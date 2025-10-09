Opinions
Trump displays his evil, sick side more each day
Invading U.S. cities, threatening generals the latest outrages
Donald ‘Felon’ Trump seems to get more vicious, and demented, each day. He is apparently comfortable displaying his evil soul. He is now asking the Secretary of War, as he calls the Secretary of Defense, to send troops into Oregon to defend ICE installations. He has yet to understand he is inciting the violence by the way he has ICE operating.
He appointed his former personal lawyer, Lindsey Halligan, whom he brought into the White House, a person with no prosecutorial experience, as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, simply to indict former FBI Director James Comey. It was done against the advice of all those in the Justice Department who understand what they are doing, and is pure evil. His email to Pam Bondi, his acolyte who heads the Justice Department, asking her to move forward on indicting all his enemies, is frightening. Even Richard Nixon, with his enemies list, didn’t spend every day, as it seems the felon is doing, personally attacking people he disliked, or felt wronged him.
I actually worked for someone on Nixon’s enemies list, Rep. Bella S. Abzug (D-N.Y.). The felon seems to think of nothing else, being totally consumed with hate. In his UN speech he couldn’t help but tell people how great he thinks he is. He doesn’t realize most are laughing at him when he does that. He is a pathetic, demented, old, evil, man, who ran for president to see what he could do for himself, his family, and a few rich friends. He clearly never had any intention of doing anything for the people.
He is a grifter, and does it all openly. His personal wealth has increased by $3 billion since he became president again. Each day we find out more about what his appointees think they can get by grifting through their jobs. We find out his chief negotiator, Steve Witkoff, and his sons Alex and Zach, are cutting deals in the Middle East to make millions from the people Witkoff is negotiating with on behalf of the United States. Guess they saw Trump get a plane, and his sons getting deals, and figured why shouldn’t they get in on it. His son Zach is in the cryptocurrency scam the Trumps have, and Alex is getting money from Qatar and other countries for a commercial real estate fund. So, while the felon is taking healthcare away from millions of families, he, and his friends, are making billions. He clearly couldn’t care less he is putting people out of work, seeing prices for food, heating fuel, rent, and other basics go up, and as Mike Pence recently said, “suggesting he is giving them a tax cut and then collecting it all back through the tariffs he is imposing.”
Day by day we see more disgusting behavior from the felon, and yes, his approval ratings are going down, including a recent one showing he is getting the blame for the government shutdown. But we won’t know until the elections in Virginia and New Jersey, on Nov. 4, whether the American people fully understand they are being screwed by this felon and his acolytes. If they do, they will come out and tell him ‘we’ve had enough’ by voting for Democrats. We will see if people actually understand while most agree illegal immigrants who are violent criminals, should be deported, that Trump is sending his ICE agents, acting like the Gestapo, after immigrants who are here to escape persecution in their home countries, are hardworking and paying taxes, and living quiet, and safe lives, committing no crimes. It is estimated by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), that immigrants, including undocumented ones, pay billions in taxes annually to the government. They are hardworking men and women, often doing jobs Americans won’t do. Without them, the American economy would fall apart. Today, because of Trump’s actions, any person who isn’t lily white, needs to walk around many cities with their papers in their pocket at all times, afraid they will be stopped by an ICE agent, wearing a mask, having no identification, getting thrown into an unmarked car, and taken away without family or friends knowing where they were taken. This is not the America I know, or want to know. This is more reminiscent of Germany in 1939, the country that put my dad’s parents to death in the gas chambers of Auschwitz. The country he escaped from and immigrated to the United States to start life anew, and where he joined our military, and went back to fight the Germans, earning a Bronze Star.
