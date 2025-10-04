Books
These four intertwined stories will leave you flabbergasted
Characters in ‘The Elements’ wrestle with culpability and the past
‘The Elements’
By John Boyne
c.2025, Henry Holt
$29.99/496 pages
You weren’t proud of it.
Something you did in your past, yesterday, five years ago, a lifetime, you think of it sometimes and poke it like a bad tooth. You’re not proud of it but you paid for it anyhow, with time, money, apologies, or through a jury of your peers and you know this: as in the new novel, “The Elements” by John Boyne, the condemnation is harshest when the jury is you.
She changed her name again.
It was the first thing Willow Hale did when she rented the cottage on an island not far from Dublin. Isolation would help her sort things out: to figure out why her husband was in jail, why her daughter avoided her. Willow didn’t want anyone to recognize her as she came to terms with her role in what happened.
Though he was born with the skills of an athlete, Evan Keogh didn’t want to be a soccer star. He wanted to be an artist after he left the island, but he wasn’t talented enough. Coming to terms with that took a while, and he sold his body to older men to get by in the meantime. When he finally accepted his athleticism, it was not because he loved the game. It was because he loved revenge but satisfying that itch would ruin his life.
Medical students were annoyances that Freya Petrus had to endure.
Though she was a highly regarded burn surgeon, the truth was that she disliked humanity in general, perhaps because of childhood trauma she couldn’t forget. So, teeth gritted, no family, no friends, no close colleagues, she endured people, relying instead on a sordid hobby to soothe her memories.
Rebecca didn’t ask Aaron Umber to bring their son from Australia to Ireland, but there was a reason he did so, though Emmet balked at the trip. Emmet was at a tender age, not an adult but not a child anymore, either – 14, the same age as when something happened to Aaron that affected him forever.
Where to begin?
How about: “The Elements” is an incredible book.
How about from the very beginning of it, you’ll be captured by what feels like “The Twilight Zone” without the paranormal; like reading the news, and wincing.
Here, the lush Irish background that author John Boyne so lovingly portrays is secondary to his characters, each of them flawed, maybe irretrievably so, as they wrestle with culpability and self-indulgent recognition of the past. You’ll dangle from a string as four intertwined tales eke out in a delicious tease, detonating a little TNT on a page every now and then to keep you on the edge of your chair.
No spoilers here but the end of these four stories isn’t quite really an end, which will leave you flabbergasted, staring at the back cover for a few minutes after you close it.
Beware that there are adult themes inside this book, and they could be triggering. If that’s not a worry, let yourself be stunned by “The Elements.”
Love it? Guilty.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Featured Local Savings
a&e features
‘American Teenager’: A nonbinary journalist’s pursuit of joy amid hate
Inside author Nico Lang’s odyssey to find trans teens who are thriving
If you’ve ever marveled at how sometimes a rainbow appears after what seems like the darkest day and the wildest storm, then you’ll appreciate what it’s like at a time like this, to discover “American Teenager” — an honest chronicle of diverse, complex, and completely real transgender and nonbinary youth, struggling to live their authentic lives all across America.
“I think the more that we can remind people that these kids are just kids, that they’re just people, the better off the world’s going to be,” author Nico Lang, told the Washington Blade.
Lang is an award-winning journalist, who was recently honored by NLGJA, The Association of LGBTQ Journalists, with the Al Neuharth Award. Lang, who is nonbinary themself, has been touring for nearly a year since the publication of the hard cover first edition, a 2025 Stonewall Book Award honoree.
Lang’s bestselling ethnography has now hit bookstores and online booksellers in paperback. And, they said, they are exhausted.
“In 12 days, it will be 12 whole months of being on the road, with tiny breaks every now and then,” Lang said. “I just got nine days off to be home with my husband. They felt very short. I’ve been to 110 stops so far, in 39 states and the District of Columbia. I plan to make it to all 50, but to be honest, I’m not sure when traveling will be over for me, when it feels like I will have done enough.”
Before the book tour, there was their odyssey across the country, spending days, sometimes weeks, with eight families who opened up to Lang about their challenges, their pain and also their joy. Lang spoke with the Blade in 2024 as well as last month about that journey, during which they also struggled.
“I was just completely living off what little savings I have, being really scrappy,” they said, pausing to reflect on what it took to write the book; not just the financial challenges, but emotional ones as well. “I don’t want to ever overemphasize my own struggle here, but being present with these families all the time, and doing that emotional labor and just, you know, being a human, around humans who are really struggling, was a lot.”
And the people they interviewed told Lang, that weight was plain to see.
