District of Columbia
Brooke Pinto announces bid for D.C. congressional delegate seat
Joins fellow Council member Robert White in challenging Holmes Norton
D.C. Council member Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) announced on Oct. 6 that she is running for the non-voting D.C. delegate seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in the city’s June 2026 Democratic primary.
Pinto became the second Council member to announce they are challenging longtime D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), who has held the congressional delegate seat since 1991. Council member Robert White (D-At-Large) announced his candidacy for the seat in September.
Norton, Pinto, and White have been longtime outspoken supporters of the LGBTQ community. Norton introduced LGBTQ supportive legislation and has spoken out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in the U.S. House since first taking office in a position that allows her to speak on the House floor and vote in committee but doesn’t allow her to vote on bills or resolutions on the House floor.
Pinto and White entered the race to challenge Norton at a time when many political observers and longtime Norton supporters have questioned Norton’s ability to continue in office at the age of 88. Observers have noted that Norton has become less energetic and now appears far less often at public events. She has nevertheless said she plans to run for re-election.
Some of those who have backed Norton in the past, including longtime D.C. Democratic activist Donna Brazile, have said the city needs a more energetic representative in the U.S. House at this time when the city has come under attack by Republican lawmakers, some of whom have introduced legislation to curtail D.C.’s home rule government.
Some local LGBTQ rights advocates have expressed concern that hostile members of Congress, with the backing of President Donald Trump, might push legislation to curtail the city’s comprehensive Human Rights Act, which bans discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
“I’m running for Congress to represent D.C. on Capitol Hill — to fight for our self-governance, for a fair economy, for public safety, and for our families,” Pinto said in a statement announcing her candidacy.
“Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has been an unparalleled champion for D.C. for decades, and I want to build on her incredible legacy for which we are all grateful,” Pinto said. “I am eager to build a campaign and a movement that empowers our engaged and talented neighbors to be a part of the future of our city that is strong, fair, and safe,” she said. “Let’s move our city forward; let’s fight for D.C.!”
The Washington Post reports that seven other candidates have filed to run against Norton in addition to Pinto and White, including D.C. State Board of education President Jaque Paterson and Ward 3 Democratic Chair Deirdre Brown. The Post didn’t identify the other five candidates.
A spokesperson for the D.C. Office of Campaign Finance, which keeps a record of candidates who run for D.C. public office, didn’t immediately respond to a Washington Blade request for the full last of candidates who have filed to run for the congressional delegate seat next year.
Both Pinto and White are not up for re-election for their respective Council seats until 2028, so they will be able to retain their Council seats if they do not win election to the congressional delegate seat.
Featured Local Savings
District of Columbia
Millions expected to turn out for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests on Oct. 18
Multiple events planned for D.C., surrounding suburbs
LGBTQ activists are expected to join more than two million Americans across the country, including in the D.C. metro area, for a nationwide “No Kings” day protest against the Trump administration’s “antidemocratic” policies and actions scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18.
The Oct. 18 protests will follow a similar June 14 series of “No Kings” protests organized by a coalition of local, state, and national progressive organizations, including LGBTQ advocacy organizations, led and coordinated by Indivisible Action, the group that came up with the idea of the No Kings protests. The same coalition is organizing the Oct. 18 protests.
“As President Trump continues to escalate his violent authoritarian attacks on our freedoms – including increasing militarization of our nation’s cities and the threat of a federal government shutdown – the No Kings October 18th day of action has surpassed 2,110 local protests and rallies that are being planned across all 50 states,” Indivisible Action said in a Sept. 30 statement.
“That makes the events on October 18 on track to surpass the June 14 No Kings day of action over the summer, which saw more than five million people protesting across all 50 states,” the statement says.
On its website, Indivisible Action notes that the federal government shutdown, which started Oct. 1 and which it says the Trump administration helped to bring about, is yet another reason for people to turnout out for the No Kings anti-Trump protests on Oct. 18.
The website, which includes a directory of all the known scheduled protests nationwide so far, shows that one of the D.C. No Kings protests will take place Oct. 18 from 12-3 p.m. at Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street, N.W. near the U.S. Capitol.
