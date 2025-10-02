Opinions
Trump’s government shutdown is underway
Democrats fight for healthcare while president embarrasses the country
President Trump manages to reinforce how evil and disgusting he is each day. At the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, his widow did the Christian thing and forgave her husband’s killer, describing Kirk as someone who wanted to reach people and “did not hate his opponents.” Trump then offered the difference between them, saying, “I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them.”
What is beyond comprehension is how any real Christian family would want their children to emulate this disgusting man. They are supporting a felon, who cheated on all three of his wives, is a liar, and grifter. By supporting him they are in essence saying to their children “this behavior is fine, and if you grow up this way, it is fine with us.” So sad.
Trump continued to show how vile he is in his speech to the United Nations. It was mostly a one-hour train of thought, and his thoughts are very scary. It was rambling nonsense, an embarrassment to the nation. He spewed lies from the beginning to the end. He peppered his remarks with constant sanctimonious BS, about how great people thought he was, and how great he thinks he is. By the time he finished, he managed to offend nearly everyone in the room. I kept hoping they would all walk out, which they did for Netanyahu. It clearly would have been appropriate as by the end he had attacked all of our allies telling them their countries were going to hell, and he constantly wavered in his train of thought on the Israeli/Gaza war, and the Russia/Ukraine war. His remarks had all the signs of a demented old man, who doesn’t remember from day-to-day, minute-to-minute, what he says.
Clearly in his separate meetings at the UN with French President Macron, and Ukraine President Zelenskyy, he kept changing his statements on the Russia/Ukraine war, giving credence to what most people accept as truth: “Putin has something on him, and threatens to use it.” There has to be a reason while every Republican in Congress, and so many others here at home, are kissing his ass, Trump seems to have his lips firmly attached to Putin’s ass.
As the felon moves from one stupid statement to another, it is the poor and middle class who are getting screwed. His rich friends are doing fine. Domestically so much of his craziness seems to be focused on keeping the Epstein files from coming out. There may be a vote in Congress shortly, as with Democrat Adelita Grijalva’s win in the special congressional election in Arizona, and her promise to sign the discharge petition, it could force a vote on whether to demand the papers be released.
Then the felon spews crap about Tylenol being a cause of autism, if taken by pregnant women, without any real proof. He couldn’t even pronounce “acetaminophen,” the ingredient in the drug. Many perceived it as just another attack on women’s health, and his way of grabbing another headline, no matter how dumb he sounded doing it.
While he focuses on this crap, people are paying more for rent, groceries, and home heating fuel. Things they need every day. Farmers in Nebraska and Iowa can’t sell their crops. China has cancelled billions of dollars’ worth of soybean purchases, and the crops that were bought through our programs at USAID, now all cancelled, remain here at home. Because of the harm created by what he named his “big beautiful bill,” he now wants to change its name. People are seeing what is in it and don’t like it. They realize their healthcare costs will go up, or they could even lose their healthcare entirely. Rural hospitals could close causing immense suffering. While the felon wants to change the name of the bill, he has not suggested he wants to change any of the awful things in it.
Democrats are standing fast on the budget bill extension, saying they want the money he took from healthcare put back into the budget. But Trump has said he would rather shut down the entire government, and fire more people, than do that. As of Oct. 1, the government is in a #Trumpshutdown. It is clear the felon is fine with taking healthcare away from millions of Americans. Only voting, and throwing out every Republican, at every level of government, will make a real difference if we want to take back our country.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Despite the challenges, LGBTQ people live beautiful lives
Finding joy and love amid the political attacks
I had an in-law who passed away from pancreatic cancer a year ago. It’s one of the worst diseases to afflict anyone, with a minimal chance at survival. Yet I couldn’t help but think that this in-law led a beautiful life.
As the state of LGBTQ Americans gets continuously tested under Trump, I also can’t help but think how queer lives are also beautiful. All over the world, and in the U.S., gay men are celebrating their queerness and campy dialogue at every turn. Some are even wearing high heels and dancing to “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Others are bears and are bowling at alleys in New York City.
