Coming out is more than a concept, it’s a necessity

In 1988, Robert Eichberg and Jean O’Leary made history. After the historic March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights the year before — bringing together three quarters of a million LGBTQ+ people and allies in our nation’s capital — they sought to solve a particular problem: far too many people thought they didn’t know a lesbian or gay person. By encouraging our community to “come out” and live our lives in the open, we could show the world the depth, breadth, and beauty of our collective lives. Simply by being ourselves, we could dispel myths and work against stigma. In 1988, coming out was an act of incredible courage and sacrifice. Today, against the backdrop of the anger, vitriol, and misinformation directed against us (and particularly transgender people like myself), it takes courage again.

It’s only natural to feel fear and apprehension right now. I feel it too. The news cycle is moving faster than ever, and it’s impossible to completely avoid it, no matter how much you un-plug. The people currently in power in our country are almost myopic in their focus on using us to drive a wedge between friends, neighbors, and families. With every tragedy, a well-oiled media machine starts moving, trying their best to find links between us and heinous acts, even if they’re tenuous or, too often, altogether bogus. And on top of that, far too many of us are now living in places where we have to ask difficult and embarrassing questions before we walk out of our homes to live our lives. Where is safe for me? Where can I use a restroom or a gym without the threat of harassment? What will it look like in my workplace for me, or even my company, if I stand up for myself? Does my library even have books that speak to my life or experience?

We’ve lived through times like these before. There are people alive today — legends like Miss Major Griffin-Gracy come to mind — who lived much of their lives in a world like the one we are threatened with now, where our bars were raided, where our identities were suppressed, where those who had the courage to live authentically were either hospitalized or criminalized. At the Human Rights Campaign, on this 37th National Coming Out Day, we’re hard at work alongside dozens of partner groups and millions of members and supporters to make sure that a brighter future is ahead of us.

I was born in 1988, just a few months before Robert Eichenberg and Jean O’Leary marked the first National Coming Out Day, and I grew up in an Arkansas town where ‘gay’ still meant bad, wrong, and evil. The first time I ever heard of someone coming out, it was after one of my classmates was viciously attacked for it in a junior high stairwell. Just a couple of years later, I would try to come out to my mother as trans for the first time. Coming out has been a brave thing for far longer than it was ever mundane. It’s how I know how strong we are as a community. Coming out is more than just a concept, it’s a necessity.

For those who aren’t able to come out — for whatever reason — right now, know that you are seen, you are loved, and when you’re ready, there is a big community ready to embrace you with open arms. If it’s safe for you to do so — be out. Be proud. Be bold, and most importantly, be you. In defiance of all those who want to silence us. In celebration of all those who paid a steep price to pave the way for us. And in honor of all who come next.



Laurel Powell is director of communications for the Human Rights Campaign.