Whitman-Walker to dedicate Dale Sanders Center for Law & Human Rights
Event will commemorate endowment from estate of LGBTQ rights attorney
Whitman-Walker Health, the D.C.-based comprehensive healthcare and legal services provider with a longstanding outreach to the LGBTQ community, announced it will hold a dedication ceremony on Oct. 16 for the Dale Edwin Sanders Center for Law & Human Rights.
The event, which will be held at Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center in Southeast D.C. at 10 a.m., will also commemorate an endowment to Whitman-Walker Health’s Legal Services from the estate of Sanders, according to a statement released by Whitman-Walker.
Sanders, a highly acclaimed D.C. attorney for more than 40 years who played a leading role in providing legal services to people with HIV/AIDS, died unexpectedly April 10, 2025, from a heart attack at the age of 75.
At the time of Sanders’s passing, Amy Nelson, Whitman-Walker’s Legal Services Director, described Sanders as a beloved part of Whitman-Walker’s legal services programs and medical-legal partnership for nearly 40 years.
“Dale was one of the clinic’s first volunteer attorneys at Whitman-Walker’s weekly, legal walk-in clinic offering free counseling to clients about their legal rights in the face of HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ discrimination from employers, landlords, medical providers, and insurance companies,” Nelson told the Washington Blade.
“Dale’s legacy and his commitment to justice will live on through an annual fund distribution to endow the Sanders Advocate for Justice, a staff attorney position dedicated to fighting for and protecting human rights, and whose work will further the mission of Whitman-Walker Health Legal Services,” the statement released this week says.
“Managed by the Greater Washington Community Foundation, the endowment will fund the annual salary and benefits package of the Sanders Advocate for Justice, as well as other needs of WWH Legal Services,” the statement continues.
“As a lawyer, Dale was known as a fierce advocate,” it says. “Everyone in the entire Whitman-Walker family was saddened by his unexpected passing earlier this year.”
Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center is located at 1201 Sycamore Dr., S.E. The statement says those interested in attending Sanders dedication ceremony can RSVP here: https://bit.ly/WWHDaleSanders.
Tatianna to headline National PrEP Day event at Crush
Medication dramatically reduces HIV risk among users
Crush Dance Bar will join a nationwide inaugural celebration of National PrEP Day during a Thursday event that will feature “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Tatianna.
MISTR, the nation’s largest telehealth platform for sexual health, and its companion brand SISTR are together launching National PrEP Day on Friday. The campaign aims to end HIV in the U.S. by enrolling 10,000 people in PrEP within 10 days.
PrEP is a pill or injection that reduces the probability of HIV by up to 99 percent.
MISTR and SISTR provide free, discreet PrEP delivery regardless of insurance status. The brands aim to promote stigma-free PrEP access for LGBTQ men and women of color during the campaign.
“We already have the tools to end HIV: the science, the medication, and the technology. What’s missing is the will, the access, and the equity,” said Tristan Schukraft, the founder and CEO of MISTR.
More than 39,000 people were diagnosed with HIV as recently as 2023. Only one in four of individuals eligible for PrEP are current users.
The Washington event is one of 16 events being held across the country to celebrate PrEP access and sexual health equity.
In addition to national events, MISTR is also behind a social media campaign encouraging people to sign up for PrEP. The national campaign will end with a National PrEP Day blue carpet event at The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday, featuring celebrities and drag queens, to count down to National PrEP Day.
In D.C., LGBTQ homelessness on the rise despite overall decline
37 percent of homeless youth identify as LGBTQ, up from 2024
(Editor’s note: This article is part of our 2025 contribution to the D.C. Homeless Crisis Reporting Project in collaboration with other local newsrooms. The collective works will be published throughout the week at bit.ly/DCHCRP.)
The annual 2025 Point-In-Time (PIT) count of homeless people in the District of Columbia conducted in January shows there was an overall 9 percent decrease in homelessness in the city compared to 2024.