It shows that another group of No Kings protesters from Arlington, Va., will gather at 11 a.m. on the Virginia side of the Memorial Bridge and march across the bridge into D.C. to join a No Kings rally on the National Mall.
According to the website listings, other No Kings protests were scheduled to take place at various times on Oct. 18 in other parts of Arlington, Alexandria, and Falls Church in Virginia as well as in locations in suburban Maryland, including Silver Spring, Takoma Park, and Chevy Chase.
Among the LGBTQ advocacy organizations participating in the Oct. 18 No Kings protests are the Human Rights Campaign and the National LGBTQ Task Force.
“A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action,” the Indivisible Action statement says. “We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events,” it says. “Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.”
In a separate statement, Indivisible Action points out that the June 14 No Kings protests were held on that date because it was the day of President Trump’s 79th birthday, for which the president arranged for a military parade in downtown D.C.
“The president thinks his rule is absolute,” the statement says. “But in America, we don’t have kings, and we won’t back down against chaos, corruption, and cruelty. Our peaceful movement is only getting bigger,” it says.
When asked by a reporter at the White House what he thought about the No Kings protests shortly before the June 14 protests took place, Trump replied, “I don’t feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved,” according to a report by Newsweek.
“A king would say ‘I’m not going to get this … he wouldn’t have to call up [House Speaker] Mike Johnson and [Senate Majority Leader John] Thune and say, ‘Fellas you’ve got to pull this off’ and after years we get it done. No, no, we’re not a king, we’re not a king at all,” the Newsweek report quoted him as saying.
Information about the time and location of the No Kings protests on Oct. 18 in the D.C. area and nationwide can be accessed at mobilize.us/nokings.
District of Columbia
D.C.’s Bet Mishpachah to celebrate 50th anniversary on Oct. 25
Community invited to join gala celebrating ‘LGBTQ+ Jewish Pride’
Bet Mishpachah, D.C.’s LGBTQ synagogue, has announced it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1975 at an Oct. 25 gala.
The event, which will take place at the Washington Hebrew Congregation’s gathering hall at 3935 Macomb St., N.W., will be a “sparkling evening filled with laughter, music, and honor as we celebrate five decades of community,” a statement released by Bet Mishpachah says.
Among other things, it says the event will honor “visionary trailblazers,” including its Rabbi Emeritus Bob Saks and nationally acclaimed LGBTQ rights attorney Evan Wolfson, the founder of Freedom to Marry, the advocacy group credited with leading the successful campaign to legalize same-sex marriage.
“Since our founding in 1975, we have been a beacon of love, acceptance, and spiritual connection for LGBTQ+ Jews and allies in our nation’s capital and beyond,” a separate statement by the organization says. “Bet Mishpachah was born out of a need for a safe space where LGBTQ+ could come together, practice Judaism, and embrace our identities,” it says.
“Founded by a small group of visionaries, we quickly grew into a diverse and thriving community that has supported hundreds of individuals and families over the years,” the statement says.
Joshua Maxey, Bet Mishpachah’s current executive director, said the LGBTQ synagogue has about 190 members and holds its weekly Friday evening Shabbat services at the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center at 1529 16th St., N.W.
“I would say it is a special milestone that we are celebrating our 50th anniversary,” Maxey told the Washington Blade. “This congregation was started by members of the LGBTQ Jewish community who did not feel comfortable, and may I dare say safe being in their respective communities and respective synagogues,” he said.
“So, they really had to step out, take a leap of faith, and start their own community,” Maxey said. “And here we are 50 years later. We are a thriving organization.”
He noted that in addition to this being its 50th anniversary year, he and Bet Mishpachah members were proud and honored to have their synagogue prominently featured at D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum in its special exhibit entitled LGBTQ Jews in the Federal City.
Bet Mishpachah spokesperson Nino McQuown said the anniversary gala is also serving as a fundraiser to help support its programs, services and events and members of the wider LGBTQ community and its allies are invited to attend the event.
Information about ticket availability for both potential sponsors and individuals can be accessed here.
District of Columbia
D.C. celebrates 2025 WorldPride ‘Impact Report’
Speakers say summer events had impact greater than economics
Close to 400 people turned out Tuesday night, Sept. 30, at D.C.’s Walter Washington Convention Center for a WorldPride D.C. “Wrap Up” celebration in which a long-awaited WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report was officially released.
