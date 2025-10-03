Local
Victory Fund names two new vice presidents
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community.
Congratulations to Daniel Hernandez on his appointment as Vice President of Political Programming, Victory Fund; and to Ben Dotson on his appointment as Vice President of Development, Victory Fund. Dotson will also be working for the Victory Institute. Upon their appointment Evan Low, President & CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund said, “Our movement faces a defining political landscape and this moment requires exceptional leadership to grow our political power- from city halls to the White House. Ben and Daniel both are the leaders to strengthen Victory Fund and position us to empower candidates in key political races across the country and fortify our organization to reach new heights. I am energized by this new chapter in our history and look forward to what we will build together.”
Hernandez is an award-winning lawmaker, author, and steadfast advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He served on the Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board in Tucson, where he worked to create safer, more inclusive environments for LGBTQ students. As a former legislator, and congressional candidate, he earned recognition for his unwavering commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ rights. He was a vocal advocate for anti-discrimination legislation, healthcare access, and policies that prioritized the well being of LGBTQ individuals, especially youth. His work as a lawmaker earned him several awards, underscoring his effectiveness and dedication in pushing for progressive change. As an author, he has written extensively on issues related to LGBTQ rights, social justice, and the need for intersectional advocacy in public policy. A longtime ally of the Victory Fund, Hernandez has been instrumental in supporting and mentoring LGBTQ leaders. On accepting the position Hernandez said, “Victory Fund has been part of my journey since 2011, when I first attended the candidate training as a young activist. Every step of my journey in public service has included the support of the Victory Fund. To now join as Vice President of Political Programming feels like a homecoming. I’m honored to join this incredible team and excited to help support and elect the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders who will shape our future.”
Dotson most recently worked at EMILYs List and has worked in campaigns, digital engagement, and political fundraising for more than 16 years. As the Vice President of Digital, he led the two most successful digital fundraising cycles in the organization’s history and built a supporter community of more than six million. He also served as an appointee in the Department of Energy under President Obama. Upon his appointment Dotson said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Victory Fund at this critical moment. Voters are searching for leaders with courage and vision, and Victory Fund candidates are answering that call in communities across the country. As someone who has benefited from the work of Victory Fund, I know firsthand the power of this work to change lives and shape our democracy.”
LGBTQ+ Victory Fund works to endorse and elect LGBTQ+ elected officials for local, state, and federal office.
Youngkin directs Va. Board of Health to ‘protect’ women and girls in ‘sex separated spaces’
Mandate issued days after Fairfax County schools lost millions in DOE funding
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued an executive director that directs the state’s Board of Health to “protect” women and girls in “sex separated spaces and activities.”
“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” said Youngkin in a press release that announced the directive. “It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians. This must stop.”
Youngkin also thanked President Donald Trump, the Justice Department, and the U.S. Department of Education “for their strong, common sense approach to protecting women and girls.” Advocates have sharply criticized the White House over its directives and policies — including the federal government’s position there are “only two genders, male and female” and banning transgender girls and women from competing on women’s sports teams — they say specifically target trans people.
Youngkin’s executive order specifically directs the Virginia Board of Health to:
• Prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia; and
• Prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in a state of undress.
The press release notes the board in August “accepted a petition under Va. Code § 2.2-4007, from three female athletes in Virginia ‘who have been directly harmed by males competing in female collegiate sports.'”
“The petition ‘formally request[ed] that the Virginia Board of Health add and/or amend regulations within 12 VAC 5 to prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia, and to prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in any state of undress.'”
Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears since they took office in 2021 have repeatedly criticized school districts in Northern Virginia over policies that allow trans students to use bathrooms and other facilities based on their gender identity. The three Republicans have also campaigned against trans athletes on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.
Fairfax County Public Schools last week lost more than $3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education because it allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.
D.C.’s Bet Mishpachah to celebrate 50th anniversary on Oct. 25
Community invited to join gala celebrating ‘LGBTQ+ Jewish Pride’
Bet Mishpachah, D.C.’s LGBTQ synagogue, has announced it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1975 at an Oct. 25 gala.
The event, which will take place at the Washington Hebrew Congregation’s gathering hall at 3935 Macomb St., N.W., will be a “sparkling evening filled with laughter, music, and honor as we celebrate five decades of community,” a statement released by Bet Mishpachah says.
Among other things, it says the event will honor “visionary trailblazers,” including its Rabbi Emeritus Bob Saks and nationally acclaimed LGBTQ rights attorney Evan Wolfson, the founder of Freedom to Marry, the advocacy group credited with leading the successful campaign to legalize same-sex marriage.