But the annual count, conducted on Jan. 29 and released in May, shows the total number of homeless youth between the ages of 18 and 24 who self-identify as LGBTQ rose from 28 percent in 2024 to 37 percent this year.
When the data is broken down to show the number of “single” homeless youth alone and homeless youth accompanied by one or more of their children, the 2025 count shows that LGBTQ youth, 18-24, comprised 38.4 percent of all single youth and 9.1 percent of youth, 18-24, with children in “family households.”
This year’s count also shows the total number of adults who identify as LGBTQ remained mostly the same, decreasing slightly from 12 percent in 2024 to 11.7 percent in 2025.
It shows that LGBTQ adults comprised 6.2 percent of all homeless adults in “family households” and 12.4 percent of “single” homeless adults by themselves.
Like recent past years, LGBTQ operated, and LGBTQ supportive homeless shelters and transitional housing facilities were operating at full capacity as of this week, according to those familiar with D.C.’s LGBTQ-related homeless programs.
At the time the 2025 PIT count information was released in May as part of a detailed report prepared by the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness, which conducts the PIT count for the city, D.C. officials released a statement saying the overall reduction in homelessness this year followed the implementation of a series of new programs aimed at preventing homelessness.
“I am incredibly grateful for the teams that are working every day to ensure we are able to not only provide shelter to neighbors who need it but also help them move into – and thrive – in permanent housing,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in the statement.
“We know that when we have the right investments, the right policies, and the right people in place, we can drive down homelessness and get our neighbors into safe and stable housing,” the mayor said.
“These results show a positive change in course following increases in homelessness over the past two years,” D.C. Department of Human Services (DHS) Director A.D. Rachel Pierre said in the statement. “While there is more work to be done, this year’s PIT count is a clear indicator that the District’s investments – especially over the past year – are moving the needle In the right direction,” she said.
Cesar Toledo, executive director and CEO of D.C.’s Wanda Alston Foundation, which provides housing services for homeless LGBTQ youth, said its 20-bed facility remains filled, with a waiting list for LGBTQ youth to be admitted.
“Based on the Point-In-Time data, year after year, LGBTQ+ youth are devastatingly overrepresented among all youth experiencing homelessness,” Toledo told the Washington Blade. “While the overall decrease in the number of homeless people in D.C. is promising, there has been about a five-point increase among our homeless LGBTQ+ young people – meaning more than one in three homeless youth today identify as LGBTQ+,” he said.
The D.C. LGBTQ youth services and support organization SMYAL says on its website that its housing facilities for LGBTQ homeless youth are also filled to capacity, with all 55 beds occupied. Like the Alston Foundation, SMYAL provides additional services for its homeless clients, including case management, mental health counseling, and job-related skills.
Department of Human Services officials have pointed out that the city has arranged for the opening of additional housing and support facilities for homeless LGBTQ youth and adults.
In 2021, through a DHS grant, Covenant House, a nonprofit group that provides homeless youth services nationwide, opened a 24-bed LGBTQ youth homeless shelter that has since been expanded to 30 beds.
At least two other non-LGBTQ locally based organizations – the Latin American Youth Center and Sasha Bruce Youthwork – also provide services for homeless LGBTQ youth, including housing services, according to statements by the groups on their websites.
With most of the LGBTQ-specific homeless facilities in D.C. focusing on youth, the DHS opened the city’s first official shelter for homeless LGBTQ adults in August of 2022 following a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Mayor Bowser. The 40-bed shelter is located at 400 50th St., S.E.
At the time of its opening, DHS said the adult shelter was being operated for the city by the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness under a DHS grant. Like most of the LGBTQ homeless youth facilities, the LGBTQ adult facility provides additional services, including behavioral health support, substance use disorder resources, job training programs, and access to health care within the shelter at least once a month.
An “LGBTQ+” chart included in the PIT count report released by the Community Partnership for the Prevention of Homelessness shows a total count of 650 for “all” LGBTQ homeless people in 2025, with 501 being “all adults” and 149 being “all youth.”
