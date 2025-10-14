District of Columbia
D.C. college students still reeling from Trump’s police takeover
‘Feeding into the racist, homophobic conceptions of crime’
LGBTQ college students in Washington, D.C. are still reeling from President Donald Trump’s decision two months ago to take over the local police force and deploy National Guard troops to patrol the city’s streets.
But to hear two students at Georgetown University tell it, queer students at the school don’t just fear the possibility of being profiled by police officers on campus. Queer students have also become apathetic toward the city’s law enforcement mechanisms, particularly as news reports show that Trump’s decision has led to an increase in racial profiling and disproportionately affected immigrants.
“It’s been upsetting in the sense that there’s more police presence near our university. The police on our campus, [Georgetown University Police Department], is a lot more active,” Allie Gaudion, a senior at Georgetown and advocacy director of Georgetown University Pride, said in an interview. “It feels suffocating, almost.”
Gaudion recounted an incident where “students felt unsafe” during a club fair after spotting National Guard and Drug Enforcement Agency officers walking through Georgetown’s campus. Gaudion added that there were concerns about whether students were being targeted or not.
“For a lot of students, it’s about international students being harassed or having their immigration status threatened,” Gaudion said.
Trump in August deployed the National Guard to the nation’s capital, claiming that Washington had been overrun by “bloodthirsty criminals” and “roving mobs of wild youth” — even though violent crime in the city has been declining and D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department reported a 30-year low in 2024 with rates dropping by an additional 26 percent in early 2025, and homicides down 12 percent year-over-year.
Initially, the White House said Trump’s takeover would last 30 days. However, the Army extended orders for the National Guard to remain deployed in the city until late November.
LGBTQ groups have publicly opposed Trump’s decision, arguing that an increased police presence in the city only escalates tensions. As Capital Stonewall Democrats President Howard Garrett put it back in August, “Flooding our neighborhoods with federal forces and seizing control of our police department will not make us safer – it will undermine trust, escalate tensions, and strip away D.C.’s right to govern itself.”
Devin Weil, a sophomore at Georgetown and communications director for Georgetown University Pride, emphasized how D.C. has become “scary” for “more vulnerable groups and queer students, especially international students.” (Over 4,500 students at Georgetown were international students in the fall of 2024, according to the college’s data.)
“Especially with the mass ICE deportations that have been occurring and the presence of federal agents, they’re going to attack marginalized groups without reason,” Weil said of the concerns some of his peers have shared with him. “[ICE] was literally detaining GrubHub drivers. It’s insane.”
“It’s feeding into the racist, homophobic conceptions of crime,” Weil added.
Despite the concerns around the impact of increased police presence in the city, queer students have begun contributing to efforts to make their campuses safer. Georgetown’s broader student association is drafting a resolution that would bar ICE agents’ presence on their campus, Weil said. Georgetown’s student association is also teaming up with organizations at other colleges to push university leadership to “send federal agents off of campuses,” Weil added.
For Gaudion, nothing demands more investment into Georgetown’s queer community than the current moment. Gaudion helps host weekly social events with the goal of connecting queer students and building a supportive environment. These events are “chill” and for “students to be able to just complain about whatever is going on in their lives or just have a cup of tea and a snack and feel better.”
“We’re trying to highlight queer voices and support queer voices and make sure that we’re cognizant and aware of what’s going on in our communities even if we’re [at Georgetown] temporarily,” Gaudion said.
Is she afraid that these gatherings could become an easy target for police officers?
Gaudion said no changes will be made to Georgetown University Pride’s programming.
“I don’t think being less present would be helpful to anyone,” she said. “ So we’re advertising and doing all of our programming as normal.”
District of Columbia
Bet Mishpachah welcomes release of last hostages from Gaza
President Donald Trump helped broker ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
Bet Mishpachah on Monday welcomed the release of the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire agreement that President Donald Trump helped broker.
“As we enter into the holy days of Shmini Atzeret and Simhat Torah, we are flooded with a mix of emotions,” said Jake Singer-Beilin, the Washington LGBTQ Jewish congregation’s chief rabbi, in a message to members. “The great joy of these holy days was smashed two years ago on Oct. 7, 2023. Hundreds were murdered on that day, and many — alive and dead — were taken hostage.”
“Today, as the last living hostages return back to Israel, we find great relief as well as pain for what has happened to them up to this point,” he added. “This year, we will celebrate with exuberance knowing that a ceasefire is holding, and that the captives have been redeemed. We will also hold within us the grief that we feel for Israelis and Palestinians who died on that day and since. With these swirling emotions, we offer thanks to the peacemakers and to the One who makes peace on high. We pray that peace will reign in the region, and that those who have endured so much will find healing and hope.”
