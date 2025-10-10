Earle-Sears: Lack of marriage equality, employment protections is ‘not discrimination’

Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued an executive director that directs the state’s Board of Health to “protect” women and girls in “sex separated spaces and activities.”

“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” said Youngkin in a press release that announced the directive. “It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians. This must stop.”

Youngkin also thanked President Donald Trump, the Justice Department, and the U.S. Department of Education “for their strong, common sense approach to protecting women and girls.” Advocates have sharply criticized the White House over its directives and policies — including the federal government’s position there are “only two genders, male and female” and banning transgender girls and women from competing on women’s sports teams — they say specifically target trans people.

Youngkin’s executive order specifically directs the Virginia Board of Health to:

• Prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia; and

• Prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in a state of undress.

The press release notes the board in August “accepted a petition under Va. Code § 2.2-4007, from three female athletes in Virginia ‘who have been directly harmed by males competing in female collegiate sports.'”

“The petition ‘formally request[ed] that the Virginia Board of Health add and/or amend regulations within 12 VAC 5 to prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia, and to prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in any state of undress.'”

Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears since they took office in 2021 have repeatedly criticized school districts in Northern Virginia over policies that allow trans students to use bathrooms and other facilities based on their gender identity. The three Republicans have also campaigned against trans athletes on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.

Fairfax County Public Schools last week lost more than $3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education because it allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.