The 650 total figure marks an increase of 123 compared to the total LGBTQ homeless count of 527 in the 2024 PIT count. Previous PIT counts show a total of 349 homeless LGBTQ people in 2023 and 347 in 2022.
“Now more than ever, we need to meet the urgent needs of our homeless queer youth,” Toledo of the Alston Foundation said. “The demand far exceeds our existing resources,” he said.
“To truly make progress, we must expand the number of LGBTQ+ transitional housing beds, strengthen wraparound services like counseling and job readiness, and commit to long-term pathways to stability and independence,” Toledo said.
In response to a request by the Blade for an update on its programs that specifically address LGBTQ homelessness in D.C., DHS sent the Blade a statement pointing out that as part of DHS’s current shelter, transitional housing, and rapid rehousing programs there are “over 90 beds dedicated specifically to transitional age youth [18 to 24 years old] who identify as LGBTQ.”
The statement notes that while there was an overall decrease in the number of transitional age youth experiencing homelessness the proportion of youth who identify as LGBTQ “did increase from 28 percent to 37 percent – an increase that represents about 16 people.”
The statement adds, “And as noted, the adult system of numbers of individuals experiencing homelessness who identify as LGBTQ held steady from 2024 to 2025 despite an overall drop.”
It continues, saying, “These disparities shine light on what DHS recognizes is a challenge – that individuals experiencing homelessness who identify as LGBTQ are an extremely vulnerable subpopulation of an already vulnerable population. DHS remains committed to finding additional ways to support LGBTQ adults and youth experiencing homelessness in the District.”
The statement says DHS’s shelter diversion and rapid-exit program called Project Reconnect, which uses a variety of actions to enable a homeless person to obtain stable housing rather than enter or remain in a shelter, also reaches out to LGBTQ youth and adults experiencing or at risk for homelessness.
Meet the job training groups fighting for better economic mobility in D.C.
Government and non-profit resources abound
Employment is getting harder to come by in D.C.
In fact, as of August, D.C.’s unemployment rate is at 6.0% –– the highest in the country. Its unemployment rate increased by 0.7% from August 2024.
About 17% of D.C. residents lived in poverty in 2024, and marginalized communities were hit the hardest. Last year, 30.5% of Black residents and 11.9% of Latino residents lived in poverty, while poverty rates for non-Hispanic white residents sat at 4.6%.
With little room for economic mobility in D.C., multiple organizations and non-profits are fighting to change those statistics.
From on-the-job training to employment counseling, here’s a look into some local and governmental groups working to serve D.C.’s unemployed population.
LGBTQ-focused programs
Cesar Toledo, executive director of the Wanda Alston Foundation, knows the struggles of escaping poverty firsthand.
As a first-generation Latino raised in an immigrant household, Toledo said he was able to escape the poverty cycle through educational opportunities.
“Serving as an executive director for the foundation and supporting the most vulnerable members of our community…really gives me a front line perspective to the work that needs to be done to ensure that not only can our youth survive, but they can thrive independently, live on their own and being able to afford their own apartment,” Toledo said.
The Wanda Alston Foundation provides a variety of services to open new pathways toward economic mobility, including housing for homeless LGBTQ youth in D.C., free counseling and accessible employment opportunities. The foundation also offers educational support to their housed youth so they can continue to work toward securing an education.
The organization recently launched an initiative called “Slay & Sauté,” giving those it supports an opportunity to learn cooking skills that eventually open the door to a culinary career.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 202-465-8794contactus@wandaalstonfoundati
Project LEAP is a program sponsored by Damien Ministries that supports job seekers in the D.C. area who identify as transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary.
You can request to be paired with a one-on-one job coach, where you’ll receive pre-employment training and the tools necessary to overcome economic barriers.
Project LEAP has two other programs dedicated to jobseekers. One, called Project LEAP We Thrive, is a support group for men of color to discuss the employment challenges they face. The other, called Project LEAP Job Start, is for early-career job seekers to receive mentorship on entering the workforce and ensuring their resumes and interview skills are up to par.
