event, including Bos and Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, one of the organizers of the event.
In its analysis showing that the WorldPride D.C. impact went beyond economics, the report devotes 30 pages providing details and photos of many of the 400 WorldPride events, including D.C.’s record long WorldPride Parade, Music Festival, Global Dance Party, Capital Cup Sports Festival, and International Choral Festival.
“This was an opportunity for us to come back together after a few months since we closed out the final event of this year’s WorldPride,” Bos told the Washington Blade “As we indicated tonight, we presented our Impact Report that talks about not just the economic impact but also social and educational impact that our community was able to have,” he said.
Among other things, the report breaks down the attendance figures to show how many attended some of the specific events. Among the 1.2 million total attendees, it says at least 35,000 marched in the parade, there were 350,000 “parade spectators,” 500,000+ attended the two-day street festival and concerts, and 60,000+ attended the Global Dance Party.
Bos said more than 700 volunteers provided more than 4,000 hours of service in support of the WorldPride events and organizing.
Although the report and those who spoke at the Impact Report event did not mention the Trump administration by name, they referred to a “political climate” creating growing threats to the rights of LGBTQ people, especially the transgender community.
LGBTQ activists both locally and internationally have said the hostility generated by the Trump administration was the major reason why far fewer people, especially those from other countries, attended WorldPride D.C. than had initially been expected to attend. Early predictions indicated that up to 3 million visitors would attend the events.
“Against this backdrop, WorldPride D.C. became a powerful demonstration of defiance, solidarity, and courage and an opportunity for millions to gather, lift one another up, and be seen,” the report states.
Others who spoke at the event included Theresa Belpulsi, Destination D.C.’s Senior Vice President for Tourism, Sports, and Visitor Services; Marquia Pannell, Capital Pride Alliance’s Director of Marketing and Communication; Dee Tum-Monge, an official with the D.C. Latinx History Project; Kenya Hutton, CEO of the LGBTQ Center for Black Equity; and Mike Alexander, Capital Pride Alliance’s Development Director.
The WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report can be accessed here.
Stonewall Sports DC unveils new citywide organizational model
Structure aims to enhance operational efficiency
Stonewall Sports DC announced on Monday the implementation of a new citywide organizational model designed to enhance operational efficiency, broaden community impact, and expand program offerings for LGBTQIA+ athletes throughout the District, according to a release from the organization.
Under the revised structure, each sport will continue to maintain its own volunteer leadership and preserve its unique culture. A centralized board will now oversee strategic planning, financial stewardship, community partnerships, and cross-league programming to ensure alignment and consistent quality across all activities, according to the statement.
“Our leagues have flourished because of the dedication of our volunteers and participants,” said Stu Wales, president of Stonewall Sports DC. “This citywide model allows us to preserve the character of each sport while delivering coordinated, high- quality experiences across the District.”
This shift also gives Stonewall Sports DC the ability to broaden its programming.
“As we grow, we can bring in new sports and activities, meet people where they are, and open even more inclusive spaces for LGBTQIA+ athletes and allies across the District,” Virginie Adams, vice president of programs, added.
Further, the model centralizes sponsorship and fundraising functions to maximize impact.
“By unifying these efforts, we are better positioned to secure larger partnerships, eliminate redundancies, and reinvest more resources directly into our leagues and community programs,” Anthony Ortman, director of sponsorships, added.
To celebrate the revised structure and the 15th anniversary of the organization, Stonewall Sports DC is hosting a gala on Oct. 18th at the JW Marriott. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Ticket sales end on Oct. 10.
Brianne Nadeau announces she won’t run for reelection
Gay ANC commissioner among those running for Ward 1 Council seat in 2026
D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) announced on Thursday, Sept. 25, that she will not seek reelection for a fourth term in office, opening the way for what political observers expect to be many candidates competing for her now open Council seat.
Gay Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Brian Footer, 41, is one of three Democrats who announced their candidacy for the Ward 1 Council seat prior to Nadeau’s decision not to run again.
The other announced candidates who will be running against Footer in the city’s June 16, 2026, Democratic primary are Terry Lynch, 66, a longtime Ward 1 and D.C. civic activist, and Aparna Raj, 33, a former chair of the D.C. chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.
Political observers expect more candidates to formally enter the race in the coming weeks and months. The 2026 D.C. primary will be the city’s first election to take place under the newly implemented rank choice voting system that D.C. voters approved in a ballot initiative in the November 2024 election.
Both Lynch and Raj have expressed support for LGBTQ related issues.
Raj attended a Sept. 10 meeting organized jointly by the Capital Stonewall Democrats, D.C.’s largest local LGBTQ political group, and the Ward 1 Democrats, where she said she would be a committed LGBTQ community ally if elected to the Council.
Howard Garrett, the Capital Stonewall Democrats president, praised Nadeau for her longstanding support for the LGBTQ community.
“I also commend her for stepping aside and letting new leadership with new ideas come into play versus holding the seat for a very long time,” Garrett said. “And Capital Stonewall will be doing an endorsement process, and we will do whatever we can to support that candidate that is endorsed,” he said.
