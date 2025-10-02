Opinions
Domain unavailable: The Internet giveth and it taketh away
Tech billionaires can remove content, limit access, delete accounts
For many years, Team Rayceen Productions live streamed on Facebook. Those videos are now gone. Because of a policy change on that social media platform earlier this year, live stream videos more than 30 days old were deleted.
Unaware of any announcement, we did not discover the loss of those videos until recently. Those videos include series by Team Rayceen Productions such as An Audience with the Queen of the Shameless Plug and Monthly Mouth-Off, numerous interviews with special guests, as well as footage of The Ask Rayceen Show, our monthly gathering and variety program, which ran from 2012 to 2021. Much of what took hundreds of hours to create from 2020 through 2024 is now gone.
This loss of content and documentation seems not like a fluke but rather a harbinger of things to come. Also disappeared from the Internet are videos recorded by the National Park Service about the history of DC Black Pride, which included an interview with Rayceen Pendarvis; those interviews are no longer on their website. Our videos on the Team Rayceen YouTube channel remain available, but those, and anything else that is online, exists precariously, at best.
We are all far too reliant upon social media platforms and websites not only to access information, but to store it and preserve it. Photos and videos are posted, then often deleted from devices. Storage is limited. Certainly some people regularly save images on hard drives and in the cloud, but the amount of time and energy it would take to sift through years of files would make recovery arduous.
Many of us use social media and websites to document the present and preserve the past, but we are vulnerable to the whims of the people who run and own them, and who those people are changes often without our knowledge and always without our consent.
Twitter was purchased and ruined because of one man and his political agenda. He succeeded in destroying what was the closest thing we had to an online town square. He, along with his billionaire cronies and colleagues, control the flow of information (and misinformation) for a pivotal percentage of people in the United States. These media moguls manipulate perceptions that create people’s reality. They can shift public opinions. They can bestow fame and success. The can villainize and dehumanize. They can distort the truth. They have the ability to weaponize not only the news, but to weaponize us against each other.
Nobody is safe or exempt. The recent predicaments of late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel demonstrate that. The ominous “they” now quite clearly includes the U.S. government, with a current administration that seems less ethical than the Mafia in its pursuit of creating a regime similar to North Korea, targeting, among many others, people who they think are not sufficiently mourning the death of a podcast host.
What happens when they decide to stop the flow of information? What happens when we are unable to communicate? If there were no ability to direct message or email, if we were unable to text message or call people, how would we communicate? How would we organize? How would we resist?
Under comparable circumstances, the people of Nepal resisted. They protested, burned buildings, and apprehended corrupt government officials. Afterwards, they cleaned debris from the streets and forced looters to return stolen property. None of that seems likely to happen in the United States, nor does the resistance seen in France, South Korea, or other countries where the government was forced by the citizenry to capitulate.
We are far too reliant upon websites and social media, owned and controlled by too few individuals, for our social, cultural, economic, and communal well being. They can act with impunity. They can impose shadow-bans. They control the algorithms. They can remove content, limit access, delete accounts, suppress information, misrepresent facts, and not only impose a future they want to bring to fruition, but rewrite history as they please.
There are no simple solutions, such as going completely analog or avoiding technology. Awareness is the first step. Do not be lulled into a false sense of security. Do not assume that what you post or upload will be available in perpetuity. Do not rely on websites to be maintained or social media accounts to be accessible. Do not think that the algorithm is benevolent.
I hope this essay was insightful. If you liked it, please share it and share it soon. There is no way of knowing for how long it will be available.
Zar is the monomynous founder and former creative director of Team Rayceen Productions. Zar led TRP for more than 10 years and has lived in the Capital region all of his life.
Featured Local Savings
Opinions
Trump’s government shutdown is underway
Democrats fight for healthcare while president embarrasses the country
President Trump manages to reinforce how evil and disgusting he is each day. At the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, his widow did the Christian thing and forgave her husband’s killer, describing Kirk as someone who wanted to reach people and “did not hate his opponents.” Trump then offered the difference between them, saying, “I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them.”
What is beyond comprehension is how any real Christian family would want their children to emulate this disgusting man. They are supporting a felon, who cheated on all three of his wives, is a liar, and grifter. By supporting him they are in essence saying to their children “this behavior is fine, and if you grow up this way, it is fine with us.” So sad.
Trump continued to show how vile he is in his speech to the United Nations. It was mostly a one-hour train of thought, and his thoughts are very scary. It was rambling nonsense, an embarrassment to the nation. He spewed lies from the beginning to the end. He peppered his remarks with constant sanctimonious BS, about how great people thought he was, and how great he thinks he is. By the time he finished, he managed to offend nearly everyone in the room. I kept hoping they would all walk out, which they did for Netanyahu. It clearly would have been appropriate as by the end he had attacked all of our allies telling them their countries were going to hell, and he constantly wavered in his train of thought on the Israeli/Gaza war, and the Russia/Ukraine war. His remarks had all the signs of a demented old man, who doesn’t remember from day-to-day, minute-to-minute, what he says.
