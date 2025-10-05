Why LGBTQ buyers choose certain markets

The Williams Institute at UCLA estimates that more than 16 million U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ+, and nearly 50% of them are homeowners. While that number is growing, it still lags behind the nearly 70% homeownership rate for the general population (U.S. Census Bureau).

According to the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP):

• 73% of LGBTQ+ renters say they want to own a home in the future.

• 46% of LGBTQ+ homeowners report that neighborhood inclusivity was a top factor in their purchase.

• LGBTQ+ buyers are twice as likely as the general population to prioritize finding a realtor who understands their community’s needs.

Key factors that make some markets more attractive include:

• Legal Protections: 23 states and Washington, D.C. have comprehensive LGBTQ+ housing protections, while others rely only on federal law.

• Community & Visibility: LGBTQ+-friendly neighborhoods offer inclusive schools, businesses, and cultural hubs.

• Affordability: With the median U.S. home price hitting $420,800 in 2025 (National Association of Realtors), affordability plays a major role.

• Employment & Lifestyle: Cities with thriving job markets and visible LGBTQ+ communities attract more first-time buyers.

Top LGBTQ+ Buyer Markets in 2025

1. Wilton Manors & Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Wilton Manors ranks in the top three U.S. cities for same-sex households per capita (U.S. Census). Nearly 15% of all households here are same-sex couples — more than ten times the national average. Home buyers are drawn to its walkable neighborhoods, thriving LGBTQ+ nightlife, and established support services.

Tip: Partner with a gay-friendly realtor from GayRealEstate.com who knows the ins and outs of Broward County. They can help identify neighborhoods that balance affordability with strong resale value.

2. Palm Springs, Calif.

Palm Springs has the highest per-capita LGBTQ+ population in the U.S., with estimates showing over 40% of residents identify as LGBTQ+. Median home prices here hover around $700,000 (Zillow 2025), but buyers benefit from established LGBTQ+ networks, Pride festivals, and retirement communities designed with inclusivity in mind.

Insight: Palm Springs is also home to more than 30 LGBTQ+ organizations, making it a top choice for retirees and second-home buyers.

3. Austin, Texas

Though Texas lacks statewide protections, Austin is home to over 100,000 LGBTQ+ residents and consistently ranks as the state’s most progressive city. Home values rose 8% in 2024 (Zillow), but median prices remain lower than coastal hubs at $490,000. The booming tech industry and music culture draw younger LGBTQ+ professionals.

Statistic: Over 12% of Austin’s residents identify as LGBTQ+, compared to the U.S. average of about 7%.

4. Columbus, Ohio

Columbus has one of the most affordable large housing markets, with median home prices around $310,000 in 2025 (Redfin). The city is home to an estimated 90,000 LGBTQ+ residents, supported by one of the Midwest’s most visible Pride events.

Tip: Same-sex couples purchasing in Midwest markets like Columbus often find 30–40% larger properties for the same price as smaller coastal condos.

5. Portland, Ore. & Seattle, Wash.

The Pacific Northwest continues to attract LGBTQ+ buyers. Seattle’s LGBTQ+ population is estimated at 200,000, or about 12% of the city. Portland also ranks among the top 10 most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the U.S.

Seattle median home price: $930,000 (2025).

Portland median home price: $540,000 (2025).

Insight: Nearly 70% of LGBTQ+ buyers in Portland report choosing their home based on neighborhood inclusivity (NAGLREP).

6. Atlanta, Ga.

Atlanta is home to the largest LGBTQ+ population in the South, with an estimated 300,000 LGBTQ+ residents in the metro area. The city’s median home price is $405,000 (2025), making it more affordable than many LGBTQ+-friendly metros.

Resource: Many buyers find LGBTQ+-friendly mortgage professionals and agents through GayRealEstate.com’s national network — ensuring allies are on your side every step of the way.

Tips for LGBTQ+ Home Buyers and Sellers

Work with an LGBTQ+ Real Estate Agent. Representation matters. An LGBTQ+ realtor understands your unique needs and ensures you’re respected throughout the transaction. Start with GayRealEstate.com, the trusted LGBTQ+ real estate resource for over three decades.

• Know Your Legal Protections. Federal law prohibits housing discrimination, but local protections vary. Currently, 27 states still lack full protections against housing discrimination for LGBTQ+ individuals.

• Identify Inclusive Neighborhoods. Look for areas with LGBTQ+-owned businesses, active community centers, and visible Pride events — strong signs of acceptance and safety.

• Plan Financially. Same-sex couples should decide how to take title — joint tenants, tenants in common, or another structure. An LGBTQ+-friendly real estate attorney can help secure your rights.

• If Selling, Market Inclusively. Sellers in LGBTQ+-friendly markets should highlight proximity to inclusive schools, LGBTQ+ hubs, and protections in place.

Resources for LGBTQ+ Buyers & Sellers

• GayRealEstate.com – The largest and most trusted network of LGBTQ+ real estate agents in the U.S.

• Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Municipal Equality Index – Scores 506 cities nationwide on LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

• NAGLREP – Advocacy and data for LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers.

Final Thoughts

The dream of homeownership is universal — but for the LGBTQ+ community, finding the right place and the right representation makes all the difference. Whether you’re searching for a condo in Wilton Manors, a bungalow in Portland, or a starter home in Columbus, today’s buyer markets offer opportunities where inclusivity and value meet.

With the guidance of a trusted LGBTQ+ real estate agent from GayRealEstate.com, you can navigate the buying or selling process with confidence, knowing your needs will be understood, respected, and protected.



Scott Helms is president and owner of Gayrealestate.com.