At least nine speakers, including D.C. Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert and Capital Pride Alliance Executive Director Ryan Bos, pointed to the 80-page report’s detailed analysis claiming that the 23-day D.C. WorldPride’s hundreds of events had an overall impact far greater than an economic impact.
The report includes information previously released by Destination D.C., the nonprofit organization that promotes D.C. tourism and special events and which played a leading role in promoting D.C. WorldPride, that the international event attracted at least 1.2 million visitors to D.C. and had an economic impact of $310 million.
The report says D.C. hosted at least 400 WorldPride events “in all corners of the United States capital.” It states, “Envisioned as a celebration of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning, plus (LGBTQ+) progress and joy, the moment arrived when the community’s rights and freedoms were under renewed threats, transforming the celebration into a movement and making attendance an act of resistance.”
That theme was reiterated by nearly all of the speakers at the Sept. 30 event, including Bos and Japer Bowles, director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, one of the organizers of the event.
In its analysis showing that the WorldPride D.C. impact went beyond economics, the report devotes 30 pages providing details and photos of many of the 400 WorldPride events, including D.C.’s record long WorldPride Parade, Music Festival, Global Dance Party, Capital Cup Sports Festival, and International Choral Festival.
“This was an opportunity for us to come back together after a few months since we closed out the final event of this year’s WorldPride,” Bos told the Washington Blade “As we indicated tonight, we presented our Impact Report that talks about not just the economic impact but also social and educational impact that our community was able to have,” he said.
Among other things, the report breaks down the attendance figures to show how many attended some of the specific events. Among the 1.2 million total attendees, it says at least 35,000 marched in the parade, there were 350,000 “parade spectators,” 500,000+ attended the two-day street festival and concerts, and 60,000+ attended the Global Dance Party.
Bos said more than 700 volunteers provided more than 4,000 hours of service in support of the WorldPride events and organizing.
Although the report and those who spoke at the Impact Report event did not mention the Trump administration by name, they referred to a “political climate” creating growing threats to the rights of LGBTQ people, especially the transgender community.
LGBTQ activists both locally and internationally have said the hostility generated by the Trump administration was the major reason why far fewer people, especially those from other countries, attended WorldPride D.C. than had initially been expected to attend. Early predictions indicated that up to 3 million visitors would attend the events.
“Against this backdrop, WorldPride D.C. became a powerful demonstration of defiance, solidarity, and courage and an opportunity for millions to gather, lift one another up, and be seen,” the report states.
Others who spoke at the event included Theresa Belpulsi, Destination D.C.’s Senior Vice President for Tourism, Sports, and Visitor Services; Marquia Pannell, Capital Pride Alliance’s Director of Marketing and Communication; Dee Tum-Monge, an official with the D.C. Latinx History Project; Kenya Hutton, CEO of the LGBTQ Center for Black Equity; and Mike Alexander, Capital Pride Alliance’s Development Director.
The WorldPride Washington, D.C. 2025 Impact Report can be accessed here.
Brooke Pinto announces bid for D.C. congressional delegate seat
Spanberger leads Earle-Sears in Va. gubernatorial race
Uruguay Diversity March puts new, left-wing government to the test
Rainbow Railroad rescues LGBTQ people at risk around the world
Millions expected to turn out for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests on Oct. 18
D.C. bars step up to offer discounts for fed’l employees
Trump’s government shutdown is underway
Luto en Antioquia y Colombia: asesinan a la activista trans y politóloga Victoria Strauss
AI-driven therapy apps bring relief, concerns in addressing queer mental health
Youngkin directs Va. Board of Health to ‘protect’ women and girls in ‘sex separated spaces’
Sign Up for Weekly E-Blast
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
D.C. bars step up to offer discounts for fed’l employees
-
Opinions4 days ago
Trump’s government shutdown is underway
-
Colombia4 days ago
Luto en Antioquia y Colombia: asesinan a la activista trans y politóloga Victoria Strauss
-
Technology4 days ago
AI-driven therapy apps bring relief, concerns in addressing queer mental health