Clearly in his separate meetings at the UN with French President Macron, and Ukraine President Zelenskyy, he kept changing his statements on the Russia/Ukraine war, giving credence to what most people accept as truth: “Putin has something on him, and threatens to use it.” There has to be a reason while every Republican in Congress, and so many others here at home, are kissing his ass, Trump seems to have his lips firmly attached to Putin’s ass.
As the felon moves from one stupid statement to another, it is the poor and middle class who are getting screwed. His rich friends are doing fine. Domestically so much of his craziness seems to be focused on keeping the Epstein files from coming out. There may be a vote in Congress shortly, as with Democrat Adelita Grijalva’s win in the special congressional election in Arizona, and her promise to sign the discharge petition, it could force a vote on whether to demand the papers be released.
Then the felon spews crap about Tylenol being a cause of autism, if taken by pregnant women, without any real proof. He couldn’t even pronounce “acetaminophen,” the ingredient in the drug. Many perceived it as just another attack on women’s health, and his way of grabbing another headline, no matter how dumb he sounded doing it.
While he focuses on this crap, people are paying more for rent, groceries, and home heating fuel. Things they need every day. Farmers in Nebraska and Iowa can’t sell their crops. China has cancelled billions of dollars’ worth of soybean purchases, and the crops that were bought through our programs at USAID, now all cancelled, remain here at home. Because of the harm created by what he named his “big beautiful bill,” he now wants to change its name. People are seeing what is in it and don’t like it. They realize their healthcare costs will go up, or they could even lose their healthcare entirely. Rural hospitals could close causing immense suffering. While the felon wants to change the name of the bill, he has not suggested he wants to change any of the awful things in it.
Democrats are standing fast on the budget bill extension, saying they want the money he took from healthcare put back into the budget. But Trump has said he would rather shut down the entire government, and fire more people, than do that. As of Oct. 1, the government is in a #Trumpshutdown. It is clear the felon is fine with taking healthcare away from millions of Americans. Only voting, and throwing out every Republican, at every level of government, will make a real difference if we want to take back our country.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Opinions
Despite the challenges, LGBTQ people live beautiful lives
Finding joy and love amid the political attacks
I had an in-law who passed away from pancreatic cancer a year ago. It’s one of the worst diseases to afflict anyone, with a minimal chance at survival. Yet I couldn’t help but think that this in-law led a beautiful life.
As the state of LGBTQ Americans gets continuously tested under Trump, I also can’t help but think how queer lives are also beautiful. All over the world, and in the U.S., gay men are celebrating their queerness and campy dialogue at every turn. Some are even wearing high heels and dancing to “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Others are bears and are bowling at alleys in New York City.
Queer women are parading themselves at the few lesbian bars left in the country — at Cubby Hole in Manhattan or at A League of Her Own here in D.C. And lastly, trans citizens are fighting to find beauty in an identity that is often stigmatized and derided as unnecessary and even evil.
The most important thing in life is to love oneself, be loved, and love in return. Love, in essence, is the string of life that carries us all on its back. It’s the light of life: the eternal fire that never ceases to burn, the embers that never fade amid ashes. They say that “love conquers all” – amor vincit omniain Latin –and these ancient philosophers were right.
It takes a while, sometimes, for a suffering person to love themselves. It can even take close to a lifetime, with some adults finding in older age that they can smooth the rough edges they found in themselves–and in others–later in life. Queer people historically and statistically face lower self esteem. Trans people face low self esteem and the chance of violent attacks. Yet we choose to sustain our existence and ignore the cries of outsiders.
To live a beautiful life means many things. The first, as stated, is to love and be loved in return. The second is to hold yourself to a set of never ending and persistent values—putting glory to diversity and cherishing community building. The third is to provide; if one can, for loved ones near and far—sisters and brothers and mothers and fathers. Mothers make us—a mother’s love is one of the strongest bonds on this planet. Yet disrespecting our mothers will do us no good.
The whole point of life is to love oneself, love others, and be loved in return. That is the point. Love governs the world, and the sincerest evil posed to all of us is a lack of love: a lack of love for trans people, a lack of love for immigrants, a lack of love for our women.
Dumbledore, a famed character written by the now infamous JK Rowling, proclaimed to not pity the dead, but the living, and, above all “those who live without love.” Actually, much of modern America is obsessed with a never ending happiness craze. Housewives and young college students are taught to go on yoga retreats and engage in activities just to feel happy. But little do they know that love is actually the primary fuel for happiness: appreciating a sick relative, taking care of a son, admiring women as opposed to conquering their bodies.
