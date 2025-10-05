Theater
‘The Dragon’ a powerfully subversive play once banned in Russia
Relevantly set in immigrant detention center acted out by detainees
Weird and abusive, yet still inexplicably tolerated by the populace. That describes the titular ruler in “The Dragon,” the story of how a 400-year-old authoritarian regime endures, now running at Spooky Action Theater.
Originally written by Evgeny Shvarts in the 1940s, “The Dragon” has the feel of a fairytale yet it’s a powerfully subversive play written (and banned) in Stalinist Russia.
And now adapted by Jesse Rasmussen and Yura Kordonsky for Spooky’s new production, the reworked play is relevantly and disturbingly set in an immigrant detention center with the tale acted out by the detainees. Their reality mixes with the story.
The new work is staged by the company’s artistic director Elizabeth Dinkova and performed by a five-person cast (including immigrants from South America, Syria, and Bangladesh) in Spooky’s black box theater on 16th street in the Dupont Circle neighborhood.
Included among the players are Helen Hayes Award-winning actor Fran Tapia and talented actor Gabriel Alejandro, two residents of Columbia Heights, a diverse and currently heavily policed neighborhood in Northwest. While Tapia is working with a visa for those with extraordinary ability and Alejandro is a U.S. citizen, the vibe remains extremely worrying for much of the area’s population.
Tapia, who self describes as “Chilean, Latina, queer and a proud immigrant,” says “The Dragon” resonates to her core: “Despite the stress, you keep going while everything around remains strange; you can’t be your authentic self. You’re thinking twice about what you’re saying and posting, and where and what time you go anywhere. Danger is there as much as we try to pretend it’s not.”
“The Dragon’s” actors are cast in multiple roles, Tapia plays Lancelot, the hero who comes to save the day; Sophia, a journalist who comes to report on detention center conditions; and a beautiful cat.
“As Lancelot, I’m a bit of an outsider. He’s used to fixing things and helping people in distress. In this town the people are unaware that they need help.”
And regarding real life, Tapia says, “Immigration has become topsy turvy. It’s not unusual to see people being detained in broad daylight. It’s not unusual to have five police cars parked on the corner in the afternoon. It makes us think about how people respond to authority and absurd behavior.”
Similarly, Alejandro plays multiple roles including Henry, the son of the mayor (played by Ryan Sellers) and Officer Luis, a guard in the detention center. “Luis is comparatively a nice guy,” Alejandro explains, “Yet, he accepts what’s bad about the regime he serves.”
As a Latino, Alejandro is exploring his identity through the play. “In my daily routine I’m more anxious. I present in a way that I could be a target for the government even though I’m a U.S. citizen.”
What’s happening on the streets isn’t entirely alien to what’s happening in the play, he adds. “In the play, I have some power over people who look like me. I could be in the detention center, and that’s not altogether different from what’s going on in the real world.”
Alejandro who identifies as pansexual moved from his native Puerto Rico to D.C. six years ago. After acting in just one show the pandemic hit and work dried up. Next, he attended the Shakespeare Theatre’s MFA in Classical Acting program at George Washington University, and since graduating in 2023, he’s been consistently working as an actor, something he calls “a joy and privilege.”
And as pansexual, he has an openness to people, says Alejandro. “That’s how I approach my characters. I find a way to love them. Even if they’re bad guys, I find a way to figure them out. That’s what I do here.”
“The Dragon” is satirical, and funny. Still, we know what we’re referring to in the real world, which is very scary and painful. And yet, audiences are given permission to laugh without losing the gravity of the work.
Sometimes names can be misleading. For instance, Theatre Week, currently celebrating the season’s launch with discounted tickets and free events, is in fact three weeks long. But no one’s complaining.
Produced by Theatre Washington (the diverse alliance of theater makers and supporters), Theatre Week is designed to celebrate and amplify the D.C. theater community. It’s a way to share marketing, promote shows, and to bring people together to meet both new artists and new audiences.
Though Oct. 5, more than 25 companies (see theatreweek.org) are offering discounted tickets priced at $25, $45, and $65 tickets. Theatre Week also includes events like Lights Up! a free outdoor concert at The Wharf on Sunday, Sept. 28; and there’s a discussion panel at Studio Theatre (Sept. 29) poised to weigh in on upcoming productions.
Reginald “Reg” Douglas, the out artistic director of Mosaic Theater Company and a Theatre Washington board member, believes the success of this year’s Theatre Week is “doubly important.”
“The story of Washington, D.C. that’s being told right now doesn’t reflect the richness of our culture. Theatre Week is a way to show the vibrancy and resiliency of our city. We need to gather and combat the lie about who we are and instead confirm that DC is a vibrant, eclectic, safe and cool place to be.”