Queer women are parading themselves at the few lesbian bars left in the country — at Cubby Hole in Manhattan or at A League of Her Own here in D.C. And lastly, trans citizens are fighting to find beauty in an identity that is often stigmatized and derided as unnecessary and even evil.
The most important thing in life is to love oneself, be loved, and love in return. Love, in essence, is the string of life that carries us all on its back. It’s the light of life: the eternal fire that never ceases to burn, the embers that never fade amid ashes. They say that “love conquers all” – amor vincit omniain Latin –and these ancient philosophers were right.
It takes a while, sometimes, for a suffering person to love themselves. It can even take close to a lifetime, with some adults finding in older age that they can smooth the rough edges they found in themselves–and in others–later in life. Queer people historically and statistically face lower self esteem. Trans people face low self esteem and the chance of violent attacks. Yet we choose to sustain our existence and ignore the cries of outsiders.
To live a beautiful life means many things. The first, as stated, is to love and be loved in return. The second is to hold yourself to a set of never ending and persistent values—putting glory to diversity and cherishing community building. The third is to provide; if one can, for loved ones near and far—sisters and brothers and mothers and fathers. Mothers make us—a mother’s love is one of the strongest bonds on this planet. Yet disrespecting our mothers will do us no good.
The whole point of life is to love oneself, love others, and be loved in return. That is the point. Love governs the world, and the sincerest evil posed to all of us is a lack of love: a lack of love for trans people, a lack of love for immigrants, a lack of love for our women.
Dumbledore, a famed character written by the now infamous JK Rowling, proclaimed to not pity the dead, but the living, and, above all “those who live without love.” Actually, much of modern America is obsessed with a never ending happiness craze. Housewives and young college students are taught to go on yoga retreats and engage in activities just to feel happy. But little do they know that love is actually the primary fuel for happiness: appreciating a sick relative, taking care of a son, admiring women as opposed to conquering their bodies.
And so this piece concludes. Trump is trying to derail queer people at every turn. And depression lies deep among many scrambling to live paycheck to paycheck and dodging poverty and negative people.
Yet I can’t help but think that we all lead such beautiful, beautiful lives.
Isaac Amend is a writer based in the D.C. area. He is a trans man and was featured in National Geographic’s “Gender Revolution” documentary. He serves on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Contact him at [email protected] or on Instagram at @literatipapi.
Trump now threatens free speech protections
Our unhinged president embraces authoritarian practices
The New York Times reminds us: “Trump kicked off his second term with a promise, made during his inauguration speech, to “immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America. Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents.”
He then signed an executive order doubling down on that promise, declaring “that any kind of censorship of speech — even in the name of combating disinformation — was “intolerable in a free society.”
Today, eight months later, that is all out the window. The felon’s government will now go after anyone who dares disagree with him, trying to shut them down. First Amendment be damned. Sadly, the media are not fighting the felon’s threats, rather bowing down to them.
In a stunning move, “ABC announced Wednesday, Sept. 17 that it was taking ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ off the air indefinitely, after FCC Chair Brendan Carr threatened Kimmel and the network on a podcast over comments Kimmel made about the man charged with shooting Charlie Kirk,” as USA Today reported. ABC announced on Monday that Kimmel would return to his show on Tuesday.
Earlier, Carr threatened ABC, Disney, and Kimmel, over a Kimmel monologue that included comments about Charlie Kirk, ominously saying, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Carr repeatedly referred to Trump’s election and said, “There’s more work to go.” The “legacy media,” he said, “threw everything” at Trump. “We at the FCC are going to enforce the public interest obligation. If there’s broadcasters out there that don’t like it, they can turn their license in to the FCC.” These comments have now been challenged by Democrats, and even some Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).
