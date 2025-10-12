Real Estate
Landlords can reduce tenant friction, boost income with solar
How cut bills and modernize your rental before end of year
Summers are hotter, winters are harsher, and the price of comfort keeps rising. In Washington, D.C., where many older homes rely on electric heat or aging A/C systems, landlords are increasingly finding themselves in the middle of tenant frustration over unpredictable energy bills.
“Electrically heated rentals, and D.C. homes in general, get crushed in the extreme weather of summer and winter here in the city,” says Lou Vivas, Realtor and clean-energy adviser. “Solar is the simplest way to de-risk those bills for tenants and headaches for landlords.”
Living has become much more expensive, for tenants and honestly for all of us. It’s about peace of mind. For tenants, it’s not really about kilowatt-hours. What they want is to plan for expenses and peace of mind. Predictable, stable energy costs make a rental unit more attractive, helping landlords reduce vacancies and even command stronger rents. “Solar makes the electric bill predictable—often near zero,” Vivas explains. “That’s real tenant value. All else being equal, the unit with solar is the stronger choice.”
Vivas often explains it this way: “Power the own costs you control.”
Why Timing Matters Now
If you’re considering solar, urgency is key. Federal incentives won’t last forever, and the installation process takes time. Here are the three critical deadlines every landlord should know:
- 30% Residential Credit Deadline – To claim the 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit for the 2025 tax year, your system must be fully installed and operational by December 31, 2025. Permits and inspections take months, so starting now is crucial.
- Extra Time for Business Owners – If your rental is held in an LLC or business entity, you can use the commercial pathway and qualify by beginning construction by July 4, 2026. But don’t wait—the backlog will grow.
$0-Out-of-Pocket Option – Through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), landlords can install solar with no upfront cost. You won’t own the system or capture the renewable energy credits, but you will lock in predictable, low-cost energy.
Ownership vs. Purchase Power Agreement
Deciding whether to own your solar system or sign a PPA comes down to strategy.
If You Own the System:
- Earn Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRECs), which in D.C. pay about $410 per 1,000 kWh. A 10 kW system can generate $4,100+ per year.
- Use net metering to offset retail electricity costs.
- Add long-term resale value
“You’re turning the roof into an income-producing asset while stabilizing cash flow,” Vivas says.
If You Choose a PPA:
- Pay nothing upfront.
- Lock in 20 years (plus extensions) of predictable, low or zero-cost electricity.
- Tradeoff: the installer retains credits and incentives.
- Beware of hidden charges—some “free solar” offers aren’t truly free.
The Business-Owner Advantage
If your property is in an LLC or other business structure, solar becomes even more attractive. Beyond the federal credit, you can add accelerated depreciation (MACRS) and potentially deduct interest on financing. As Vivas puts it: “Put the property in an LLC and you can stack benefits on benefits—commercial ITC, MACRS, interest deductions—on top of SRECs and bill savings.” Talk to your accountant to better understand all the benefits, including how MACRS works. If your CPA isn’t familiar with this, Vivas can refer someone to you.
For landlords, the benefits extend well beyond tax credits. Solar reduces service calls, lowers tenant anxiety during extreme weather, and helps listings lease faster.
- Lower bill anxiety: Solar covers much of the heating and cooling load.
- Fewer complaints: No more “the meter must be broken” calls after a heat wave or a cold snap.
- Stronger leasing position: “Solar = low electric bills” is a marketing hook that gets attention.
“Tenants will start asking, ‘Does this unit have solar?’” Vivas predicts. “The rental that shields them from utility cost spikes wins.”
Looking Ahead
Climate data shows the District averaging just one 100°F day per year in the past. By the 2030s, projections call for five to six days over 100°F annually, with longer, more frequent heat waves to follow. Solar—and increasingly, paired upgrades like heat pumps—helps landlords stay ahead of rising costs.
“The sun has never sent us a bill,” Vivas says. “Put panels on your property and you’ve created your own power plant.”
Installing solar isn’t complicated—but it takes time. The installer manages everything.
- Share 1–2 recent electric bills.
- Site and engineering analysis.
- Permitting and utility paperwork.
- Installation and inspections.
- System activation.
- Enrollment in SREC income (if you own the system).
Your role: provide bills, sign agreements, and allow access. The rest is handled.
The Bigger Play
Forward-thinking landlords can pair solar with heat-pump upgrades, insulation, battery storage, and even EV charging. Doing so future-proofs the property, widens the tenant pool, and stabilizes net operating income.
“Standardize on one platform, pair solar with phased heat-pump upgrades, proper insulation, upgrading doors and windows, and watch NOI stabilize,” Vivas advises.