The Israeli government says Hamas militants killed roughly 1,200 people on Oct. 7, including upwards of 360 partygoers at the Nova Music Festival near Re’im, a kibbutz that is a couple miles from the Gaza Strip, when it launched its surprise attack on the country. The militants also kidnapped more than 200 people.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed more than 67,000 people in the enclave since Oct. 7. Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who the Israel Defense Forces killed last October, are among those who have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and Israel.
The Israeli government has strongly denied it has committed genocide in Gaza.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Oct. 10.
The last 20 living hostages returned to Israel on Monday, while the Jewish State released 1,968 Palestinians who had been in Israeli prisons. Hamas on Monday released the bodies of four hostages who died while in captivity.
Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday signed the ceasefire agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Trump earlier in the day spoke at the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem.
“This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East,” said Trump in his Knesset speech.
The ceasefire and its implementation remains tenuous, but one Israeli LGBTQ activist with whom the Washington Blade spoke on Monday celebrated the hostages’ return.
“Emotions are high and everyone is with their loved ones or celebrating in the streets,” they said. “It’s definitely a historic and joyful day for the Israeli people.”
Ga’ava, an LGBTQ group that is affiliated with the Toronto-based Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, on its Instagram page proclaimed the “hostages are free, war is over.” A Wider Bridge — a group that “advocates for justice, counters LGBTQphobia, and fights antisemitism and other forms of hatred” — described Monday as “a joyful day.”
District of Columbia
Whitman-Walker to dedicate Dale Sanders Center for Law & Human Rights
Event will commemorate endowment from estate of LGBTQ rights attorney
Whitman-Walker Health, the D.C.-based comprehensive healthcare and legal services provider with a longstanding outreach to the LGBTQ community, announced it will hold a dedication ceremony on Oct. 16 for the Dale Edwin Sanders Center for Law & Human Rights.
The event, which will be held at Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center in Southeast D.C. at 10 a.m., will also commemorate an endowment to Whitman-Walker Health’s Legal Services from the estate of Sanders, according to a statement released by Whitman-Walker.
Sanders, a highly acclaimed D.C. attorney for more than 40 years who played a leading role in providing legal services to people with HIV/AIDS, died unexpectedly April 10, 2025, from a heart attack at the age of 75.
At the time of Sanders’s passing, Amy Nelson, Whitman-Walker’s Legal Services Director, described Sanders as a beloved part of Whitman-Walker’s legal services programs and medical-legal partnership for nearly 40 years.
“Dale was one of the clinic’s first volunteer attorneys at Whitman-Walker’s weekly, legal walk-in clinic offering free counseling to clients about their legal rights in the face of HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ discrimination from employers, landlords, medical providers, and insurance companies,” Nelson told the Washington Blade.
“Dale’s legacy and his commitment to justice will live on through an annual fund distribution to endow the Sanders Advocate for Justice, a staff attorney position dedicated to fighting for and protecting human rights, and whose work will further the mission of Whitman-Walker Health Legal Services,” the statement released this week says.
“Managed by the Greater Washington Community Foundation, the endowment will fund the annual salary and benefits package of the Sanders Advocate for Justice, as well as other needs of WWH Legal Services,” the statement continues.
“As a lawyer, Dale was known as a fierce advocate,” it says. “Everyone in the entire Whitman-Walker family was saddened by his unexpected passing earlier this year.”
Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center is located at 1201 Sycamore Dr., S.E. The statement says those interested in attending Sanders dedication ceremony can RSVP here: https://bit.ly/WWHDaleSanders.
District of Columbia
Tatianna to headline National PrEP Day event at Crush
Medication dramatically reduces HIV risk among users
Crush Dance Bar will join a nationwide inaugural celebration of National PrEP Day during a Thursday event that will feature “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Tatianna.
MISTR, the nation’s largest telehealth platform for sexual health, and its companion brand SISTR are together launching National PrEP Day on Friday. The campaign aims to end HIV in the U.S. by enrolling 10,000 people in PrEP within 10 days.
PrEP is a pill or injection that reduces the probability of HIV by up to 99 percent.
MISTR and SISTR provide free, discreet PrEP delivery regardless of insurance status. The brands aim to promote stigma-free PrEP access for LGBTQ men and women of color during the campaign.
“We already have the tools to end HIV: the science, the medication, and the technology. What’s missing is the will, the access, and the equity,” said Tristan Schukraft, the founder and CEO of MISTR.
More than 39,000 people were diagnosed with HIV as recently as 2023. Only one in four of individuals eligible for PrEP are current users.
The Washington event is one of 16 events being held across the country to celebrate PrEP access and sexual health equity.
In addition to national events, MISTR is also behind a social media campaign encouraging people to sign up for PrEP. The national campaign will end with a National PrEP Day blue carpet event at The Abbey in West Hollywood, Calif., on Thursday, featuring celebrities and drag queens, to count down to National PrEP Day.