Disney, the owner of ABC, briefly sidelined Jimmy Kimmel based on these threats and one of the largest station owners, Nexstar, saying they wouldn’t air Kimmel. Nexstar is doing this because they have been threatened by Carr, who is reviewing a merger they want. These threats are a prime example of Trump’s threats to free speech, or at least free speech that doesn’t praise Trump. Say anything the felon doesn’t like, or takes offense to, you’re out of luck. The felon’s Attorney General Pam Bondi said, “There’s free speech and then there’s hate speech, and there is no place, especially now, especially after what happened to Charlie, in our society…We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.” While she tried to walk it back a little, it was out there. It was reported that Trump cheered ABC ‘for finally having the courage to do what had to be done’ in a late-night Sept. 17 post on Truth Social that also called for NBC to cancel late-night shows of comedians Seth Myers and Jimmy Fallon. “Do it NBC!!!” Trump wrote.” Trump then threatened ABC News Chief and Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, when he asked the felon about Bondi and said, “She’d probably go after people like you. Because you treat me so unfairly. It’s hate. You have a lot of hate in your heart.”
All of this is totally outrageous and has to be frightening for any decent American who believes in the First Amendment. The bizarre thing is Charlie Kirk actually believed in free speech, and lived by it. He understood his speech may have been considered hateful by many, but it was not advocating violence, it was allowed. These threats by the government to stifle free speech are leading us to become a fascist state, with Trump emulating Hitler, and Stephen Miller, in the role of his Goebbels. Trump in his usual demented fashion, in one sentence, criticized the United Kingdom for cracking down on free speech, and then praised ABC for firing Kimmel for what he said about the Charlie Kirk murder. Trump’s alternate universe is on clear display.
Trump is an embarrassment to the nation, especially when he is on the world stage, as he was when receiving a royal welcome from the British monarch, who simply played to his outsized ego. It was great to see those pictures of Trump and Epstein displayed on the walls of Windsor Castle. I hope those arrested for doing it won’t get too much of a punishment.
Let me be very clear, I don’t want any violence to happen to the felon, I am against all violence. But if we are to have any chance to take back our country, and once again gain the respect of the world, speaking out at every opportunity is crucial. Defending our right to free speech is crucial. Voting is crucial.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
We must resist Trump with our voices and votes
It is important for all of us to speak out each day
It’s time to stop the felon in the White House — not with guns, not with violence, but with our voices, and our votes. In every possible way Republicans, who are today a MAGA cult, are in their way waging a form of war against the people of America.
Now the felon in the White House is focused on screwing the people of the District of Columbia. He is doing it with his attacks on transgender people; by sending masked ICE agents into the District to harass communities of law-abiding, tax-paying residents; the mass firings of federal workers, many living in the District; and then not insisting his MAGA pawn, Speaker Johnson, pass the bill the Senate sent to him allowing the District to spend $1.1 billion of its own tax dollars.
Trump added insult to injury by declaring a phony emergency, federalizing the District’s police, and sending armed national guard troops onto the streets of D.C. He created fear, and caused a major drop in business for restaurants, bars, and hotels, while serving no real purpose other than again, scaring people. Judging by the videos I have seen, the vast majority of the National Guard, taken from their families, are spending their time standing around, and now, picking up trash, and spreading mulch, in federal parks. This is what the felon in the WH thinks makes him look like a strongman to the world. So much of it done to keep the people from thinking about all his failures. His kissing Putin’s ass and still getting played by him, and trying to have people forget about, and keeping the Epstein files, from becoming public.
The people of the District are fighting back, and I applaud them for it. They are speaking out, and demonstrating. They are trying to protect their neighbors from the masked ICE Gestapo. I have joined in some demonstrations, and take opportunities like this to call out the felon, who is acting like Hitler, with his own Goebbels, in the guise of Stephen Miller. It is important for all of us to speak out every day, wherever and whenever, we can. People around the country need to understand we are different here in D.C. We are 700,000 Americans who don’t control our own destiny. In normal times we still need to submit all legislation our council passes, and our annual budget, to the Congress for a thirty-day review. If they don’t approve, they can make changes, and they have. We have only had home rule since 1974 when the District was finally allowed to elect its own mayor, and council. But it’s part of that home rule legislation that allowed the felon in the WH to do what he is doing today. He always controls the national guard here, not the Mayor. While he called them out now, it’s important to remember when his cult attacked the Congress on January 6, 2021, he sat in the WH watching the carnage on TV, and refused to call them out. Many may remember in 1995 Congress voted to install a ‘control board’ in the District of Columbia. While not ending home rule, they in essence gave the president the right to take over running the city. Then President Bill Clinton, named the chair of the Control Board, Alice Rivlin, and she, and the board, dramatically cut city spending. They took over the city’s agencies across the board. They, not the mayor or the Council, were in control. Yes, the city was broke, and in the long run many believe it is what saved the city. Then Anthony Williams was elected mayor in 1998. The Control Board Chair, Alice Rivlin, trusted him enough to turn management of the city agencies back to him. But the control board stayed in effect until 2001.