Quick Checklist for Owners
- Decide: Own (capture credits & income) or PPA (no upfront cost).
- Deadlines: 12/31/25 (residential install) or 7/4/26 (LLC begin-construction).
- Kick off: send bills, approve design, get permits filed.
- Optional upgrades: battery storage, EV charging, insulation.
- Stack benefits: energy audits + air sealing increase efficiency.
(This article is informational, not tax advice. Consult your CPA for your specific situation. About the contributors: Lou Vivas is the Principal of Viva the Life Properties, a firm dedicated to creating healthier, more sustainable homes. With over 21 years as a realtor, he now serves as a Healthy Home Realtor and Clean Energy Consultant, guiding property owners through upgrades that improve air, water, food, energy, and overall quality of life. Vivas is also the creator of the Five Pillars of a Healthy Home, a framework that helps landlords and homeowners alike elevate comfort, reduce costs, and invest in long-term well-being.)
Scott Bloom is owner and senior property manager at Columbia Property Management.
Why LGBTQ buyers choose certain markets
Palm Springs, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale among favorites
The Williams Institute at UCLA estimates that more than 16 million U.S. adults identify as LGBTQ+, and nearly 50% of them are homeowners. While that number is growing, it still lags behind the nearly 70% homeownership rate for the general population (U.S. Census Bureau).
According to the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP):
• 73% of LGBTQ+ renters say they want to own a home in the future.
• 46% of LGBTQ+ homeowners report that neighborhood inclusivity was a top factor in their purchase.
• LGBTQ+ buyers are twice as likely as the general population to prioritize finding a realtor who understands their community’s needs.
Key factors that make some markets more attractive include:
• Legal Protections: 23 states and Washington, D.C. have comprehensive LGBTQ+ housing protections, while others rely only on federal law.
• Community & Visibility: LGBTQ+-friendly neighborhoods offer inclusive schools, businesses, and cultural hubs.
• Affordability: With the median U.S. home price hitting $420,800 in 2025 (National Association of Realtors), affordability plays a major role.
• Employment & Lifestyle: Cities with thriving job markets and visible LGBTQ+ communities attract more first-time buyers.
Top LGBTQ+ Buyer Markets in 2025
1. Wilton Manors & Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Wilton Manors ranks in the top three U.S. cities for same-sex households per capita (U.S. Census). Nearly 15% of all households here are same-sex couples — more than ten times the national average. Home buyers are drawn to its walkable neighborhoods, thriving LGBTQ+ nightlife, and established support services.
Tip: Partner with a gay-friendly realtor from GayRealEstate.com who knows the ins and outs of Broward County. They can help identify neighborhoods that balance affordability with strong resale value.
2. Palm Springs, Calif.
Palm Springs has the highest per-capita LGBTQ+ population in the U.S., with estimates showing over 40% of residents identify as LGBTQ+. Median home prices here hover around $700,000 (Zillow 2025), but buyers benefit from established LGBTQ+ networks, Pride festivals, and retirement communities designed with inclusivity in mind.
Insight: Palm Springs is also home to more than 30 LGBTQ+ organizations, making it a top choice for retirees and second-home buyers.
3. Austin, Texas
Though Texas lacks statewide protections, Austin is home to over 100,000 LGBTQ+ residents and consistently ranks as the state’s most progressive city. Home values rose 8% in 2024 (Zillow), but median prices remain lower than coastal hubs at $490,000. The booming tech industry and music culture draw younger LGBTQ+ professionals.
Statistic: Over 12% of Austin’s residents identify as LGBTQ+, compared to the U.S. average of about 7%.
4. Columbus, Ohio
Columbus has one of the most affordable large housing markets, with median home prices around $310,000 in 2025 (Redfin). The city is home to an estimated 90,000 LGBTQ+ residents, supported by one of the Midwest’s most visible Pride events.
Tip: Same-sex couples purchasing in Midwest markets like Columbus often find 30–40% larger properties for the same price as smaller coastal condos.
5. Portland, Ore. & Seattle, Wash.
The Pacific Northwest continues to attract LGBTQ+ buyers. Seattle’s LGBTQ+ population is estimated at 200,000, or about 12% of the city. Portland also ranks among the top 10 most LGBTQ+-friendly cities in the U.S.
Seattle median home price: $930,000 (2025).
Portland median home price: $540,000 (2025).
Insight: Nearly 70% of LGBTQ+ buyers in Portland report choosing their home based on neighborhood inclusivity (NAGLREP).
