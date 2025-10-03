LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
Marsha P. Johnson Institute announces new executive director
Chastity Bowick to succeed Elle Moxley
Chastity Bowick is the new incoming executive director of the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.
Current executive director Elle Moxley is stepping down after six years.. She founded the organization in 2019 as a national nonprofit dedicated to the protection of Black transgender people.
“Marsha lit the path, and Elle carried that fire by building an institute rooted in truth, survival, and joy. I step into this role not to replace that legacy, but to carry it forward as part of one continuous story,” Bowick said.
Bowick is a trans activist, consultant, and model. She is the former executive director of the Transgender Emergency Fund of Massachusetts, a crisis agency for the state’s trans community.
The AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts awarded Bowick the 2016 Belynda Dunn Award for Bowick’s leadership in providing transgender health programming at AIDS Project Worcester. She also served on the board of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition for four years.
Bowick is currently the CEO of Chastity Bowick Consulting and Talent Group, which provides services and programs meant to empower trans women of color to advocate for and with the trans community.
Moxley told the Washington Blade in 2022 that her decision to launch the Marsha P. Johnson Institute “was in response to the consistent murders that were being reported of Black trans women across the country.”
Based in Columbus, Ohio, the group offers advocacy and artistic fellowships alongside state-specific resources, including a trans bill of rights toolkit.
“The Marsha P. Johnson Institute was never mine alone; it has always belonged to the community. Marsha inspired this institute through her unapologetic fight for freedom and her human rights, and I carried that legacy forward by building an organization rooted in those same values,” Moxley said.
Bowick stated she aims to both uphold Marsha P. Johnson’s legacy and Moxley’s foundational work “as part of one continuous story.”
“To the extremists and lawmakers who legislate against our humanity: we are still here, our voices will not be silenced, and we are not going anywhere. Together, we will honor the foundation and build higher,” Bowick said.
The Marsha P. Johnson Institute is partnered with a variety of companies and other groups that share similar values, ranging from H&M to Planned Parenthood, according to the organization’s website. Singer Lizzo also previously donated $50,000.
Learn more about the Marsha P. Johnson Institute at its website.
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
HRC’s 2025 National Dinner champions LGBTQ equality amid right-wing attacks
The Human Rights Campaign held its annual National Dinner on Saturday, a cornerstone event aimed at raising both funds and awareness for the ongoing fight for LGBTQ equality in the United States. For the first time in more than two decades, the gala was hosted at the Washington Hilton, moving from its traditional home at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The change in venue marked not only a physical shift but a reflection of evolving priorities, including enhanced security and a more intimate guest list, according to attendees who have been coming to the gala for years.
Despite these changes, the event was sold out, with approximately 2,500 supporters filling the International Ballroom. Ticket prices ranged from $450 for general admission to $1,250 for premium seats, with full tables of 12 reaching $15,000. The gala remains HRC’s single largest annual fundraiser, drawing some of the most prominent voices and allies in the LGBTQ community.
The evening’s atmosphere was a study in contrasts. Smiles and fashionable ensembles could be seen at every turn, yet there was an undercurrent of somber reflection as conversations throughout the night frequently turned to the ongoing fight for equality, particularly in light of attempts to roll back protections like Obergefell v. Hodges and the Trump administration’s crusade to ban gender-affirming healthcare. Notably absent from discussions was the recent shooting of Charlie Kirk, despite HRC’s public pressure on the Wall Street Journal to retract its erroneous reporting linking the suspect to the transgender community.
The evening’s program, which lasted more than four hours, was led by HRC President Kelley Robinson, who has guided the organization since late 2022. Robinson, a former executive director of Planned Parenthood, delivered a stirring address that balanced acknowledgment of progress with the stark reality of continuing challenges.
“It can be really hard to dream when we are living in a nightmare,” Robinson said. “These are not ordinary times. There is nothing ordinary about ripping parents from their children, cutting billions from programs that keep people alive, or trying to erase our marriages. Love is still love.”
She continued, emphasizing the intrinsic role of LGBTQ advocacy in American history.
“This is our country. We have paid for it in marches and vigils, in court cases and funerals, in freedom songs and in blood. This is our inheritance,” she said. “This is our damn country too… Every seed we plant turns backlash into breakthrough. Every act of courage can turn despair into determination. Every dollar we raise brings us one step closer to equality. One day soon, we will be more familiar with joy than we are with grief. One day soon, we will feel as safe under the American flag as we do under the Pride flag… We’ve got to choose hope anyway. We’ve got to choose love anyway. We’ve got to choose joy anyway.”