“Since our founding in 1975, we have been a beacon of love, acceptance, and spiritual connection for LGBTQ+ Jews and allies in our nation’s capital and beyond,” a separate statement by the organization says. “Bet Mishpachah was born out of a need for a safe space where LGBTQ+ could come together, practice Judaism, and embrace our identities,” it says.
“Founded by a small group of visionaries, we quickly grew into a diverse and thriving community that has supported hundreds of individuals and families over the years,” the statement says.
Joshua Maxey, Bet Mishpachah’s current executive director, said the LGBTQ synagogue has about 190 members and holds its weekly Friday evening Shabbat services at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center at 1529 16th St., N.W.
“I would say it is a special milestone that we are celebrating our 50th anniversary,” Maxey told the Washington Blade. “This congregation was started by members of the LGBTQ Jewish community who did not feel comfortable, and may I dare say safe being in their respective communities and respective synagogues,” he said.
“So, they really had to step out, take a leap of faith, and start their own community,” Maxey said. “And here we are 50 years later. We are a thriving organization.”
He noted that in addition to this being its 50th anniversary year, he and Bet Mishpachah members were proud and honored to have their synagogue prominently featured at D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum in its special exhibit entitled LGBTQ Jews in the Federal City.
Bet Mishpachah spokesperson Nino McQuown said the anniversary gala is also serving as a fundraiser to help support its programs, services and events and members of the wider LGBTQ community and its allies are invited to attend the event.
Information about ticket availability for both potential sponsors and individuals can be accessed here.
D.C. celebrates 2025 WorldPride ‘Impact Report’
Speakers say summer events had impact greater than economics
Close to 400 people turned out Tuesday night, Sept. 30, at D.C.’s Walter Washington Convention Center for a WorldPride D.C. “Wrap Up” celebration in which a long-awaited WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report was officially released.
At least nine speakers, including D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert and Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos, pointed to the 80-page report’s detailed analysis claiming that the 23-day D.C. WorldPride’s hundreds of events had an overall impact far greater than an economic impact.
The report includes information previously released by Destination D.C., the nonprofit organization that promotes D.C. tourism and special events and which played a leading role in promoting D.C. WorldPride, that the international event attracted at least 1.2 million visitors to D.C. and had an economic impact of $310 million.
The report says D.C. hosted at least 400 WorldPride events “in all corners of the United States capital.” It states, “Envisioned as a celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, plus (LGBTQ+) progress and joy, the moment arrived when the community’s rights and freedoms were under renewed threats, transforming the celebration into a movement and making attendance an act of resistance.”
That theme was reiterated by nearly all of the speakers at the Sept. 30 event, including Bos and Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, one of the organizers of the event.
In its analysis showing that the WorldPride D.C. impact went beyond economics, the report devotes 30 pages providing details and photos of many of the 400 WorldPride events, including D.C.’s record long WorldPride Parade, Music Festival, Global Dance Party, Capital Cup Sports Festival, and International Choral Festival.
“This was an opportunity for us to come back together after a few months since we closed out the final event of this year’s WorldPride,” Bos told the Washington Blade “As we indicated tonight, we presented our Impact Report that talks about not just the economic impact but also social and educational impact that our community was able to have,” he said.
Among other things, the report breaks down the attendance figures to show how many attended some of the specific events. Among the 1.2 million total attendees, it says at least 35,000 marched in the parade, there were 350,000 “parade spectators,” 500,000+ attended the two-day street festival and concerts, and 60,000+ attended the Global Dance Party.
Bos said more than 700 volunteers provided more than 4,000 hours of service in support of the WorldPride events and organizing.
Although the report and those who spoke at the Impact Report event did not mention the Trump administration by name, they referred to a “political climate” creating growing threats to the rights of LGBTQ people, especially the transgender community.
LGBTQ activists both locally and internationally have said the hostility generated by the Trump administration was the major reason why far fewer people, especially those from other countries, attended WorldPride D.C. than had initially been expected to attend. Early predictions indicated that up to 3 million visitors would attend the events.
“Against this backdrop, WorldPride D.C. became a powerful demonstration of defiance, solidarity, and courage and an opportunity for millions to gather, lift one another up, and be seen,” the report states.
Others who spoke at the event included Theresa Belpulsi, Destination D.C.’s Senior Vice President for Tourism, Sports, and Visitor Services; Marquia Pannell, Capital Pride Alliance’s Director of Marketing and Communication; Dee Tum-Monge, an official with the D.C. Latinx History Project; Kenya Hutton, CEO of the LGBTQ Center for Black Equity; and Mike Alexander, Capital Pride Alliance’s Development Director.
The WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report can be accessed here.
