Technology
AI-driven therapy apps bring relief, concerns in addressing queer mental health
How bots are changing the therapeutic scene, for better and worse
ChatGPT knows a lot about Jordan.
It knows about her complicated history with her ex-boyfriend, the steps she’s taken to achieve sobriety and the type of person she wants to be.
But for Jordan, who requested to be identified with a pseudonym to freely share personal information, talking to a bot isn’t a one-and-done solution to her problems –– it’s a way to supplement the support she receives from her therapist throughout the week.
“During a period of time where I was in denial about my alcoholism, I asked ChatGPT to list out the ways that I met the criteria for alcoholism and it really helped me,” Jordan said. “I used it like a diary… and I would ask it, ‘based on everything you know about me, am I an alcoholic? Am I an addict?’”
While little research has been done on the queer community’s relationship with AI-driven therapy platforms, progress toward addressing mental health barriers in the community through artificial intelligence hasn’t slowed down.
But no bot is perfect, and accessibility doesn’t always lead to precise solutions. Here’s how bots are changing the therapeutic scene, for better and worse.
How AI is used in therapy programs
Using artificial intelligence as a supplement –– or, in some cases, a replacement –– for therapy brings its own successes and challenges.
Chatbots use natural language processing to assess user input and provide answers. Bots adapt to the mood and tone of the user, trying its best to provide answers and suggestions that best meet the needs of the given prompt.
Though it helps people like Jordan work through issues, ChatGPT wasn’t created as a therapy tool. It’s a conversational platform that was designed with broad capabilities in mind. That’s where AI-driven therapy bots come in –– platforms such as TheraBot, Wysa and Woebot were specifically designed to achieve mental health goals using tools and methods grounded in research.
These AI platforms use methods championed by experts such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, which helps individuals understand and evolve their negative thought patterns.
As chatbots become more technologically advanced, some experts see them as a path forward in tackling health barriers for marginalized communities.
Addressing mental health barriers
Components of chatbots, including their 24/7 availability, anonymity and their role as a “resource navigator” to evidence-based information, make them a useful tool for marginalized people seeking help, according to a 2023 study published by the Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR)
“Leveraging chatbots and generative conversational AI can help address some of the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQ community, providing a safer, supportive, informed, nonjudgmental, internet-based environment where individuals can connect, seek guidance and empower themselves,” the study reads.
While Jordan uses a chatbot not directly tailored toward the LGBTQ community, she’s felt these positive effects firsthand.
Jordan was drawn to the anonymous and nonjudgmental nature of ChatGPT after her relationship ended with her ex-boyfriend. She said she struggled with limerence –– or obsessively thinking about someone romantically –– after the breakup, and would talk about him to “everyone that would listen.” Despite the good intentions of her friends and colleagues, Jordan said she began to feel like she needed another outlet to vent to.
“That caused a lot of conflict between me and the people that were close to me that were so tired of hearing about him,” Jordan said. “That was actually the thing that motivated me to start using ChatGPT.”
Once she worked her way through the breakup, Jordan said she used ChatGPT to assist with other aspects of her life, such as creating daily checklists that helped manage her ADHD.
Jordan pays $20 per month for ChatGPT Plus, a premium subscription that lets her customize the tone of the bot (Jordan prefers “cheerful and adaptive”) and allows the bot to retain previously discussed information to provide more personal answers.
Above all, using ChatGPT hasn’t impacted her relationship with her therapist. She said everything she talks to the bot about she brings to her therapist. Her therapist even recommended she use the bot to manage her symptoms in between sessions, and suggested she give it prompts that ask what healthy changes she could make in her life.
Jordan has made therapeutic progress with ChatGPT, even though it isn’t a direct therapeutic platform. The JMIR study noted that programming these conversational chatbots to provide results and advice tailored to the user’s needs can unlock meaningful conversations that could help someone in a time of need.
“Generative conversational AI can be programmed to provide accurate, evidence-based, culturally sensitive, tailored and relevant information based on users’ unique identities and needs,” the study reads. “This ensures that the guidance and resources offered are applicable to the experiences and challenges of the LGBTQ community.”
The appeal is straightforward: address rising mental health demand by providing 24/7 support that’s affordable and accessible using similar methods implemented by human therapists.
The reality, however, is a bit more complex.
Challenges in AI therapy
Since AI gathers information from human input, it can be prone to bias and provide support that isn’t nuanced enough to fill the unique needs of marginalized people.