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who was also in attendance, delivered a rousing speech that acknowledged the ongoing marginalization of LGBTQ people, particularly transgender individuals, while celebrating the progress Maryland has made in protecting its citizens.
“Silence will never be forgotten. I am drawn to those who are unafraid, and in President Robinson, HRC has exactly that kind of leader,” Moore said.
He went on to critique policies that continue to harm LGBTQ Americans—without directly naming the Trump administration—and underscored Maryland’s steadfast protections for its LGBTQ population.
“Nobody should ever have to walk around and feel like they have to justify their humanity in Maryland—or anywhere in the United States,” he said. “We don’t get to pick the times we live in—those times pick us. The only question is, when the moment comes, do we run or do we lead? HRC was built in a moment like this—not when it was easy, but when it was hard. And that is why HRC is built to lead right now… Those who seek to destroy will fade away and be forgotten. But those who stand up for equality and justice will be everlasting.”
Congresswoman Sarah McBride (D-Del.), the first transgender person elected to Congress and a former HRC staff member, delivered the evening’s keynote. Her speech focused on the urgent need to defend transgender rights in the face of escalating attacks on gender-affirming healthcare for youth.
“It is balm for the soul to be with family tonight—with my parents, my brother and his husband, and my HRC family,” McBride said. “Two LGBTQ kids were a blessing in our home, and I stand before you as both an out transgender woman and a member of the United States House of Representatives.”
McBride highlighted the consequences of bans on gender-affirming care, citing a recent report from The Williams Institute showing that 40.1% of trans youth aged 13-17, roughly 120,400 individuals across 27 states, are affected.
“As a trans person, I am scared. I know millions like me are scared about where this could end for all of us,” she said.
Despite those fears, McBride emphasized dialogue and coalition-building as essential strategies for change.
“The lesson from both our progress and our current challenge is that when the public is with us, nothing is impossible—but without it, nothing is sustainable. We rejected the short-term comfort of preaching to our own choir and instead found the courage to grow our congregation. We welcomed imperfect allies and created room for people to grow—with space and grace.”
She concluded by urging attendees to channel their energy into positive action, including supporting organizations like HRC.
“The answer to that hate is not more hate. That love invites people in. That joy grows our ranks, and hope—infectious and inviting hope—is the only way forward.”
Artist Amy Sherald, celebrated for her evocative depictions of LGBTQ Americans, was honored with the “Ally for Equality” award. Sherald’s work, including her controversial painting “Trans Forming Liberty,” which reimagines the Statue of Liberty as a transgender woman, recently faced censorship at the Smithsonian, highlighting the ongoing challenges artists encounter when addressing LGBTQ visibility. The painting is instead being exhibited at the Baltimore Museum of Art.
“If there’s irony in a painting called Transforming Liberty being censored in America, it’s that the ideas behind it—visibility, dignity, and freedom—are louder than any wall it can hang on or be taken down from,” Sherald said. “That painting was a love letter to my trans friends and the trans community—but when it was censored, it felt like someone had tried to paint over me too. The thing about art and truth is, you can try to cover it up, but it never disappears.”
Sherald, who is straight, is known for her greyscale portraiture, which avoids traditional black-and-white representations of skin tone, instead capturing a spectrum of human experience. Her work often reinterprets classic American iconography—like “V-J Day in Times Square” or the Statue of Liberty—to reflect a diverse, queer, and inclusive vision of the nation.
“This room is the living portrait of liberty and progress,” Sherald said. “You are what freedom looks like when it transforms.”
Music also played a central role in the evening. Former American Idol contestant David Archuleta performed alongside the 10-member Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, D.C., delivering his original song “Home” before shifting into a spirited rendition of George Michael’s “Freedom.” Archuleta, who spoke candidly about stepping away from the Mormon Church despite his family’s deep ties, captivated attendees in a greyscale cutout suit without a shirt beneath, while many guests danced in the ballroom.
Non-binary singer Vincint closed the evening with two performances, including the popular “Take Me Home,” leaving the crowd energized and inspired.
The gala also featured an ambitious auction and raffle, with prizes ranging from a three-day trip to Cocoa Beach and tickets to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, to a luxury Tahiti cruise for two. A brand-new 2025 Lexus RZ was among the coveted auction items. HRC highlighted the “Worth It” initiative during the evening, aimed at helping LGBTQ individuals reach key financial goals, reinforcing the organization’s broader mission to empower the community beyond advocacy and visibility.