“I have always believed that these positions should not be lifetime appointments That those in leadership should cultivate others to carry on the work,” Nadeau said in a statement she released on Sept. 25. “It’s not easy to step away, especially at such a difficult time for our community and our country,” she said. “But I do believe that it is the right time for me, for my family, and for Ward 1.”
Nadeau said she would announce her support and endorsement of a “proud progressive Democrat” running in the 2026 Democratic primary, but she did not identify that candidate. Some have speculated that the candidate will be Ward 1 ANC commissioner Rashida Brown, who was expected to formally announce her candidacy soon.
If Footer were to win the Democratic primary and the November general election he would become the Council’s second openly gay member. Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker (D) is currently the 13-member Council’s only gay member.
Footer is a three-term ANC commissioner who currently serves as chair of ANC 1E, which represents the city’s Howard University, Park View, and Pleasant Plains neighborhoods.
A Washington Blade interview of Footer conducted in July in which he discusses his positions on a wide range of issues and his experience working in government and private sector organizations can be accessed here.
Log Cabin Republicans accused of disrupting Kennedy Center performance by ‘liberal’ musician
‘A calculated attempt to intimidate and harass me at my own show’
Yasmin Williams, an Alexandria, Va.-based, internationally acclaimed guitarist, has accused members of the D.C. chapter of the gay GOP group Log Cabin Republicans of disrupting her Sept. 18 performance at the Kennedy Center by booing and heckling her.
Williams posted her account of the incident on Facebook, writing, “This is clearly a calculated attempt to intimidate and harass me at my own show, as well as the staff working the show. This is completely unacceptable and I will not allow this to go unnoticed. I will not be harassed and intimidated by anyone, especially these folks. Please share this post. If they would do this to me, they would do this to you… to anyone! Don’t let fascism go unchecked. Power to the people!”
According to reports by Washingtonian magazine and the Washington Post, booing and hissing by about 20 or more Log Cabin members or others began at the start of Williams’s free concert at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage after she said she does not support the Trump administration’s recently appointed leadership team at the Kennedy Center.
“I do not support the new board at all. I don’t support anyone affiliated with them,” the Post quoted her as saying at the start of her performance.
“I don’t support anyone affiliated with the Trump administration at all, especially you, Ric Grenell,” the Post quoted her as saying. Those comments drew “some applause and boos,” the Post reported.
Williams was referring to Richard ‘Ric’ Grenell, the longtime gay Republican activist, former national Log Cabin Republicans leader, and longtime Trump supporter, who Trump appointed in February as the new Kennedy Center president.
D.C. Log Cabin Republicans President Andrew Minik did not immediately respond to a request from the Washington Blade for comment on the Log Cabin presence at the Kennedy Center on Sept. 18.
In response to a similar request by the Blade for comment sent by email, the Kennedy Center sent the Blade an excerpt from the Washington Post story about the Log Cabin-Williams interaction that quotes from a statement Kennedy Center spokesperson Roma Daravi sent to the Post.
“This is an absolutely ridiculous claim,” Daravi’s statement says. “They did not heckle and frankly it is defamation of character for her to say that,” she told the Post in her statement. “Republicans are patrons too and they are welcome at the Kennedy Center just like everyone else,” she said.
Information about D.C. Log Cabin’s plans to attend the Williams performance surfaced on Sept. 16 when Minik sent an email on behalf of the group to its members announcing that the location of the group’s regularly scheduled September meeting had been moved to the Kennedy Center’s rooftop restaurant.
“Thanks to the Kennedy Center’s generosity, we will enjoy an open bar and an unforgettable evening together,” he wrote. “To make the night even more special, members are invited to arrive early for the 6:00 p.m. Millennium Stage performance by Yasmin Williams – with complimentary tickets provided,” Minik said in his email.
He added in his message that the meeting scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. would still be joined by its previously scheduled guest speakers, U.S. House members Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) and Carlos Gimenez (R-Fla.).
In a follow-up email sent on the day of the meeting, Sept. 18, Minik reminded members to arrive early for the performance by Williams, who he said is an “apparently vocal opponent of President Trump and the Kennedy Center’s decision to hold a vigil for Charlie Kirk.” Minik added, “Let’s make sure the audience is filled with patriots!”
The Post reported that Williams said a brief period of booing, which could be heard in a live-streamed video posted by the Kennedy Center, was the only disruption of her performance. She said the “hecklers” left the area after about 15 minutes into her show, the Post reports.
Washingtonian reports that Williams told the publication she became alarmed when “security officers” showed up shortly before she appeared on stage, leading her to believe she could be in danger due to hostile audience members.
“There were about 20 guys in suits, and some of them were wearing MAGA hats,” Washingtonian quoted her as saying. “They booed and heckled me” she is quoted as saying. “They tried to derail my concert, but fortunately they were outnumbered,” she told Washingtonian, adding after about 15 minutes the “protesters” relocated to a different area away from the concert.
In her message to the Post, which her office sent to the Blade, Kennedy Center spokesperson Daravi stated, “This is an absolutely ridiculous claim.”
Daravi added that there were no security concerns related to Williams’s performance.
“There was no coordinated effort by the Kennedy Center. Grenell had no involvement. We did not even know they were coming,” her statement sent to the Blade says.