“AI algorithms can inadvertently perpetuate biases present in the data they are trained on,” the study reads. “If the training data contain biases, AI systems may reproduce discriminatory or harmful behaviors, exacerbating existing challenges faced by the LGBTQ community.”
While AI therapy platforms were created to address these issues, the JMIR study pointed out that there’s still room for human error or algorithmic bias and misinterpretation in its responses.
On the user’s end, developing a relationship with a chatbot could lead to over-reliance. The user may depend on the chatbot for support, and distance themselves from social and professional settings.
Jordan said she’s found herself over-relying on ChatGPT before, but is able to recognize when she takes it too far. Others, she said, might not be so lucky.
“It can be dangerous, because sometimes I’ve gotten into spirals and it’s not going to tell me to stop. I can keep going as long as I want,” Jordan said. “So something that I think people need to be mindful of is how much time they’re spending on it, because it can just tell you what you want to hear, and it can be really seductive and addicting.”
Programming a better future
AI isn’t going away anytime soon, which some experts say accelerates the need for meaningful change in their systems.
As demand for mental health support rises, studies show it’s critical for AI systems to provide accurate and nuanced care for users.
The solution extends beyond accuracy, however. Although AI-driven therapy platforms have become more financially accessible, the JMIR study warns that LGBTQ people with limited access to technology or digital literacy “might be left behind in terms of benefiting from positive AI impacts.”
In order to create a more accessible and beneficial future for users of AI therapy programs, change needs to happen from the developers themselves, the JMIR study noted.
“Every single line and bit of code, every algorithm and every data set used in AI systems must be scrutinized for biases and prejudices, and developers and policy makers should strive for a standard of AI that champions fairness and equality,” the study reads. “The lived experiences and perspectives of members of the LGBTQ community are invaluable in ensuring that these technologies truly reflect their needs and aspirations.”
Featured Local Savings
Digital Media
LGBTQ youth love TikTok. Does TikTok love them back?
Platform’s algorithm found to promote homophobia, violence
When Jocelyn was stuck inside during most of 2020, they did what any high school senior would do: scrolled through TikTok. They found themself on the hashtag #tiktokmademegay a lot. (To protect privacy, the Blade is opting to only use Jocelyn’s first name).
“At the time, I didn’t give it a lot of thought,” they say, acknowledging that most users viewed it as “more of a joke.”
Now a senior in college, where Jocelyn will graduate with a degree in Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies and Computer Science this spring, they have a more nuanced perspective. Nuanced enough to embark on a year-long independent thesis on the topic.
They still get that the hashtag is a joke, but probe into what lies behind it, noting a tension between the “the born-this-way narrative of sexuality essentialism” to the idea that “sexuality is socially constructed.” They also question the power this narrative gives to TikTok in its ability to surveil user data and identity.
What got Jocelyn so interested in it in the first place was the fact it was a conservative talking point being replicated by the queer community. Because, what amounts to a joke or an intellectual query for some, is a point of anxiety and fear-mongering for others.
The conservative think tank known for writing Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation wrote “How Big Tech Turns Kids Trans” arguing that “Digital spaces are ever more designed to promote sexual and transgender content.” This argument has incredible staying power and has been echoed by numerous far-right pundits like Oli London and Charlie Kirk.
It has also been referenced by lawmakers. Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R) stated the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), bi-partisan legislation she co-sponsored restricting youth access to social media, was meant to “protect minor children from the transgender [sic] in our culture.”
TikTok has faced numerous challenges over the years. From Montana’s currently unsuccessful ban on use in its state to the “divest-or-ban bill” signed by President Joe Biden in April or the lawsuit brought by more than a dozen attorneys general in October—it is clear there is a broad coalition of U.S. lawmakers concerned about the app.
These acts—which cite both national security and youth mental health—come in conjunction with a larger movement to limit youth access to social media—locally, nationally, and internationally.
Data security experts and some legislators state that the national security risk of the app is only hypothetical due to the fact TikTok houses U.S. user data in the states. There are pressing concerns about the safety of user data, explains Shae Gardner, the policy director at LGBT Tech. Focusing those concerns entirely on one platform due to a hypothetical risk rather than the widespread, real risks across multiple platforms is disingenuous.
“Proponents [of this ban] have been saying that this is urgent and necessary to protect the data of Americans,” says Gardner, “But we have been asking for years for nationwide data privacy protections, and watching the efforts die over and over again on the legislative vine.”