Throughout the dinner, videos celebrating HRC’s history underscored the enduring struggle for equality. From its founding in 1980 to its fight against the AIDS epidemic and its advocacy for marriage equality, the organization now claims a membership of 3.6 million. Clips also highlighted HRC’s recent “American Dream” initiative, designed to bridge societal gaps and ensure all Americans, including LGBTQ individuals, can access opportunities traditionally denied to marginalized communities.
Andry Romero, a gay man who was deported, was recognized as part of HRC’s continuing call to protect LGBTQ lives. Board members honored corporate sponsors and past members of the board who had passed away, highlighting the importance of inclusive workplaces and equitable treatment for LGBTQ employees.
Comedian Dana Goldberg offered a moment of levity while maintaining the night’s central theme of resilience.
“You will never erase this community. We are here to stay…we have to keep our joy. They can’t take that from us,” Goldberg said. She also reminded guests that small acts, like donating through the Lyft app’s “round-up” feature, have collectively raised millions for HRC initiatives.
As the evening drew to a close, it was clear that while the challenges facing the LGBTQ community are significant, the spirit of resistance, hope, and solidarity remain strong. The 2025 HRC National Dinner celebrated not just the progress that has been achieved, but also the courage, creativity, and resolve required to continue fighting for equality.
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
Funding cuts force LGBTQ organizations to curtail programs
‘Nobody takes care of us better than ourselves’
Since President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January, the LGBTQ community and its organizations have faced many setbacks, including funding cuts and program withdrawals; however, many are still fighting to move forward.
“We need to build community and galvanize together,” Phillip Alexander Downie, CEO of Live In Your Truth in Montgomery County, said. “That’s extremely important right now. Our federal government isn’t providing … the necessary protections, resources, free, warnings, and funding that’s needed.”
Downie said the abrupt halt of funding with partner organizations, like the Department of Health and Human Services, limits community members from receiving Live In Your Truth’s full services. Downie provided an example of their free on-site STI testing funded by incentives and community grants, but since the funds have decreased, the incentives no longer cover the testing.
“It’s unconscionable,” he said. “I mean, you’re cutting funds from the most underserved, your most vulnerable, your most marginalized population. You were telling the folks and community members who have the least that they should be silent and should have even less. It’s extremely disheartening.”
Renee Lau, administrative assistant for special projects coordinator for Baltimore Safe Haven, said the funding cuts have depressed many of the organization’s employees, but they all decided to keep moving forward.
“We’re going to be the advocates that we’ve always been,” Lau said. “We thought we were going to have a miserable (Baltimore) Trans Pride this year, and we ended up with three times more than we did the year before.”
Along with a new record of 15,000 people showing up to their Baltimore Trans Pride, Lau said Baltimore Safe Haven plans to have two harm reduction centers and has even received a donation of a medical RV to do their own mobile HIV testing.
“There are people stepping up to the plate, knowing that Maryland Safe Haven is the largest, not only transgender organization, but community organization,” Lau said. “It is an issue that we’re not (getting) that funding, but it is not an issue that is going to let us fear it. We stand strong.”
Cathy Renna, director of communications for the National LGBTQ Task Force, said queer and progressive organizations are facing serious economic impacts, from both administration policies and budget cuts.
“What we’ve seen is the down trend in support from entities that have sponsored us in the past (and) corporations that have funded things like Pride,” Renna said. “It’s a very serious time for us.”
Renna said the organization was able to pivot and adjust with fewer financial resources from their time and lessons learned during COVID-19; however, she said the most concerning thing since the budget cuts are the lack of resources for direct services.
“As an organization, we work on policy, we work on the ground,” she said.
Now, without their funding, Renna said the organization is not able to provide the resources they once used to, like direct services to young people in crisis or people living with HIV.
Similar to the National LGBTQ Task Force, Downie said many of Live In Your Truth’s outreach programs have been “the first to go.”
He said that while the community directly comes to them to receive their services, the services have diminished significantly, causing things like disease testing numbers to decline. With less disease tracking, Downie said it led to less public health mitigation for diseases that disproportionately affect queer communities, the Black and Brown communities, immigrant communities, and the disabled population, as well.
“It is just another step in dismantling systems for those who need protection,” Downie said. “Our freedoms are being eroded, as we all see what’s taking place right now. We have a current presidential administration that is looking to erode the rights and constitutional rights and freedoms of our community members.”