“All of the families kept telling me, over and over again, ‘You sacrificed a lot for this. You really gave up your life for this.’ This wasn’t easy for me. This wasn’t easy for any of us.”
So why do it? Especially given that the most recent Gallup opinion poll, published in June, showed a slim majority of Americans believe changing one’s gender is “morally wrong.” The tide is high right now for the transgender community, especially families raising trans kids.
“A friend who is a civil rights attorney told me something recently that stuck with me: namely, that the movement for LGBTQ+ equality lost for years before we won anything,” said Lang. “Every court battle ended in defeat for decades until the tide started to turn slowly, and then quickly. Then, we became so used to winning that we always thought it would be that way. We’re finding out the hard way that that was never true, but it’s a reminder that tides can change. We can still fight to change them. That’s what this book is: the fight.”
And the fight is just beginning.
Lang told the Blade the book — subtitled “How Trans Kids Are Surviving Hate and Finding Joy in A Turbulent Era” — is aimed at countering narratives spread by opponents of gender affirming care and transgender inclusion in schools and sports, with an emphasis on what they call “the universality of the stories here.”
“It’s about their resilience. It’s about how they survive in the world,” they said. “But it’s also about them being kids and about them being humans.”
Each of Lang’s seven chapters introduces readers to a new family in a different city, focusing on eight individuals and their everyday lives. One centers on homeless trans siblings in Pensacola, Fla. — Augie, who is both nonbinary and neurodivergent, and Jack, as well as their mom.
“Homelessness is such a part of the trans experience,” Lang said.
There’s also Wyatt of Sioux Falls, S.D., Rhydian in Birmingham, Ala., Mykah in Charleston, W.Va., Ruby in Houston, Clint in Chicago and Kylie in Torrance, Calif.
“More than anything, it’s just a book that centers the humanity of these kids,” said Lang. “It’s not always about them being trans. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn’t. Sometimes it’s just us talking about, like, Kierkegaard on the balcony, you know? And there’s a universality there that, even if people have that kind of initial apprehension to the subject matter of a book like this, I hope that universality is able to sneak past that, and remind people, why these kids’ stories are important, and why their lives are important. I think that we can, when we put that humanity first and we remind people that these kids are just people, we can stop forcing our preconceptions onto them. We can just let them live their lives.”
After daily doses of negative mainstream media reports mentioning transgender people, Lang said their goal for the paperback is to provide positivity.
“I hope this book brings people optimism, that it brings people comfort, and that it gives others joy on hard days, of which we have collectively had many recently,” they told the Blade in an email Thursday.
“I struggle with those concepts myself,” wrote Lang. “Right now, I have really lost touch with hope. I sometimes say that ‘I hope to hope.’”
After this break with their husband, Lang vows to return to the road to resume promoting the book, right into the new year, and beyond.
“I’ve thought about traveling all the way through 2028, through the next election,” they said. “I don’t feel I did enough to try to stop the second Trump presidency. In regards to what could be coming next, I don’t want to make the same mistake again. I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t put everything I had into that project.”
Looking back on the project that produced “American Teenager” — they said the title is borrowed from a song by Ethel Cain — it’s clear they put everything they had into the 304 pages, including the dedication.
“In our journalism,” Lang told the Blade, “we make connections beyond what general cisgender journalists do in terms of covering the stories.”
Lang’s dedication is to what they called, “lost souls,” like Terri Bruce, a trans man and South Dakota advocate, who died by suicide in 2018, and to HRC staffer Henry Berg-Brousseau, both of whom “gave their lives to us,” wrote Lang. And to Nex Benedict of Oklahoma, whose death after bullying made national headlines. And to Acey Morrison, a Native American killed in 2023 after meeting a man from a dating app, all of whom “deserved better,” they wrote.
“For me, the book is a record of the fact that we were here, we are here, and we will be here,” said Lang. “Trans people have always existed; they will always exist. Try as they might — and they will try very, very hard — they cannot will us out of being.”
Books
Richard E. Cytowic explores complicated relationship with father in new book
‘The Magician’s Accomplice’ touches on camp, ‘80s gay D.C., alcoholism
Richard E. Cytowic, neurology professor at George Washington University, has written a memoir, “The Magician’s Accomplice: My Father and I in the Age of Anxiety,” about his complicated relationship with his father, Edmund R. Cytowic. “Big Ed,” also a doctor, was a larger-than-life figure who molded his family into a perfect image while hiding his drinking and drug use. In an interview edited for clarity, Dr. Cytowic spoke about magic as metaphor, memories, and gay life in D.C.
