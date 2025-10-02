AI-driven therapy apps bring relief, concerns in addressing queer mental health

Many websites allow bitcoin deposits out there. Choosing the best bitcoin dice gambling site may be more complicated than it seems.

Who to trust?

These reviews present a selection of the best dice gambling platforms for all crypto enthusiasts based on several essential criteria.

Most recommended by users

Best over all Best Jacktop Best Crypto Dice Best Features $100,000 Jackpot $100,000 Jackpot 3 BTC Deposit Bonus 100% Rakeback Very Good Very Good Good Good Provably fair 0.3% Referral Sticpay available 1% house edge

The 6 Best Bitcoin Sites for Dice and Gambling – 2021

LuckyDice – Best bitcoin dice site for dice-only gamers Simpledice – Top dice bitcoin site for jackpot seekers TrustDice – Best bitcoin dice site for crypto-only gamblers Primedice – Best site with low bitcoin dice house edge Stake – Best dice bitcoin site for experienced gamblers OneHash – Best bitcoin dice site for bitcoin-only gamblers

Our Selection of the Best Bitcoin Dice Sites

Now that you know our top choices let’s dive in and find out more about each.

With new BTC dice sites showing up every day, it’s hard to select the most trusted. Keep reading and find out what makes a good bitcoin dice game.

Best bitcoin dice site for crypto-only gamblers

Minimum deposit: none

Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.001 = mÉƒ 1 = ÂµÉƒ 1000

Up to 3 bitcoin bonuses for your 1st, 2nd, and 3rd deposits

Weekly wagering contests with a total prize of up to $3,000

TrustDice (established in 2018) is an online casino that primarily offers dice gambling games and traditional casino games. Today, the casino has attracted more than 200.000 players worldwide.

It’s Curacao-licensed and welcomes players from almost everywhere, excluding the US, the Netherlands, and France. Furthermore, the site is available in English, Spanish, and Russian.

In addition to it being an online dice casinos for bitcoin, gamblers can also wager other altcoins on this site, such as Ethereum, Tether, EOS, and a few others. All of this makes TrustDice one of the best crypto gambling sites.

The games are also provably fair. The site utilizes a Coinbox faucet that offers free bitcoin dice game currencies to players.

Newcomers to the site can claim the bitcoin dice faucet reward once every six hours, and regular visitors can claim it even more often.

Dice Games

TrustDice is renowned for its two custom provably fair games: Crash and Dice.

The Bitcoin dice game on this site is similar to traditional dice games. But there are various adjustments users can make while playing, such as Win Chance, Payout, and Profit on Win.

These adjustments are available at the top part of the site while all other elements are correctly ordered. In addition, this relatively new BTC dice game can be played manually, or it can be set to automated betting.

And players can keep track of all their winnings and the bets placed by other participants in the game.

Features

TrustDice has many features, but we’ve listed relevant ones to the dice game.

House Edge: The Dice game has the lowest bitcoin dice house edge compared to other games at TrustDice casino, making it a sound choice among all the other games.

Faucet Function: The crypto faucet for the Bitcoin dice game at TrustDice is very generous to players. It awards free bitcoin dice game coins, which users wager, or cash out if they collect a substantial sum.

Provably Fair Games: Most of the games at TrustDice are provably fair, including the Dice game. Users can rest assured that everything is in order whenever they put money on this game.

Ease of Use

The TrustDice interface is easy to navigate, and bitcoin dice gamers can place their bets in seconds.

Additionally, the registration process for a TrustDice account is straightforward. The site is also optimized for use on all devices and systems. So anyone can access it from anywhere, just another reason why it’s on our best Bitcoin betting sites list.

Costs

The minimum deposit you need to make at TrustDice to get a bonus is $10.00. The maximum withdrawal you can make in a day is $5,000.

TrustDice is one of the dice sites that doesn’t impose a fee on transactions. But since it only operates with cryptos for crypto dice and other games, the user might need to pay a miner’s fee for the transaction confirmation.

