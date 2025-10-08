U.S. Supreme Court
Justices appear sympathetic to Christian therapist in conversion therapy case
The Supreme Court appeared divided over whether Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy violates free speech or falls within the state’s power to regulate medical practices.
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday in the case of Chiles v. Salazar, which could reverse conversion therapy bans across the United States.
Kaley Chiles, a Christian therapist from Colorado, works as a counselor specializing in serving clients who often seek “religiously informed care” that aligns with traditional biblical understandings of sexuality and gender. She has argued that a 2019 Colorado law HB19-1129, also known as the “Prohibit Conversion Therapy for a Minor Act,” violates her First Amendment rights.
The act serves as a regulatory law in the state and was put in place to prevent any potential harm that numerous studies by health associations across the country — including the American Psychiatric Association, the American Psychological Association, and the American Medical Association — show this particular form of “therapy” can cause. From an increased risk of suicide to being comparable to torture by the United Nations, 23 other states, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, have passed laws restricting the practice.
Chiles brought forward a pre-enforcement lawsuit against the state, arguing that the way the law is set up has caused a chilling effect on her ability to provide her “faith-informed” services to clients with religious preferences — often religious parents — and has made her stop any discussions that could be related to sexuality or gender identity. She argues this violates her right to the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment.
A majority of the justices appeared to be sympathetic to Chiles’s argument that the conversion therapy ban limits her religious rights on the basis of viewpoint — indicating it may infringe on free speech. Justice Samuel Alito went as far as to say that the law was “blatant viewpoint discrimination.”
Other members of the court, however, raised questions regarding Chiles’s standing, or the right to fight back against the law, as the ban was not explicitly enforced, nor was Chiles charged with anything. Justice Sonia Sotomayor went on to say that the sheer lack of enforcement undermines the idea of an “imminent threat,” while Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson suggested that the law’s regulation of professional conduct falls within a state’s traditional authority to oversee medical practices.
Several justices, notably Amy Coney Barrett, seemed to think this case should be sent back down to a lower court for further examination under a stricter constitutional standard.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor questioned the legitimacy of Chiles’s claim of harm, asking, “We have basically six years of no enforcement of this law… how does that fit into being an imminent threat of prosecution?”
Justice Elena Kagan pressed the need for scientific evidence, saying, “You need to have studies, not just intuitions that harm exists. You need to have a scientific showing of causation rather than rely on your intuitions that this causes harm.”
Justice Brown Jackson expressed skepticism over the First Amendment framing, noting, “It’s just a little puzzling to me that she would stand in a different position than a medical professional who has exactly the same goals, exactly the same interests, and would just be prescribing medication for that rather than her talking with the client.”
Justice Alito, meanwhile, raised concerns about politicization within medicine, asking, “Have there been times when the medical consensus has been politicized, has been taken over by ideology?”
Justice Coney Barrett questioned how far a state’s authority should go in cases of medical disagreement. “So let me describe medical uncertainty as competing medical views, and let’s say that you have some medical experts that think gender-affirming care is dangerous to children and some that say that this kind of conversion talk therapy is dangerous. Can a state pick a side?”
James A. Campbell, who represented Chiles in court, said that not only is Chiles’s speech being censored, but by not allowing Chiles to continue providing this type of “therapy,” the government is causing harm to families who want their children to receive this type of treatment.
“There is irreparable harm going on right now. Ms. Chiles is being silenced. The kids and the families who want help… are being left without any support,” Campbell told the Supreme Court justices. “This is an ongoing active dialogue where she’s helping them to explore their goals, and that absolutely has to be protected by the First Amendment.”
Shannon W. Stevenson, the Colorado Solicitor General who worked on behalf of the state, argued that an overwhelming amount of medical advice cites this type of “therapy” as more destructive than helpful, and that no other medical restriction laws specifically allow a doctor to give patients incorrect information because it goes against their religious beliefs.
“The medical consensus has been around for a very long time. Those types of statutes govern medical professionals… and no one has ever suggested that a doctor has a First Amendment defense to say the wrong advice to their patient,” Stevenson said.
“The harms from conversion therapy come from when you tell a young person you can change this innate thing about yourself. They try and fail, and then they have shame and they’re miserable,” she added.
Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, issued a statement following the court’s arguments.
“Today’s oral arguments made clear that, as Colorado’s solicitor general stated, history, precedent, and commonsense must allow states to hold licensed providers accountable to the recommendations of every mainstream medical and mental health association in this country. The Supreme Court must uphold the constitutionality of these legal restrictions and stand strongly between our children and these abusive practices.”
While it may be months before a decision on this case is brought forward, the decision, expected by summer, could have implications for whether states are allowed to regulate conversion therapy as a form of medical treatment, or if they encroach on the First Amendment.
Featured Local Savings
U.S. Supreme Court
LGBTQ rights on the line: What to watch as Supreme Court’s new term begins
The Supreme Court will hear cases shaping transgender sports participation and conversion therapy, with major LGBTQ rights implications.
