District of Columbia
Ruby Corado jailed after sentencing is postponed
Former Casa Ruby director pleaded guilty to wire fraud in 2024
A federal judge on Oct. 14 ordered Ruby Corado, the founder and former executive director of the now closed D.C. LGBTQ community services organization Casa Ruby, held in jail while she awaits sentencing on a charge of wire fraud to which she pleaded guilty in July 2024.
U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden postponed the sentencing hearing, which had been scheduled for the next day on Oct. 15, after Corado’s court appointed public defender attorney withdrew her representation of Corado.
The attorney, Elizabeth Mullin, stated in a court motion that her reason for withdrawing from the case was an “irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”
After calling Corado and Mullin to speak with him at the judge’s bench in a private conversation, McFadden told Corado he was revoking her release status while she awaited sentencing because he was concerned she would not return to court for her sentencing.
Corado disputed the judge’s concern, saying she has always returned to court for previous hearings and would return to court for the sentencing. McFadden refused to reverse his order that she be held until sentencing.
He said he would postpone the Oct. 15 sentencing to give Corado time to retain another lawyer. Corado told the Washington Blade prior to the Oct. 14 hearing outside the courtroom that she planned to retain her own attorney rather than use another court appointed attorney. She said she disputes the charge to which she pleaded guilty but declined to discuss the matter on grounds that she was restricted from publicly discussing her case
The judge’s postponement of the sentencing, which he did not reschedule, marked the seventh time Corado’s sentencing hearing has been postponed. Court records show the previous postponements came mostly at the request of Corado’s attorneys, with one caused by a medical issue faced by Corado.
The charge to which she pleaded guilty is based on the allegation that she diverted at least $180,000 “in taxpayer backed emergency COVID relief funds to private offshore bank accounts for her personal use,” according to an earlier statement released by prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C.
Court records show that FBI agents arrested Corado on March 5, 2024, at a hotel in Laurel, Md., shortly after she returned to the U.S. from El Salvador, where authorities said she moved in 2022. Prosecutors have said in charging documents that she allegedly “fled” to El Salvador after “financial irregularities at Casa Ruby became public,” and the LGBTQ organization ceased operating.
Shortly after her arrest, another judge agreed to release Corado into the custody of her niece in Rockville, Md., under a home detention order until the time of her trial.
As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, additional charges filed against her at the time of her arrest, including bank fraud, laundering monetary instruments, monetary transactions in criminally delivered proceeds, and failure to file a report of foreign bank accounts, were dropped at the time she pleaded guilty.
Under the federal wire fraud law Corado could be sentenced to a possible maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. But in a 16-page sentencing memorandum filed in court on Oct. 8, Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Borchert, the lead prosecutor in the case, called for a sentence of 33 months of incarceration.
“The defendant and Casa Ruby received no less than $1.2 million in taxpayer-backed funds during the COVID-19 global health crisis,” the sentencing memo states. “But rather than use those funds to support Casa Ruby’s mission as the defendant promised, the defendant further contributed to its demise by unlawfully transferring no less than $180,000 of those federal emergency relief funds into her own private offshore bank accounts,” it says.
“Then when media reports suggested the defendant would be prosecuted for squandering Casa Ruby’s government funding, she sold her house and fled the country,” the memo says. “Meanwhile, the people who she had promised to pay with taxpayer-backed funds – her employees, landlord, and vendors – were left behind flat broke.”
In an Oct. 10 interview with WUSA-9 news, Corado disputed the claims that she used the funds she took from Casa Ruby to El Salvador for personal use. WUSA reports that Corado said she was working on a project to establish a Casa Ruby in El Salvador to help LGBTQ migrants avoid a “dangerous journey” to the U.S.
“At the time there was a huge crisis with immigration,” Corado said in an on-air interview. “We helped them. That was my mission,“ she said. When asked by WUSA if she left the U.S. as Casa Ruby folded, she replied, “There was a famous tweet that said it appears she has left the country. No, I was on and off.”
She added, “The first thing I want to say to people, mainly clients, I am sorry. I am sorry that I have not been there to support you the way I always have. That is something that is part of my healing.”
