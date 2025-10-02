Calendar
Calendar: October 3-9
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, October 3
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., NW. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “First Friday LGBTQ+ Community Social” at 7 p.m. at Silver Diner Balston. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite
Saturday, October 4
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Families Out Loud will host “Out Loud-Washington DC Drag Show Ft. RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens.” This will be an unforgettable evening of powerhouse Drag Race performances featuring Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Icesis Couture, Detox and, D.C.’s very own, Cake Pop. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 6
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, October 7
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, October 8
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Activism at Women’s National Democratic Club” at 6 p.m. at The Whittemore House. Guests can join other activists at the WNDC for letter and postcard writing to get out the vote this fall in Virginia and other critical state races. Postcards will be written to women in rural VA and to members of Congress on Home Rule 101 in partnership with the D.C. Democrats Statehood Committee. There will be free pizza, cash bar, a fun raffle and camaraderie. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, October 9
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Pitchers DC will host “Thirst Trap Thursday Drag Show” at 10 p.m. This is the ultimate drag experience hosted by the sensational Cake Pop and Venus Valhalla. Each week features four incredible queens, ranging from international “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars to local legends. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Featured Local Savings
Calendar
Calendar: September 26-October 2
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, September 26
“Center Aging Monthly Luncheon and Yoga” will be at 12 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen’s Bar. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Saturday, September 27
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. The DC Center and the Beta Kappa Chapter of the Beta Phi Omega Sorority are teaming up for this peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. You do not need to be a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter or the Beta Phi Omega Sorority in order to join, but they do ask that you either identify as a lesbian or are questioning that aspect of your identity. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, September 28
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Ice Cream Social” at 3 p.m. at 2334 Meade St., Arlington, Va. An ice cream truck will offer several exciting flavors and toppings, including Rainbow Sprinkles. There will be no sugar added, gluten-free, and dairy-free options available. This ice cream social will be a fun gayborhood gathering. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, September 29
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “Out and About in Shirlington LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 6 p.m. at Palette 22. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, September 30
“Talk-O-Tuesday” will be at 7 p.m. at The Strand DC. This event has been curated for BIPOC gay/bi/trans men and male-identifying persons. It will be a fun and engaging experience to help foster community, encouragement, and thoughtful dialogue, while providing a safe and supportive space to express one’s self. Tickets cost $13.26 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, October 1
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Activism at Women’s National Democratic Club” at 6 p.m. at The Whittemore House. Guests can join other activists at the WNDC for letter and postcard writing to get out the vote this fall in Virginia and other critical state races. Postcards will be written to women in rural VA and to members of Congress on Home Rule 101 in partnership with the D.C. Democrats Statehood Committee. There will be free pizza, cash bar, a fun raffle and camaraderie. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Center Aging Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. There will be discussion, activities, and a chance for guests to share what they want future events to include. More details are available on the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, October 2
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Sarah M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: September 19-25
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, September 19
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “Trans and Genderqueer Game Night” at 6 p.m. at its physical location. This will be a relaxing, laid-back evening of games and fun. All are welcome, and there’ll be card and board games on hand. Feel free to bring your own games to share. For more details visit the DC Center’s website.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Social in the City” at 7 p.m. at Hotel Zena. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite
Saturday, September 20
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgement free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “Community Collection 2.0 Opening Reception” at 7 p.m. at its physical location. Guests are encouraged to come celebrate creativity, identity, and expression as we showcase stunning works from talented LGBTQ+ artists. Connect with community, experience powerful stories through art, and enjoy an inspiring evening. For more details visit the Center’s website.
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will host “VPART Open House” at 12 p.m. at the Center’s physical location. This event was created to bring the LGBTQ community together, highlight the vital work of the Violence Prevention and Response Team (VPART) — a program of the Mayor’s Office on LGBTQ+ Affairs — and showcase the supportive services offered by our incredible sibling organizations; Destination Tomorrow, DC Safe Haven, and Joseph’s House. For more details, visit the Center’s website.
Monday, September 22
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
“Queer Book Club” will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This month’s reading is “Bookshops & Bonedust” by Travis Baldree. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, September 23
Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group. It is a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. By sharing struggles and victories the group allows those newly coming out and who have been out for a while to learn from others. All are welcome to join in the discussion. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.
Genderqueer DC will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a support group for people who identify outside of the gender binary whether you’re bigender, agender, genderfluid, or just know that you’re not 100% cis. For more information, visit genderqueerdc.org or check out Facebook.
Wednesday, September 24
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Asexual and Aromantic Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom and in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This is a space where people who are questioning this aspect of their identity or those who identify as asexual and/or aromantic can come together, share stories and experiences, and discuss various topics. Questions and interest can be sent to [email protected].
Thursday, September 25
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Sarah M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: September 12-18
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, September 12
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Uproar Lounge & Restaurant Rooftop. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, visit Facebook.
Saturday, September 13
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ Intergenerational Extravaganza will be at 12 p.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. This event will be hosted in collaboration with Capitol Hill Village, the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center, Seabury Out and About, and Whitman Walker. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon that includes lunch, speed friending, an elder panel, yoga and breakout sessions. For more details, visit the DC Center’s website.
Monday, September 15
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, September 16
Center Bi+ Roundtable Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is an opportunity for people to gather in order to discuss issues related to bisexuality or as Bi individuals in a private setting. Visit Facebook or Meetup for more information.
The D.C. Mayor’s Office for LGBTQ Affairs will host “Start Proud: DC’s LGBTQ Small Biz Power Hour” at 4:30 p.m. at 899 North Capitol St., N.E. This event is a one-stop presentation designed to equip D.C. residents with the tools to launch, grow, and sustain small businesses. From grants and tax support to business licensing and mentorship, this session connects aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources they need to thrive in the District of Columbia. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, September 17
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Activism at Woman’s National Democratic Club” at 6 p.m. at The Whittemore House. Guests can join other activists at the WNDC for letter and postcard writing to get out the vote this fall in Virginia and other critical state races. Postcards will be written to women in rural Virginia and to members of Congress on Home Rule 101 in partnership with the D.C. Democrats Statehood Committee. There will be free pizza, cash bar, a fun raffle and camaraderie. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, September 18
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Calendar: October 3-9
Domain unavailable: The Internet giveth and it taketh away
AI-driven therapy apps bring relief, concerns in addressing queer mental health
PHOTOS: WorldPride Wrap Up Party
Youngkin directs Va. Board of Health to ‘protect’ women and girls in ‘sex separated spaces’
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
LGBTQ advocates warn of FBI plan to label trans people as ‘violent extremists’
UPDATE: Nat’l Park Service cancels grants for 3 LGBTQ projects
PHOTOS: Berkeley County Pride
How politics are affecting local real estate market
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Federal Government1 day ago
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
-
Federal Government3 days ago
LGBTQ advocates warn of FBI plan to label trans people as ‘violent extremists’
-
Federal Government1 day ago
UPDATE: Nat’l Park Service cancels grants for 3 LGBTQ projects
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Berkeley County Pride