I believe violence is wrong. It is not the way to settle anything, and we should teach our children that. It is also wrong that in our country, with nearly 350 million people, there are nearly 450 million guns. But the felon refuses to speak out against that. He condemns violence only selectively. He declares war on Chicago, renames the department of Defense, the Department of War, attends a memorial service and lowers the flag for Charlie Kirk, and then when asked says he doesn’t even know about the Democratic lawmaker and her husband gunned down in their home in Minnesota. He speaks to 800 generals and admirals called together by his formerly drunk, philandering, Secretary of Defense, who he now calls his Secretary of War, and rants to them about wanting to train our military by stationing them in our own cities. That is the sick, old, lying, demented, felon, we have in the White House today. The generals and admirals greeted him with stony silence as he threatened to fire them if they didn’t like what he said.
As I have written before, it is past time for all Americans to speak out. We must speak out with joined voices, every day, and then use our votes to say to the felon, “we’ve had enough of your BS. You do not represent the United States we love, and want.”
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Opinions
Coming out is more than a concept, it’s a necessity
If it’s safe for you, be bold in defiance of those who want to silence us
In 1988, Robert Eichberg and Jean O’Leary made history. After the historic March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights the year before — bringing together three quarters of a million LGBTQ+ people and allies in our nation’s capital — they sought to solve a particular problem: far too many people thought they didn’t know a lesbian or gay person. By encouraging our community to “come out” and live our lives in the open, we could show the world the depth, breadth, and beauty of our collective lives. Simply by being ourselves, we could dispel myths and work against stigma. In 1988, coming out was an act of incredible courage and sacrifice. Today, against the backdrop of the anger, vitriol, and misinformation directed against us (and particularly transgender people like myself), it takes courage again.
It’s only natural to feel fear and apprehension right now. I feel it too. The news cycle is moving faster than ever, and it’s impossible to completely avoid it, no matter how much you un-plug. The people currently in power in our country are almost myopic in their focus on using us to drive a wedge between friends, neighbors, and families. With every tragedy, a well-oiled media machine starts moving, trying their best to find links between us and heinous acts, even if they’re tenuous or, too often, altogether bogus. And on top of that, far too many of us are now living in places where we have to ask difficult and embarrassing questions before we walk out of our homes to live our lives. Where is safe for me? Where can I use a restroom or a gym without the threat of harassment? What will it look like in my workplace for me, or even my company, if I stand up for myself? Does my library even have books that speak to my life or experience?
We’ve lived through times like these before. There are people alive today — legends like Miss Major Griffin-Gracy come to mind — who lived much of their lives in a world like the one we are threatened with now, where our bars were raided, where our identities were suppressed, where those who had the courage to live authentically were either hospitalized or criminalized. At the Human Rights Campaign, on this 37th National Coming Out Day, we’re hard at work alongside dozens of partner groups and millions of members and supporters to make sure that a brighter future is ahead of us.
I was born in 1988, just a few months before Robert Eichenberg and Jean O’Leary marked the first National Coming Out Day, and I grew up in an Arkansas town where ‘gay’ still meant bad, wrong, and evil. The first time I ever heard of someone coming out, it was after one of my classmates was viciously attacked for it in a junior high stairwell. Just a couple of years later, I would try to come out to my mother as trans for the first time. Coming out has been a brave thing for far longer than it was ever mundane. It’s how I know how strong we are as a community. Coming out is more than just a concept, it’s a necessity.
For those who aren’t able to come out — for whatever reason — right now, know that you are seen, you are loved, and when you’re ready, there is a big community ready to embrace you with open arms. If it’s safe for you to do so — be out. Be proud. Be bold, and most importantly, be you. In defiance of all those who want to silence us. In celebration of all those who paid a steep price to pave the way for us. And in honor of all who come next.
Laurel Powell is director of communications for the Human Rights Campaign.
Opinions
You can’t predict the future, but you can protect it
Estate planning brings peace of mind no matter your age
When most people hear “estate planning,” they think of gray hair and retirement accounts — documents drafted only when the finish line feels near. But that’s a dangerous misconception, especially in these uncertain times.
Estate planning is for anyone who wants control over their life, their family, and their legacy when everything else feels unpredictable. Whether you’re a young professional wondering what happens to your assets, a couple raising kids in an unstable world, or someone watching their nest egg fluctuate with every news cycle — you can’t control what happens in the world, but you can control what happens to the people and things you’ve worked so hard to protect. That’s not just estate planning. That’s planning for life.