As part of Theatre Week, Mosaic presents Kareem Fahmy’s Dodi & Diana (through Oct.5) directed by Douglas.
Mosaic veteran Dina Soltan plays a leading lady movie star, and Jake Loewenthal is her husband in this rich contemporary work. Douglas says “It’s a sexy and surprising play; it brings Princess Diana astrology and the ups and downs of a sexually alive marriage in 85 minutes.”
For one day only, nonbinary actor Caro Dubberly is one of the featured performers in Sunday’s concert Lights Up!
Along with Vagenesis (Anderson Wells), Victoria Gomez, Kara-Tamieka Watkins, Nicholas Yenson, Deimoni Brewington, Dubberly will be performing songs from the musical theater canon, some more well known than others: “Heart and Music” from William Finn’s A New Brain, numbers from A Chorus Line, Avenue Q, and lots of other good stuff.”
Dubberly’s solos include a piece from Adam Gwon’s musical String and the rock song “Midnight Radio” from their “favorite musical of all time,” Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
Adept at standards and rock infused songs, Dubberly is classically trained: “Both of my parents were in opera. Growing up in Denton, Texas, my mom was my first teacher. That’s how I figured out how to do edgier things with my voice but in a healthy way.”
Fortunately for Dubberly, there was a robust queer community in Denton. That was one of the things that they were most sad to leave when they moved to D.C. 10 years ago.
Their introduction to DMV showbiz was by sitting in the audience of the apocalyptic chamber musical “Soon” at Signature Theatre: “Before that I’d no idea about the D.C. theater scene, I thought it was a purely political place. My girlfriend at the time got a job at a theater here, so in true U-Haul fashion, I finished college in Texas and quickly joined her.”
Dubberly says their career as an openly nonbinary actor has been mostly positive. A time came when they wanted to pivot away from the ingenue and be considered for roles across the gender spectrum. They say, “I’m grateful that I know so many people who have the imagination to see me at not just for someone who may look as one specific gender but as an artist who is capable of playing may different things.”
The thrice-Helen Hayes Award nominated Dubberly counts Theatre Week as one of their favorite times of year. “When not performing, I’m an avid theater goer. I love to see plays and I’m always on the lookout for a good theater discount. I’m planning to see Merry Wives at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees, and other productions.”
Both Douglas and Dubberly agree that Theatre Week is bursting with opportunity for everyone.
Companies benefit from the exposure, and it’s a chance for people to see a company they’ve never seen before. To try something new on a discount. To take a risk. And it’s very much a celebration of the local theater community’s strength and diversity.
Theater
‘The Inheritance,’ inspired by ‘Howards End,’ examines gay culture in wake of AIDS
Themes of love, legacy, and friendship
‘The Inheritance, Parts One and Two’
Through Nov. 2
Round House Theatre
4545 East-West Highway
Bethesda, MD 20814
Tickets start at $50
Roundhousetheatre.org
When Tom Story first saw “The Inheritance” on Broadway, he was instantly enthralled. Out playwright Matthew López’s Tony and Olivier Award-winning play about gay culture in the wake of AIDS, is the kind of work Story prizes most.
“The Inheritance” is inspired by gay novelist E.M. Forster’s stunning Edwardian novel “Howards End,” an entertaining investigation of class distinction and the meaning of property. But here, the story is moved from Edwardian England to Manhattan and Upstate New York (the Berkshires for this production) and from early 20th century traditional families and couples to a group of gay men.
In the past, Story, who is gay, directed or acted in similarly queer-themed plays like “Angels in America,” “The Baltimore Waltz,” and “The Normal Heart.” These were the types of plays that just seemed to find a way into his life.
Because of the pandemic and the cost and size of “The Inheritance,” Story’s desires to direct the play were put on hold. Yet, despite these challenges, Round House Theatre’s artistic director Ryan Rilette remained eager to mount the production. Eventually money was found.
And now, “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” is making its regional premiere at Round House Theatre in Bethesda directed by Story.
How scary is it to stage a two-part epic versus a 90-minute play?
“It’s a different kind of fear,” Story notes matter-of-factly. Every play has its challenges and this has a lot. López tells the story in a lot of different ways. It requires many artistic devices and an amalgamation of style and influences from “Angels in America” to “Will & Grace” and “Queer as Folk” and obviously Forster’s “Howards End.”
But the director, who grew up in Northern Virginia and was educated at Duke University and Juilliard School in New York, was willing to put in the work. “Figuring out what plays together and over the course of many hours, is tough. I was daunted but I had a lot of time. Leading up to rehearsals, I dropped out of a few acting jobs because I knew that I’d need a lot of brain space and creative dreaming time before we started.”