In fact, Gardner argues, “Regulating one application is both legally dubious and will ultimately be ineffective in doing so.” Gardner explains that though LGBT Tech is not involved in any legislation against the ban, which other tech policy groups are, they hold the shared belief that it is unconstitutional to target a single platform rather than the wider ecosystem.
The risk to youth mental health, which has also been cited as a major concern, is more complicated. Best sellers like the highly critiqued “The Anxious Generation” argue that all youth mental illness is linked to social media. The data doesn’t back this up, argue numerous experts.
Amid the panic, LGBTQ advocates have passionately argued that queer youth’s access to technology is uniquely beneficial due to a lack of education and community in the physical world. The Trevor Project identified TikTok as the platform where LGBTQ youth felt most “safe and understood.”
Data largely backs this up. A systematic review from 2022 found that “social media may support the mental health and well-being of LGBTQ youths through peer connection, identity management, and social support.” The review noted that more research is needed, noting that their results may be limited by weak evidence due to factors like small sample sizes.
Celia B. Fisher, the Marie Ward Doty University Chair in Ethics at Fordham University, was able to gather a larger sample by conducting a national survey of more than 500 on Instagram. With that reach, explains Fisher, “you’re more likely to get a fuller view of what’s going on nationally.”
“There’s an anonymity with national surveys,” adds Fisher, “[It] brings different people to answer questions that they may not want to talk about to somebody in person.”
In March 2024, she published the peer-reviewed article “Social media: A double-edged sword for LGBTQ+ youth” in the Journal “Computers in Human Behavior.” Many results agreed with the larger narrative of online spaces as refuges and community-building spaces. “It’s a wonderful place when they can find the appropriate sites,” says Fisher.
Jocelyn, the student researcher, echoes this. “Many of the videos I have come across discuss how the comfortability of the queer spaces on TikTok was part of the reason they felt comfortable enough to come out and explore their sexuality.”
When youth drift into non-welcoming territory, the story is different.
Fisher’s research finds that more than 80% of youth are exposed to discrimination either directly or vicariously (watching others being discriminated against) in the last month. Fisher wrote, “between 40% and 63% of all youth met the criteria for moderate levels of depression, anxiety, and substance use disorder (SUD).” Youth who described high exposure to discrimination had higher levels of depression, anxiety, and SUD.
The hate does not simply come from the run-of-the-mill bully finding a classmate online. “Algorithms expose them to these things,” says Fisher.
“If an algorithm sees that you’re interested in RuPaul… Then it begins its work on figuring out other sites that may be attached to similar interests. But as it moves on, it begins to add the heterosexist and transphobic types of posts.”
The fact that the algorithms that govern our tech can be sexist, racist, and homophobic is old news and highly studied, but it continues to have compounding impacts. Media Matters for America found in 2021 that TikTok’s algorithm specifically promotes homophobia and anti-trans violence.
Jocelyn also worries about handing over the power of identification and community to an algorithm. In addition to the #tiktokmademegay, other users promote the idea that “TikTok knows things about themself before they know it.” This rhetoric is “scary” says Jocelyn, because “handing over the keys of self-identification to an algorithm that we have no idea how it works is not something that feels right.”
Gardner echoes the complex views on the state of social media. Outside of her day job as a policy maven, Gardner is a TikToker under the handle @shaeitaintsoo, where she shares educational content about LGBTQ issues.
“These spaces also allow for a lot of queer joy and a lot of authenticity in a way that makes me proud to be a part of this community,” she says. At the same time, backlash is part of the job. The success of TikTok’s moderation has ebbed and flowed during her four years as a public figure on the app.
Gardner emphasizes that “hatred and harassment do not live in algorithms.” The discrimination faced online is replicated bigotry from offline spaces. Social media can amplify and distribute the bigotry in new ways. “It is the responsibility of the platforms to be making significant efforts to ensure that the replication is not then also multiplied and made ten times worse.”
Gardner sees the backlash as a “tale as old as time” that has been replicated without much evidence onto emerging technology. “I’m not saying that tale is not rooted in some element of truth. But this, this didn’t start with TikTok, I would push back against language that seems to think it will end with TikTok.”
In the meantime, Gardner implores those worried to not lose sight of the most important concerns.
