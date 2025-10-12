Theater
Set designer August Henney puts new spin on Mary Shelley's life
'So Late Into the Night' an ideal fall show at Rorschach
'So Late Into the Night'
Through Nov. 2
Rorschach Theatre
The Stacks @ Buzzard Point
101 V St., S.W.
Spooky Action Theater
Washington, D.C.
Tickets start at $74
Rorshachtheatre.com
We’ve all been to that scary party or two. But ordinarily, it’s not by choice.
But with playwright Shawn Northrip’s So Late Into the Night, the spookiness is planned, executed, and fun. Northrip lays out the story of novelist Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, famed author of the gothic masterpiece Frankenstein, and in gathering her Romantic poet friends and lovers, investigates their afterlife.
What’s more, the new play, which also features a rock séance, is performed in the Stacks at D.C.’s Buzzard Point neighborhood, a unique neighborhood positioned where the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers meet, just south of Audi Field.
At the Stacks, Rorschach is activating a high-ceilinged corner retail that serves as the company’s fall home base. Inside the cavernous space, the production’s set designer August Henney is putting a new spin on Newstead Abbey, the grand home of Lord Byron, a friend of Shelley. Included in the new look are a Victorian dining table (33 by 12 feet), grand drapes, and modern rock and roll posters. Audience members can sit at the table or the risers on the perimeter.
Henney, who identifies as a trans gay man, is a Bay Area transplant who arrived in D.C. three years ago to study scenic design at the University of Maryland. The experience has been transformational.
WASHINGTON BLADE: How do you pursue concept before realizing a set?
AUGUST HENNEY: At first, I go through the script and take out words that spark inspiration. I’m very much a words person – I find words and then relatable images. Next, I create a collage and present it to the director.
BLADE: Along the way, does the director exert control?
HENNEY: Oh yes. It’s hopefully conversation, but they have the final say about everything. If it’s very important to me or I think it’s very important to the show, I’ll fight for it.
BLADE: When the show kicks off does your vision typically come to fruition.
HENNEY: That depends entirely on the technical director. I do the drafting and present it to the tech director. Lays out how to do that. Like an engineer and architect. This is how I want the façade to look but I don’t care so much about the insides. Comes down to what we can and can’t do. Usually comes down to cost.
BLADE: How much was learned in life and now much at school?
HENNEY: At school, I came in not knowing much. UMD cleverly matched us up with a cohort who has different skills from you. They do that well. So, there were endless hours in the hallways of the grad school where we’d build models until 3 a.m. working and blasting music. I also learned from my father who is adept at wood working, and jobs in prop shops.
BLADE: How was your coming out as a trans gay man?
Henney: Well grad school really helped with that. I believe the universe puts people in places. And with UMD, it put me in the right place. At undergrad, I got another degree in human physiology and thought I wanted to be a doctor for a second. My path would have been very different.
Scenic design placed me in range of the right people who helped me realize things about myself that I didn’t have to keep hiding. Theater is such an inclusive community already and I feel safe here while the world is so unsafe.
BLADE: This morning, I heard the administration was blaming the government shutdown on trans people. Does that kind of madness get you angry?
HENNEY: Angry, frustrated, and despondent. I get through the days by focusing on the good bits, and the people who make me feel like myself. That’s all you can really hope for in a world that’s falling apart.
BLADE: Yet, the show goes on.
HENNEY: Oh yes, and So Late Into the Night is a wonderful show. It pairs with some of the best things in the world like spooky ghost stories and dramatic rock music in autumn, the perfect season. It’s a show where audience members can feasibly be seated next to Mary Shelley and friends at a big dining table on Halloween night. How great is that?
Theater
'The Dragon' a powerfully subversive play once banned in Russia
Relevantly set in immigrant detention center acted out by detainees
The Dragon
Spooky Action Theater
1810 16th St., NW
$23-$43
Spookyaction.org
Weird and abusive, yet still inexplicably tolerated by the populace. That describes the titular ruler in “The Dragon,” the story of how a 400-year-old authoritarian regime endures, now running at Spooky Action Theater.
