Meet the job training groups fighting for better economic mobility in D.C.

Employment is getting harder to come by in D.C.

In fact, as of August, D.C.’s unemployment rate is at 6.0% –– the highest in the country. Its unemployment rate increased by 0.7% from August 2024.

About 17% of D.C. residents lived in poverty in 2024, and marginalized communities were hit the hardest. Last year, 30.5% of Black residents and 11.9% of Latino residents lived in poverty, while poverty rates for non-Hispanic white residents sat at 4.6%.

With little room for economic mobility in D.C., multiple organizations and non-profits are fighting to change those statistics.

From on-the-job training to employment counseling, here’s a look into some local and governmental groups working to serve D.C.’s unemployed population.

LGBTQ-focused programs

Wanda Alston Foundation

Cesar Toledo, executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, knows the struggles of escaping poverty firsthand.

As a first-generation Latino raised in an immigrant household, Toledo said he was able to escape the poverty cycle through educational opportunities.

“Serving as an executive director for the foundation and supporting the most vulnerable members of our community…really gives me a front line perspective to the work that needs to be done to ensure that not only can our youth survive, but they can thrive independently, live on their own and being able to afford their own apartment,” Toledo said.

The Wanda Alston Foundation provides a variety of services to open new pathways toward economic mobility, including housing for homeless LGBTQ youth in D.C., free counseling and accessible employment opportunities. The foundation also offers educational support to their housed youth so they can continue to work toward securing an education.

The organization recently launched an initiative called “Slay & Sauté,” giving those it supports an opportunity to learn cooking skills that eventually open the door to a culinary career.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-465-8794contactus@wandaalstonfoundati

Project LEAP

Project LEAP is a program sponsored by Damien Ministries that supports job seekers in the D.C. area who identify as transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary.

You can request to be paired with a one-on-one job coach, where you’ll receive pre-employment training and the tools necessary to overcome economic barriers.

Project LEAP has two other programs dedicated to jobseekers. One, called Project LEAP We Thrive, is a support group for men of color to discuss the employment challenges they face. The other, called Project LEAP Job Start, is for early-career job seekers to receive mentorship on entering the workforce and ensuring their resumes and interview skills are up to par.

The project also offers a “Style Closet,” where job seekers can receive a clothing consultation to ensure they are stylistically prepared for an interview.

Email: [email protected]

The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center Job Club

The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center hosts weekly job club meetings to help those entering the workforce or struggling to find employment.

The group’s goal is to “improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely ‘applicants’ toward being ‘candidates,’” its website reads.

Meetings are held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Email: [email protected]

Government resources

DOES On-the-Job Training

The Department of Employment Services (DOES) offers on-the-job training opportunities for job seekers looking for a way to get experience while staying employed.

Pay rates range from $14-23.95 per hour depending on the job, and employees must work a minimum of 32 hours per week.

The types of jobs employees might work include administration, property management, merchandising, health care, law enforcement, hospitality and transportation services.

Email: [email protected]

DOES Occupational Skills Training

If you’re looking for more guidance, an employment specialist can steer you in the right direction by helping you secure the training and certifications required by local employers. Your training will focus on high-demand industries, such as construction, health care, information technology and retail.

Email: [email protected]

Other DOES Services

For other services and resources, such as a look into D.C. worker rights and federal employee frequently asked questions, click here.

D.C. Sustainable Energy Utility

Programs under the Sustainable Energy Utility provide you an opportunity to obtain the skills you need to land environmentally friendly jobs.

These programs match residents with paid, five-month opportunities to observe and learn about different necessary skills for green jobs. They’re open to anyone, no matter if you’re new to the workforce, in between jobs or simply looking for new employment opportunities.

Potential jobs to learn about include electrical engineering, solar technician, building maintenance, HVAC helper and mechanical engineering.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-479-2222

Office of Human Rights

The Office of Human Rights provides resources for employers to understand how to combat hiring bias and for employees to understand their rights, including:

Hired and Transgender –– For employers to understand how to recognize and combat hiring bias for transgender applicants.

Valuing Transgender Applicants –– For employers to receive guidance on how to best support transgender applicants and employees beyond legal obligations.

LGBTQIA+ Resource Portal –– For LGBTQIA+ employees or residents to better understand their workforce and legal rights.

Non-governmental Job Training Opportunities

SOME

The SOME Center for Employment Training (CET) is a post-secondary vocational school.

You’ll have access to free job training in the health care and building trades industries, and receive advice on the skills needed to land the right job. From resume help to writing the perfect cover letter, you’ll be equipped with both hands-on experience and the professional skills necessary to gain employment.

No high school GED is required, and the CET program is open to applicants with criminal histories.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-797-8806

By mail: 71 O St., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001

Academy of Hope

Academy of Hope offers career training programs in a variety of fields.

Health care programs include medical billing and coding, nurse aide and phlebotomy technician training.

For business, you can receive training in project management, and for information technology, you can enter programs that could get you jobs in tech support, IT operations and other similar fields.

These programs only run from February to June. Classes offered involved hands-on work led by industry professionals, with the intention of landing students entry-level certifications to stay competitive for high-demand jobs post-graduation.

Contact page: Click here

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities provides courses that equip residents with the resources they need on their career paths.

Courses include job skills for bank sales representatives, construction jobs using sustainable solutions and professional counseling.

Catholic Charities also offers English as a second language courses and personalized career assistance for adults with developmental disabilities.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-772-4300

University of the District of Columbia (UDC)

You don’t have to be a college student to take advantage of UDC’s Workforce Development and Lifelong Learning courses.

Learn the skills necessary to land jobs related to early childhood education, construction and property management, health care, hospitality and tourism, information technology and lifelong learning.

Courses are free, but a few may require minimal out-of-pocket expenses.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 202-274-5000

UPO

With UPO, you can receive certifications in child development, culinary arts, plumbing, professional building maintenance, information technology and more.

To begin the pre-enrollment process, you must be at least 18, have a high school degree or GED and be drug free.

Contact form: Click here