To shift today’s political climate, Renna said the National LGBTQ Task Force is pushing people to stand up to what she called an “attack on our democracy.”
“This is not just about queer folks,” Renna said. “This is about climate change. This is about immigration rights. This is about racial equity. I mean, women’s rights, reproductive rights, popular autonomy.”
She recalled the No Kings Day protests, a series of protests against Trump that took place across the country on June 14, and said that collaboration, solidarity, and understanding are what will help the LGBTQ community overcome its setbacks.
“Nobody takes care of us better than ourselves,” Renna said. “We can get through this together. We also have to not lose hope. We have to lean into finding joy, finding queer joy.”
LGBTQ Non-Profit Organizations
GLAAD, HRC hold the line on trans inclusion in sports despite mounting setbacks
Groups spoke with the Blade after Pete Buttigieg’s plea for compromise
Since the start of President Donald Trump’s second term, LGBTQ rights have faced a string of setbacks, with the debate over transgender athletes in competitive sports marking a sharp institutional, legal, political, and social shift away from inclusion.
Two of the nation’s leading LGBTQ advocacy organizations, however — GLAAD and the Human Rights Campaign — are refusing to compromise on the stance that no restrictions should impede the ability of transgender people, including transgender women and girls, to play.
In recent months, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee and the National Collegiate Athletic Association have reversed course on policies that were once inclusive, imposing new restrictions on transgender athletes in apparent anticipation of the enforcement of an executive order from the Trump-Vance administration that would bar transgender women and girls from competing in sports. That order has not yet taken effect and may not withstand legal scrutiny.
“First and foremost, what we’re seeing from organizations like the USOPC and the NCAA is pre-compliance with Trump’s executive order,” said Shane Diamond, GLAAD’s director of communications and advocacy. “It’s notable here that the executive order isn’t actually a law or a policy. Most of the executive orders coming from the administration are glorified press releases.”
Diamond, a transgender man and former collegiate athlete, described the policy shifts as “disheartening” and “frustrating.”
“These are organizations that have spent so much time, historically, crafting fair and inclusive policies,” he said. “To seemingly overnight shift their stance on the inclusion of trans athletes, and specifically trans women, is incredibly disappointing.”
The stakes are more than symbolic. Last week, Pete Buttigieg, one of the most influential leaders in the Democratic Party, argued for compromise — a reversal of the position held by the Biden-Harris administration in which he served as transportation secretary.
“I think the approach starts with compassion,” Buttigieg said in an NPR interview. “Compassion for transgender people, compassion for families, especially young people who are going through this, and also empathy for people who are not sure what all of this means for them. Like, wondering, ‘Wait a minute. I got a daughter in a sports league. Is she going to be competing with boys right now?’ And just taking everybody seriously.”
To many LGBTQ advocates, such statements signal a disturbing shift in Democratic messaging. Diamond, for instance, took issue with the argument that fairness issues are raised by inclusive policies. Pressed on the significance of the gay Democrat’s statements, he said, “I don’t know why Pete Buttigieg is talking about trans inclusion in sports,” adding that the way politicians talk about these matters can have profound consequences on LGBTQ people, especially youth.
Laurel Powell, communications director for the Human Rights Campaign, called it “heartbreaking that we’re in an era in which the right wing has toxified empathy and inclusion and used vulnerable kids to try and divide the American people.”
Both Powell and Diamond rejected any suggestion that LGBTQ organizations should recalibrate their approach or soften their demands for full inclusion in sports.
“It’s never a winning strategy to sacrifice vulnerable communities,” Powell said. “It’s time to be bold, stand up to bullies, and say unequivocally: we refuse to compromise on freedom.”
‘A solution in search of a problem’
For Diamond and Powell, the current backlash is not the result of widespread public discomfort or legitimate debate, but rather the product of a right-wing strategy, years in the making, that seeks to use transgender athletes as scapegoats in the service of a broader agenda.
“It has been said for the past four or five years that conservatives’ and Republicans’ obsession with prohibiting and banning trans people from sports is actively a solution in search of a problem,” Diamond said. “There is not a takeover of trans people in sports.”
The numbers bear that out. Despite more than two decades of policies allowing trans participation in international competition, the International Olympic Committee has documented only two openly transgender Olympians. “Between 2003 and 2021, there were maybe 50,000 Olympians,” Diamond said. “Two of them were openly trans. This idea that trans women are coming in and dominating women’s sports is a myth.”
