New York
NYC bar association slams Justice Dept. indictment of Lambda Legal attorney
The NYC Bar Association criticized the Justice Department’s indictment of LGBTQ attorney Carl Charles as extreme and unnecessary.
The New York City Bar Association on Wednesday condemned the U.S. Justice Department for its felony indictment of Lambda Legal attorney Carl Charles.
In the felony indictment, the Justice Department accuses Charles, a transgender lawyer based in Atlanta, of making a “false material declaration” during a judicial inquiry.
The inquiry was initiated by three Alabama district court judges in 2022, who believed that Charles, along with other attorneys, had engaged in “judge shopping” to get a more favorable outcome in the case challenging Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. During the inquiry, U.S. District Judge Liles Burke found that Charles was “intentionally dishonest” when he initially denied calling the chambers of another judge — the judge to whom the case challenging Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care had been requested to be assigned as a related case.
In his order, Judge Burke publicly reprimanded Charles and imposed a $5,000 fine, but also noted he made “no findings of perjury,” and instead referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama “to investigate whether Mr. Charles ha[d] engaged in any criminal conduct.”
The report by the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama found that Charles initially said he did not call the judge’s chambers, but later apologized and stated that he did make the call. The indictment by the Justice Department does not show that Charles corrected the record within minutes of his original statement. The indictment also failed to mention that Charles had no advance notice that the related case designation and phone call would be subjects of the inquiry, and that Charles said he was “nervous” and tried to be as “forthright as possible.”
It is also important to note that neither the court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, nor the three-judge panel found the call to be improper.
Lambda Legal, which has served as legal counsel on behalf of LGBTQ equality and for people living with HIV for more than 50 years, has challenged the indictment’s characterization of events, saying it “ignores the fact that the routine phone call at issue was acknowledged by the court to be entirely legal and proper.”
The NYC Bar called the initial inquiry “highly unusual” and the indictment targeting Charles “even more problematic,” highlighting the parallels between this instance and the mistreatment of civil rights lawyers during the civil rights movement.
“Judge Burke found that Mr. Charles committed misconduct and imposed a heavy sanction on him. The City Bar takes no position on the propriety of this finding or sanction, but the matter should have ended there, subject to Mr. Charles’s right to appeal,” a statement from the NYC Bar said. “Misstatements by attorneys to tribunals must be taken seriously. However, the indictment of Mr. Charles is an extreme departure from normal practice, especially because Mr. Charles corrected the statements before they could have had a material impact on the inquiry.”
The NYC Bar also highlights that Charles is transgender, which they argue could make the indictment politically motivated to minimize the fight for transgender rights in America, saying: “We are concerned that this irregular indictment appears calculated to chill advocates’ efforts to litigate in support of transgender rights and other civil rights claims.”
They go on to explain that the current political climate may be playing a role, but urge the Executive Branch and DOJ to follow the rule of law and the Constitution. “It comes at a time when the Trump administration’s systematic targeting of transgender people’s rights is accelerating through inflammatory actions, rhetoric and policies.”
“The City Bar urges the Executive Branch to adhere to the rule of law, cease warping the Department of Justice’s missions and functions by targeting individuals and groups the administration politically disfavors, and refrain from attempting to criminalize attorneys who advocate on behalf of transgender people and other marginalized communities.”
New York
Two teens shot steps from Stonewall Inn after NYC Pride parade
One of the victims remains in critical condition
On Sunday night, following the annual NYC Pride March, two girls were shot in Sheridan Square, feet away from the historic Stonewall Inn.
According to an NYPD report, the two girls, aged 16 and 17, were shot around 10:15 p.m. as Pride festivities began to wind down. The 16-year-old was struck in the head and, according to police sources, is said to be in critical condition, while the 17-year-old was said to be in stable condition.
The Washington Blade confirmed with the NYPD the details from the police reports and learned no arrests had been made as of noon Monday.
The shooting took place in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan, mere feet away from the most famous gay bar in the city — if not the world — the Stonewall Inn. Earlier that day, hundreds of thousands of people marched down Christopher Street to celebrate 55 years of LGBTQ people standing up for their rights.
In June 1969, after police raided the Stonewall Inn, members of the LGBTQ community pushed back, sparking what became known as the Stonewall riots. Over the course of two days, LGBTQ New Yorkers protested the discriminatory policing of queer spaces across the city and mobilized to speak out — and throw bottles if need be — at officers attempting to suppress their existence.
The following year, LGBTQ people returned to the Stonewall Inn and marched through the same streets where queer New Yorkers had been arrested, marking the first “Gay Pride March” in history and declaring that LGBTQ people were not going anywhere.
New York State Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, whose district includes Greenwich Village, took to social media to comment on the shooting.
“After decades of peaceful Pride celebrations — this year gun fire and two people shot near the Stonewall Inn is a reminder that gun violence is everywhere,” the lesbian lawmaker said on X. “Guns are a problem despite the NRA BS.”
New York
Zohran Mamdani participates in NYC Pride parade
Mayoral candidate has detailed LGBTQ rights platform
Zohran Mamdani, the candidate for mayor of New York City who pulled a surprise victory in the primary contest last week, walked in the city’s Pride parade on Sunday.
The Democratic Socialist and New York State Assembly member published photos on social media with New York Attorney General Letitia James, telling followers it was “a joy to march in NYC Pride with the people’s champ” and to “see so many friends on this gorgeous day.”
“Happy Pride NYC,” he wrote, adding a rainbow emoji.
Mamdani’s platform includes a detailed plan for LGBTQ people who “across the United States are facing an increasingly hostile political environment.”
His campaign website explains: “New York City must be a refuge for LGBTQIA+ people, but private institutions in our own city have already started capitulating to Trump’s assault on trans rights.
“Meanwhile, the cost of living crisis confronting working class people across the city hits the LGBTQIA+ community particularly hard, with higher rates of unemployment and homelessness than the rest of the city.”
“The Mamdani administration will protect LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers by expanding and protecting gender-affirming care citywide, making NYC an LGBTQIA+ sanctuary city, and creating the Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs.”
New York
Men convicted of murdering two men in NYC gay bar drugging scheme sentenced
One of the victims, John Umberger, was D.C. political consultant
A New York judge on Wednesday sentenced three men convicted of killing a D.C. political consultant and another man who they targeted at gay bars in Manhattan.
NBC New York notes a jury in February convicted Jayqwan Hamilton, Jacob Barroso, and Robert DeMaio of murder, robbery, and conspiracy in relation to druggings and robberies that targeted gay bars in Manhattan from March 2021 to June 2022.
John Umberger, a 33-year-old political consultant from D.C., and Julio Ramirez, a 25-year-old social worker, died. Prosecutors said Hamilton, Barroso, and DeMaio targeted three other men at gay bars.
The jury convicted Hamilton and DeMaio of murdering Umberger. State Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin sentenced Hamilton and DeMaio to 40 years to life in prison.
Barroso, who was convicted of killing Ramirez, received a 20 years to life sentence.