BLADE: What was your inspiration for writing this memoir?
RICHARD CYTOWIC: It was something I felt I had to do. If I didn’t write it, I would go crazy. And it’s taken me about 10 years. It’s gone through many iterations. The first version started with my first day at Duke and had a dual narrative with myself as a young man, stumbling about making mistakes, and the older, wiser neurologist looking back on his younger self and commenting on it. That didn’t work out, but I realized the story was really about my father and me and our dynamic, how he shaped me to be just like him. At the time, I didn’t realize, because, when you’re too close to the material, you can’t see it for what it is. My sister’s observation in the memoir’s opening line, “Come hell or high water, you were going to be a doctor like him,” captures all my memories of him. And I am, I was.
BLADE: The interpretations you give some of your memories are striking. For instance, your family dancing onstage at a Liberace concert. From the outside it feels charming, yet there’s pain there.
CYTOWIC: It is an amusing anecdote. But it’s also sad because it shows we were all performers. We got up on stage effortlessly, we all knew our lines. We knew what to do, how to pose in front of 4,000 people, because we were Big Ed’s puppets for many years. And we just thought it was quite natural to perform because we had been doing this all our lives.
BLADE: It’s striking how in that moment you saw yourself becoming a monster like your father, trying to be the center of attention. You told Liberace, “I have a piece ready to play if you want.”
CYTOWIC: And he said, “This is my show, Richard.” He saw that even at 10 years old, I was trying to take over the center stage. But that’s what we were taught. We were supposed to shine and perform and just be charming, in a way that made us totally false. My impetus for this memoir was to try to understand Big Ed. For stories like this where you have an alcoholic father out of control, it’s so easy for everybody to say, “Oh, my God, I hate him, I can’t stand him.” What I call “You son of a bitch, look what you did to me” stories, those are the easiest stories in the world to tell. But it doesn’t tell anything about the monster, so you have to ask: Was the monster hurt or lonely? Why did he act that way? What made him the way he was? Was there some original wound that he was acting out on himself? So, in the end, instead of a “You son of a bitch” story, it’s really a love story to Big Ed, trying to show some compassion to him and understanding what sort of creature he was.
BLADE: At one point you describe him as high camp. I wonder if you if you ever thought that he might have been gay or bisexual, if deeply closeted?
CYTOWIC: I wonder that too. I don’t have any proof one way or the other, but he certainly was sexually very outspoken. He had all those nude orgy parties and took pictures all the time. I’m sure that goes on all the time now in D.C., but back then, it must have been very unusual. The fact that he could convince people to take part in all that, have them dress up in costumes and pose for pictures, you just have to laugh and think, wow, what a force of nature he was. And mentioning camp, he was camp in the sense of Susan Sontag’s definition, which is a singular incandescent figure who is one thing, an exaggeration, and that was him. He instilled in me a taste for the offbeat and the unusual. If something was normal, I wasn’t interested, but if it was a little off, that was attractive.
BLADE: You mention being drawn to camp figures like Auntie Mame and Liberace.
CYTOWIC: When I saw “Auntie Mame” at Radio City Music Hall, I was in the first grade, so I was five years old. I loved that movie so much because all that craziness was so familiar. Patrick making drinks in the morning, I did that. And my classmates and peers didn’t do anything like that, though it took a while to realize what an unusual life we were living, my mother, sister, and I with Big Ed.
BLADE: The theme of magic and magic tricks runs through the book, which connects so much of life with your father and even your life outside.
CYTOWIC: Magic is a real through line, because two things were prominent with Big Ed. One was the cameras. He had tons of cameras, and the other was the magic, which he did constantly. So would I. When we went to the lake in the summer, I would entertain neighbors and guests by putting on a big magic show. I even made up my own trick. As I say, magic is about telling people you’re going to fool them and then fooling them. Having them know what they’re seeing isn’t possible, and yet they believe it.
BLADE: It feels like such a perfect metaphor for your family.
CYTOWIC: It’s the spectator’s ability to hold two different, contradictory perspectives at the same time. That’s what we did. On the outside, we were a lovely family, everybody would compliment us when we went out to dinner. Back then, with children in restaurants, everybody said, “Oh my god, they’re going to start screaming and running around,” and we were the opposite. My sister and I were dressed up, I had a little coat and clip-on tie. We cleaned our plates, which my father really liked. And then people would come over and compliment my parents on what lovely children they had. Even the proprietor would say, “Doc, your kids are welcome here anytime.” We went against expectations. Here’s this picture perfect little family, so sweet and lovable, and yet behind the scenes, it was absolute chaos. That was the magic, the illusion that we were this lovely family on the surface, while behind the scenes, all hell was breaking loose.
