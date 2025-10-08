NYC bar association slams Justice Dept. indictment of Lambda Legal attorney

The New York City Bar Association on Wednesday condemned the U.S. Justice Department for its felony indictment of Lambda Legal attorney Carl Charles.

In the felony indictment, the Justice Department accuses Charles, a transgender lawyer based in Atlanta, of making a “false material declaration” during a judicial inquiry.

The inquiry was initiated by three Alabama district court judges in 2022, who believed that Charles, along with other attorneys, had engaged in “judge shopping” to get a more favorable outcome in the case challenging Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. During the inquiry, U.S. District Judge Liles Burke found that Charles was “intentionally dishonest” when he initially denied calling the chambers of another judge — the judge to whom the case challenging Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care had been requested to be assigned as a related case.

In his order, Judge Burke publicly reprimanded Charles and imposed a $5,000 fine, but also noted he made “no findings of perjury,” and instead referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama “to investigate whether Mr. Charles ha[d] engaged in any criminal conduct.”

The report by the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama found that Charles initially said he did not call the judge’s chambers, but later apologized and stated that he did make the call. The indictment by the Justice Department does not show that Charles corrected the record within minutes of his original statement. The indictment also failed to mention that Charles had no advance notice that the related case designation and phone call would be subjects of the inquiry, and that Charles said he was “nervous” and tried to be as “forthright as possible.”

It is also important to note that neither the court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, nor the three-judge panel found the call to be improper.

Lambda Legal, which has served as legal counsel on behalf of LGBTQ equality and for people living with HIV for more than 50 years, has challenged the indictment’s characterization of events, saying it “ignores the fact that the routine phone call at issue was acknowledged by the court to be entirely legal and proper.”

The NYC Bar called the initial inquiry “highly unusual” and the indictment targeting Charles “even more problematic,” highlighting the parallels between this instance and the mistreatment of civil rights lawyers during the civil rights movement.

“Judge Burke found that Mr. Charles committed misconduct and imposed a heavy sanction on him. The City Bar takes no position on the propriety of this finding or sanction, but the matter should have ended there, subject to Mr. Charles’s right to appeal,” a statement from the NYC Bar said. “Misstatements by attorneys to tribunals must be taken seriously. However, the indictment of Mr. Charles is an extreme departure from normal practice, especially because Mr. Charles corrected the statements before they could have had a material impact on the inquiry.”

The NYC Bar also highlights that Charles is transgender, which they argue could make the indictment politically motivated to minimize the fight for transgender rights in America, saying: “We are concerned that this irregular indictment appears calculated to chill advocates’ efforts to litigate in support of transgender rights and other civil rights claims.”

They go on to explain that the current political climate may be playing a role, but urge the Executive Branch and DOJ to follow the rule of law and the Constitution. “It comes at a time when the Trump administration’s systematic targeting of transgender people’s rights is accelerating through inflammatory actions, rhetoric and policies.”

“The City Bar urges the Executive Branch to adhere to the rule of law, cease warping the Department of Justice’s missions and functions by targeting individuals and groups the administration politically disfavors, and refrain from attempting to criminalize attorneys who advocate on behalf of transgender people and other marginalized communities.”