Customer Satisfaction

The bitcoin dice casino has a very high Trustpilot rating at 4.6. Customer reviews praise it for its fair games and instant deposits.

Some gamblers complained that the minimum betting limit was too high. Most everyone, however, had something positive to say about TrustDice.

Pros:

Vast game selection

Several cryptocurrencies accepted

Provably fair games available

Low house edge

Cons:

Fiat currencies not accepted

No mobile app

Top dice bitcoin site for jackpot seekers

Minimum deposit: Éƒ 0.001

Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.001

Cashback payouts and huge jackpots

Big bonuses

Simpledice is a new gambling platform launched in 2020. It offers only one high-quality BTC dice game with an excellent bonus.

Unfortunately, the site doesn’t hold a license. It seems that it doesn’t plan to acquire one since the provably fair system already guarantees the legitimacy of its only game.

You can use a solid number of cryptocurrencies to play on this Bitcoin online casino. So, you can also gamble with Bitcoin Lightning, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Dash, and Dogecoin (DOGE).

But you cannot play if you’re in the US or any other country where online gambling is prohibited. But if you’re an Ether enthusiast, you can spend your coins here playing Ethereum dice or check out some more great Ethereum gambling sites.

Even though this bitcoin gambling site has a very modest game library, users can access it in 15 languages.

The biggest surprise, however, is the jackpot on this bitcoin dice site. There are no requirements imposed for participation. All players need to do is keep betting and wait for the jackpot to hit.

Dice Games

There is only one BTC dice game at Simpledice. But the gaming process is quite simple — just select your bet size, choose “Under” or “Over,” and click “Roll.”

If you’re inexperienced with online dice games, you can select the “For Fun” feature and see how the game works without putting down any money.

Features

House Edge: There is no information available regarding the house edge of the game on Simpledice.

Faucet Function: The site has bitcoin dice with free faucets, giving new users free credits every few minutes.

Provably Fair Games: The dice game on Simpledice is provably fair. So gamers shouldn’t doubt the outcome.

Ease of Use

The website’s design is straightforward and practical. Registration requires only an email address, and you’re all set to play on any device of your choice.

There’s even an Android app for Simpledice, ranking it a top bitcoin games casino with real gambling apps.

Costs

There are no additional costs for playing on Simpledice, except for the amount you wish to bet on the game. And there are no fees for withdrawals.

Customer Satisfaction

Simpledice customers were satisfied with the gambling experience provided on the site. They especially praised the sleek (yet simple) design and the fairness of the BTC dice game.

Pros:

Many crypto and fiat currencies are accepted

Great bonus

Bitcoin faucet with dice available

Fair gaming

Cons:

Email support only

Only one game

Best bitcoin dice site for dice-only gamers

Minimum deposit: Éƒ 0.001

Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.001

Three bonus modes

Can multiply winnings by x9000

Luckydice (established in 2019) aims to take you on a futuristic adventure to the year 2035. As soon as you enter the dice site, you are greeted by the official Luckydice mascot: Neko, the cat.

The website is available to various audiences. Although its use is restricted in the US, users worldwide can access it in English, German, Chinese, and seven other languages.

The site has no officially issued license. However, crypto lovers can gamble with various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Lightning, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Dogecoin, and Ripple.

In addition, the site offers an exchange where you can deposit one currency and exchange it for another. Besides the attractive visuals, the site stands out with its bonus offers and the highest paying bitcoin games jackpot.

Dice Games

The dice game with bitcoin currency on Luckydice is available in two modes: classic and digital. The classic version allows you to choose a number between 3 and 11, roll two dice, and wait and see if you’ve gotten lucky.

The digital version adds a twist — you can increase or decrease your bet size during the game each time Neko raises its right paw.

Features

House Edge: The house edge for all games at Luckydice is set at 3%.

Faucet Function: There are three bitcoin dice game faucet options on the site that award gamers with free credits.

