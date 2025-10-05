Photos
PHOTOS: BE. A Gala for Black Equity
LGBTQ organization bestows honors
The Center for Black Equity held a gala event at the National Press Club on Saturday, Oct. 4. Awardees at “BE. A Gala for Black Equity” included Tracey Africa Norman, A. Cornelius Baker, Jack Mizrahi, Hope Giselle-Godsey, MOBI, Patrik-Ian Polk, Eva Marcille, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Big Freedia.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Winchester Pride
Annual festival held at Museum of Shenandoah Valley
The 2025 Winchester Pride Festival was held at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 4.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: WorldPride Wrap Up Party
Capital Pride Alliance event held at convention center
The Capital Pride Alliance held the 2025 WorldPride Wrap Up Party at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: SMYAL Fall Brunch
Annual fundraiser held for LGBTQ youth services
The LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL held its 28th annual Fall Brunch at the Marriott Marquis on Sunday, Sept. 28. The program was hosted by journalist Eugene Daniels and drag artist Tara Hoot.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
