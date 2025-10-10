In front of Canadian PM with non-binary child, Trump doubles down on anti-trans rhetoric

President Trump mocked trans people in the Oval Office on Tuesday in front of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has a non-binary child.

The meeting, intended to focus on improving trade relations between Canada and the U.S.—the only G7 nation yet to reach a deal to ease Trump’s 35% tariff—quickly veered off topic.

“We have strong borders. We have no men in women’s sports,” Trump told reporters. “We’re not going to take your child away and change the sex of your child.”

He continued, blaming Democrats for “men playing in women’s sports and transgender for everybody and windmills all over the place.”

These comments come at a time when transgender rights are up for debate in America. Two of the three cases that involve LGBTQ people on the Supreme Court docket this session center around the right of transgender people to participate in school sports.

Prime Minister Carney, who has run on making “a stronger Canada” by, in part, “stand[ing] strong against President Trump’s tariffs,” sat silently as Trump continued to make degrading remarks about Democrats and transgender people.

One of Prime Minister Carney’s children, Sasha Carney, came out in a 2019 article in the New Haven Register as non-binary while attending Yale University. In the article, Carney opens up about some of the hardships of being non-binary in a world where one’s gender “at birth is so enshrined in our legal and registration systems.”

“It’s exhausting to live in a world which invalidates your identity at every turn,” Carney wrote in an email to the New Haven Register. “I’ve met a lot of people, many of them well-meaning, who need a full-scale explanation of my personal experiences with being nonbinary, as well as a political explanation of who nonbinary people are and what position we occupy in society, before they will agree to use my pronouns, or not call me a girl.”

This is not the first time this week Trump has taken a swipe at transgender people, nor is it the first time he has mentioned it in front of diplomats. Last week, Trump blamed the government shutdown on transgender people, went on a tangent in front of a diplomat from Ireland in March, and made a joke about men competing in women’s sports to El Salvador’s president in April, The Advocate reported.