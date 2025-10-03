Out & About
Festival to celebrate banned books
Book Wagon to stop at West End Neighborhood Library, Solid State Books
In celebration of Banned Books Week, the Banned Wagon will embark on its third-annual tour, stopping at libraries and bookstores across Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia — starting on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at West End Neighborhood Library.
The Banned Wagon will feature a selection of 30 books that are being banned across the country and will distribute free copies to event attendees in each city. Within its tour, the wagon will be making a stop at the West End Neighborhood Library and Solid State Books in Washington, D.C.
Calendar
Calendar: October 3-9
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, October 3
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., NW. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “First Friday LGBTQ+ Community Social” at 7 p.m. at Silver Diner Balston. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite
Saturday, October 4
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Families Out Loud will host “Out Loud-Washington DC Drag Show Ft. RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens.” This will be an unforgettable evening of powerhouse Drag Race performances featuring Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Icesis Couture, Detox and, D.C.’s very own, Cake Pop. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 6
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, October 7
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, October 8
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Activism at Women’s National Democratic Club” at 6 p.m. at The Whittemore House. Guests can join other activists at the WNDC for letter and postcard writing to get out the vote this fall in Virginia and other critical state races. Postcards will be written to women in rural VA and to members of Congress on Home Rule 101 in partnership with the D.C. Democrats Statehood Committee. There will be free pizza, cash bar, a fun raffle and camaraderie. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, October 9
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Pitchers DC will host “Thirst Trap Thursday Drag Show” at 10 p.m. This is the ultimate drag experience hosted by the sensational Cake Pop and Venus Valhalla. Each week features four incredible queens, ranging from international “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars to local legends. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Film on Baltimore’s Black, queer identity to debut
‘Damn Y’all Fine’ premiere set for Oct. 11
The Rooted Collective, a local organization that develops programming and events for Black LGBTQ people in Baltimore, will host the premiere of “Damn Y’all Fine” on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the SNF Parkway Theatre.
The film is about Baltimore’s Black, queer aesthetic. It is directed by Ti Malik Coleman and Dr. Kalima Young and is a journey into the self-stylings of Baltimore’s Black, queer and trans artists and activists, and explores how living in Baltimore influences the way Black, queer and trans people express their gender and sexual identities.
Several local community members are featured in the film. For more details, visit Eventbrite.
Calendar: September 26-October 2
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, September 26
“Center Aging Monthly Luncheon and Yoga” will be at 12 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Dupont Italian Kitchen’s Bar. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for trans* people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Saturday, September 27
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Black Lesbian Support Group will be at 11 a.m. on Zoom. The DC Center and the Beta Kappa Chapter of the Beta Phi Omega Sorority are teaming up for this peer-led support group devoted to the joys and challenges of being a Black Lesbian. You do not need to be a member of the Beta Kappa Chapter or the Beta Phi Omega Sorority in order to join, but they do ask that you either identify as a lesbian or are questioning that aspect of your identity. For more details, email [email protected].
Sunday, September 28
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Ice Cream Social” at 3 p.m. at 2334 Meade St., Arlington, Va. An ice cream truck will offer several exciting flavors and toppings, including Rainbow Sprinkles. There will be no sugar added, gluten-free, and dairy-free options available. This ice cream social will be a fun gayborhood gathering. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Monday, September 29
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “Out and About in Shirlington LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 6 p.m. at Palette 22. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, September 30
“Talk-O-Tuesday” will be at 7 p.m. at The Strand DC. This event has been curated for BIPOC gay/bi/trans men and male-identifying persons. It will be a fun and engaging experience to help foster community, encouragement, and thoughtful dialogue, while providing a safe and supportive space to express one’s self. Tickets cost $13.26 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, October 1
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Activism at Women’s National Democratic Club” at 6 p.m. at The Whittemore House. Guests can join other activists at the WNDC for letter and postcard writing to get out the vote this fall in Virginia and other critical state races. Postcards will be written to women in rural VA and to members of Congress on Home Rule 101 in partnership with the D.C. Democrats Statehood Committee. There will be free pizza, cash bar, a fun raffle and camaraderie. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Center Aging Women’s Social and Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is a place where older LGBTQ+ women can meet and socialize with one another. There will be discussion, activities, and a chance for guests to share what they want future events to include. More details are available on the DC Center’s website.
Thursday, October 2
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5:00 pm if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Sarah M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
