Brooke Pinto announces bid for D.C. congressional delegate seat

D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) announced on Oct. 6 that she is running for the non-voting D.C. delegate seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the city’s June 2026 Democratic primary.

Pinto became the second Council member to announce they are challenging longtime D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), who has held the congressional delegate seat since 1991. Council member Robert White (D-At-Large) announced his candidacy for the seat in September.

Norton, Pinto, and White have been longtime outspoken supporters of the LGBTQ community. Norton introduced LGBTQ supportive legislation and has spoken out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in the U.S. House since first taking office in a position that allows her to speak on the House floor and vote in committee but doesn’t allow her to vote on bills or resolutions on the House floor.

Pinto and White entered the race to challenge Norton at a time when many political observers and longtime Norton supporters have questioned Norton’s ability to continue in office at the age of 88. Observers have noted that Norton has become less energetic and now appears far less often at public events. She has nevertheless said she plans to run for re-election.

Some of those who have backed Norton in the past, including longtime D.C. Democratic activist Donna Brazile, have said the city needs a more energetic representative in the U.S. House at this time when the city has come under attack by Republican lawmakers, some of whom have introduced legislation to curtail D.C.’s home rule government.

Some local LGBTQ rights advocates have expressed concern that hostile members of Congress, with the backing of President Donald Trump, might push legislation to curtail the city’s comprehensive Human Rights Act, which bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

“I’m running for Congress to represent D.C. on Capitol Hill — to fight for our self-governance, for a fair economy, for public safety, and for our families,” Pinto said in a statement announcing her candidacy.

“Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has been an unparalleled champion for D.C. for decades, and I want to build on her incredible legacy for which we are all grateful,” Pinto said. “I am eager to build a campaign and a movement that empowers our engaged and talented neighbors to be a part of the future of our city that is strong, fair, and safe,” she said. “Let’s move our city forward; let’s fight for D.C.!”

The Washington Post reports that seven other candidates have filed to run against Norton in addition to Pinto and White, including D.C. State Board of education President Jaque Paterson and Ward 3 Democratic Chair Deirdre Brown. The Post didn’t identify the other five candidates.

A spokesperson for the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance, which keeps a record of candidates who run for D.C. public office, didn’t immediately respond to a Washington Blade request for the full last of candidates who have filed to run for the congressional delegate seat next year.

Both Pinto and White are not up for re-election for their respective Council seats until 2028, so they will be able to retain their Council seats if they do not win election to the congressional delegate seat.