Originally written by Evgeny Shvarts in the 1940s, “The Dragon” has the feel of a fairytale yet it’s a powerfully subversive play written (and banned) in Stalinist Russia.
And now adapted by Jesse Rasmussen and Yura Kordonsky for Spooky’s new production, the reworked play is relevantly and disturbingly set in an immigrant detention center with the tale acted out by the detainees. Their reality mixes with the story.
The new work is staged by the company’s artistic director Elizabeth Dinkova and performed by a five-person cast (including immigrants from South America, Syria, and Bangladesh) in Spooky’s black box theater on 16th street in the Dupont Circle neighborhood.
Included among the players are Helen Hayes Award-winning actor Fran Tapia and talented actor Gabriel Alejandro, two residents of Columbia Heights, a diverse and currently heavily policed neighborhood in Northwest. While Tapia is working with a visa for those with extraordinary ability and Alejandro is a U.S. citizen, the vibe remains extremely worrying for much of the area’s population.
Tapia, who self describes as “Chilean, Latina, queer and a proud immigrant,” says “The Dragon” resonates to her core: “Despite the stress, you keep going while everything around remains strange; you can’t be your authentic self. You’re thinking twice about what you’re saying and posting, and where and what time you go anywhere. Danger is there as much as we try to pretend it’s not.”
“The Dragon’s” actors are cast in multiple roles, Tapia plays Lancelot, the hero who comes to save the day; Sophia, a journalist who comes to report on detention center conditions; and a beautiful cat.
“As Lancelot, I’m a bit of an outsider. He’s used to fixing things and helping people in distress. In this town the people are unaware that they need help.”
And regarding real life, Tapia says, “Immigration has become topsy turvy. It’s not unusual to see people being detained in broad daylight. It’s not unusual to have five police cars parked on the corner in the afternoon. It makes us think about how people respond to authority and absurd behavior.”
Similarly, Alejandro plays multiple roles including Henry, the son of the mayor (played by Ryan Sellers) and Officer Luis, a guard in the detention center. “Luis is comparatively a nice guy,” Alejandro explains, “Yet, he accepts what’s bad about the regime he serves.”
As a Latino, Alejandro is exploring his identity through the play. “In my daily routine I’m more anxious. I present in a way that I could be a target for the government even though I’m a U.S. citizen.”
What’s happening on the streets isn’t entirely alien to what’s happening in the play, he adds. “In the play, I have some power over people who look like me. I could be in the detention center, and that’s not altogether different from what’s going on in the real world.”
Alejandro who identifies as pansexual moved from his native Puerto Rico to D.C. six years ago. After acting in just one show the pandemic hit and work dried up. Next, he attended the Shakespeare Theatre’s MFA in Classical Acting program at George Washington University, and since graduating in 2023, he’s been consistently working as an actor, something he calls “a joy and privilege.”
And as pansexual, he has an openness to people, says Alejandro. “That’s how I approach my characters. I find a way to love them. Even if they’re bad guys, I find a way to figure them out. That’s what I do here.”
“The Dragon” is satirical, and funny. Still, we know what we’re referring to in the real world, which is very scary and painful. And yet, audiences are given permission to laugh without losing the gravity of the work.
Theater
Theatre Week shows D.C.'s vibrancy, resiliency
More than 25 companies offering discounted tickets
Theatre Week
Through Oct. 5
$25, $45 & $65 tickets to 25+ shows
Theatreweek.org
Sometimes names can be misleading. For instance, Theatre Week, currently celebrating the season’s launch with discounted tickets and free events, is in fact three weeks long. But no one’s complaining.
Produced by Theatre Washington (the diverse alliance of theater makers and supporters), Theatre Week is designed to celebrate and amplify the D.C. theater community. It’s a way to share marketing, promote shows, and to bring people together to meet both new artists and new audiences.