District of Columbia
Bet Mishpachah welcomes release of last hostages from Gaza
President Donald Trump helped broker ceasefire between Israel, Hamas
Bet Mishpachah on Monday welcomed the release of the remaining hostages in the Gaza Strip as part of a ceasefire agreement that President Donald Trump helped broker.
“As we enter into the holy days of Shmini Atzeret and Simhat Torah, we are flooded with a mix of emotions,” said Jake Singer-Beilin, the Washington LGBTQ Jewish congregation’s chief rabbi, in a message to members. “The great joy of these holy days was smashed two years ago on Oct. 7, 2023. Hundreds were murdered on that day, and many — alive and dead — were taken hostage.”
“Today, as the last living hostages return back to Israel, we find great relief as well as pain for what has happened to them up to this point,” he added. “This year, we will celebrate with exuberance knowing that a ceasefire is holding, and that the captives have been redeemed. We will also hold within us the grief that we feel for Israelis and Palestinians who died on that day and since. With these swirling emotions, we offer thanks to the peacemakers and to the One who makes peace on high. We pray that peace will reign in the region, and that those who have endured so much will find healing and hope.”
The Israeli government says Hamas militants killed roughly 1,200 people on Oct. 7, including upwards of 360 partygoers at the Nova Music Festival near Re’im, a kibbutz that is a couple miles from the Gaza Strip, when it launched its surprise attack on the country. The militants also kidnapped more than 200 people.
(Washington Blade video by Michael K. Lavers)
The Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry says Israeli forces have killed more than 67,000 people in the enclave since Oct. 7. Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor, has said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who the Israel Defense Forces killed last October, are among those who have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza and Israel.
The Israeli government has strongly denied it has committed genocide in Gaza.
The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on Oct. 10.
The last 20 living hostages returned to Israel on Monday, while the Jewish State released 1,968 Palestinians who had been in Israeli prisons. Hamas on Monday released the bodies of four hostages who died while in captivity.
Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Monday signed the ceasefire agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Trump earlier in the day spoke at the Israeli Knesset in Jerusalem.
“This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East,” said Trump in his Knesset speech.
The ceasefire and its implementation remains tenuous, but one Israeli LGBTQ activist with whom the Washington Blade spoke on Monday celebrated the hostages’ return.
“Emotions are high and everyone is with their loved ones or celebrating in the streets,” they said. “It’s definitely a historic and joyful day for the Israeli people.”
Ga’ava, an LGBTQ group that is affiliated with the Toronto-based Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs, on its Instagram page proclaimed the “hostages are free, war is over.” A Wider Bridge — a group that “advocates for justice, counters LGBTQphobia, and fights antisemitism and other forms of hatred” — described Monday as “a joyful day.”
District of Columbia
D.C. college students still reeling from Trump’s police takeover
‘Feeding into the racist, homophobic conceptions of crime’
LGBTQ college students in Washington, D.C. are still reeling from President Donald Trump’s decision two months ago to take over the local police force and deploy National Guard troops to patrol the city’s streets.
But to hear two students at Georgetown University tell it, queer students at the school don’t just fear the possibility of being profiled by police officers on campus. Queer students have also become apathetic toward the city’s law enforcement mechanisms, particularly as news reports show that Trump’s decision has led to an increase in racial profiling and disproportionately affected immigrants.
“It’s been upsetting in the sense that there’s more police presence near our university. The police on our campus, [Georgetown University Police Department], is a lot more active,” Allie Gaudion, a senior at Georgetown and advocacy director of Georgetown University Pride, said in an interview. “It feels suffocating, almost.”
Gaudion recounted an incident where “students felt unsafe” during a club fair after spotting National Guard and Drug Enforcement Agency officers walking through Georgetown’s campus. Gaudion added that there were concerns about whether students were being targeted or not.
“For a lot of students, it’s about international students being harassed or having their immigration status threatened,” Gaudion said.
Trump in August deployed the National Guard to the nation’s capital, claiming that Washington had been overrun by “bloodthirsty criminals” and “roving mobs of wild youth” — even though violent crime in the city has been declining and D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department reported a 30-year low in 2024 with rates dropping by an additional 26 percent in early 2025, and homicides down 12 percent year-over-year.