My sister to this day still hates my father. Every time we talk about him, she says, “I hated him. I couldn’t get out of the house fast enough.” She’s frozen in her perspective, and I went instead and looked, to find out who he was, what made him kick? Why was he this way? How did he make me the way I am? And how did I emerge with my own personality? Also, in turning away from the “You son of a bitch” kind of approach and moving to one of trying to understand him, that’s the magic trick that that brings him back, like the dove that’s hidden, and then you produce some silk scarves and, abracadabra, the dove reappears again, all whole.
BLADE: Your descriptions of gay life in D.C. during the ‘80s are fascinating. What’s been the biggest change in that world nowadays?
CYTOWIC: When I came to D.C., you really couldn’t be out in a broad sort of way. So you cultivated a circle of friends, you learned to entertain and throw parties, you did fabulous things. There was a lot more cohesiveness in this world because we all protected one another. I was out but I didn’t make a big deal of it. And it was only when I interviewed for the position of chief resident of Neurology at GW, that it became well-known. I kept meeting people through the process, including David, a psychiatrist who was training to get his neurology certification. I went to his place and talked some more and felt so comfortable talking to him. He mentioned he and the woman he was seeing were going out that night and asked, “You want me to get a date for you?” I said, “Well, David, that’s very nice. Thank you, but I’m gay.” I didn’t realize that he would tell everybody so that when I finally accepted the job and showed up, everybody knew already that I was gay. It helped that there was a physician, an assistant Dean, in the department who was also gay. So we were naturally sympathetic to one another and he was very helpful. It really helped, too, that GW was, and still is, the gayest medical school in the country. If a student at another medical school had problems because he was gay, being bullied, he would transfer to GW. It became a magnet for medical students all over the country. Also, I remember thinking, I’m six blocks from the White House. It doesn’t get any better. At that time, D.C. was a very gay city, so it was easy to make friends and pick up tricks or whatever I wanted to do.
The cell phone has ruined so much because you can’t get people to commit to anything. Instead of saying, “Let’s have dinner next Tuesday at 7:30,” they say, “Well, I don’t know what I might be doing. Something better might come along.” I don’t how people socialize anymore because it’s all so last minute. It drives me crazy. I used to throw sex parties in the ‘90s. I called them “office parties” because they were in my office. I took over from a group that socialized first, starting with drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and then they announced, “time to take off your clothes.” And I said, “No, you cannot mix a social setting with a sexual setting. It doesn’t work like that.” I took over, and set strict rules, one being, everybody arrives at the same time. You’ve got to be here between 8 and 8:15, or else the door is locked, and you’re not getting in. Because so many other parties had people showing up two hours after it started, when things got hot. If you make things hot from the get go, then everybody has a really good time. Now, I don’t know what people do. I’m out of the loop. My orgy days are over.
BLADE: What do you hope readers will take away from “The Magician’s Accomplice?”
CYTOWIC: How to be yourself. I learned how to be myself and not be at the mercy of other people’s expectations. I developed the attitude of, I don’t care what other people think, because their opinion doesn’t affect me one way or the other. So when I write something, I’m not trying to prove a point or convince people. I say, “Here’s what I know. Here’s what I’ve been through. Take a look if you find it useful.” Maybe my experiences will help you.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Books
Sam Altman bio traces AI guru from gay student to Trump acolyte
How a young idealist’s crusade mutated into a billionaire’s collaboration
Now that the acid bath of authoritarian government is undermining the foundations of our democracy, historians will ask, “Who were the big enablers, the billionaires who collaborated? And why, when there was still hope?”
A biography of Sam Altman, the visionary CEO of OpenAI, an artificial general intelligence (A.G.I.) development company, tells the story with the weight of a great novel. “The Optimist: Sam Altman, OpenAI, and the Race to Invent the Future” by Wall Street Journal reporter Keach Hagey is framed as the story of a corporate struggle. However, it can be appreciated as a “bildungsroman,” a novel of education about a gay young man’s personal quest to ultimately create superintelligence with the development of A.G.I. Sounds like Marvel but thanks to Keach Hagey and the research of her colleagues over the years at the Wall Street Journal this story soars in the real world.
