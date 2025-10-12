Landlords can reduce tenant friction, boost income with solar

Summers are hotter, winters are harsher, and the price of comfort keeps rising. In Washington, D.C., where many older homes rely on electric heat or aging A/C systems, landlords are increasingly finding themselves in the middle of tenant frustration over unpredictable energy bills.

“Electrically heated rentals, and D.C. homes in general, get crushed in the extreme weather of summer and winter here in the city,” says Lou Vivas, Realtor and clean-energy adviser. “Solar is the simplest way to de-risk those bills for tenants and headaches for landlords.”

Living has become much more expensive, for tenants and honestly for all of us. It’s about peace of mind. For tenants, it’s not really about kilowatt-hours. What they want is to plan for expenses and peace of mind. Predictable, stable energy costs make a rental unit more attractive, helping landlords reduce vacancies and even command stronger rents. “Solar makes the electric bill predictable—often near zero,” Vivas explains. “That’s real tenant value. All else being equal, the unit with solar is the stronger choice.”

Vivas often explains it this way: “Power the own costs you control.”

Why Timing Matters Now

If you’re considering solar, urgency is key. Federal incentives won’t last forever, and the installation process takes time. Here are the three critical deadlines every landlord should know:

30% Residential Credit Deadline – To claim the 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit for the 2025 tax year, your system must be fully installed and operational by December 31, 2025. Permits and inspections take months, so starting now is crucial.



Extra Time for Business Owners – If your rental is held in an LLC or business entity, you can use the commercial pathway and qualify by beginning construction by July 4, 2026. But don’t wait—the backlog will grow.



$0-Out-of-Pocket Option – Through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), landlords can install solar with no upfront cost. You won’t own the system or capture the renewable energy credits, but you will lock in predictable, low-cost energy.



Ownership vs. Purchase Power Agreement

Deciding whether to own your solar system or sign a PPA comes down to strategy.

If You Own the System:

Earn Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs), which in D.C. pay about $410 per 1,000 kWh. A 10 kW system can generate $4,100+ per year.

Use net metering to offset retail electricity costs.

Add long-term resale value

“You’re turning the roof into an income-producing asset while stabilizing cash flow,” Vivas says.

If You Choose a PPA:

Pay nothing upfront.

Lock in 20 years (plus extensions) of predictable, low or zero-cost electricity.

Tradeoff: the installer retains credits and incentives.

Beware of hidden charges—some “free solar” offers aren’t truly free.

The Business-Owner Advantage

If your property is in an LLC or other business structure, solar becomes even more attractive. Beyond the federal credit, you can add accelerated depreciation (MACRS) and potentially deduct interest on financing. As Vivas puts it: “Put the property in an LLC and you can stack benefits on benefits—commercial ITC, MACRS, interest deductions—on top of SRECs and bill savings.” Talk to your accountant to better understand all the benefits, including how MACRS works. If your CPA isn’t familiar with this, Vivas can refer someone to you.

For landlords, the benefits extend well beyond tax credits. Solar reduces service calls, lowers tenant anxiety during extreme weather, and helps listings lease faster.

Lower bill anxiety : Solar covers much of the heating and cooling load.

: Solar covers much of the heating and cooling load. Fewer complaints : No more “the meter must be broken” calls after a heat wave or a cold snap.

: No more “the meter must be broken” calls after a heat wave or a cold snap. Stronger leasing position: “Solar = low electric bills” is a marketing hook that gets attention.

“Tenants will start asking, ‘Does this unit have solar?’” Vivas predicts. “The rental that shields them from utility cost spikes wins.”

Looking Ahead

Climate data shows the District averaging just one 100°F day per year in the past. By the 2030s, projections call for five to six days over 100°F annually, with longer, more frequent heat waves to follow. Solar—and increasingly, paired upgrades like heat pumps—helps landlords stay ahead of rising costs.

“The sun has never sent us a bill,” Vivas says. “Put panels on your property and you’ve created your own power plant.”

Installing solar isn’t complicated—but it takes time. The installer manages everything.

Share 1–2 recent electric bills. Site and engineering analysis. Permitting and utility paperwork. Installation and inspections. System activation. Enrollment in SREC income (if you own the system).



Your role: provide bills, sign agreements, and allow access. The rest is handled.

The Bigger Play

Forward-thinking landlords can pair solar with heat-pump upgrades, insulation, battery storage, and even EV charging. Doing so future-proofs the property, widens the tenant pool, and stabilizes net operating income.

“Standardize on one platform, pair solar with phased heat-pump upgrades, proper insulation, upgrading doors and windows, and watch NOI stabilize,” Vivas advises.

Quick Checklist for Owners

Decide: Own (capture credits & income) or PPA (no upfront cost).

Deadlines: 12/31/25 (residential install) or 7/4/26 (LLC begin-construction).

(residential install) or (LLC begin-construction). Kick off: send bills, approve design, get permits filed.

Optional upgrades: battery storage, EV charging, insulation.

Stack benefits: energy audits + air sealing increase efficiency.

(This article is informational, not tax advice. Consult your CPA for your specific situation. About the contributors: Lou Vivas is the Principal of Viva the Life Properties, a firm dedicated to creating healthier, more sustainable homes. With over 21 years as a realtor, he now serves as a Healthy Home Realtor and Clean Energy Consultant, guiding property owners through upgrades that improve air, water, food, energy, and overall quality of life. Vivas is also the creator of the Five Pillars of a Healthy Home, a framework that helps landlords and homeowners alike elevate comfort, reduce costs, and invest in long-term well-being.)



Scott Bloom is owner and senior property manager at Columbia Property Management.