Today, I am thankful we have a mayor, Muriel Bowser, who understands her role in this. She has told us her North Star is trying to ensure the District of Columbia does not lose home rule. She is faced with a felon as president who has threatened to actually end it. If he asks Congress to do that, and they bow down to him as they have done on every other issue, he would get to appoint the mayor of the District. If you think things are bad now, just imagine who Trump would appoint. So, in essence, the only person who stands between what we have today, and that happening, is our current mayor. I think it’s time people understand that, and thank her for what she is trying to do, and so far, has successfully done. She is being forced to play the same game as many of our international allies are, as they try to save Ukraine. She, and they, find they have to play to the ego of the felon. Sad, but a fact of life in the world today.
There are three major things the mayor is now trying to influence. One is keeping Congress from extending the felon’s phony emergency, and she has been successful with that. The second is trying to keep ICE off our streets, and if the felon insists on sending them in, which he can, that they are unmasked, with visible name badges. Congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) joined with our representative, Eleanor Holmes Norton, to introduce a bill in Congress to do that. The third is to get the occupation troops, the National Guard, off our streets. The problem is the felon controls the D.C. National Guard, and said he will extend their mission at least through November. We need to keep fighting that, and the D.C. Attorney General, Schwalb, is trying to do it in the courts.
So, as I sit at my coffee shop in Dupont as I write this, my friend, an MPD officer, stops by for his morning coffee. He tells me what is happening around the District, and it is frightening. I recently had my first contact with National Guard troops as they strolled Q street. I chatted with three of them, two young men and a woman, all from Louisiana. I asked what they were doing and they told me basically nothing, just walking around. They were given a perimeter to walk each morning. They were staying at a hotel and didn’t know how long they would be here. One of them missed his kid’s first day in school, and another was missing classes. I told them while I respected their being in the guard, they had to know and understand why none of us welcomed them here. Total insanity. I have not personally seen any of the ICE Gestapo around here, and my life seems to go on as always. Yet I know from my MPD friend, and seeing the headlines and videos, that in other parts of the District people are suffering, and afraid. I know some of my friends, who look a little different than I do, now need to carry their papers with them at all times. They can’t walk down the block without being afraid. They live in constant fear because of the felon in the White House. Any decent person has to see that is unacceptable and fight it.
The least I can do is continue to rage on their behalf. Continue to call out the insanity we are being forced to live with, because nearly 50% of the nation voted for the sick bastard in the White House. I will work every day, without violence, to rid our country of him, and his MAGA cult. I will support every Democrat around the nation running for office, even if they aren’t someone who I would personally choose. Because today, because of the felon’s control of his party, any Democrat is better than any Republican. I have a friend running in Iowa for United States Senate who gives me hope for the future of our nation. He is the kind of person I hope David Hogg and his PAC will actually support. He is the young man who when he was in college, made a speech to the Iowa Legislature in support of his two moms. He then went on to run, and win, a seat in the Iowa State Senate, and rose to be Minority Leader. He continued the fight for his moms and all the people of Iowa. Today Zach Wahls wants to take that fight to the United States Senate, and fight for all of us. For all moms, wherever they may be. He is a sixth generation Iowan, and he and his wife have just had a son, who he is now fighting for as well. He is the type of person I want to see leading our nation. He is the future, and there are others like him out there who need our support as we wage a peaceful fight at the ballot box against what the felon and his sycophants are doing to this nation we love, and to the world.
It’s time to get all your neighbors to join in this fight. We can take back our country without guns, if we use our voices, and our votes. Never give up, never give in. We can, and we will, win; because we have justice on our side.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.