Initially, the White House said Trump’s takeover would last 30 days. However, the Army extended orders for the National Guard to remain deployed in the city until late November.
LGBTQ groups have publicly opposed Trump’s decision, arguing that an increased police presence in the city only escalates tensions. As Capital Stonewall Democrats President Howard Garrett put it back in August, “Flooding our neighborhoods with federal forces and seizing control of our police department will not make us safer – it will undermine trust, escalate tensions, and strip away D.C.’s right to govern itself.”
Devin Weil, a sophomore at Georgetown and communications director for Georgetown University Pride, emphasized how D.C. has become “scary” for “more vulnerable groups and queer students, especially international students.” (Over 4,500 students at Georgetown were international students in the fall of 2024, according to the college’s data.)
“Especially with the mass ICE deportations that have been occurring and the presence of federal agents, they’re going to attack marginalized groups without reason,” Weil said of the concerns some of his peers have shared with him. “[ICE] was literally detaining GrubHub drivers. It’s insane.”
“It’s feeding into the racist, homophobic conceptions of crime,” Weil added.
Despite the concerns around the impact of increased police presence in the city, queer students have begun contributing to efforts to make their campuses safer. Georgetown’s broader student association is drafting a resolution that would bar ICE agents’ presence on their campus, Weil said. Georgetown’s student association is also teaming up with organizations at other colleges to push university leadership to “send federal agents off of campuses,” Weil added.
For Gaudion, nothing demands more investment into Georgetown’s queer community than the current moment. Gaudion helps host weekly social events with the goal of connecting queer students and building a supportive environment. These events are “chill” and for “students to be able to just complain about whatever is going on in their lives or just have a cup of tea and a snack and feel better.”
“We’re trying to highlight queer voices and support queer voices and make sure that we’re cognizant and aware of what’s going on in our communities even if we’re [at Georgetown] temporarily,” Gaudion said.
Is she afraid that these gatherings could become an easy target for police officers?
Gaudion said no changes will be made to Georgetown University Pride’s programming.
“I don’t think being less present would be helpful to anyone,” she said. “ So we’re advertising and doing all of our programming as normal.”
District of Columbia
Whitman-Walker to dedicate Dale Sanders Center for Law & Human Rights
Event will commemorate endowment from estate of LGBTQ rights attorney
Whitman-Walker Health, the D.C.-based comprehensive healthcare and legal services provider with a longstanding outreach to the LGBTQ community, announced it will hold a dedication ceremony on Oct. 16 for the Dale Edwin Sanders Center for Law & Human Rights.
The event, which will be held at Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center in Southeast D.C. at 10 a.m., will also commemorate an endowment to Whitman-Walker Health’s Legal Services from the estate of Sanders, according to a statement released by Whitman-Walker.
Sanders, a highly acclaimed D.C. attorney for more than 40 years who played a leading role in providing legal services to people with HIV/AIDS, died unexpectedly April 10, 2025, from a heart attack at the age of 75.
At the time of Sanders’s passing, Amy Nelson, Whitman-Walker’s Legal Services Director, described Sanders as a beloved part of Whitman-Walker’s legal services programs and medical-legal partnership for nearly 40 years.
“Dale was one of the clinic’s first volunteer attorneys at Whitman-Walker’s weekly, legal walk-in clinic offering free counseling to clients about their legal rights in the face of HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ discrimination from employers, landlords, medical providers, and insurance companies,” Nelson told the Washington Blade.
“Dale’s legacy and his commitment to justice will live on through an annual fund distribution to endow the Sanders Advocate for Justice, a staff attorney position dedicated to fighting for and protecting human rights, and whose work will further the mission of Whitman-Walker Health Legal Services,” the statement released this week says.
“Managed by the Greater Washington Community Foundation, the endowment will fund the annual salary and benefits package of the Sanders Advocate for Justice, as well as other needs of WWH Legal Services,” the statement continues.
“As a lawyer, Dale was known as a fierce advocate,” it says. “Everyone in the entire Whitman-Walker family was saddened by his unexpected passing earlier this year.”
Whitman-Walker’s Max Robinson Center is located at 1201 Sycamore Dr., S.E. The statement says those interested in attending Sanders dedication ceremony can RSVP here: https://bit.ly/WWHDaleSanders.