The Supreme Court’s new term begins this week, with multiple cases on the docket that could have serious consequences for the civil rights of the LGBTQ community.
Many issues are being debated this term, including the scope of civil rights protections under the Equal Protection Clause, Title IX, and the Voting Rights Act—all of which could leave LGBTQ Americans less protected.
This Supreme Court is different from years past. Its right-wing supermajority is utilizing a more activist approach to legal interpretation—siding more often with President Trump’s preferred interpretation of laws rather than a more constitutional evaluation. One Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas, even went so far as to publicly state he has a problem with the way judges are restricted by past decisions, saying he is against the concept of stare decisis (or sticking to prior judges’ decisions) and that they are “not the gospel.”
There are three major cases that in some way impact—or have the possibility of impacting—the rights of LGBTQ Americans: West Virginia v. B.P.J., Little v. Hecox, and Chiles v. Salazar. The first two deal with the rights of transgender girls participating in sports. The last one, Chiles v. Salazar, centers around the legality of banning conversion therapy.
West Virginia v. B.P.J.
In West Virginia v. B.P.J., a transgender girl, known as B.P.J., takes gender-affirming medication and has since the onset of puberty. She wants to compete on her school’s cross-country and track teams. In 2021, West Virginia passed the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which requires public school and collegiate sports teams to designate their players’ genders by “biological sex” rather than gender identity.
In this case, the Court will determine whether this act violates Title IX—a federal law prohibiting discrimination based on sex in education or any institution that receives federal funding—or the Equal Protection Clause, which prohibits unfair and unequal discrimination, by requiring B.P.J. to be on a team based on her biological sex.
As Joshua Block, senior counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union’s (ACLU) LGBT & HIV Project, explained, “In terms of the legal issues before the court, the West Virginia case presents both the Title IX issue and the equal protection issue.” He also highlighted the broader impact: “Some of the lower courts are actually holding their cases pending BPJ, the Seventh Circuit recently did that in one of their restroom cases.”
Little v. Hecox
In Little v. Hecox, the Court will similarly evaluate the legality of Idaho’s transgender sports law—the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which, since its passage in 2020, has barred any transgender girls from participating on public school-affiliated sports teams. There is specific wording in the law that says the hormones present in transgender women, regardless of their stage of transition, make them predisposed to winning and create an unfair playing field—even if transgender people take Gender-Affirming Hormone Therapy (GAHT).
Lindsay Hecox, a transgender woman and student at Boise State University, attempted to join the school’s cross-country team but was denied, with the school citing that her participation violates the law. Hecox, along with a cisgender high school athlete identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a suit arguing that the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” violated both of their constitutional rights under the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
Block noted during the briefing, “Lindsay, unlike BPJ, is a young woman in college, and she has not had blockers. She suppressed testosterone after puberty at the same time, as I mentioned, she was not, frankly, good enough to make the team, and has just been playing club sports.” Regarding procedural concerns, he added, “Unlike other cases where a party has sought to insulate a favorable judgment from review, we obviously think the decision below needs to be vacated because it’s moot.”
Block went on to spotlight that both West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox are clearly supported by Title IX, using the Court’s decision in 2020 in Bostock v. Clayton County as the basis. In that case, the Court found that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects not only on the basis of sex and race, but also on sexual orientation and gender identity.
“There’s obviously an overlap on the question of whether, as a general matter, the Supreme Court’s reasoning in Bostock applies to Title IX,” Block said. “Bostock says you can’t fire someone for being transgender. I think it should go without saying that a school principal can’t expel someone for being transgender either. Despite that, the states are trying to argue that Bostock doesn’t apply to Title IX at all.”
Chiles v. Salazar
While West Virginia v. B.P.J. and Little v. Hecox examine Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause, Chiles v. Salazar evaluates the legality of a Colorado House Act banning conversion therapy under the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment. The Free Speech Clause has five parts, but this case focuses on the right to practice the religion of one’s choosing and the provision that the state may not establish a religion. Conversion therapy is defined in this case as any practice that “changes behaviors or gender expressions or seeks to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attraction or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.”
In Chiles v. Salazar, Kaley Chiles, a licensed counselor who identifies as a Christian, has argued that HB19-1129, also known as the “Prohibit Conversion Therapy for a Minor Act,” violates her First Amendment rights. Chiles practices “faith-informed” counseling that seeks to “reduce or eliminate unwanted sexual attractions, change sexual behaviors, or grow in the experience of harmony with [their] physical body.” She brought forward a pre-enforcement lawsuit against the state, arguing that the law has made her refrain from discussing possible gender- and sexuality-related topics with her clients and has dampened her ability to provide counseling services in line with her and her clients’ religious preferences.
Josh Rovenger, the legal director at GLAD Law, an LGBTQ+ legal services and civil rights organization, explained what Chiles v. Salazar could mean for the future of LGBTQ rights in America.
“Fundamentally, what’s at stake… is whether a state like Colorado and the 23 other states, plus the District of Columbia that have similar laws have the ability to protect LGBTQ plus youth from disproven conversion therapy practices that cause lasting trauma to the individuals, their families, and entire communities.”
