You can’t predict the future, but you can protect it
Estate planning brings peace of mind no matter your age
When most people hear “estate planning,” they think of gray hair and retirement accounts — documents drafted only when the finish line feels near. But that’s a dangerous misconception, especially in these uncertain times.
Estate planning is for anyone who wants control over their life, their family, and their legacy when everything else feels unpredictable. Whether you’re a young professional wondering what happens to your assets, a couple raising kids in an unstable world, or someone watching their nest egg fluctuate with every news cycle — you can’t control what happens in the world, but you can control what happens to the people and things you’ve worked so hard to protect. That’s not just estate planning. That’s planning for life.
Estate planning is important for all age and wealth brackets because vulnerability doesn’t discriminate. Young adults often don’t realize that once they turn 18, their parents no longer have automatic authority to make medical or financial decisions for them. A simple power of attorney or healthcare directive ensures someone they trust can step in during a crisis. For families raising children, guardianship provisions aren’t optional — they’re essential. Without them, a court decides who raises your children, potentially splitting siblings or placing them with relatives who don’t share your values. Couples, whether married or not, need clear planning to ensure their partner has legal rights if tragedy strikes.
The process begins with understanding that effective planning starts early and evolves continuously. Life changes such as marriage, children, divorce, or even a new job should trigger a review. What made sense at 25 may be inadequate at 35. A comprehensive plan extends beyond a simple will. Most people need a power of attorney for financial decisions, a healthcare directive for medical choices, and often a trust to manage assets efficiently. Each tool serves a unique purpose in protecting your interests and those of your loved ones. One overlooked aspect involves naming beneficiaries carefully. Retirement accounts and life insurance policies pass directly to named beneficiaries regardless of what your will says. An outdated designation can override your carefully crafted estate plan, sending assets to an ex-spouse instead of your intended heirs.
Don’t let another year pass without taking action. Schedule a consultation with an estate planning attorney this month — even if you think you’re too young or don’t have enough assets to worry about. The peace of mind that comes from knowing your loved ones are protected is invaluable, and the cost of waiting could be devastating for those who depend on you most.
Kevin C. Martin, PLLC, is a local law firm specializing in estate planning. Learn more at kevinmartinlaw.com.
Hypocrisy of the right on full display
Trans Americans in the crosshairs after Charlie Kirk assassination
As September came to a close, the right showed its willingness to make any changes and reforms only when those within their ranks are affected.
After the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the media and government exploded and filled our collective consciousness with tweets, wheatpaste posters, think pieces, and more. Whether the reaction was positive or negative, the subjects that seem to be on both sides of the aisle are transgender people and firearms.
The trans community has a new lens on it now.
The FBI and the community’s primary rival and rumored recipient of cosmetic gender-affirming surgery, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), are some of the many government officials now making wild exaggerations, deeming trans individuals as “violent extremists,” according to Ken Klippenstein.
SCOTUS cases that were halted are now back on the docket with passports being one of the main items.
And after all of this, instead of just being worried for myself and others like me, all I can think of is there has never been such a rapid and concise push to stop a demographic of people after such a huge attack. No school or store shooting has ever garnered anything more than thoughts and prayers; even from the recently passed Kirk who said that events, such as those that ultimately took his own life, are a sacrifice that needs to be made in order to protect the Second Amendment.
When it’s one of their own, conservatives will do anything in their power to make sure that any slight against one is a slight against all.
A school full of children?
“Could not have seen it coming.”
“Was the shooter trans?”
A far-right conservative talking head gets shot and killed defending the very thing that killed him?
“Now, we are war. They are out to take our way of life. Also, was the shooter trans?”
I am in firm agreement with many Americans in having widespread gun reform, However, a recent string of shootings where there is a slight chance that the shooter may be of a certain identity — never the case if he is a white male Christian and/or conservative — is not all of a sudden cause to strip one group of people from owning firearms after being considered “nihilistic extremists,” especially a group that makes up a fraction of a percentage of the population of the United States with an even smaller fraction in the history of mass shootings throughout American history.
The hypocrisy of the right during this current moment is allowing tragic loss of life around the country to be manipulated in order to push an agenda in order to garner hate among citizens to gain further control of legislation and erase trans Americans’ rights, taking them out of everyday life.
Much of that is not seen here currently in D.C. amid the residence, but the soul of America is on a path of further corruption should all of this continue, starting in the president’s backyard.
Jaylon Curry-Hagler is a Black trans woman and journalist based in the DMV. She is also a former Washington Blade intern.
Domain unavailable: The Internet giveth and it taketh away
Tech billionaires can remove content, limit access, delete accounts
For many years, Team Rayceen Productions live streamed on Facebook. Those videos are now gone. Because of a policy change on that social media platform earlier this year, live stream videos more than 30 days old were deleted.
Unaware of any announcement, we did not discover the loss of those videos until recently. Those videos include series by Team Rayceen Productions such as An Audience with the Queen of the Shameless Plug and Monthly Mouth-Off, numerous interviews with special guests, as well as footage of The Ask Rayceen Show, our monthly gathering and variety program, which ran from 2012 to 2021. Much of what took hundreds of hours to create from 2020 through 2024 is now gone.
This loss of content and documentation seems not like a fluke but rather a harbinger of things to come. Also disappeared from the Internet are videos recorded by the National Park Service about the history of DC Black Pride, which included an interview with Rayceen Pendarvis; those interviews are no longer on their website. Our videos on the Team Rayceen YouTube channel remain available, but those, and anything else that is online, exists precariously, at best.
We are all far too reliant upon social media platforms and websites not only to access information, but to store it and preserve it. Photos and videos are posted, then often deleted from devices. Storage is limited. Certainly some people regularly save images on hard drives and in the cloud, but the amount of time and energy it would take to sift through years of files would make recovery arduous.