Standard: One credit is granted every 10 minutes and can be claimed after reaching 2500 points. Happy Weekend: Two credits every 5 minutes, which players can claim after earning 2000 points. Funky Hour: 4 credits are awarded every 3 minutes to anyone who gets 2000 points.

Provably Fair Games: Each game that you play is provably fair.

Ease of Use

The Luckydice website is very accessible. Everything is located on the main page, and additional features are accessed through drop-down menus.

You can access the site from a desktop, or if you want to play on the go, you can install the Android app.

Registering an account is also quite simple — it only takes a few minutes, and you don’t need to submit proof of identification, just a valid email.

Costs

The minimum deposit for playing dice betting games on Luckydice is 0.004 Bitcoin or equivalent in another currency. The deposit amount is the same for all currencies, and it’s not dependent on your location.

But even if you wish to make a smaller deposit, you need to pay a commission of 500 bits. There is also a fee of 200 bits on all withdrawals. And if you want faster transactions, you need to pay an even higher fee.

Customer Satisfaction

Although we couldn’t locate too many customer reviews, from what’s available on the site, we can conclude that the vast majority of users were satisfied with the overall gaming experience on Luckydice.

Pros:

All major cryptos are supported

Numerous bonuses

Unique in-house game

Responsible gaming options

Cons:

No Live Chat or phone support

Withdrawal fees

Best site with low bitcoin dice house edge

Minimum deposit: None

Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.002

Huge jackpots but no welcome bonus

PrimeDice (established in 2013) stands out among other gambling dice games with its one exceptional Hi-Lo dice game.

It has become one of the most popular bitcoin dice sites. It’s open to players worldwide, except for those where online gambling is illegal, including the US, Australia, and several other countries.

But it’s still an attractive destination for international gamblers, with the site being available in 14 languages.

On the PrimeDice app, you don’t need to worry about fair play. The Curacao license ensures that everything is compliant with gambling laws and regulations, making it one of the safest and best bitcoin casinos for dice.

Visitors can wager various currencies on the site. It is also considered one of the best ethereum gambling sites. However, it also allows gambling with Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Tron (TRX), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH). They also allow new visitors to play with zero bets.

Another attractive feature is the VIP status awarded to frequent players, which gives refunds for a specific amount of the money wagered so people can keep playing.

Dice Games

Thereâ€™s only one game available for dice gambling online at PrimeDice, and the rules are straightforward.

There’s a slider bar on the site where you can change the wagering requirements and adjust the win chance. You can even activate automated betting and chat with other players while the game is unfolding.

Features

House Edge: PrimeDice has a very low house edge – one of the lowest in the industry, at 1%.

PrimeDice Faucet Function: The bitcoin dice faucet increases the free BTC it awards as the game level increases.

Provably Fair Games: The dice game at PrimeDice is provably fair and transparent.

Ease of Use

The PrimeDice site is straightforward to use, and registering is easy as well. All you need to do is click the Register button, input a username, password, and email, and you can start playing immediately.

Costs

The minimum deposit to play BTC dice on PrimeDice is 0.0001 BTC. But if you wish to get the free spins, you need to deposit 0.005 BTC.

Customer Satisfaction

Customers were very satisfied with the PrimeDice experience. The simplistic design and instant cash-out feature were particularly praised among its other positive qualities.

Pros:

Provably fair dice game

Extensive bonuses and rewards

Anonymous

Instant payout

Cons:

One game only

No welcome bonus

Best bitcoin dice site for bitcoin-only gamblers

Minimum deposit: None

Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.001

Deposit bonuses of up to 150 free spins

Lots of contests and jackpots

OneHash (established in 2012) is a gambling platform that provides various games, including slots, a casino game, a sportsbook, and dice gambling games online.

The platform is licensed in Curacao, meaning that gamblers worldwide can play at the site as long as online gambling is legal in their jurisdiction. The website is available in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Chinese, and Russian.

But it only accepts Bitcoin as a form of payment. The dice game at OneHash is the most popular bitcoin game among dice lovers. A familiar favorite includes the dice wagering contests, where frequent players are awarded cash prizes.

