Council of Europe approves ‘comprehensive’ intersex rights framework
Advocacy groups praised recommendation’s unanimous adoption
The Council of Europe on Tuesday approved a “comprehensive framework” designed to protect the rights of intersex people.
ILGA-Europe in a press release notes the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers unanimously adopted the Recommendation on Equal Rights for Intersex Persons.
The European LGBTQ and intersex rights group, along with Organization Intersex International Europe, note the recommendation “covers a comprehensive range of topics for the advancement and protection of intersex rights, from the prohibition of non-consensual interventions and treatments, access to justice, redress and monitoring mechanisms, tackling hate crime and hate speech, prohibiting discrimination in the areas of education, employment and sport.” The organizations also point out the recommendation “covers access to health and social care, right to family and private life, the right to seek asylum, and data collection.”
“The recommendation provides thorough guidance to Member States on closing persisting legal gaps, particularly as related to prohibiting intersex genital mutilation (IGM), as well as recognizing sex characteristics as a necessary protected ground for discrimination,” notes ILGA-Europe and Organization Intersex International Europe. “The recommendation paves the way for the establishment of clear, standardized human rights protections for persons with variations of sex characteristics across the Council of Europe region.”
The Council of Europe is a European human rights body with 46 member states that operates independently of the European Union.
The Council of Europe’s recommendations are not legally binding. ILGA-Europe and Organization Intersex International Europe nevertheless applauded Tuesday’s unanimous vote.
“As the first comprehensive international human rights instrument dedicated to the protection of persons with variations of sex characteristics, the Recommendation marks a historic and much-needed milestone,” said Organization Intersex International Europe Executive Director Dan Christian Ghattas. “It powerfully highlights the significant gaps in rights protections that intersex individuals continue to face and provides clear guidance to States on how to address them.”
“We urge States to act without delay to fully implement the recommendation and uphold the human rights of all intersex persons,” added Ghattas.
Slovakia
Slovak lawmakers approve anti-LGBTQ constitutional amendments
Measures would restrict gender recognition, limit adoption rights
Lawmakers in Slovakia have approved amendments to their country’s constitution that will only recognize two genders — male and female — and prohibit same-sex couples from adopting children.
Rado Sloboda, director of Amnesty International Slovakia, in a statement described the Sept. 26 vote as “devastating news.”
“Instead of taking concrete steps to protect the rights of LGBTI people, children, and women, the Slovakian Parliament voted to pass these amendments, which put the constitution in direct contradiction with international law,” said Sloboda. “Today is another dark day for Slovakia, which is already facing a series of cascading attacks on human rights and the rule of law.”
Iniciatíva Inakosť, a Slovak LGBTQ and intersex rights group, described the vote as “one of the most dangerous decisions the Slovak Parliament has ever made.”
“This amendment directly endangers our EU membership, bringing us even closer to authoritarian Russia,” said the group on its Facebook page. “It gives the government a powerful tool to justify all decisions and policies that would be in violation of human rights and our international obligations.”
Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived an attempted assassination in May 2024, praised the vote.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Former US ambassador to Bosnia criticizes White House’s foreign policy
Eric Nelson was one of five gay ambassadors during first Trump administration
LIMA, Peru — Former U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Eric Nelson says the Trump-Vance administration has tarnished the U.S.’s standing around the world.
“We’ve really lost our way in terms of understanding what our strengths are, what our values are,” he told the Washington Blade on Sept. 26 during an interview in the Peruvian capital.
Nelson was the U.S. ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina from 2019-2022. He is one of five openly gay men who were ambassadors during the Trump-Pence administration. (Richard Grenell was ambassador to Germany, Randy Berry was ambassador to Nepal, Jeff Daigle was ambassador to Cabo Verde, and Bob Gilchrist was ambassador to Lithuania.)
Nelson, a career Foreign Service officer who is now retired, in 1992 co-founded GLIFAA, an association of LGBTQ Foreign Service agencies employees. Nelson is also a member of the LGBTQ+ Victory Institute’s board of directors.
He spoke with the Blade after the LGBTIQ+ Political Leaders from the Americas and the Caribbean Conference that the Victory Institute co-organized alongside LGBTQ advocacy groups from Peru, Colombia, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico ended. Former USAID Mexico Mission Director Jene Thomas, Peruvian Congresswoman Susel Paredes, Spanish Sen. Carla Antonelli, Massachusetts state Sen. Jack Patrick Lewis, and Uruguayan Human Rights Secretary Collette Spinetti are among the upwards of 200 people who attended the three-day event.