“If your concern is that [kids and teens] are spending too much time in online spaces. What are you doing to create safe, physical ones for them?” Gardner asks.
(This story is part of the Digital Equity Local Voices Fellowship Lab through News is Out. The lab initiative is made possible with support from Comcast NBCUniversal.)
Technology
The Best Bitcoin Dice Gambling Sites (2021 Reviews & Buyer’s Guide)
If you are looking for the best bitcoin dice site, we’ve got you covered. Check out our Crypto dice reviews to find out more!
Many websites allow bitcoin deposits out there. Choosing the best bitcoin dice gambling site may be more complicated than it seems.
Who to trust?
These reviews present a selection of the best dice gambling platforms for all crypto enthusiasts based on several essential criteria.
Most recommended by users
|$100,000 Jackpot
|$100,000 Jackpot
|3 BTC Deposit Bonus
|100% Rakeback
|Very Good
|Very Good
|Good
|Good
|Provably fair
|0.3% Referral
|Sticpay available
|1% house edge
The 6 Best Bitcoin Sites for Dice and Gambling – 2021
-
LuckyDice – Best bitcoin dice site for dice-only gamers
-
Simpledice – Top dice bitcoin site for jackpot seekers
-
TrustDice – Best bitcoin dice site for crypto-only gamblers
-
Primedice – Best site with low bitcoin dice house edge
-
Stake – Best dice bitcoin site for experienced gamblers
-
OneHash – Best bitcoin dice site for bitcoin-only gamblers
Our Selection of the Best Bitcoin Dice Sites
Now that you know our top choices let’s dive in and find out more about each.
With new BTC dice sites showing up every day, it’s hard to select the most trusted. Keep reading and find out what makes a good bitcoin dice game.
1. TrustDice Bitcoin
-
Best bitcoin dice site for crypto-only gamblers
-
Minimum deposit: none
-
Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.001 = mÉƒ 1 = ÂµÉƒ 1000
-
Up to 3 bitcoin bonuses for your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd deposits
-
Weekly wagering contests with a total prize of up to $3,000
TrustDice (established in 2018) is an online casino that primarily offers dice gambling games and traditional casino games. Today, the casino has attracted more than 200.000 players worldwide.
It’s Curacao-licensed and welcomes players from almost everywhere, excluding the US, the Netherlands, and France. Furthermore, the site is available in English, Spanish, and Russian.
In addition to it being an online dice casinos for bitcoin, gamblers can also wager other altcoins on this site, such as Ethereum, Tether, EOS, and a few others. All of this makes TrustDice one of the best crypto gambling sites.
The games are also provably fair. The site utilizes a Coinbox faucet that offers free bitcoin dice game currencies to players.
Newcomers to the site can claim the bitcoin dice faucet reward once every six hours, and regular visitors can claim it even more often.
Dice Games
TrustDice is renowned for its two custom provably fair games: Crash and Dice.
The Bitcoin dice game on this site is similar to traditional dice games. But there are various adjustments users can make while playing, such as Win Chance, Payout, and Profit on Win.
These adjustments are available at the top part of the site while all other elements are correctly ordered. In addition, this relatively new BTC dice game can be played manually, or it can be set to automated betting.
And players can keep track of all their winnings and the bets placed by other participants in the game.
Features
TrustDice has many features, but we’ve listed relevant ones to the dice game.
-
House Edge: The Dice game has the lowest bitcoin dice house edge compared to other games at TrustDice casino, making it a sound choice among all the other games.
-
Faucet Function: The crypto faucet for the Bitcoin dice game at TrustDice is very generous to players. It awards free bitcoin dice game coins, which users wager, or cash out if they collect a substantial sum.
-
Provably Fair Games: Most of the games at TrustDice are provably fair, including the Dice game. Users can rest assured that everything is in order whenever they put money on this game.
Ease of Use
The TrustDice interface is easy to navigate, and bitcoin dice gamers can place their bets in seconds.
Additionally, the registration process for a TrustDice account is straightforward. The site is also optimized for use on all devices and systems. So anyone can access it from anywhere, just another reason why it’s on our best Bitcoin betting sites list.
Costs
The minimum deposit you need to make at TrustDice to get a bonus is $10.00. The maximum withdrawal you can make in a day is $5,000.
TrustDice is one of the dice sites that doesn’t impose a fee on transactions. But since it only operates with cryptos for crypto dice and other games, the user might need to pay a miner’s fee for the transaction confirmation.