He went on, explaining that the scope of the law is so specific that the plaintiff’s concerns may not apply.
“The law here is really quite narrow, aimed at a very specific, specific prohibition, and a lot of the activities that the plaintiff says that she wants to engage in, as Colorado points out in its brief, just aren’t covered by the law,” Rovenger said. In addition, he added there are multiple states that have banned the practice of conversion therapy with little issue. “Multiple states which have bipartisan laws that were passed with widespread support, including support from religious communities, would potentially be invalidated as a result of that type of decision, and that would be overruling an overwhelming medical consensus about the evidence of conversion therapy practice harms.”
As GLAAD noted in a press release, “Every major medical and mental health association in the country condemns the practice and supports efforts to prevent practitioners from violating their oath to do no harm.”
The Bigger Picture
These cases, Rovenger explained, don’t collectively signal that the Supreme Court will side in one particular way, but rather that some of the justices are interested in the cases.
“The first is the fact that they took these cases only means that four justices were interested in hearing them,” Rovenger said. “It does not tell us anything about where they’re going to come out on the cases ultimately. And there was no reason for the court to take either of or any of these cases.”
Rovenger, who served as Associate Counsel to President Biden in the White House for Racial Justice & Equity, went on, emphasizing the importance of the broader political context in this legal targeting of trans kids.
“Before 2020, decisions about sports were being left to school districts and sports organizations, the people who know these issues best… And then in 2020 we saw trans issues more generally, but sports in particular, being used as a wedge issue and a weapon to further a political agenda,” he said. “Since the beginning of 2025 that has been on steroids from the federal administration, which has really targeted transgender individuals, generally, and transgender kids who just want the opportunity to play school sports for the same reason other kids do — to be part of a team where they feel like they belong.”
He continued, saying that these cases would mostly impact some of the most vulnerable LGBTQ population—LGBTQ youth.
“These cases are going to have significant implications for LGBTQ youth, for LGBTQ individuals more generally, for school environments, for the ability of states to protect LGBTQ youth from discredited medical practices. And so when we think about the day-to-day experience of LGBTQ folks in this country, particularly youth, these cases will have a direct impact on those lived experiences.”
A fourth case concerns marriage equality and a decade-old effort by former Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis to overturn the Obergefell ruling. Legal experts have called the effort a long shot. Justices will likely decide whether to hear the case later this fall.
U.S. Supreme Court
White House petitions Supreme Court to allow it to implement passport policy
Lower courts have sided with transgender people who challenged it
The Trump-Vance administration has petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to allow it to implement a policy that bans the State Department from issuing passports with “X” gender markers.
President Donald Trump once he took office signed an executive order that outlined the policy. A memo the Washington Blade obtained directed State Department personnel to “suspend any application where the applicant is seeking to change their sex marker from that defined in the executive order pending further guidance.”
The White House only recognizes two genders: male and female.
The American Civil Liberties Union earlier this year filed a lawsuit against the passport directive on behalf of seven trans and nonbinary people.
A federal judge in Boston in April issued a preliminary junction against the passport directive that seven trans and nonbinary people challenged in a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed. A three-judge panel on the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this month ruled against the Trump-Vance administration’s motion to delay the move.
A federal judge in Maryland on Sept. 9 also ruled against the passport policy. (Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit on behalf of seven trans people.)
“Private citizens cannot force the government to use inaccurate sex designations on identification documents that fail to reflect the person’s biological sex — especially not on identification documents that are government property and an exercise of the president’s constitutional and statutory power to communicate with foreign governments,” wrote Solicitor General D. John Sauer in the Supreme Court petition, according to the New York Times.
U.S. Supreme Court
Supreme Court sides with transgender boy in bathroom access fight
Plaintiff challenging SC law
On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a transgender boy may use the boy’s bathroom in a South Carolina public high school while pursuing a challenge to a state law that requires students to use the bathrooms corresponding to their sex assigned at birth.
The order, which was unsigned by any of the justices, did not provide reasons for the court’s decision, but made clear that it applied only to the one student in this case. The order specifically stated that it was “not a ruling on the merits of the legal issues presented in the litigation” and was instead “based on the standards applicable for obtaining emergency relief.”
It should be noted that Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., and Neil M. Gorsuch filed dissents to the order, though they did not provide any explanation for their opposition.
This is not the first time the highest court in the nation has addressed trans rights in the country.
In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled in Bostock v. Clayton County that federal law prohibits anti-trans discrimination in employment. Despite this significant victory for trans rights, in June the court upheld a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming medical care for trans minors in U.S. v. Skrmetti. That ruling, which suggested the court could be used to remove protections for trans people, has contributed to increased scrutiny and the reconsideration of previous rulings favorable to trans rights, placing broader LGBTQ protections at risk.
The recent order comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear two cases involving trans athletes and their rights to participate in sports under Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in educational programs and activities that receive federal funding. Advocates for trans rights have expressed concern that these upcoming cases could further challenge the legal landscape surrounding gender identity in schools and other public institutions.