For “The Inheritance,” Story did more pre-production preparation than ever before, either for directing or acting. First off, casting the play was a real process. He explains, “Because there’s so much language, the actors need to be dynamic and alive and real and heightened. It feels classical. Finding people right for the parts took time.”
The show’s cast is all male and all queer except for brilliant local favorite Nancy Robinette who plays Margaret, the housekeeper of a country estate whose memorable Part Two appearance deals with the legacy of the AIDS crisis.
The male actors’ ages range from about 22 to 60 (one actor just graduated from college and another has been on Broadway 10 times). Story says, “We’re part of something unique. I don’t know if the younger actors know how rare this is, but they’re all having a good time and working extremely hard.”
In previous productions, “The Inheritance’s” characters have been played by straight actors, but with his mostly queer cast, there are some advantages, says Story: “Having so many in the room who understand the situation, the humor, and the struggle works well. For instance, there’s a monologue in Part Two about being called a faggot as a child. Having an actor say that who has experienced that, means a lot.”
There were other challenges. With the play’s many locations, sets must change on a dime; a literal space wouldn’t work. Story brought in esteemed set designer Lee Savage with whom he had worked many times. For movement and intimacy direction, he sought the vital assistance of longtime friend and colleague Britta Joy Peterson.
In addition to exploring themes of love, legacy, and friendship, López’s play touches on creation, art, and writing. It also focuses on struggle, vulnerability, and insecurity.
Is that relatable to director Story?
“Yes, absolutely,” he promptly replies. “In the play, there’s a theatrical opening night of a play that’s deemed only partly successful. Having been doing this since 1998 professionally, both as an actor and a director, I’ve been through all the iterations of it.
“I’ve been lucky. I’ve had many special experiences in the theater along with those that just sort of came and went.”
Though performed in two parts at a bit over three hours each, “The Inheritance” is often described as one work. Story doesn’t’ recommend seeing the parts out of order. He says, “Come to Part One and you’re going to want to see Part Two. It doesn’t lag. It’s poetic, wonderfully acted, and funny; it just keeps going, going, and going.”
Theater
D.C.’s bustling fall theater season already underway
‘Damn Yankees,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!,’ George Michael, and more
In a fall theater season bursting with re-imaginings, re-workings, timely productions, and fun, there’s a lot to look forward to seeing. Here’s a glimpse into a bit of what’s in store.
Already well into its autumn opener, Signature Theatre presents ‘Play On!’ (through Oct. 5), a Sheldon Epps’ conceived musical that blends Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” with Duke Ellington standards set against the Harlem jazz scene.
As Duke, the show’s lovelorn protagonist, local out actor Greg Watkins is an amalgam of Duke Ellington from Harlem via Washington, D.C. and Shakespeare’s Duke Orsino of Illyria.
“I’m an Aries; I embrace challenge,” says Watkins, a D.C. native. “I also believe in never letting the audience see you sweat.”
While familiar with “Twelfth Night,” “Play On!” was new to Watkins. He explains, “I was invited to come into audition for the part of Red. I brought my book of music but wasn’t sure what I was going to sing. I like to let the room lead me. Whatever I sang, I was determined to accompany myself on piano. No slight to the accompanist, but I just wanted to do it this way.”
He performed “Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.” After his audition, Watkins was asked to read for Duke. It paid off: he was cast as Duke and in “Play On!” he sings “I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart” accompanying himself alone on stage.
“Never saw that coming. Duke is a tenor track and I’m a baritone. I do have some range, however. The show’s music director Jermaine Hill trusts me as both an instrumentalist and storyteller.”
Now exceedingly familiar with “Play On!” Watkins says, “The show is about family, community, sexuality, sensuality, love, and finding one’s truth. On that path your bound to make discoveries and push through some shit, but still, it’s beautiful, a laugh, musically delicious, grand, and occasionally silly. Sigtheatre.org
At Arena Stage you’ll find another reworked classic with the musical “Damn Yankees” (through Nov. 9). A creative team that includes out playwright Doug Wright, Will Power, and lyricist Lynn Ahrens gently bring the 1950s story of a paunchy sports fan who makes a Faustian deal to become a baseball star into the 21st century. Performed in the round in Arena’s Fichandler Stage, the space shows off the ensemble’s terrific dance prowess to great advantage. Arenastage.org
At Round House it’s out playwright Matthew López’s “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two” (through Oct. 19), an epic work inspired by gay novelist E.M. Forster’s classic “Howards End.” The Broadway hit features queer characters aplenty exploring themes of love, legacy, and friendship. Local favorite Tom Story directs. Roundhousetheatre.org
And there’s more intriguing reimagining. At Folger Theatre, the award-winning writer, journalist, and podcast host Al Letson seeks inspiration from Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” in his retelling of the story, “Julius X: A Re-envisioning of The Tragedy of Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare” (Sept. 23-Oct. 26). Brandon Carter plays Julius Caesar. Nicole Brewer directs. Folger.edu
Playwright Kareem Fahmy’s two hander “Dodi & Diana” (through Oct. 5), is currently playing at Mosaic Theater Company. While commemorating the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s and Dodi Fayed’s tragic deaths, Egyptian actress Samira and her financier husband, Jason, are forced to reckon with their own complicated relationship and how their fate may already be written in the stars.
