Out & About
CAMP Rehoboth hosts annual Block Party Oct. 19
Free event to feature art, performances and more
CAMP Rehoboth will host its annual Block Party celebration on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m. on the second block of Baltimore Avenue in downtown Rehoboth Beach.
There will be performances at the CAMP Rehoboth Courtyard stage. Renowned drag performer Amethyst Diamond will emcee the stage, which is set to also include Clear Space Theatre Company performers, CAMP Rehoboth Chorus ALLIANCE ensemble singers, rock bands Storm Sounds and Off 24, and DJ Das Wuff.
The event started in 2015 in celebration of CAMP Rehoboth’s 25th anniversary. This year, attendees can expect to shop sea glass art, ceramics, photography, and learn more about local non-profit causes and businesses.
Entrance is free to the event, though donations are encouraged to CAMP Rehoboth. CAMP Rehoboth invites all community members to join in the festivities, and to expect magnificent performances, and dozens of vendors including artists, craftspeople, non-profits, businesses, and more. For more information about the CAMP Rehoboth Block Party, visit camprehoboth.org/events.
‘Rocky Horror Show’ is coming to Milton, Del.
Matinstage Production opened Thursday
“The Rocky Horror Show”: Mainstage Production opened on Thursday, Oct. 9 at the Milton Theater in Delaware outside of Rehoboth Beach.
The Milton Theater’s stage is set, the costumes are wild, and the cast is ready to thrill guests in this electrifying 50th anniversary celebration of the cult classic. The cast also looks every bit as wild, weird, and wonderful as guests can imagine.
Tickets are available on the Milton Theater’s website.
Calendar
Calendar: October 10-16
LGBTQ events in the days to come
Friday, October 10
“Center Aging Friday Tea Time” will be at 12 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s new location at 1827 Wiltberger St., N.W. To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website or email [email protected].
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Happy Hour” at 7 p.m. at Crush. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Women in Their Twenties and Thirties will meet at 8 p.m. on Zoom. This is a social discussion group for queer women in the Washington, D.C. area and a great way to make new friends and meet other queer women in a fun and friendly setting. For more details, visit Facebook.
Saturday, October 11
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Community Brunch” at 12 p.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. This fun weekly event brings the DMV area LGBTQ+ community, including allies, together for delicious food and conversation. Attendance is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
“Sunday Supper on Saturday” will be at 2 p.m. in person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. A talented local chef — generously giving his time to nourish our community — will be preparing a delicious meal featuring homemade lasagna (one vegan, one classic), fresh garden salad and warm garlic bread. For more details visit the DC Center’s website.
Monday, October 13
Go Gay DC will host “Out and About in Shirlington LGBTQ+ Community Social” at 6 p.m. at Hyatt Centric Arlington. This event is ideal for making new friends, professional networking, idea sharing, and community building. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.
Tuesday, October 14
“Talk-O-Tuesday” will be at 7 p.m. at The Strand DC. This event has been curated for BIPOC gay/bi/trans men and male-identifying persons. It will be a fun and engaging experience to help foster community, encouragement, and thoughtful dialogue, while providing a safe and supportive space to express one’s self. Tickets cost $13.26 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Trans Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is intended to provide an emotionally and physically safe space for trans people and those who may be questioning their gender identity/expression to join together in community and learn from one another. For more details, email [email protected].
Wednesday, October 15
Job Club will be at 6 p.m. on Zoom. This is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants” toward being “candidates.” For more information, email [email protected] or visit thedccenter.org/careers.
Go Gay DC will host “LGBTQ+ Activism at Women’s National Democratic Club” at 6 p.m. at The Whittemore House. Guests can join other activists at the WNDC for letter and postcard writing to get out the vote this fall in Virginia and other critical state races. Postcards will be written to women in rural VA and to members of Congress on Home Rule 101 in partnership with the D.C. Democrats Statehood Committee. There will be free pizza, cash bar, a fun raffle and camaraderie. More details are available on Eventbrite.
Thursday, October 16
Virtual Yoga Class will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a free weekly class focusing on yoga, breath work, and meditation. For more details, visit the DC Center for the LGBT Community’s website.
Poly Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is an inclusive, welcoming, virtual safer space to talk about all things polyamorous. For more details, email [email protected].
Blade’s 24th annual Best Of LGBTQ DC party set for Oct. 16
Join us to celebrate our resilient community at Crush
The Washington Blade this week announced plans for its 24th annual Best Of LGBTQ DC awards party, which is set for Thursday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. at Crush Bar (2007 14th St., N.W.).
The event will feature live performances from winners and remarks from local public officials and other honorees. All the winners will be announced at the party and in next Friday’s Blade.
“This has been a difficult year for D.C. but it’s important to come together and celebrate the best of our resilient community,” said Blade Publisher Lynne Brown. “Join us for what will be another unforgettable night of entertainment and camaraderie.”
Tickets are on sale now:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2025-best-of-lgbtq-dc-awards-party-tickets-1720627335679?aff=oddtdtcreator
The first drink is included in the ticket price; attendees must be 21 years or older. Thank you to our sponsors: ABSOLUT, Crush, and Infinite Legacy. There will be a raffle with exciting prizes from our local business community.
