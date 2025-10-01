D.C. celebrates 2025 WorldPride ‘Impact Report’

Close to 400 people turned out Tuesday night, Sept. 30, at D.C.’s Walter Washington Convention Center for a WorldPride D.C. “Wrap Up” celebration in which a long-awaited WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report was officially released.

At least nine speakers, including D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert and Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos, pointed to the 80-page report’s detailed analysis claiming that the 23-day D.C. WorldPride’s hundreds of events had an overall impact far greater than an economic impact.

The report includes information previously released by Destination D.C., the nonprofit organization that promotes D.C. tourism and special events and which played a leading role in promoting D.C. WorldPride, that the international event attracted at least 1.2 million visitors to D.C. and had an economic impact of $310 million.

The report says D.C. hosted at least 400 WorldPride events “in all corners of the United States capital.” It states, “Envisioned as a celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, plus (LGBTQ+) progress and joy, the moment arrived when the community’s rights and freedoms were under renewed threats, transforming the celebration into a movement and making attendance an act of resistance.”

That theme was reiterated by nearly all of the speakers at the Sept. 30 event, including Bos and Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, one of the organizers of the event.

In its analysis showing that the WorldPride D.C. impact went beyond economics, the report devotes 30 pages providing details and photos of many of the 400 WorldPride events, including D.C.’s record long WorldPride Parade, Music Festival, Global Dance Party, Capital Cup Sports Festival, and International Choral Festival.

“This was an opportunity for us to come back together after a few months since we closed out the final event of this year’s WorldPride,” Bos told the Washington Blade “As we indicated tonight, we presented our Impact Report that talks about not just the economic impact but also social and educational impact that our community was able to have,” he said.

Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, speaks at the WorldPride Wrap-Up Party on Tuesday, Sept. 30. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Among other things, the report breaks down the attendance figures to show how many attended some of the specific events. Among the 1.2 million total attendees, it says at least 35,000 marched in the parade, there were 350,000 “parade spectators,” 500,000+ attended the two-day street festival and concerts, and 60,000+ attended the Global Dance Party.

Bos said more than 700 volunteers provided more than 4,000 hours of service in support of the WorldPride events and organizing.

Although the report and those who spoke at the Impact Report event did not mention the Trump administration by name, they referred to a “political climate” creating growing threats to the rights of LGBTQ people, especially the transgender community.

LGBTQ activists both locally and internationally have said the hostility generated by the Trump administration was the major reason why far fewer people, especially those from other countries, attended WorldPride D.C. than had initially been expected to attend. Early predictions indicated that up to 3 million visitors would attend the events.

“Against this backdrop, WorldPride D.C. became a powerful demonstration of defiance, solidarity, and courage and an opportunity for millions to gather, lift one another up, and be seen,” the report states.

Others who spoke at the event included Theresa Belpulsi, Destination D.C.’s Senior Vice President for Tourism, Sports, and Visitor Services; Marquia Pannell, Capital Pride Alliance’s Director of Marketing and Communication; Dee Tum-Monge, an official with the D.C. Latinx History Project; Kenya Hutton, CEO of the LGBTQ Center for Black Equity; and Mike Alexander, Capital Pride Alliance’s Development Director.

The WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report can be accessed here.