Earle-Sears: Lack of marriage equality, employment protections is ‘not discrimination’
LG clashed with Abigail Spanberger in gubernatorial debate
Republican Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on Thursday said a lack of marriage rights for same-sex couples and employment protections for LGBTQ people is “not discrimination.”
Earle-Sears made the comment during a debate against her Democratic opponent in the Virginia gubernatorial race, former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, that took place at Norfolk State University. Earle-Sears also raised transgender athletes on high school sports teams and students using restrooms and other facilities that correspond with their gender identity.
“Yes, Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears, that is indeed discrimination,” said Sam Lau, a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, on Thursday in response to Earle-Sears’s comments. “Vote for Abigail Spanberger.”
A Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted between Sept. 25-29 shows Spanberger ahead of Earle-Sears by 12 points.
Earle-Sears, who hopes to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who cannot run for a consecutive term, has previously expressed her “moral” opposition to marriage equality. Earle-Sears also deliberately misgendered state Sen. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), who is Virginia’s first openly transgender state senator, in 2024.
Spanberger leads Earle-Sears in Va. gubernatorial race
Poll shows former congresswoman ahead by 12 points
A new Washington Post-Schar School poll finds Democrat Abigail Spanberger leads Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.
The former congresswoman holds a 12-point advantage over Earle-Sears, Virginia’s current lieutenant governor, according to the poll conducted between Sept. 25-29. Earle-Sears previously expressed “moral” opposition to same-sex marriage and deliberately misgendered Danica Roem, Virginia’s first openly transgender state senator, in 2024.
Democratic state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi leads Republican John Reid, a gay conservative talk show host, in the race for lieutenant governor; Democrat Jay Jones also leads incumbent Republican Jason Miyares for attorney general. Still, a significant margin of error fails to indicate a significant lead for either Democratic candidate.
The poll was conducted before the National Review published screenshots Jones fantasizing about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, during a text with former colleague and Republican state Del. Carrie Coyner.
The August 2022 text conversation featured Jones envisioning a scenario where Gilbert “gets two bullets to the head,” going on to describe Gilbert and his wife as evil and “breeding little fascists.”
President Donald Trump called Jones a “Radical Left Lunatic” and demanded him to drop out of the state race. Spanberger expressed her “disgust” at Jones’s words but did not encourage him to exit the race.
Earle-Sears released a new campaign ad following the scandal encouraging Virginians to “reject the insanity. Vote Republican.”
The six candidates in Virginia’s statewide races all hold varying stances on LGBTQ policy and equality.
Youngkin directs Va. Board of Health to ‘protect’ women and girls in ‘sex separated spaces’
Mandate issued days after Fairfax County schools lost millions in DOE funding
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued an executive director that directs the state’s Board of Health to “protect” women and girls in “sex separated spaces and activities.”
“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” said Youngkin in a press release that announced the directive. “It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians. This must stop.”
Youngkin also thanked President Donald Trump, the Justice Department, and the U.S. Department of Education “for their strong, common sense approach to protecting women and girls.” Advocates have sharply criticized the White House over its directives and policies — including the federal government’s position there are “only two genders, male and female” and banning transgender girls and women from competing on women’s sports teams — they say specifically target trans people.
Youngkin’s executive order specifically directs the Virginia Board of Health to:
• Prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia; and
• Prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in a state of undress.
The press release notes the board in August “accepted a petition under Va. Code § 2.2-4007, from three female athletes in Virginia ‘who have been directly harmed by males competing in female collegiate sports.'”
“The petition ‘formally request[ed] that the Virginia Board of Health add and/or amend regulations within 12 VAC 5 to prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia, and to prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in any state of undress.'”
Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears since they took office in 2021 have repeatedly criticized school districts in Northern Virginia over policies that allow trans students to use bathrooms and other facilities based on their gender identity. The three Republicans have also campaigned against trans athletes on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.
Fairfax County Public Schools last week lost more than $3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education because it allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.
Fairfax County schools lose more than $3 million in federal funding
Department of Education cut funds over trans-inclusive bathroom, locker room policy
The U.S. Department of Education is cutting more than $3 million in funding from Fairfax County Public Schools because it allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.
The county’s Magnet School Assistance Program will bear the brunt of the $3.4 million loss in the upcoming fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1. One of the three schools affected is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, ranked in August as the fifth best U.S. high school by U.S. News & World Report.
The cut follows the district’s decision to retain trans-inclusive policies in spite of the Trump-Vance administration’s Sept. 23 deadline requiring school districts to agree to change such policies. The Department of Education’s acting assistant secretary for civil rights, Craig Trainor, wrote a letter to a variety of districts on Sept. 16 stating that the policies violate Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex in education.
Fairfax County Public Schools’ Regulation 2603.2 notes that “gender-expansive and transgender students shall be provided with the option of using a locker room or restroom consistent with the student’s gender identity.” Trainor’s letter defines such a policy as non-compliant with federal civil rights law, making the district ineligible for specialty magnet grants.
Michelle Reid, the district’s superintendent, released a statement in response to the Department of Education’s criticism, stating that abiding by federal demands would “discriminate against [Fairfax County] students.”
While the funding cuts target Fairfax County, controversy over gender-inclusive bathroom policies stretches throughout Northern Virginia.
The Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights in February began its probe into five Virginia school districts for allegedly violating Title IX provisions and promoting “gender ideology.” The investigation targeted Alexandria and Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, and Fairfax Counties.
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares launched an investigation in May into how Loudoun County Public Schools managed objections to a trans student in an Ashburn high school’s boys’ locker room. Their action ensued from the district’s Title IX investigation of whether three male students sexually harassed the trans student amid their complaints.
Most recently, Virginia lieutenant governor and gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears called trans-inclusive bathroom policies “reckless” during an August Arlington School Board meeting. Her criticism came after the board affirmed its pro-trans policies.
Earle-Sears criticized the board for risking the loss of millions in funding by protecting transgender students.
Alongside Fairfax County, the Department of Education is withholding a total of $24 million from New York City and Chicago schools due to similar trans-inclusive regulations. The three school districts are some of the nation’s largest.