And so this piece concludes. Trump is trying to derail queer people at every turn. And depression lies deep among many scrambling to live paycheck to paycheck and dodging poverty and negative people.
Yet I can’t help but think that we all lead such beautiful, beautiful lives.
Isaac Amend is a writer based in the D.C. area. He is a trans man and was featured in National Geographic’s “Gender Revolution” documentary. He serves on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Contact him at [email protected] or on Instagram at @literatipapi.
Opinions
Trump now threatens free speech protections
Our unhinged president embraces authoritarian practices
The New York Times reminds us: “Trump kicked off his second term with a promise, made during his inauguration speech, to “immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America. Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents.”
He then signed an executive order doubling down on that promise, declaring “that any kind of censorship of speech — even in the name of combating disinformation — was “intolerable in a free society.”
Today, eight months later, that is all out the window. The felon’s government will now go after anyone who dares disagree with him, trying to shut them down. First Amendment be damned. Sadly, the media are not fighting the felon’s threats, rather bowing down to them.
In a stunning move, “ABC announced Wednesday, Sept. 17 that it was taking ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ off the air indefinitely, after FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened Kimmel and the network on a podcast over comments Kimmel made about the man charged with shooting Charlie Kirk,” as USA Today reported. ABC announced on Monday that Kimmel would return to his show on Tuesday.
Earlier, Carr threatened ABC, Disney, and Kimmel, over a Kimmel monologue that included comments about Charlie Kirk, ominously saying, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Carr repeatedly referred to Trump’s election and said, “There’s more work to go.” The “legacy media,” he said, “threw everything” at Trump. “We at the FCC are going to enforce the public interest obligation. If there’s broadcasters out there that don’t like it, they can turn their license in to the FCC.” These comments have now been challenged by Democrats, and even some Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
Disney, the owner of ABC, briefly sidelined Jimmy Kimmel based on these threats and one of the largest station owners, Nexstar, saying they wouldn’t air Kimmel. Nexstar is doing this because they have been threatened by Carr, who is reviewing a merger they want. These threats are a prime example of Trump’s threats to free speech, or at least free speech that doesn’t praise Trump. Say anything the felon doesn’t like, or takes offense to, you’re out of luck. The felon’s Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society…We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.” While she tried to walk it back a little, it was out there. It was reported that Trump cheered ABC ‘for finally having the courage to do what had to be done’ in a late-night Sept. 17 post on Truth Social that also called for NBC to cancel late-night shows of comedians Seth Myers and Jimmy Fallon. “Do it NBC!!!” Trump wrote.” Trump then threatened ABC News Chief and Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, when he asked the felon about Bondi and said, “She’d probably go after people like you. Because you treat me so unfairly. It’s hate. You have a lot of hate in your heart.”
All of this is totally outrageous and has to be frightening for any decent American who believes in the First Amendment. The bizarre thing is Charlie Kirk actually believed in free speech, and lived by it. He understood his speech may have been considered hateful by many, but it was not advocating violence, it was allowed. These threats by the government to stifle free speech are leading us to become a fascist state, with Trump emulating Hitler, and Stephen Miller, in the role of his Goebbels. Trump in his usual demented fashion, in one sentence, criticized the United Kingdom for cracking down on free speech, and then praised ABC for firing Kimmel for what he said about the Charlie Kirk murder. Trump’s alternate universe is on clear display.
Trump is an embarrassment to the nation, especially when he is on the world stage, as he was when receiving a royal welcome from the British monarch, who simply played to his outsized ego. It was great to see those pictures of Trump and Epstein displayed on the walls of Windsor Castle. I hope those arrested for doing it won’t get too much of a punishment.
Let me be very clear, I don’t want any violence to happen to the felon, I am against all violence. But if we are to have any chance to take back our country, and once again gain the respect of the world, speaking out at every opportunity is crucial. Defending our right to free speech is crucial. Voting is crucial.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Domain unavailable: The Internet giveth and it taketh away
AI-driven therapy apps bring relief, concerns in addressing queer mental health
PHOTOS: WorldPride Wrap Up Party
Youngkin directs Va. Board of Health to ‘protect’ women and girls in ‘sex separated spaces’
Luto en Antioquia y Colombia: asesinan a la activista trans y politóloga Victoria Strauss
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
LGBTQ advocates warn of FBI plan to label trans people as ‘violent extremists’
UPDATE: Nat’l Park Service cancels grants for 3 LGBTQ projects
PHOTOS: Berkeley County Pride
How politics are affecting local real estate market
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Federal Government1 day ago
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
-
Federal Government3 days ago
LGBTQ advocates warn of FBI plan to label trans people as ‘violent extremists’
-
Federal Government1 day ago
UPDATE: Nat’l Park Service cancels grants for 3 LGBTQ projects
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Berkeley County Pride