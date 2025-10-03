The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].

Congratulations to Daniel Hernandez on his appointment as Vice President of Political Programming, Victory Fund; and to Ben Dotson on his appointment as Vice President of Development, Victory Fund. Dotson will also be working for the Victory Institute. Upon their appointment Evan Low, President & CEO of LGBTQ+ Victory Fund said, “Our movement faces a defining political landscape and this moment requires exceptional leadership to grow our political power- from city halls to the White House. Ben and Daniel both are the leaders to strengthen Victory Fund and position us to empower candidates in key political races across the country and fortify our organization to reach new heights. I am energized by this new chapter in our history and look forward to what we will build together.”

Hernandez is an award-winning lawmaker, author, and steadfast advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He served on the Sunnyside Unified School District Governing Board in Tucson, where he worked to create safer, more inclusive environments for LGBTQ students. As a former legislator, and congressional candidate, he earned recognition for his unwavering commitment to advancing LGBTQ+ rights. He was a vocal advocate for anti-discrimination legislation, healthcare access, and policies that prioritized the well being of LGBTQ individuals, especially youth. His work as a lawmaker earned him several awards, underscoring his effectiveness and dedication in pushing for progressive change. As an author, he has written extensively on issues related to LGBTQ rights, social justice, and the need for intersectional advocacy in public policy. A longtime ally of the Victory Fund, Hernandez has been instrumental in supporting and mentoring LGBTQ leaders. On accepting the position Hernandez said, “Victory Fund has been part of my journey since 2011, when I first attended the candidate training as a young activist. Every step of my journey in public service has included the support of the Victory Fund. To now join as Vice President of Political Programming feels like a homecoming. I’m honored to join this incredible team and excited to help support and elect the next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders who will shape our future.”

Dotson most recently worked at EMILYs List and has worked in campaigns, digital engagement, and political fundraising for more than 16 years. As the Vice President of Digital, he led the two most successful digital fundraising cycles in the organization’s history and built a supporter community of more than six million. He also served as an appointee in the Department of Energy under President Obama. Upon his appointment Dotson said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the Victory Fund at this critical moment. Voters are searching for leaders with courage and vision, and Victory Fund candidates are answering that call in communities across the country. As someone who has benefited from the work of Victory Fund, I know firsthand the power of this work to change lives and shape our democracy.”

LGBTQ+ Victory Fund works to endorse and elect LGBTQ+ elected officials for local, state, and federal office.