Alba Rueda, Argentina’s former special envoy for LGBTQ rights, also participated.
The global LGBTQ and intersex rights movement since the Trump-Vance administration froze nearly all U.S. foreign aid has lost more than an estimated $50 million in funding.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio in March announced 83 percent of U.S. Agency for International Development contacts had been cancelled, and the State Department would administer the remaining USAID programs.
USAID officially shut down on July 1.
Rubio issued a waiver that allowed PEPFAR and other “life-saving humanitarian assistance” programs to continue to operate during the funding freeze. The Blade has previously reported PEPFAR-funded programs in Kenya and other African countries have been forced to suspend services and even shut down because of gaps in U.S. funding. Recent reports indicate the White House plans to not fully fund the program in the upcoming fiscal year.
GLIFAA board members in February resigned in response to President Donald Trump’s sweeping “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government” executive order that he signed shortly after his inauguration.
“Of course we faced great adversity, and people were being fired then or threatened with firing for being gay. And we got together and said, you know, this is crazy. You can’t do this to us,” said Nelson, referring to GLIFAA. “We fought back and started to get fair treatment, but at that time, we always had freedom of speech, and we always had freedom of association.”
The State Department in August faced sharp criticism over the removal of LGBTQ and intersex-specific references from its annual human rights reports. Nelson said he is “amazed at how quickly we’ve burned our soft power in the world.”
“We’ve really lost our way on understanding what our strengths are,” he reiterated.
The Lima conference took place with 10 percent of the original budget.
Paredes secured a space for the conference, while donations from foundations and private donors allowed it to take place. Nelson noted participants paid for their own travel, accommodations, and meals.
“This week has been a big win because we would not allow ourselves to be cancelled,” he said.
LGBTQ elected officials ‘on the front lines of defending democracy’
Sarajevo’s first Pride march took place in 2019, the first year of Nelson’s ambassadorship.
Nelson pointed out the embassy “had been supporting for years civil society and encouraging the community to follow through on their desire to have a Pride march.” The U.S. and other countries with embassies in Sarajevo also encouraged local authorities to “do the right thing and protect them (Pride march participants) like they would any citizen, and give them the right of assembly.”
Upwards of 4,000 people participated in the march that took place against the backdrop of hundreds of police officers who were deployed along the route. Violence has marred Pride events in Belgrade, Serbia, and other cities in the region, but the Sarajevo march took place without incident.
Nelson in response to the Blade’s question about the Trump-Vance administration’s foreign policy and its decision to target diversity, equity, and inclusion programs noted the embassy under his ambassadorship created a council that sought to respond to employees’ concerns around discrimination and exclusion.
“In Bosnia and Herzegovina, identity is very much understood and felt, so we had a very broad participation of people joining this effort,” he said. “They’ve seen how identity can lead to bitterness and war, so they were like, we get it, whether you are gay, or Croat, or Catholic, or Muslim, these should not be issues in terms of how we act and perform professionally.”
“For me, it was very hard to see the complete backlash,” added Nelson.
Nelson also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian President Viktor Orbán continue to promote an agenda that “seeks to demonize our community, to use us to bring division into our democracies, to pit us against each other.” Nelson told the Blade that LGBTQ elected officials and candidates are key to protecting democracy around the world.
“What these leaders who assembled here this week in Lima are doing is they’re on the front lines of defending democracy,” he said.
United Kingdom
LGBTQ Brits fight back against the far-right
Tommy Robinson led Sept. 13 rally in London
When far-right politics became more and more influential across Europe, fueled by American attempts to spread anti-LGBTQ bigotry in the Western world, LGBTQ people in the UK have begun to furiously fight back.
Let me be clear: when I first came to the UK as a queer asylum seeker in 2018, it was one of the most LGBTQ-friendly countries I had ever seen. But recently, things have changed. The politics toward refugees and trans people have become much harsher.
On Sept. 13, nearly 150,000 people joined a rally led by far-right influencer Tommy Robinson, which left dozens of police officers injured. American billionaire Elon Musk addressed protesters on Whitehall via video link, urging British people to start a revolution against being “too woke.” This protest and this speech are still widely discussed on British TV and social media, or, more precisely, not the news itself but the fear of a far-right turn and the bigoted influence from another side of the ocean it created.