In addition, the combination of Bitcoin-only bets and a sportsbook make this site one of the top bitcoin dice sites.

Dice Games

The Bitcoin dice game at OneHash is easy to play and offers many customization options. One such option is the auto roll feature and a “Change the Odds” slider.

In addition, the dice game and all other bitcoin casino games online have “Seed Settings” available. This way, gamers can check the games fairness or change the seed to gain more control over the game. This makes it among the most fair bitcoin dice websites.

Features

House Edge: The house edge at OneHash is not specified, and users can’t check the percentage before playing.

Faucet Function: The bitcoin dice and faucet is available to new players, and it pays out 0.000001 BTC, which they can use as a wager.

Provably Fair Games: All the games on the sites are provably fair, including the dice game.

Ease of Use

Although the dice game is similar to those offered on other dice sites, the site’s interface is well-designed and easier to navigate. The registration process is also straightforward — all you need is an email address, and the process is complete.

Costs

Since the site accepts only Bitcoin, there are no conversion fees. But the minimum bet you must place to play on the site is 0.1 mBTC. And you can’t keep more than 1 BTC in your account.

Customer Satisfaction

The majority of OneHash visitors were satisfied with the services. They praised the site’s usability and fast withdrawals.

Pros:

Clean and intuitive interface

Welcome bonus

Customizable dice game

Cons:

Bitcoin deposits only

No house edge listed

Best dice bitcoin site for experienced gamblers

Minimum deposit: None

Minimum withdrawal: Éƒ 0.0005

$100 minimum deposit for 200% up to a $1000

Monthly bonuses, weekly giveaways, tournaments, and more

Stake (established in 2019 and licensed in Curacao) is a new, exciting crypto casino with an offer of 11 different games, including dice betting games.

The website is available to those from all over the world. And besides English, it can be accessed in five additional languages.

Stake casino is renowned for its fast deposits and payouts. It provides users with a crypto address to copy into their Bitcoin wallet and set up a transfer.

The site accepts Ethereum gambling, Dogecoin, Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Features

House Edge: The house edge for each game is clearly displayed on Stake, next to the games’ icon. The edge is 1% for almost all games, including the dice game — roulette is an exception, with an edge of 2.7%.

Bitcoin Dice Faucet Function: When Stake was founded, you could play Bitcoin dice with faucet, but this bonus feature has been removed.

Provably Fair Games: Fair play and transparency for all Bitcoin gambling games is ensured by a provable fairness system.

Ease of Use

The Stake website interface is user-friendly. As a result, people can easily find their way around while remaining anonymous.

You can register on the site with only a username and a password. Still, you’ll need to verify your email if you want to access some advanced features.

Costs

The minimum deposit for dice gambling on Stake is 0.00001 BTC or equivalent in other currencies. There are also transaction fees on all withdrawals — the percentage is determined by the currency you’re withdrawing.

Customer Satisfaction

The Trustpilot rating of 4.0 indicated that most users who gambled on this site were satisfied with the overall experience. The site received numerous praises for the bonuses, but several users complained of the withdrawal process.

Pros:

Well-designed interface

Fair Bitcoin gambling online

Mobile friendly

Excellent customer support

Cons:

No welcome bonus

Small game selection

What Is Bitcoin Dice?

Gambling with dice (real or virtual) is an exceedingly popular game that allows players to place a wager on the outcome of the dice roll.

The increasing number of online casinos that accept Bitcoin and betting sites also moved dice to a virtual environment. There are many sites where you can play dice with Bitcoin.

The game is, more or less, the same across all platforms. Gamers need to decide whether the dice roll will land on a higher or lower number than a previously determined number.

The immense popularity of this game is because gamblers can adjust their odds. And since the outcome is determined by cryptography, they can be sure that the result is truly random and fair.

Selecting the Best Bitcoin Dice Site

Before deciding on a dice site, scrutinize various considerations to get the best dice experience once you start playing.

How to Choose the Best Bitcoin Dice Website

Creating an account on most sites that offer dice games is straightforward. But before you do this, check to see if a site provides the following features.