Though Oct. 5, more than 25 companies (see theatreweek.org) are offering discounted tickets priced at $25, $45, and $65 tickets. Theatre Week also includes events like Lights Up! a free outdoor concert at The Wharf on Sunday, Sept. 28; and there’s a discussion panel at Studio Theatre (Sept. 29) poised to weigh in on upcoming productions.
Reginald “Reg” Douglas, the out artistic director of Mosaic Theater Company and a Theatre Washington board member, believes the success of this year’s Theatre Week is “doubly important.”
“The story of Washington, D.C. that’s being told right now doesn’t reflect the richness of our culture. Theatre Week is a way to show the vibrancy and resiliency of our city. We need to gather and combat the lie about who we are and instead confirm that DC is a vibrant, eclectic, safe and cool place to be.”
As part of Theatre Week, Mosaic presents Kareem Fahmy’s Dodi & Diana (through Oct.5) directed by Douglas.
Mosaic veteran Dina Soltan plays a leading lady movie star, and Jake Loewenthal is her husband in this rich contemporary work. Douglas says “It’s a sexy and surprising play; it brings Princess Diana astrology and the ups and downs of a sexually alive marriage in 85 minutes.”
For one day only, nonbinary actor Caro Dubberly is one of the featured performers in Sunday’s concert Lights Up!
Along with Vagenesis (Anderson Wells), Victoria Gomez, Kara-Tamieka Watkins, Nicholas Yenson, Deimoni Brewington, Dubberly will be performing songs from the musical theater canon, some more well known than others: “Heart and Music” from William Finn’s A New Brain, numbers from A Chorus Line, Avenue Q, and lots of other good stuff.”
Dubberly’s solos include a piece from Adam Gwon’s musical String and the rock song “Midnight Radio” from their “favorite musical of all time,” Hedwig and the Angry Inch.
Adept at standards and rock infused songs, Dubberly is classically trained: “Both of my parents were in opera. Growing up in Denton, Texas, my mom was my first teacher. That’s how I figured out how to do edgier things with my voice but in a healthy way.”
Fortunately for Dubberly, there was a robust queer community in Denton. That was one of the things that they were most sad to leave when they moved to D.C. 10 years ago.
Their introduction to DMV showbiz was by sitting in the audience of the apocalyptic chamber musical “Soon” at Signature Theatre: “Before that I’d no idea about the D.C. theater scene, I thought it was a purely political place. My girlfriend at the time got a job at a theater here, so in true U-Haul fashion, I finished college in Texas and quickly joined her.”
Dubberly says their career as an openly nonbinary actor has been mostly positive. A time came when they wanted to pivot away from the ingenue and be considered for roles across the gender spectrum. They say, “I’m grateful that I know so many people who have the imagination to see me at not just for someone who may look as one specific gender but as an artist who is capable of playing may different things.”
The thrice-Helen Hayes Award nominated Dubberly counts Theatre Week as one of their favorite times of year. “When not performing, I’m an avid theater goer. I love to see plays and I’m always on the lookout for a good theater discount. I’m planning to see Merry Wives at Shakespeare Theatre Company, Arena Stage’s Damn Yankees, and other productions.”
Both Douglas and Dubberly agree that Theatre Week is bursting with opportunity for everyone.
Companies benefit from the exposure, and it’s a chance for people to see a company they’ve never seen before. To try something new on a discount. To take a risk. And it’s very much a celebration of the local theater community’s strength and diversity.
Theater
'The Inheritance,' inspired by 'Howards End,' examines gay culture in wake of AIDS
Themes of love, legacy, and friendship
'The Inheritance, Parts One and Two'
Through Nov. 2
Round House Theatre
4545 East-West Highway
Bethesda, MD 20814
Tickets start at $50
Roundhousetheatre.org
When Tom Story first saw “The Inheritance” on Broadway, he was instantly enthralled. Out playwright Matthew López’s Tony and Olivier Award-winning play about gay culture in the wake of AIDS, is the kind of work Story prizes most.
“The Inheritance” is inspired by gay novelist E.M. Forster’s stunning Edwardian novel “Howards End,” an entertaining investigation of class distinction and the meaning of property. But here, the story is moved from Edwardian England to Manhattan and Upstate New York (the Berkshires for this production) and from early 20th century traditional families and couples to a group of gay men.