Customer Satisfaction
The bitcoin dice casino has a very high Trustpilot rating at 4.6. Customer reviews praise it for its fair games and instant deposits.
Some gamblers complained that the minimum betting limit was too high. Most everyone, however, had something positive to say about TrustDice.
Pros:
-
Vast game selection
-
Several cryptocurrencies accepted
-
Provably fair games available
-
Low house edge
Cons:
-
Fiat currencies not accepted
-
No mobile app
2. Simpledice Bitcoin
-
Top dice bitcoin site for jackpot seekers
-
Minimum deposit: Éƒ 0.001
-
Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.001
-
Cashback payouts and huge jackpots
-
Big bonuses
Simpledice is a new gambling platform launched in 2020. It offers only one high-quality BTC dice game with an excellent bonus.
Unfortunately, the site doesn’t hold a license. It seems that it doesn’t plan to acquire one since the provably fair system already guarantees the legitimacy of its only game.
You can use a solid number of cryptocurrencies to play on this Bitcoin online casino. So, you can also gamble with Bitcoin Lightning, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dash, and Dogecoin (DOGE).
But you cannot play if you’re in the US or any other country where online gambling is prohibited. But if you’re an Ether enthusiast, you can spend your coins here playing Ethereum dice or check out some more great Ethereum gambling sites.
Even though this bitcoin gambling site has a very modest game library, users can access it in 15 languages.
The biggest surprise, however, is the jackpot on this bitcoin dice site. There are no requirements imposed for participation. All players need to do is keep betting and wait for the jackpot to hit.
Dice Games
There is only one BTC dice game at Simpledice. But the gaming process is quite simple — just select your bet size, choose “Under” or “Over,” and click “Roll.”
If you’re inexperienced with online dice games, you can select the “For Fun” feature and see how the game works without putting down any money.
Features
-
House Edge: There is no information available regarding the house edge of the game on Simpledice.
-
Faucet Function: The site has bitcoin dice with free faucets, giving new users free credits every few minutes.
-
Provably Fair Games: The dice game on Simpledice is provably fair. So gamers shouldn’t doubt the outcome.
Ease of Use
The website’s design is straightforward and practical. Registration requires only an email address, and you’re all set to play on any device of your choice.
There’s even an Android app for Simpledice, ranking it a top bitcoin games casino with real gambling apps.
Costs
There are no additional costs for playing on Simpledice, except for the amount you wish to bet on the game. And there are no fees for withdrawals.
Customer Satisfaction
Simpledice customers were satisfied with the gambling experience provided on the site. They especially praised the sleek (yet simple) design and the fairness of the BTC dice game.
Pros:
-
Many crypto and fiat currencies are accepted
-
Great bonus
-
Bitcoin faucet with dice available
-
Fair gaming
Cons:
-
Email support only
-
Only one game
3. LuckyDice Bitcoin
-
Best bitcoin dice site for dice-only gamers
-
Minimum deposit: Éƒ 0.001
-
Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.001
-
Three bonus modes
-
Can multiply winnings by x9000
Luckydice (established in 2019) aims to take you on a futuristic adventure to the year 2035. As soon as you enter the dice site, you are greeted by the official Luckydice mascot: Neko, the cat.
The website is available to various audiences. Although its use is restricted in the US, users worldwide can access it in English, German, Chinese, and seven other languages.
The site has no officially issued license. However, crypto lovers can gamble with various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Lightning, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Dogecoin, and Ripple.
In addition, the site offers an exchange where you can deposit one currency and exchange it for another. Besides the attractive visuals, the site stands out with its bonus offers and the highest paying bitcoin games jackpot.
Dice Games
The dice game with bitcoin currency on Luckydice is available in two modes: classic and digital. The classic version allows you to choose a number between 3 and 11, roll two dice, and wait and see if you’ve gotten lucky.
The digital version adds a twist — you can increase or decrease your bet size during the game each time Neko raises its right paw.
Features
-
House Edge: The house edge for all games at Luckydice is set at 3%.
-
Faucet Function: There are three bitcoin dice game faucet options on the site that award gamers with free credits.
-
Standard: One credit is granted every 10 minutes and can be claimed after reaching 2500 points.
-
Happy Weekend: Two credits every 5 minutes, which players can claim after earning 2000 points.
-
Funky Hour: 4 credits are awarded every 3 minutes to anyone who gets 2000 points.
