You can’t predict the future, but you can protect it

President Trump manages to reinforce how evil and disgusting he is each day. At the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, his widow did the Christian thing and forgave her husband’s killer, describing Kirk as someone who wanted to reach people and “did not hate his opponents.” Trump then offered the difference between them, saying, “I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them.”

What is beyond comprehension is how any real Christian family would want their children to emulate this disgusting man. They are supporting a felon, who cheated on all three of his wives, is a liar, and grifter. By supporting him they are in essence saying to their children “this behavior is fine, and if you grow up this way, it is fine with us.” So sad.

Trump continued to show how vile he is in his speech to the United Nations. It was mostly a one-hour train of thought, and his thoughts are very scary. It was rambling nonsense, an embarrassment to the nation. He spewed lies from the beginning to the end. He peppered his remarks with constant sanctimonious BS, about how great people thought he was, and how great he thinks he is. By the time he finished, he managed to offend nearly everyone in the room. I kept hoping they would all walk out, which they did for Netanyahu. It clearly would have been appropriate as by the end he had attacked all of our allies telling them their countries were going to hell, and he constantly wavered in his train of thought on the Israeli/Gaza war, and the Russia/Ukraine war. His remarks had all the signs of a demented old man, who doesn’t remember from day-to-day, minute-to-minute, what he says.

Clearly in his separate meetings at the UN with French President Macron, and Ukraine President Zelenskyy, he kept changing his statements on the Russia/Ukraine war, giving credence to what most people accept as truth: “Putin has something on him, and threatens to use it.” There has to be a reason while every Republican in Congress, and so many others here at home, are kissing his ass, Trump seems to have his lips firmly attached to Putin’s ass.

As the felon moves from one stupid statement to another, it is the poor and middle class who are getting screwed. His rich friends are doing fine. Domestically so much of his craziness seems to be focused on keeping the Epstein files from coming out. There may be a vote in Congress shortly, as with Democrat Adelita Grijalva’s win in the special congressional election in Arizona, and her promise to sign the discharge petition, it could force a vote on whether to demand the papers be released.

Then the felon spews crap about Tylenol being a cause of autism, if taken by pregnant women, without any real proof. He couldn’t even pronounce “acetaminophen,” the ingredient in the drug. Many perceived it as just another attack on women’s health, and his way of grabbing another headline, no matter how dumb he sounded doing it.

While he focuses on this crap, people are paying more for rent, groceries, and home heating fuel. Things they need every day. Farmers in Nebraska and Iowa can’t sell their crops. China has cancelled billions of dollars’ worth of soybean purchases, and the crops that were bought through our programs at USAID, now all cancelled, remain here at home. Because of the harm created by what he named his “big beautiful bill,” he now wants to change its name. People are seeing what is in it and don’t like it. They realize their healthcare costs will go up, or they could even lose their healthcare entirely. Rural hospitals could close causing immense suffering. While the felon wants to change the name of the bill, he has not suggested he wants to change any of the awful things in it.

Democrats are standing fast on the budget bill extension, saying they want the money he took from healthcare put back into the budget. But Trump has said he would rather shut down the entire government, and fire more people, than do that. As of Oct. 1, the government is in a #Trumpshutdown. It is clear the felon is fine with taking healthcare away from millions of Americans. Only voting, and throwing out every Republican, at every level of government, will make a real difference if we want to take back our country.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.