And yet, bans are proliferating. Twenty-nine states have passed laws restricting transgender athletes’ participation in school sports. In several cases, these measures were supported by legal settlements brokered by the Trump administration’s Department of Education with universities like the University of Pennsylvania.
The White House, Trump himself, and Education Secretary Linda McMahon celebrated these agreements, which in the case of U Penn included a provision revoking titles and awards won by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas while barring trans athletes from competing in the future.
According to Powell, right-wing legal organizations like the Alliance Defending Freedom “used sports participation as an on-ramp, then moved on to banning access to public spaces, restricting access to health care for transgender people of all ages, banning books, and censoring curriculum.”
“In the face of that limitless assault on equality,” she said, “we will continue to advocate for freedom—the freedom for everyone to learn, play, love, and live without apology.”
Diamond stressed that the arguments about fairness do not hold water and rely on assumptions that do not stand up to scrutiny.
Opponents of trans inclusion often cite fairness as their primary concern, arguing that cisgender women should not have to compete against athletes who were assigned male at birth. But Diamond said such arguments rest on faulty assumptions and pseudoscience.
“It is deeply sexist and misogynistic to assume that anyone who is assigned male at birth is going to be inherently better, faster, stronger than anyone who’s assigned female at birth,” he said. “Do you know tall people who are uncoordinated? Do you know strong people who are not fast? Different sports, different bodies, have different assets.”
Pointing to a photo of two athletes on the U.S. Women’s National Rugby Team—one 4’11” and the other 6’3”—Diamond said, “not one body type is the best body type for all success in all sports.”
The media’s role
Both Diamond and Powell pointed to the media’s outsized role in shaping the narrative around transgender athletes—often in ways that perpetuate harmful myths.
“A lot of the news that Americans are consuming is coming from right-wing or conservative outlets,” Diamond said, “in part because those outlets are not behind paywalls. So the loudest and most consistent messaging about trans athletes is coming from those who oppose inclusion.”
Diamond said GLAAD’s media watchdog work is more critical than ever, particularly in an environment flooded with misinformation.
“It is scientifically inaccurate and categorically false to say that trans women are men competing,” he said. “Trans women are women. Trans men are men. And they deserve to be treated and included as such.”
That message is the foundation of GLAAD’s public education campaign “Here We Are,” a partnership with Ground Media designed to increase public empathy for trans people by highlighting the ordinariness of their lives.
“When we communicate to people that being trans is real, we’re able to see more empathy and support for policies that affect trans people,” Diamond said. “Trans people are out here trying to buy eggs and afford mortgages, just like everybody else.”
Like GLAAD, the Human Rights Campaign is investing in public education efforts grounded in storytelling. Last week, HRC launched the “American Dreams Tour,” a “multi-city journey through mostly ‘red’ and ‘purple’ states to amplify LGBTQ+ stories, address HIV and healthcare realities for the community, and chart a powerful path forward toward equality.”
Powell emphasized that the path to restoring support for transgender rights runs through personal connection and shared humanity. “When people know a trans person or have heard a trans person’s story, they are more likely to support full equality—and be willing to fight and vote for it,” she said.
“History and data tell us that the best disinfectant for right-wing lies is our humanity,” she said. “When people know a trans person or hear a trans person’s story, they are more likely to support full equality—and to fight and vote for it.”
A movement under pressure
Despite their resolute tone, both Powell and Diamond acknowledged the weight of the moment.
“We are in a very interesting media and political landscape,” Diamond said. “And so much of the airtime given to trans inclusion in sports is actually coming from those who oppose it. But as an organization dedicated to the full lived equality for LGBTQ people, of course we’re going to fight back.”
Still, Powell cautioned against allowing political expediency to drive the movement’s strategy.
“The path to winning is built on the courage to refuse to let the right wing pit us against each other,” she said. “We don’t win by compromising on who deserves freedom.”
Diamond, too, warned against framing the issue as a political liability for Democrats.
“If only trans people care about trans rights, we are going to lose,” he said. “We want everyone—especially politicians—to speak from a place of inclusion, understanding, and acceptance. The way they talk about trans people has real-world consequences.”
In 2024, The Trevor Project released the first study of its kind establishing a causal link between anti-trans rhetoric and suicide attempts among LGBTQ youth. Diamond said that study underscores the importance of how leaders talk about transgender people, even in debates over sports policy.
“This is one of those ‘not about us without us’ moments,” he said.