Many local LGBTQ groups, like Worcester LGBT, one of the biggest LGBTQ groups in Worcester, made a statement against these events to a local newspaper:
“These movements often promote anti-immigration, anti-Muslim, and anti-LGBTQ+ views that threaten the safety, dignity, and human rights of many of the people we support. As a network that supports LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and refugees, WLGBT stands firmly against all forms of hate, racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia. We know from experience that far-right rhetoric can directly fuel harassment, discrimination, and violence — especially for people at the intersection of multiple vulnerabilities.”
And then, there were more reasons to be concerned.
On Sept. 17, when President Donald Trump and his wife Melania visited the UK, many queer people in the UK decided they had had enough. Queer groups circulated information about anti-Trump protests and issued statements.
Trans Kids Deserve Better, a British group for transgender rights led by trans youth, told the Washington Blade:
“Donald Trump is a fascist. He rolled back laws protecting trans rights for both children and adults in America, causing irreversible damage to the trans community. These protections were flawed, but they still mattered. The rollback and rhetoric from Trump are especially harmful for trans youth.
Trump being given a state visit to the UK by Keir Starmer really shows his morally reprehensible stance on trans rights and human rights. While we at Trans Kids Deserve Better have not directly organized anti-Trump protests, we have reposted callouts to walk out of school (organized by Socialist Students) as well as a march organized by UK Stop Trump.
Some people like to pretend that the far right and their anti-immigrant rhetoric have no impact on trans people. Some of these people are actually trans themselves, going along with hate to seem more ‘presentable,’ such as Blaire White and Caitlyn Jenner. At Tommy Robinson’s most recent Unite The Kingdom rally, Elon Musk came on to speak. Musk has made it his mission to destroy the so-called ‘woke mind virus’ and has platformed transphobic organisations such as Gays Against Groomers, who claim all trans people are just confused gay people. By allowing these transphobes to spread their hate, Tommy Robinson is complicit in the hatred against us all.”
Hundreds counterprotested Robinson’s latest rally and thousands protested Trump’s visit, including many LGBTQ people, as the protests were widely promoted by local LGBTQ groups. Stand Up To Racism, which organizing counter-protesters against Robinson and also called the anti-Trump demonstration, has always supported LGBTQ rights and counts many LGBTQ people among its supporters, wich I could say for sure by my own experience with the group.
LGBTQ organizations supporting LGBTQ refugees are especially worried about the rising far-right influence.
Leila Zadeh, executive director of Rainbow Migration, which supports LGBTQ people navigating the UK’s asylum and immigration system, told the Blade:
“The far-right protest left us, and the LGBTQI+ people we support to settle safely in the UK, heartbroken. Hate on this scale drives discrimination and abuse toward people of color, Muslims, immigrants, refugees, and trans individuals across the country. It has been fuelled for years by successive governments and sections of the media to distract from the real problems people face: struggling to buy food, heat their homes, or get a dentist appointment. Instead of scapegoating marginalised groups, we need to come together and demand an end to the divisive rhetoric and cruel policies that dehumanise people and put lives at risk. Most people in the UK welcome refugees, and 80 percent of the British public want an asylum system that is fair and compassionate.”
This rhetoric is not just talked about among LGBTQ pro-immigrants groups.
British screenwriter Russell T Davies, writer of “Queer as Folk” and some of the episodes of legendary sci-fi show “Doctor Who,” has blamed Trump and the British far-right Reform Party, which is also radically anti-refugee, for spreading anti-LGBTQ propaganda, echoing the sentiments of grassroots LGBTQ initiatives.
And maybe this is the one positive outcome of the far-right’s rise; as controversial as it sounds. They reminded the LGBTQ community that the fight for equality is about more than just Prides and drag queen shows. They pushed much of the British LGBTQ community to unite against bigotry in order to prevent a repeat of what happened in the U.S.
It also encouraged mainstream LGBTQ groups, made up mostly of people born in the UK, to stand more mindfully with their LGBTQ refugee siblings, and with refugees, asylum seekers, Muslims, and ethnic minorities in general. At the same time, it made some refugee groups more mindful of LGBTQ rights.
By attacking different minorities, the far right is unintentionally creating unlikely alliances that can deepen people’s understanding of justice and solidarity. It also made British LGBTQ people closer to the American LGBTQ community in their common fight and support toward each other. In the end, this could help make the world a better place. Because everything is connected.