-
Provably Fair Games: Each game that you play is provably fair.
Ease of Use
The Luckydice website is very accessible. Everything is located on the main page, and additional features are accessed through drop-down menus.
You can access the site from a desktop, or if you want to play on the go, you can install the Android app.
Registering an account is also quite simple — it only takes a few minutes, and you don’t need to submit proof of identification, just a valid email.
Costs
The minimum deposit for playing dice betting games on Luckydice is 0.004 Bitcoin or equivalent in another currency. The deposit amount is the same for all currencies, and it’s not dependent on your location.
But even if you wish to make a smaller deposit, you need to pay a commission of 500 bits. There is also a fee of 200 bits on all withdrawals. And if you want faster transactions, you need to pay an even higher fee.
Customer Satisfaction
Although we couldn’t locate too many customer reviews, from what’s available on the site, we can conclude that the vast majority of users were satisfied with the overall gaming experience on Luckydice.
Pros:
-
All major cryptos are supported
-
Numerous bonuses
-
Unique in-house game
-
Responsible gaming options
Cons:
-
No Live Chat or phone support
-
Withdrawal fees
4. PrimeDice Bitcoin Site
-
Best site with low bitcoin dice house edge
-
Minimum deposit: None
-
Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.002
-
Huge jackpots but no welcome bonus
PrimeDice (established in 2013) stands out among other gambling dice games with its one exceptional Hi-Lo dice game.
It has become one of the most popular bitcoin dice sites. It’s open to players worldwide, except for those where online gambling is illegal, including the US, Australia, and several other countries.
But it’s still an attractive destination for international gamblers, with the site being available in 14 languages.
On the PrimeDice app, you don’t need to worry about fair play. The Curacao license ensures that everything is compliant with gambling laws and regulations, making it one of the safest and best bitcoin casinos for dice.
Visitors can wager various currencies on the site. It is also considered one of the best ethereum gambling sites. However, it also allows gambling with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron (TRX), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). They also allow new visitors to play with zero bets.
Another attractive feature is the VIP status awarded to frequent players, which gives refunds for a specific amount of the money wagered so people can keep playing.
Dice Games
Thereâ€™s only one game available for dice gambling online at PrimeDice, and the rules are straightforward.
There’s a slider bar on the site where you can change the wagering requirements and adjust the win chance. You can even activate automated betting and chat with other players while the game is unfolding.
Features
-
House Edge: PrimeDice has a very low house edge – one of the lowest in the industry, at 1%.
-
PrimeDice Faucet Function: The bitcoin dice faucet increases the free BTC it awards as the game level increases.
-
Provably Fair Games: The dice game at PrimeDice is provably fair and transparent.
Ease of Use
The PrimeDice site is straightforward to use, and registering is easy as well. All you need to do is click the Register button, input a username, password, and email, and you can start playing immediately.
Costs
The minimum deposit to play BTC dice on PrimeDice is 0.0001 BTC. But if you wish to get the free spins, you need to deposit 0.005 BTC.
Customer Satisfaction
Customers were very satisfied with the PrimeDice experience. The simplistic design and instant cash-out feature were particularly praised among its other positive qualities.
Pros:
-
Provably fair dice game
-
Extensive bonuses and rewards
-
Anonymous
-
Instant payout
Cons:
-
One game only
-
No welcome bonus
5. OneHash Crypto Dice
-
Best bitcoin dice site for bitcoin-only gamblers
-
Minimum deposit: None
-
Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.001
-
Deposit bonuses of up to 150 free spins
-
Lots of contests and jackpots
OneHash (established in 2012) is a gambling platform that provides various games, including slots, a casino game, a sportsbook, and dice gambling games online.
The platform is licensed in Curacao, meaning that gamblers worldwide can play at the site as long as online gambling is legal in their jurisdiction. The website is available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese, and Russian.
But it only accepts Bitcoin as a form of payment. The dice game at OneHash is the most popular bitcoin game among dice lovers. A familiar favorite includes the dice wagering contests, where frequent players are awarded cash prizes.
In addition, the combination of Bitcoin-only bets and a sportsbook make this site one of the top bitcoin dice sites.
Dice Games
The Bitcoin dice game at OneHash is easy to play and offers many customization options. One such option is the auto roll feature and a “Change the Odds” slider.
In addition, the dice game and all other bitcoin casino games online have “Seed Settings” available. This way, gamers can check the games fairness or change the seed to gain more control over the game. This makes it among the most fair bitcoin dice websites.