Samira and Jason are played, respectively, by Dina Soltan, a Mosaic veteran who played in queer playwright Mona Mansour’s works Unseen, The Vagrant Trilogy, as well as Dalia Taha’s Keffiyeh/Made in China, and talented out Jake Loewenthal making his Mosaic debut. Mosaic’s out artistic director Reginald L. Douglas directs. Mosaictheater.org
At Theater Alliance you’ll find a wonderful play titled “fire work” (though Sept. 21), written by Mary Glen Fredrick and staged by Shanara Gabrielle.
“By day, Eleanor and Bartholomew toil in the glass factory. By night, they light up the skies with fireworks. But when sweeping reforms threaten their already precarious reality, Eleanor becomes the unexpected leader of a ragtag band of revolutionaries determined to send a message to the powers that be.” theateralliance.com
At Studio Theatre, the fall season opens with Lloyd Suh’s “The Heart Sellers” (Sept. 24-Oct. 26), “a funny, poignant story about two immigrants finding friendship in a hostile world.” Studio’s associate artistic director Danilo Gambini directs.
And following that, Studio presents Pulitzer Prize-winning out playwright Paula Vogel’s “Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions” (Nov. 12-Dec. 21). Vogel’s latest work “charts the lives of an eccentric family, including an indomitable single mother and her two kids, who both are dealing with the perils of growing up gay in the late 20th century.”
And, according to Studio’s notes, the show has a particular local appeal: “the evictions of the subtitle send the central family to various D.C. suburbs throughout the play.” Studiotheatre.org
On Sept. 27, “The ARTS by George!” benefit event, presented by George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) on its Fairfax campus, celebrates its 20th year with award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss as the headliner. Criss, who is straight but identifies “as culturally queer” is best known for his work on TV’s “Glee” and his memorable turn as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” cvpa.gmu.edu
Each season, Olney Theatre Center presents a big musical that extends from late autumn through the holidays and into the early new year. This year, it’s “Hello, Dolly!” (Nov. 6-Jan. 4) starring local mega talent Nova Y. Payton in the title role of the matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi. Olney veteran Kevin S. McAllister directs. Olneytheatre.org
On Nov. 15, National Theatre DC brings back “The Life and Music of George Michael” for one night only. This concert-style show chronicles the amazing journey of the late superstar who died unexpectedly at 53 on Christmas Day 2016. Michael is played by out actor Craig Winberry, a terrific performer and George Michael fan. Winberry, who’s based in New York City, promises National Theatre audiences more of a genuine pop/rock concert than a jukebox musical. thenationaldc.com
Other productions coming our way this fall include:
“An Enemy of the People”
By Henrik Ibsen, in a new adaptation by Amy Herzog; directed by János Szász
Oct. 29-Nov. 23
Goldman Theater at the Edlavitch DCJCC
The story follows a small-town doctor who considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power, including his own brother, try not only to silence him, but to destroy him. Edcjcc.org
“Drunk Dracula”
From the Brass Jar Productions, the people that brought you “Drunk Shakespeare”
Sept. 24-Nov. 2
The Sage Theatre (1100 13th St., NW)
“Drunk Dracula” will stalk toward the stage in the latest incarnation of the beloved underground phenomenon, “Drunk Shakespeare.” In this must-see event of the spooky season, a blood-sucking villain comes to take over the nation’s capital – a circumstance that surely no one in D.C. can relate to at all. a.drunkshakespeare.com
“Death and the Fool”
Created and Performed by Happenstance Theater
Presented by Edge of the Universe Theater
Nov. 8 & 9
641 D St., N.W.
“Death and the Fool” is a Tarot-inspired mystery play full of slapstick comedy, music from the middle ages, puppetry and whimsy. Just as folly brought light to the Middle Ages, this interactive experience offers relief from impending doom. As the Fool faces Death, follow along on his journey for guidance – consult the ancient Oracle, be comforted by the High Priestess, trust the Doctor, and give your troubles over to the Crone. Don’t miss Happenstance Theater, “DC’s leading peddler of whimsy,” (Washington Post) and five-time Helen Hayes Award winners, as they seek to answer the age-old question, “What are we to do about death?” edgeuniversetheater.org