Estate planning is important for all age and wealth brackets because vulnerability doesn’t discriminate. Young adults often don’t realize that once they turn 18, their parents no longer have automatic authority to make medical or financial decisions for them. A simple power of attorney or healthcare directive ensures someone they trust can step in during a crisis. For families raising children, guardianship provisions aren’t optional — they’re essential. Without them, a court decides who raises your children, potentially splitting siblings or placing them with relatives who don’t share your values. Couples, whether married or not, need clear planning to ensure their partner has legal rights if tragedy strikes.
The process begins with understanding that effective planning starts early and evolves continuously. Life changes such as marriage, children, divorce, or even a new job should trigger a review. What made sense at 25 may be inadequate at 35. A comprehensive plan extends beyond a simple will. Most people need a power of attorney for financial decisions, a healthcare directive for medical choices, and often a trust to manage assets efficiently. Each tool serves a unique purpose in protecting your interests and those of your loved ones. One overlooked aspect involves naming beneficiaries carefully. Retirement accounts and life insurance policies pass directly to named beneficiaries regardless of what your will says. An outdated designation can override your carefully crafted estate plan, sending assets to an ex-spouse instead of your intended heirs.
Don’t let another year pass without taking action. Schedule a consultation with an estate planning attorney this month — even if you think you’re too young or don’t have enough assets to worry about. The peace of mind that comes from knowing your loved ones are protected is invaluable, and the cost of waiting could be devastating for those who depend on you most.
Kevin C. Martin, PLLC, is a local law firm specializing in estate planning. Learn more at kevinmartinlaw.com.
Commentary
Hypocrisy of the right on full display
Trans Americans in the crosshairs after Charlie Kirk assassination
As September came to a close, the right showed its willingness to make any changes and reforms only when those within their ranks are affected.
After the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the media and government exploded and filled our collective consciousness with tweets, wheatpaste posters, think pieces, and more. Whether the reaction was positive or negative, the subjects that seem to be on both sides of the aisle are transgender people and firearms.
The trans community has a new lens on it now.
The FBI and the community’s primary rival and rumored recipient of cosmetic gender-affirming surgery, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), are some of the many government officials now making wild exaggerations, deeming trans individuals as “violent extremists,” according to Ken Klippenstein.
SCOTUS cases that were halted are now back on the docket with passports being one of the main items.
And after all of this, instead of just being worried for myself and others like me, all I can think of is there has never been such a rapid and concise push to stop a demographic of people after such a huge attack. No school or store shooting has ever garnered anything more than thoughts and prayers; even from the recently passed Kirk who said that events, such as those that ultimately took his own life, are a sacrifice that needs to be made in order to protect the Second Amendment.
When it’s one of their own, conservatives will do anything in their power to make sure that any slight against one is a slight against all.
A school full of children?
“Could not have seen it coming.”
“Was the shooter trans?”
A far-right conservative talking head gets shot and killed defending the very thing that killed him?
“Now, we are war. They are out to take our way of life. Also, was the shooter trans?”
I am in firm agreement with many Americans in having widespread gun reform, However, a recent string of shootings where there is a slight chance that the shooter may be of a certain identity — never the case if he is a white male Christian and/or conservative — is not all of a sudden cause to strip one group of people from owning firearms after being considered “nihilistic extremists,” especially a group that makes up a fraction of a percentage of the population of the United States with an even smaller fraction in the history of mass shootings throughout American history.
The hypocrisy of the right during this current moment is allowing tragic loss of life around the country to be manipulated in order to push an agenda in order to garner hate among citizens to gain further control of legislation and erase trans Americans’ rights, taking them out of everyday life.
Much of that is not seen here currently in D.C. amid the residence, but the soul of America is on a path of further corruption should all of this continue, starting in the president’s backyard.
Jaylon Curry-Hagler is a Black trans woman and journalist based in the DMV. She is also a former Washington Blade intern.