Features
-
House Edge: The house edge at OneHash is not specified, and users can’t check the percentage before playing.
-
Faucet Function: The bitcoin dice and faucet is available to new players, and it pays out 0.000001 BTC, which they can use as a wager.
-
Provably Fair Games: All the games on the sites are provably fair, including the dice game.
Ease of Use
Although the dice game is similar to those offered on other dice sites, the site’s interface is well-designed and easier to navigate. The registration process is also straightforward — all you need is an email address, and the process is complete.
Costs
Since the site accepts only Bitcoin, there are no conversion fees. But the minimum bet you must place to play on the site is 0.1 mBTC. And you can’t keep more than 1 BTC in your account.
Customer Satisfaction
The majority of OneHash visitors were satisfied with the services. They praised the site’s usability and fast withdrawals.
Pros:
-
Clean and intuitive interface
-
Welcome bonus
-
Customizable dice game
Cons:
-
Bitcoin deposits only
-
No house edge listed
6. Stake Bitcoin Casino Site Review
-
Best dice bitcoin site for experienced gamblers
-
Minimum deposit: None
-
Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.0005
-
$100 minimum deposit for 200% up to a $1000
-
Monthly bonuses, weekly giveaways, tournaments, and more
Stake (established in 2019 and licensed in Curacao) is a new, exciting crypto casino with an offer of 11 different games, including dice betting games.
The website is available to those from all over the world. And besides English, it can be accessed in five additional languages.
Stake casino is renowned for its fast deposits and payouts. It provides users with a crypto address to copy into their Bitcoin wallet and set up a transfer.
The site accepts Ethereum gambling, Dogecoin, Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.
Features
-
House Edge: The house edge for each game is clearly displayed on Stake, next to the games’ icon. The edge is 1% for almost all games, including the dice game — roulette is an exception, with an edge of 2.7%.
-
Bitcoin Dice Faucet Function: When Stake was founded, you could play Bitcoin dice with faucet, but this bonus feature has been removed.
-
Provably Fair Games: Fair play and transparency for all Bitcoin gambling games is ensured by a provable fairness system.
Ease of Use
The Stake website interface is user-friendly. As a result, people can easily find their way around while remaining anonymous.
You can register on the site with only a username and a password. Still, you’ll need to verify your email if you want to access some advanced features.
Costs
The minimum deposit for dice gambling on Stake is 0.00001 BTC or equivalent in other currencies. There are also transaction fees on all withdrawals — the percentage is determined by the currency you’re withdrawing.
Customer Satisfaction
The Trustpilot rating of 4.0 indicated that most users who gambled on this site were satisfied with the overall experience. The site received numerous praises for the bonuses, but several users complained of the withdrawal process.
Pros:
-
Well-designed interface
-
Fair Bitcoin gambling online
-
Mobile friendly
-
Excellent customer support
Cons:
-
No welcome bonus
-
Small game selection
What Is Bitcoin Dice?
Gambling with dice (real or virtual) is an exceedingly popular game that allows players to place a wager on the outcome of the dice roll.
The increasing number of online casinos that accept Bitcoin and betting sites also moved dice to a virtual environment. There are many sites where you can play dice with Bitcoin.
The game is, more or less, the same across all platforms. Gamers need to decide whether the dice roll will land on a higher or lower number than a previously determined number.
The immense popularity of this game is because gamblers can adjust their odds. And since the outcome is determined by cryptography, they can be sure that the result is truly random and fair.
Selecting the Best Bitcoin Dice Site
Before deciding on a dice site, scrutinize various considerations to get the best dice experience once you start playing.
How to Choose the Best Bitcoin Dice Website
Creating an account on most sites that offer dice games is straightforward. But before you do this, check to see if a site provides the following features.
-
Compare Bonuses: Most sites offer bonuses — so see if the one you want to register on provides a bonus and what type of bonus it is.
-
Check for Security: All good sites for gambling with Bitcoin employ security measures to protect user data and funds. Before trusting them with your money and personal information, check if the site has a security system in place.
-
Check if the website offers a bonus bitcoin faucet: You should also check if the site allows playing Bitcoin dice with faucet. The faucet will grant you free BTC you can use for wagering.
-
Try free to play: Before committing, see if the site allows you to play some games without placing a bet and decide if you like the experience.
