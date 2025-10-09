Out & About
Blade’s 24th annual Best Of LGBTQ DC party set for Oct. 16
Join us to celebrate our resilient community at Crush
The Washington Blade this week announced plans for its 24th annual Best Of LGBTQ DC awards party, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at Crush Bar (2007 14th St., N.W.).
The event will feature live performances from winners and remarks from local public officials and other honorees. All the winners will be announced at the party and in next Friday’s Blade.
“This has been a difficult year for D.C. but it’s important to come together and celebrate the best of our resilient community,” said Blade Publisher Lynne Brown. “Join us for what will be another unforgettable night of entertainment and camaraderie.”
Tickets are on sale now:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-best-of-lgbtq-dc-awards-party-tickets-1720627335679?aff=oddtdtcreator
The first drink is included in the ticket price; attendees must be 21 years or older. Thank you to our sponsors: ABSOLUT, Crush, and Infinite Legacy. There will be a raffle with exciting prizes from our local business community.
Festival to celebrate banned books
Book Wagon to stop at West End Neighborhood Library, Solid State Books
In celebration of Banned Books Week, the Banned Wagon will embark on its third-annual tour, stopping at libraries and bookstores across Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia — starting on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. at West End Neighborhood Library.
The Banned Wagon will feature a selection of 30 books that are being banned across the country and will distribute free copies to event attendees in each city. Within its tour, the wagon will be making a stop at the West End Neighborhood Library and Solid State Books in Washington, D.C.
Calendar
Calendar: October 3-9
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, October 3
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 2 p.m. in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., NW. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “First Friday LGBTQ+ Community Social” at 7 p.m. at Silver Diner Balston. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea-sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite
Saturday, October 4
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
LGBTQ People of Color Support Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This peer support group is an outlet for LGBTQ People of Color to come together and talk about anything affecting them in a space the strives to be safe and judgment free. There are all sorts of activities like watching movies, poetry events, storytelling, and just hanging out with others. For more information, visit thedccenter.org/poc or facebook.com/centerpoc.
Families Out Loud will host “Out Loud-Washington DC Drag Show Ft. RuPaul’s Drag Race Queens.” This will be an unforgettable evening of powerhouse Drag Race performances featuring Brooke Lynn Hytes, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Icesis Couture, Detox and, D.C.’s very own, Cake Pop. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Monday, October 6
“Center Aging Monday Coffee Klatch” will be at 10 a.m. on Zoom. This is a social hour for older LGBTQ+ adults. Guests are encouraged to bring a beverage of choice. For more details, email [email protected].
Tuesday, October 7
Universal Pride Meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, October 8
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit www.thedccenter.org/careers.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Activism at Women’s National Democratic Club” at 6 p.m. at The Whittemore House. Guests can join other activists at the WNDC for letter and postcard writing to get out the vote this fall in Virginia and other critical state races. Postcards will be written to women in rural VA and to members of Congress on Home Rule 101 in partnership with the D.C. Democrats Statehood Committee. There will be free pizza, cash bar, a fun raffle and camaraderie. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, October 9
The DC Center’s Fresh Produce Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.
Virtual Yoga with Charles M. will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Pitchers DC will host “Thirst Trap Thursday Drag Show” at 10 p.m. This is the ultimate drag experience hosted by the sensational Cake Pop and Venus Valhalla. Each week features four incredible queens, ranging from international “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars to local legends. Admission is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Film on Baltimore’s Black, queer identity to debut
‘Damn Y’all Fine’ premiere set for Oct. 11
The Rooted Collective, a local organization that develops programming and events for Black LGBTQ people in Baltimore, will host the premiere of “Damn Y’all Fine” on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at the SNF Parkway Theatre.
The film is about Baltimore’s Black, queer aesthetic. It is directed by Ti Malik Coleman and Dr. Kalima Young and is a journey into the self-stylings of Baltimore’s Black, queer and trans artists and activists, and explores how living in Baltimore influences the way Black, queer and trans people express their gender and sexual identities.
Several local community members are featured in the film. For more details, visit Eventbrite.