Compare Bonuses: Most sites offer bonuses — so see if the one you want to register on provides a bonus and what type of bonus it is.

Check for Security: All good sites for gambling with Bitcoin employ security measures to protect user data and funds. Before trusting them with your money and personal information, check if the site has a security system in place.

Check if the website offers a bonus bitcoin faucet: You should also check if the site allows playing Bitcoin dice with faucet. The faucet will grant you free BTC you can use for wagering.

Try free to play: Before committing, see if the site allows you to play some games without placing a bet and decide if you like the experience.

Costs: Money is always an issue. Before you make a deposit on a site, check if there are transaction fees for deposits or withdrawals or any additional hidden fees.

Customer reviews: It’s always good to see what other people who have used the site say about it since these reviews are usually unbiased and honest.

How to Play on Bitcoin Dice Gambling Games

Playing dice with Bitcoin is much like playing traditional dice games. You just need to decide on a number and wait and see if you get lucky.

But the main difference between traditional dice games and Bitcoin dice games is the numbers. Virtual dice games often offer numbers between 1 and 100,so you have more options.

In addition, there are many customizations you can apply, and most sites also provide auto roll features. So you donâ€™t have to roll the dice manually.

Instead, after choosing your number, decide on the amount you want to bet on a single roll and see what happens.

Bitcoin Dice Strategy Options

If you wish to increase your win chance, there are several strategies you can turn to when dice gambling.

Martingale Strategy:

The favorite and best bitcoin dice betting strategy, as per experienced gamblers, has been around since the 18th century.

The player needs to increase the bet amount when on a losing streak. So when they win a bet, the previously incurred losses will be recovered.

Keep in mind that if you’re on a losing streak, you can incur substantial losses.

Dâ€™Alembert Strategy:

This strategy is similar to the Martingale, but players don’t double the bet amount. They increase it by one unit after each consecutive roll.

It’s simple but could have similar consequences as the Martingale. If you win, you decrease the stake by one unit.

Paroli Strategy:

When employing this strategy while gambling dice games, the player determines a base stake, then doubles it after each win until they get to three consecutive wins.

Then, if they encounter a loss, they only bet the base stake.

Reverse Martingale Strategy:

This is the opposite of the Martingale strategy. Players increase their wagers during a winning streak, which maximizes their winnings.

They stake 50% of the previous winnings on each consecutive roll, which allows them to keep 50% of the amount they’ve won if they lose the next roll.

Best Bitcoin Dice at a Glance

Below you can compare the different bitcoin dice options we’ve selected and choose the one most suitable for you.

Bitcoin Dice Bonus Faucet function Best for TrustDice Yes Yes Crypto-only gamblers SimpleDice Yes Yes Jackpot seekers Luckydice Yes Yes Dice-only gamers PrimeDice Yes Yes Low house edge OneHash Yes Yes Bitcoin-only gamblers Stake No No Experienced gamblers

FAQ

What is Bitcoin dice? Bitcoin dice is a simple game where you get to pick your own odds. All you need to do is choose a number between 1 and 100, place a wager on it, and wait to see if the dice will roll accordingly. How do you win Bitcoin dice? You can always employ a strategy that can help you increase your chances of winning at Bitcoin dice. But, ultimately, it’s a game of chance, and you can never predict the outcome. Are there minimum and maximum bets at Bitcoin dice sites? Most of the best bitcoin gambling sites set a minimum amount you need to wager to play, dice gambling is no exception. But these amounts are typically small, and you can bet without risking too much of your money.

Conclusion

The combined popularity of cryptocurrencies and dice games led to the creation of crypto dice gambling games.

These virtual dice games are popular, and there are numerous sites you can visit and see if the dice is working in your favor.

Still, selecting the best bitcoin dice website can be difficult with so many out there, which is why research is crucial before you deposit.

This article was supplied to the Washington Blade by a paid sponsor. The content written by an advertiser and we are not responsible for results or any claims made in the article.