-
Costs: Money is always an issue. Before you make a deposit on a site, check if there are transaction fees for deposits or withdrawals or any additional hidden fees.
-
Customer reviews: It’s always good to see what other people who have used the site say about it since these reviews are usually unbiased and honest.
How to Play on Bitcoin Dice Gambling Games
Playing dice with Bitcoin is much like playing traditional dice games. You just need to decide on a number and wait and see if you get lucky.
But the main difference between traditional dice games and Bitcoin dice games is the numbers. Virtual dice games often offer numbers between 1 and 100,so you have more options.
In addition, there are many customizations you can apply, and most sites also provide auto roll features. So you donâ€™t have to roll the dice manually.
Instead, after choosing your number, decide on the amount you want to bet on a single roll and see what happens.
Bitcoin Dice Strategy Options
If you wish to increase your win chance, there are several strategies you can turn to when dice gambling.
Martingale Strategy:
The favorite and best bitcoin dice betting strategy, as per experienced gamblers, has been around since the 18th century.
The player needs to increase the bet amount when on a losing streak. So when they win a bet, the previously incurred losses will be recovered.
Keep in mind that if you’re on a losing streak, you can incur substantial losses.
Dâ€™Alembert Strategy:
This strategy is similar to the Martingale, but players don’t double the bet amount. They increase it by one unit after each consecutive roll.
It’s simple but could have similar consequences as the Martingale. If you win, you decrease the stake by one unit.
Paroli Strategy:
When employing this strategy while gambling dice games, the player determines a base stake, then doubles it after each win until they get to three consecutive wins.
Then, if they encounter a loss, they only bet the base stake.
Reverse Martingale Strategy:
This is the opposite of the Martingale strategy. Players increase their wagers during a winning streak, which maximizes their winnings.
They stake 50% of the previous winnings on each consecutive roll, which allows them to keep 50% of the amount they’ve won if they lose the next roll.
Best Bitcoin Dice at a Glance
Below you can compare the different bitcoin dice options we’ve selected and choose the one most suitable for you.
|
Bitcoin Dice
|
Bonus
|
Faucet function
|
Best for
|
TrustDice
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Crypto-only gamblers
|
SimpleDice
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Jackpot seekers
|
Luckydice
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Dice-only gamers
|
PrimeDice
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Low house edge
|
OneHash
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Bitcoin-only gamblers
|
Stake
|
No
|
No
|
Experienced gamblers
FAQ
What is Bitcoin dice?
Bitcoin dice is a simple game where you get to pick your own odds. All you need to do is choose a number between 1 and 100, place a wager on it, and wait to see if the dice will roll accordingly.
How do you win Bitcoin dice?
You can always employ a strategy that can help you increase your chances of winning at Bitcoin dice. But, ultimately, it’s a game of chance, and you can never predict the outcome.
Are there minimum and maximum bets at Bitcoin dice sites?
Most of the best bitcoin gambling sites set a minimum amount you need to wager to play, dice gambling is no exception. But these amounts are typically small, and you can bet without risking too much of your money.
Conclusion
The combined popularity of cryptocurrencies and dice games led to the creation of crypto dice gambling games.
These virtual dice games are popular, and there are numerous sites you can visit and see if the dice is working in your favor.
Still, selecting the best bitcoin dice website can be difficult with so many out there, which is why research is crucial before you deposit.
This article was supplied to the Washington Blade by a paid sponsor. The content written by an advertiser and we are not responsible for results or any claims made in the article.
Domain unavailable: The Internet giveth and it taketh away
AI-driven therapy apps bring relief, concerns in addressing queer mental health
PHOTOS: WorldPride Wrap Up Party
Youngkin directs Va. Board of Health to ‘protect’ women and girls in ‘sex separated spaces’
Luto en Antioquia y Colombia: asesinan a la activista trans y politóloga Victoria Strauss
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
LGBTQ advocates warn of FBI plan to label trans people as ‘violent extremists’
UPDATE: Nat’l Park Service cancels grants for 3 LGBTQ projects
PHOTOS: Berkeley County Pride
How politics are affecting local real estate market
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Federal Government1 day ago
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
-
Federal Government3 days ago
LGBTQ advocates warn of FBI plan to label trans people as ‘violent extremists’
-
Federal Government1 day ago
UPDATE: Nat’l Park Service cancels grants for 3 LGBTQ projects
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Berkeley County Pride