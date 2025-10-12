Set designer August Henney puts new spin on Mary Shelley’s life

‘So Late Into the Night’

Through Nov. 2

Rorschach Theatre

The Stacks @ Buzzard Point

101 V St., S.W.

Spooky Action Theater

Washington, D.C.

Tickets start at $74

Rorshachtheatre.com

We’ve all been to that scary party or two. But ordinarily, it’s not by choice.

But with playwright Shawn Northrip’s So Late Into the Night, the spookiness is planned, executed, and fun. Northrip lays out the story of novelist Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, famed author of the gothic masterpiece Frankenstein, and in gathering her Romantic poet friends and lovers, investigates their afterlife.

What’s more, the new play, which also features a rock séance, is performed in the Stacks at D.C.’s Buzzard Point neighborhood, a unique neighborhood positioned where the Potomac and Anacostia Rivers meet, just south of Audi Field.

At the Stacks, Rorschach is activating a high-ceilinged corner retail that serves as the company’s fall home base. Inside the cavernous space, the production’s set designer August Henney is putting a new spin on Newstead Abbey, the grand home of Lord Byron, a friend of Shelley. Included in the new look are a Victorian dining table (33 by 12 feet), grand drapes, and modern rock and roll posters. Audience members can sit at the table or the risers on the perimeter.

Henney, who identifies as a trans gay man, is a Bay Area transplant who arrived in D.C. three years ago to study scenic design at the University of Maryland. The experience has been transformational.

WASHINGTON BLADE: How do you pursue concept before realizing a set?

AUGUST HENNEY: At first, I go through the script and take out words that spark inspiration. I’m very much a words person – I find words and then relatable images. Next, I create a collage and present it to the director.

BLADE: Along the way, does the director exert control?

HENNEY: Oh yes. It’s hopefully conversation, but they have the final say about everything. If it’s very important to me or I think it’s very important to the show, I’ll fight for it.

BLADE: When the show kicks off does your vision typically come to fruition.

HENNEY: That depends entirely on the technical director. I do the drafting and present it to the tech director. Lays out how to do that. Like an engineer and architect. This is how I want the façade to look but I don’t care so much about the insides. Comes down to what we can and can’t do. Usually comes down to cost.

BLADE: How much was learned in life and now much at school?

HENNEY: At school, I came in not knowing much. UMD cleverly matched us up with a cohort who has different skills from you. They do that well. So, there were endless hours in the hallways of the grad school where we’d build models until 3 a.m. working and blasting music. I also learned from my father who is adept at wood working, and jobs in prop shops.

BLADE: How was your coming out as a trans gay man?

Henney: Well grad school really helped with that. I believe the universe puts people in places. And with UMD, it put me in the right place. At undergrad, I got another degree in human physiology and thought I wanted to be a doctor for a second. My path would have been very different.

Scenic design placed me in range of the right people who helped me realize things about myself that I didn’t have to keep hiding. Theater is such an inclusive community already and I feel safe here while the world is so unsafe.

BLADE: This morning, I heard the administration was blaming the government shutdown on trans people. Does that kind of madness get you angry?

HENNEY: Angry, frustrated, and despondent. I get through the days by focusing on the good bits, and the people who make me feel like myself. That’s all you can really hope for in a world that’s falling apart.

BLADE: Yet, the show goes on.

HENNEY: Oh yes, and So Late Into the Night is a wonderful show. It pairs with some of the best things in the world like spooky ghost stories and dramatic rock music in autumn, the perfect season. It’s a show where audience members can feasibly be seated next to Mary Shelley and friends at a big dining table on Halloween night. How great is that?