Sam Altman gathers his personal force through so many moments and epic events brought to life in this biography. My favorite is his high school Gay Straight Alliance “he almost willed into existence,” according to one of his gay friends at the time. In a “Child is father to the Man” moment, Altman is incensed the GSA student assembly he organized has generated controversy because a Christian group and their parents have demanded their kids be excused. Altman presses ahead and uses the opportunity as a “bombshell for maximum rhetorical impact” to come out in front of the entire student body. Until then, only a few friends knew his story. A natural leader with preternatural confidence as a kid, Altman’s message carried the day as it would in the years to come in Silicon Valley.
In pursuit of his quest with optimistic brilliance, Altman brings the first commercial application of OpenAI, ChatGPT to the market. This generates billions in shareholder value while he survives upheavals in the governance of OpenAI, including getting fired by independent board members, then hired by Microsoft and called back by OpenAI. Hagey makes this both comprehensible and exciting. Amid the turmoil, the story darkens with head-snapping reversals of direction on the two most important principles of his adult life. The first was A.G.I. should be controlled by a non-profit board to ensure its safety and benefits for all humanity before it devours us. The second was his classically liberal worldview of government’s role to ensure the future of his techno-utopian ideals with open source technology for the public benefit. Hagey describes in gripping detail how Altman betrayed those twin pillars of a young man’s quest that withered in the face of ambition. “Founders are kings, emperors, gods” to the billionaire venture capitalists who fund them, Hagey explains Altman’s ability to raise billions and be courted by politicians while living a maxed-out gay life.
Altman and Oliver Mulhering (whom he met in Trump-backer Peter Thiel’s hot tub at 3 a.m., according to Hagey) married in 2024 “beneath a jasmine-draped chuppah (canopy) erected among the palm trees of his Hawaiian estate.” A scene of “almost unimaginable splendor,” she describes the wedding in gauzey awe but then draws a wrenching direct line from this moment of “splendor” to the fate of British mathematician Alan Turing, the WW II computing genius who broke the Nazi’s Enigma code. Turing, Hagey writes, “whose ideas had inspired the technology behind Altman’s ChatGPT,” committed suicide in 1954 after a punishment of chemical castration by the British government for being homosexual. The British government formally acknowledged and apologized for its persecution of Turing after software engineer John Graham-Cumming led a 10-year long movement in the UK for an apology. Living astride such epic historical context in the computing world when asked about the significance of his marriage, Altman responded in an Advocateinterview in an uncharacteristically underwhelming way “the laws have changed more quickly than I ever thought they would, so I’m grateful for that … I don’t have time for politics.”
He soon would.
Altman had already compared Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler posing “an unprecedented threat to America.”
“To anyone familiar with the history of Germany in the 1930s, it’s chilling to watch Trump in action,” he said. After Trump’s victory in 2024, and dining with Trump at Mar-a-Lago and more conversations with Trump, came his $1 million personal contribution to the Trump 2025 inaugural, and a confession I have “really changed my perspective on him.” Trump “will be incredible for the country in many ways,” Altman said. Perhaps because of a push to release the book, “The Optimist” fails to explore this and coming contortions: Altman alongside Trump announcing a $500 billion “Stargate Initiative” for massive A.I. data centers alongside A.I. deregulation, no more handwringing about safety. “I hope he’s right about A.I.,” Trump said.
Whatever happened to the kid who stood up for his Gay Straight Alliance? When asked in that Advocateinterview after his wedding what LGBTQ people he may have admired when growing up, he responded, “That’s a really great question, and you know, I never really thought about that.” Thanks to this excellent biography, we know young Sam is in there somewhere. Yet “The Optimist” is also a novel without an ending. How could it be otherwise at this stage of Sam Altman’s quest mutated into a billionaire’s collaboration.
Charles Francis is president of the Mattachine Society of Washington, D.C., and author of “Archive Activism: Memoir of a ‘Uniquely Nasty’ Journey,” UNT Press, 2023.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Intensive ‘Riefenstahl’ doc dives deep into a life of denial
These four intertwined stories will leave you flabbergasted
Marsha P. Johnson Institute announces new executive director
Festival to celebrate banned books
Comings & Goings
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
LGBTQ advocates warn of FBI plan to label trans people as ‘violent extremists’
UPDATE: Nat’l Park Service cancels grants for 3 LGBTQ projects
PHOTOS: SMYAL Fall Brunch
D.C. queer community partakes in ‘performative masc contest’
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Federal Government3 days ago
As federal gov’t shuts down, Trump blames Democrats, trans people
-
Federal Government5 days ago
LGBTQ advocates warn of FBI plan to label trans people as ‘violent extremists’
-
Federal Government3 days ago
UPDATE: Nat’l Park Service cancels grants for 3 LGBTQ projects
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: SMYAL Fall Brunch