Many of us use social media and websites to document the present and preserve the past, but we are vulnerable to the whims of the people who run and own them, and who those people are changes often without our knowledge and always without our consent.
Twitter was purchased and ruined because of one man and his political agenda. He succeeded in destroying what was the closest thing we had to an online town square. He, along with his billionaire cronies and colleagues, control the flow of information (and misinformation) for a pivotal percentage of people in the United States. These media moguls manipulate perceptions that create people’s reality. They can shift public opinions. They can bestow fame and success. The can villainize and dehumanize. They can distort the truth. They have the ability to weaponize not only the news, but to weaponize us against each other.
Nobody is safe or exempt. The recent predicaments of late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel demonstrate that. The ominous “they” now quite clearly includes the U.S. government, with a current administration that seems less ethical than the Mafia in its pursuit of creating a regime similar to North Korea, targeting, among many others, people who they think are not sufficiently mourning the death of a podcast host.
What happens when they decide to stop the flow of information? What happens when we are unable to communicate? If there were no ability to direct message or email, if we were unable to text message or call people, how would we communicate? How would we organize? How would we resist?
Under comparable circumstances, the people of Nepal resisted. They protested, burned buildings, and apprehended corrupt government officials. Afterwards, they cleaned debris from the streets and forced looters to return stolen property. None of that seems likely to happen in the United States, nor does the resistance seen in France, South Korea, or other countries where the government was forced by the citizenry to capitulate.
We are far too reliant upon websites and social media, owned and controlled by too few individuals, for our social, cultural, economic, and communal well being. They can act with impunity. They can impose shadow-bans. They control the algorithms. They can remove content, limit access, delete accounts, suppress information, misrepresent facts, and not only impose a future they want to bring to fruition, but rewrite history as they please.
There are no simple solutions, such as going completely analog or avoiding technology. Awareness is the first step. Do not be lulled into a false sense of security. Do not assume that what you post or upload will be available in perpetuity. Do not rely on websites to be maintained or social media accounts to be accessible. Do not think that the algorithm is benevolent.
I hope this essay was insightful. If you liked it, please share it and share it soon. There is no way of knowing for how long it will be available.
Zar is the monomynous founder and former creative director of Team Rayceen Productions. Zar led TRP for more than 10 years and has lived in the Capital region all of his life.
Trump’s government shutdown is underway
Democrats fight for healthcare while president embarrasses the country
President Trump manages to reinforce how evil and disgusting he is each day. At the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, his widow did the Christian thing and forgave her husband’s killer, describing Kirk as someone who wanted to reach people and “did not hate his opponents.” Trump then offered the difference between them, saying, “I hate my opponents, and I don’t want the best for them.”
What is beyond comprehension is how any real Christian family would want their children to emulate this disgusting man. They are supporting a felon, who cheated on all three of his wives, is a liar, and grifter. By supporting him they are in essence saying to their children “this behavior is fine, and if you grow up this way, it is fine with us.” So sad.
Trump continued to show how vile he is in his speech to the United Nations. It was mostly a one-hour train of thought, and his thoughts are very scary. It was rambling nonsense, an embarrassment to the nation. He spewed lies from the beginning to the end. He peppered his remarks with constant sanctimonious BS, about how great people thought he was, and how great he thinks he is. By the time he finished, he managed to offend nearly everyone in the room. I kept hoping they would all walk out, which they did for Netanyahu. It clearly would have been appropriate as by the end he had attacked all of our allies telling them their countries were going to hell, and he constantly wavered in his train of thought on the Israeli/Gaza war, and the Russia/Ukraine war. His remarks had all the signs of a demented old man, who doesn’t remember from day-to-day, minute-to-minute, what he says.
Clearly in his separate meetings at the UN with French President Macron, and Ukraine President Zelenskyy, he kept changing his statements on the Russia/Ukraine war, giving credence to what most people accept as truth: “Putin has something on him, and threatens to use it.” There has to be a reason while every Republican in Congress, and so many others here at home, are kissing his ass, Trump seems to have his lips firmly attached to Putin’s ass.
As the felon moves from one stupid statement to another, it is the poor and middle class who are getting screwed. His rich friends are doing fine. Domestically so much of his craziness seems to be focused on keeping the Epstein files from coming out. There may be a vote in Congress shortly, as with Democrat Adelita Grijalva’s win in the special congressional election in Arizona, and her promise to sign the discharge petition, it could force a vote on whether to demand the papers be released.
Then the felon spews crap about Tylenol being a cause of autism, if taken by pregnant women, without any real proof. He couldn’t even pronounce “acetaminophen,” the ingredient in the drug. Many perceived it as just another attack on women’s health, and his way of grabbing another headline, no matter how dumb he sounded doing it.
While he focuses on this crap, people are paying more for rent, groceries, and home heating fuel. Things they need every day. Farmers in Nebraska and Iowa can’t sell their crops. China has cancelled billions of dollars’ worth of soybean purchases, and the crops that were bought through our programs at USAID, now all cancelled, remain here at home. Because of the harm created by what he named his “big beautiful bill,” he now wants to change its name. People are seeing what is in it and don’t like it. They realize their healthcare costs will go up, or they could even lose their healthcare entirely. Rural hospitals could close causing immense suffering. While the felon wants to change the name of the bill, he has not suggested he wants to change any of the awful things in it.
Democrats are standing fast on the budget bill extension, saying they want the money he took from healthcare put back into the budget. But Trump has said he would rather shut down the entire government, and fire more people, than do that. As of Oct. 1, the government is in a #Trumpshutdown. It is clear the felon is fine with taking healthcare away from millions of Americans. Only voting, and throwing out every Republican, at every level of government, will make a real difference if we want to take back our country.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