6. Atlanta, Ga.
Atlanta is home to the largest LGBTQ+ population in the South, with an estimated 300,000 LGBTQ+ residents in the metro area. The city’s median home price is $405,000 (2025), making it more affordable than many LGBTQ+-friendly metros.
Resource: Many buyers find LGBTQ+-friendly mortgage professionals and agents through GayRealEstate.com’s national network — ensuring allies are on your side every step of the way.
Tips for LGBTQ+ Home Buyers and Sellers
Work with an LGBTQ+ Real Estate Agent. Representation matters. An LGBTQ+ realtor understands your unique needs and ensures you’re respected throughout the transaction. Start with GayRealEstate.com, the trusted LGBTQ+ real estate resource for over three decades.
• Know Your Legal Protections. Federal law prohibits housing discrimination, but local protections vary. Currently, 27 states still lack full protections against housing discrimination for LGBTQ+ individuals.
• Identify Inclusive Neighborhoods. Look for areas with LGBTQ+-owned businesses, active community centers, and visible Pride events — strong signs of acceptance and safety.
• Plan Financially. Same-sex couples should decide how to take title — joint tenants, tenants in common, or another structure. An LGBTQ+-friendly real estate attorney can help secure your rights.
• If Selling, Market Inclusively. Sellers in LGBTQ+-friendly markets should highlight proximity to inclusive schools, LGBTQ+ hubs, and protections in place.
Resources for LGBTQ+ Buyers & Sellers
• GayRealEstate.com – The largest and most trusted network of LGBTQ+ real estate agents in the U.S.
• Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Municipal Equality Index – Scores 506 cities nationwide on LGBTQ+ inclusivity.
• NAGLREP – Advocacy and data for LGBTQ+ buyers and sellers.
Final Thoughts
The dream of homeownership is universal — but for the LGBTQ+ community, finding the right place and the right representation makes all the difference. Whether you’re searching for a condo in Wilton Manors, a bungalow in Portland, or a starter home in Columbus, today’s buyer markets offer opportunities where inclusivity and value meet.
With the guidance of a trusted LGBTQ+ real estate agent from GayRealEstate.com, you can navigate the buying or selling process with confidence, knowing your needs will be understood, respected, and protected.
Scott Helms is president and owner of Gayrealestate.com.
How politics are affecting local real estate market
Policy choices, staffing patterns reshaping region in measurable ways
The Washington, D.C. metropolitan area is unique in the United States: few regions are as closely tied to the federal government’s size, scope, and spending. While I have seen many changes in administration having little to no effect on local real estate, when the current administration returned to the White House in 2025, the immediate ripple effects were felt not only in politics but also in real estate. From office towers downtown to suburban housing in Maryland and Virginia, policy choices and staffing patterns are reshaping the market in measurable ways.
The most visible change so far has been in the office sector. Federal agencies, long the anchor tenants for much of the District’s commercial space, have been reducing headcount and scaling back leased square footage. Early retirements, dismissals, hiring freezes and reorganizations have led to higher vacancy rates in both downtown Washington and the suburban corridors of Arlington, Alexandria, and Prince George’s County.
Prime buildings in central business districts remain relatively insulated, supported by prestige tenants and long-term leases. Older, mid-tier buildings, however, are struggling to maintain occupancy. Landlords in these segments are offering generous concessions — from extended free-rent periods to extensive tenant improvement packages — to attract private-sector replacements. Some owners are exploring conversions to residential, hospitality, or lab space, accelerating a trend toward adaptive reuse.
Government employment has always been a stabilizing force in the region. Reductions in staffing, however, are beginning to erode that stability. Suburban communities heavily reliant on federal jobs — particularly in parts of Maryland and Northern Virginia — are seeing softer housing demand. Listings are staying on the market longer, and sellers now need to adjust expectations downward.
By contrast, neighborhoods less dependent on federal payrolls, and those attractive to private-sector workers, remain relatively strong. Areas with convenient transit access and robust private industry, such as parts of Fairfax, Montgomery, and urban D.C., are proving more resilient.
The residential picture is uneven. Core neighborhoods with limited inventory still attract multiple offers, pushing prices upward, especially for renovated rowhouses and single-family detached homes in high-demand school districts. But in commuter-heavy suburbs tied closely to federal employment, the balance is shifting toward buyers. There, more listings, longer marketing times, and negotiable sellers point to a cooling trend.
Buyers are regaining leverage in some areas, while sellers in government-dependent submarkets must price more competitively to draw offers. Investors are paying close attention to these shifts, recognizing potential discounts in softening communities.