In the past, Story, who is gay, directed or acted in similarly queer-themed plays like “Angels in America,” “The Baltimore Waltz,” and “The Normal Heart.” These were the types of plays that just seemed to find a way into his life.
Because of the pandemic and the cost and size of “The Inheritance,” Story’s desires to direct the play were put on hold. Yet, despite these challenges, Round House Theatre’s artistic director Ryan Rilette remained eager to mount the production. Eventually money was found.
And now, “The Inheritance, Parts One and Two,” is making its regional premiere at Round House Theatre in Bethesda directed by Story.
How scary is it to stage a two-part epic versus a 90-minute play?
“It’s a different kind of fear,” Story notes matter-of-factly. Every play has its challenges and this has a lot. López tells the story in a lot of different ways. It requires many artistic devices and an amalgamation of style and influences from “Angels in America” to “Will & Grace” and “Queer as Folk” and obviously Forster’s “Howards End.”
But the director, who grew up in Northern Virginia and was educated at Duke University and Juilliard School in New York, was willing to put in the work. “Figuring out what plays together and over the course of many hours, is tough. I was daunted but I had a lot of time. Leading up to rehearsals, I dropped out of a few acting jobs because I knew that I’d need a lot of brain space and creative dreaming time before we started.”
For “The Inheritance,” Story did more pre-production preparation than ever before, either for directing or acting. First off, casting the play was a real process. He explains, “Because there’s so much language, the actors need to be dynamic and alive and real and heightened. It feels classical. Finding people right for the parts took time.”
The show’s cast is all male and all queer except for brilliant local favorite Nancy Robinette who plays Margaret, the housekeeper of a country estate whose memorable Part Two appearance deals with the legacy of the AIDS crisis.
The male actors’ ages range from about 22 to 60 (one actor just graduated from college and another has been on Broadway 10 times). Story says, “We’re part of something unique. I don’t know if the younger actors know how rare this is, but they’re all having a good time and working extremely hard.”
In previous productions, “The Inheritance’s” characters have been played by straight actors, but with his mostly queer cast, there are some advantages, says Story: “Having so many in the room who understand the situation, the humor, and the struggle works well. For instance, there’s a monologue in Part Two about being called a faggot as a child. Having an actor say that who has experienced that, means a lot.”
There were other challenges. With the play’s many locations, sets must change on a dime; a literal space wouldn’t work. Story brought in esteemed set designer Lee Savage with whom he had worked many times. For movement and intimacy direction, he sought the vital assistance of longtime friend and colleague Britta Joy Peterson.
In addition to exploring themes of love, legacy, and friendship, López’s play touches on creation, art, and writing. It also focuses on struggle, vulnerability, and insecurity.
Is that relatable to director Story?
“Yes, absolutely,” he promptly replies. “In the play, there’s a theatrical opening night of a play that’s deemed only partly successful. Having been doing this since 1998 professionally, both as an actor and a director, I’ve been through all the iterations of it.
“I’ve been lucky. I’ve had many special experiences in the theater along with those that just sort of came and went.”
Though performed in two parts at a bit over three hours each, “The Inheritance” is often described as one work. Story doesn’t’ recommend seeing the parts out of order. He says, “Come to Part One and you’re going to want to see Part Two. It doesn’t lag. It’s poetic, wonderfully acted, and funny; it just keeps going, going, and going.”
Set designer August Henney puts new spin on Mary Shelley’s life
Murphy’s ‘Monster’ returns for a flawed but fascinating third round
CAMP Rehoboth hosts annual Block Party Oct. 19
Justices appear sympathetic to Christian therapist in conversion therapy case
NYC bar association slams Justice Dept. indictment of Lambda Legal attorney
Council of Europe approves ‘comprehensive’ intersex rights framework
LGBTQ rights on the line: What to watch as Supreme Court’s new term begins
Meet the job training groups fighting for better economic mobility in D.C.