The project also offers a “Style Closet,” where job seekers can receive a clothing consultation to ensure they are stylistically prepared for an interview.
Email: [email protected]
The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center Job Club
The DC LGBTQ+ Community Center hosts weekly job club meetings to help those entering the workforce or struggling to find employment.
The group’s goal is to “improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely ‘applicants’ toward being ‘candidates,’” its website reads.
Meetings are held on Zoom every Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Email: [email protected]
Government resources
The Department of Employment Services (DOES) offers on-the-job training opportunities for job seekers looking for a way to get experience while staying employed.
Pay rates range from $14-23.95 per hour depending on the job, and employees must work a minimum of 32 hours per week.
The types of jobs employees might work include administration, property management, merchandising, health care, law enforcement, hospitality and transportation services.
Email: [email protected]
DOES Occupational Skills Training
If you’re looking for more guidance, an employment specialist can steer you in the right direction by helping you secure the training and certifications required by local employers. Your training will focus on high-demand industries, such as construction, health care, information technology and retail.
Email: [email protected]
For other services and resources, such as a look into D.C. worker rights and federal employee frequently asked questions, click here.
D.C. Sustainable Energy Utility
Programs under the Sustainable Energy Utility provide you an opportunity to obtain the skills you need to land environmentally friendly jobs.
These programs match residents with paid, five-month opportunities to observe and learn about different necessary skills for green jobs. They’re open to anyone, no matter if you’re new to the workforce, in between jobs or simply looking for new employment opportunities.
Potential jobs to learn about include electrical engineering, solar technician, building maintenance, HVAC helper and mechanical engineering.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 202-479-2222
The Office of Human Rights provides resources for employers to understand how to combat hiring bias and for employees to understand their rights, including:
Hired and Transgender –– For employers to understand how to recognize and combat hiring bias for transgender applicants.
Valuing Transgender Applicants –– For employers to receive guidance on how to best support transgender applicants and employees beyond legal obligations.
LGBTQIA+ Resource Portal –– For LGBTQIA+ employees or residents to better understand their workforce and legal rights.
Non-governmental Job Training Opportunities
The SOME Center for Employment Training (CET) is a post-secondary vocational school.
You’ll have access to free job training in the health care and building trades industries, and receive advice on the skills needed to land the right job. From resume help to writing the perfect cover letter, you’ll be equipped with both hands-on experience and the professional skills necessary to gain employment.
No high school GED is required, and the CET program is open to applicants with criminal histories.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 202-797-8806
By mail: 71 O St., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20001
Academy of Hope offers career training programs in a variety of fields.
Health care programs include medical billing and coding, nurse aide and phlebotomy technician training.
For business, you can receive training in project management, and for information technology, you can enter programs that could get you jobs in tech support, IT operations and other similar fields.
These programs only run from February to June. Classes offered involved hands-on work led by industry professionals, with the intention of landing students entry-level certifications to stay competitive for high-demand jobs post-graduation.
Contact page: Click here
Catholic Charities provides courses that equip residents with the resources they need on their career paths.
Courses include job skills for bank sales representatives, construction jobs using sustainable solutions and professional counseling.
Catholic Charities also offers English as a second language courses and personalized career assistance for adults with developmental disabilities.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 202-772-4300
University of the District of Columbia (UDC)
You don’t have to be a college student to take advantage of UDC’s Workforce Development and Lifelong Learning courses.
Learn the skills necessary to land jobs related to early childhood education, construction and property management, health care, hospitality and tourism, information technology and lifelong learning.
Courses are free, but a few may require minimal out-of-pocket expenses.
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 202-274-5000
With UPO, you can receive certifications in child development, culinary arts, plumbing, professional building maintenance, information technology and more.
To begin the pre-enrollment process, you must be at least 18, have a high school degree or GED and be drug free.
Contact form: Click here