The rental sector reflects these same dynamics. Downtown and transit-oriented neighborhoods with access to nightlife, jobs, and cultural amenities remain popular, with steady or rising rents. In contrast, suburban rental markets tied to federal agencies are softening, with landlords there offering concessions such as free parking or one month of free rent to reduce vacancy.
Multifamily developers are also taking notice. Some projects have been delayed or scaled back in slower submarkets, while others in prime urban or mixed-use areas are moving ahead. The long-term outlook depends on whether private-sector job growth can offset reductions in federal demand.
Policy choices out of the White House are influencing the market in other ways. While we have yet to see the full impact of tariffs on imported goods, deregulation efforts could spur new construction despite increased costs and an uncertain labor market. Changes to retirement account rules, such as the end of the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Government Pension Offset (GPO), may encourage more capital to flow into real estate. Adjustments to immigration and work visa policies could lower demand for higher-end rentals and home purchases by international professionals.
Investors are adapting quickly. Some are targeting distressed office properties for conversion, betting on demand for residential or mixed-use redevelopment. Others are focusing on suburban markets that are less reliant on government, particularly where private industries like defense contracting, cybersecurity, and health care, for the moment, remain strong.
Looking ahead, the trajectory of the region’s real estate market depends largely on how federal workforce policies evolve. If downsizing continues at its current pace or if agency headquarters are moved to other areas of the country, expect prolonged softness in suburban housing and commercial office markets.
What is clear in 2025 is that the D.C. metro area is more highly sensitive to political shifts than ever before. The decisions made in Washington don’t just affect Home Rule or how crime and homelessness are addressed; they reshape the very neighborhoods in which those policies are debated. For investors, homeowners, and renters alike, the current administration has been a reminder that the federal government is more than an employer or a tenant here — it is the backbone of the entire regional economy.
Valerie M. Blake is a licensed associate broker in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia with RLAH @properties. Call or text her at 202-246-8602, email her via DCHomeQuest.com, or follow her on Facebook at TheRealst8ofAffairs.
Is homeownership for everyone?
At some point you have to stop analyzing and execute the decision to buy
Is homeownership for everyone? The simple answer is, yes and no. At the risk of sounding like Karen Collins from “VEEP” – Selina Meyers’s favorite political consultant, who never could seem to provide any direct answers, “There could be reasons for and against it!” (Insert eye roll from everyone in the room, here.)
I say this not to just cause further confusion. But to introduce a topic that is called, “the no-lose decision.” You may have heard of the parable of the donkey who is before two bales of hay and is having a hard time deciding which one to go for. In the meantime, the donkey starves to death. This might be an overly simplistic example, but as many parables or examples are, the point of the story is really about indecision.
There is a point at which examining options, considering pros and cons, running the numbers one more time, getting an inspection, calling in a second inspector, spending three hours on the phone with one friend, calling your mother later that week to spend another hour, talking on the phone with a financial adviser for another set of back and forths that last a week, putting the idea on the back burner, pulling it back up to the front burner, looking at “just four more houses,” asking your cousins what they think about it at the next wedding you go to, then putting everything on the back burner again for three more months – there comes a point when it’s plain to see that “no decision, is a decision.”
Is there such a concept as a “risk free decision?” I’m afraid there aren’t too many of those. But everything and anything can be a learning opportunity if we decide to frame it as such. If we decided to buy the house, then we bought the house. We made a decision. We did the thing. In cities where the average monthly rents are on the higher end of the spectrum and renting $3,000 a month times 12 months = $36,000 a year, it could just be the best decision one makes. And three years in that apartment can equal $108,000 in rent money alone. Buying a home, at a locked in monthly payment, even with a slightly higher interest rate than a coworker’s or a cousin’s rate – is not necessarily a “bad” decision. Many of my clients would look at the check being cut to them, or the deposit being transferred into their bank accounts after selling a home they owned for 5-10 years, and think, “Wow. I saved up a decent amount of money!”
Could they have played it safer in the stock market? Could they have bought more bitcoin when the price was right? Maybe. Did they realize they would have to replace the washer and dryer a year later, as well as pay to get part of the roof resurfaced? Maybe not. Are most decisions final and irreversible? They usually aren’t. We, as human beings, are allowed to change our minds. Sometimes we make a decision, then use what we learned in that process to inform our next decision. And sometimes, though we had to buy a few new appliances, resurface the roof, and decided to add more outlets to a house that was built in 1936, even those costs can be offset by the amount of money that is not being thrown into the hands of a landlord or management company.
And that, my friends, is what most therapists would call, “progress, not perfection.”
Joseph Hudson is a referral agent with Metro Referrals. He can be reached at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
