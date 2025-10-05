‘The Dragon’ a powerfully subversive play once banned in Russia

In a fall theater season bursting with re-imaginings, re-workings, timely productions, and fun, there’s a lot to look forward to seeing. Here’s a glimpse into a bit of what’s in store.

Already well into its autumn opener, Signature Theatre presents ‘Play On!’ (through Oct. 5), a Sheldon Epps’ conceived musical that blends Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” with Duke Ellington standards set against the Harlem jazz scene.

As Duke, the show’s lovelorn protagonist, local out actor Greg Watkins is an amalgam of Duke Ellington from Harlem via Washington, D.C. and Shakespeare’s Duke Orsino of Illyria.

“I’m an Aries; I embrace challenge,” says Watkins, a D.C. native. “I also believe in never letting the audience see you sweat.”

While familiar with “Twelfth Night,” “Play On!” was new to Watkins. He explains, “I was invited to come into audition for the part of Red. I brought my book of music but wasn’t sure what I was going to sing. I like to let the room lead me. Whatever I sang, I was determined to accompany myself on piano. No slight to the accompanist, but I just wanted to do it this way.”

He performed “Impossible Dream” from “Man of La Mancha.” After his audition, Watkins was asked to read for Duke. It paid off: he was cast as Duke and in “Play On!” he sings “I Let a Song Go Out of My Heart” accompanying himself alone on stage.

“Never saw that coming. Duke is a tenor track and I’m a baritone. I do have some range, however. The show’s music director Jermaine Hill trusts me as both an instrumentalist and storyteller.”

Now exceedingly familiar with “Play On!” Watkins says, “The show is about family, community, sexuality, sensuality, love, and finding one’s truth. On that path your bound to make discoveries and push through some shit, but still, it’s beautiful, a laugh, musically delicious, grand, and occasionally silly. Sigtheatre.org

At Arena Stage you’ll find another reworked classic with the musical “Damn Yankees” (through Nov. 9). A creative team that includes out playwright Doug Wright, Will Power, and lyricist Lynn Ahrens gently bring the 1950s story of a paunchy sports fan who makes a Faustian deal to become a baseball star into the 21st century. Performed in the round in Arena’s Fichandler Stage, the space shows off the ensemble’s terrific dance prowess to great advantage. Arenastage.org

At Round House it’s out playwright Matthew López’s “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two” (through Oct. 19), an epic work inspired by gay novelist E.M. Forster’s classic “Howards End.” The Broadway hit features queer characters aplenty exploring themes of love, legacy, and friendship. Local favorite Tom Story directs. Roundhousetheatre.org

And there’s more intriguing reimagining. At Folger Theatre, the award-winning writer, journalist, and podcast host Al Letson seeks inspiration from Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” in his retelling of the story, “Julius X: A Re-envisioning of The Tragedy of Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare” (Sept. 23-Oct. 26). Brandon Carter plays Julius Caesar. Nicole Brewer directs. Folger.edu

Playwright Kareem Fahmy’s two hander “Dodi & Diana” (through Oct. 5), is currently playing at Mosaic Theater Company. While commemorating the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s and Dodi Fayed’s tragic deaths, Egyptian actress Samira and her financier husband, Jason, are forced to reckon with their own complicated relationship and how their fate may already be written in the stars.

Samira and Jason are played, respectively, by Dina Soltan, a Mosaic veteran who played in queer playwright Mona Mansour’s works Unseen, The Vagrant Trilogy, as well as Dalia Taha’s Keffiyeh/Made in China, and talented out Jake Loewenthal making his Mosaic debut. Mosaic’s out artistic director Reginald L. Douglas directs. Mosaictheater.org

At Theater Alliance you’ll find a wonderful play titled “fire work” (though Sept. 21), written by Mary Glen Fredrick and staged by Shanara Gabrielle.

“By day, Eleanor and Bartholomew toil in the glass factory. By night, they light up the skies with fireworks. But when sweeping reforms threaten their already precarious reality, Eleanor becomes the unexpected leader of a ragtag band of revolutionaries determined to send a message to the powers that be.” theateralliance.com

At Studio Theatre, the fall season opens with Lloyd Suh’s “The Heart Sellers” (Sept. 24-Oct. 26), “a funny, poignant story about two immigrants finding friendship in a hostile world.” Studio’s associate artistic director Danilo Gambini directs.

And following that, Studio presents Pulitzer Prize-winning out playwright Paula Vogel’s “Mother Play: A Play in Five Evictions” (Nov. 12-Dec. 21). Vogel’s latest work “charts the lives of an eccentric family, including an indomitable single mother and her two kids, who both are dealing with the perils of growing up gay in the late 20th century.”

And, according to Studio’s notes, the show has a particular local appeal: “the evictions of the subtitle send the central family to various D.C. suburbs throughout the play.” Studiotheatre.org

On Sept. 27, “The ARTS by George!” benefit event, presented by George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) on its Fairfax campus, celebrates its 20th year with award-winning actor, singer, and songwriter Darren Criss as the headliner. Criss, who is straight but identifies “as culturally queer” is best known for his work on TV’s “Glee” and his memorable turn as serial killer Andrew Cunanan in “The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” cvpa.gmu.edu

Each season, Olney Theatre Center presents a big musical that extends from late autumn through the holidays and into the early new year. This year, it’s “Hello, Dolly!” (Nov. 6-Jan. 4) starring local mega talent Nova Y. Payton in the title role of the matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi. Olney veteran Kevin S. McAllister directs. Olneytheatre.org

On Nov. 15, National Theatre DC brings back “The Life and Music of George Michael” for one night only. This concert-style show chronicles the amazing journey of the late superstar who died unexpectedly at 53 on Christmas Day 2016. Michael is played by out actor Craig Winberry, a terrific performer and George Michael fan. Winberry, who’s based in New York City, promises National Theatre audiences more of a genuine pop/rock concert than a jukebox musical. thenationaldc.com

Other productions coming our way this fall include:

“An Enemy of the People”

By Henrik Ibsen, in a new adaptation by Amy Herzog; directed by János Szász

Oct. 29-Nov. 23

Goldman Theater at the Edlavitch DCJCC

The story follows a small-town doctor who considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power, including his own brother, try not only to silence him, but to destroy him. Edcjcc.org

“Drunk Dracula”

From the Brass Jar Productions, the people that brought you “Drunk Shakespeare”

Sept. 24-Nov. 2

The Sage Theatre (1100 13th St., NW)

“Drunk Dracula” will stalk toward the stage in the latest incarnation of the beloved underground phenomenon, “Drunk Shakespeare.” In this must-see event of the spooky season, a blood-sucking villain comes to take over the nation’s capital – a circumstance that surely no one in D.C. can relate to at all. a.drunkshakespeare.com

“Death and the Fool”

Created and Performed by Happenstance Theater

Presented by Edge of the Universe Theater

Nov. 8 & 9

641 D St., N.W.

“Death and the Fool” is a Tarot-inspired mystery play full of slapstick comedy, music from the middle ages, puppetry and whimsy. Just as folly brought light to the Middle Ages, this interactive experience offers relief from impending doom. As the Fool faces Death, follow along on his journey for guidance – consult the ancient Oracle, be comforted by the High Priestess, trust the Doctor, and give your troubles over to the Crone. Don’t miss Happenstance Theater, “DC’s leading peddler of whimsy,” (Washington Post) and five-time Helen Hayes Award winners, as they seek to answer the age-old question, “What are we to do about death?” edgeuniversetheater.org