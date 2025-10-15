National
Trans rights activist Miss Major Griffin-Gracy dies at 78
Revisiting Blade’s 2024 interview with legendary voice for equality
Miss Major Griffin-Gracy, a nationally acclaimed organizer and activist for transgender people, the LGBTQ community, sex workers, and incarcerated people, died Oct. 13 at her home in Little Rock, Ark.
Her passing was announced by the Little Rock-based Griffin-Gracy Educational Retreat and Historical Center, also known as House of gg, a transgender support and services center she founded in 2019.
“Miss Major – known as ‘Mama’ to many – was a Black, trans activist who fought for more than 50 years for trans, gender nonconforming, and the LGB community, especially for Black trans women, trans women of color and those who have survived incarceration and police brutality,” the statement announcing her passing says.
“Major’s fierce commitment and intersectional approach to justice brought her to care directly for people with HIV/AIDS in New York in the early 1980s and later to drive San Francisco’s first mobile needle exchange,” the statement says.
It adds, “House of gg was born out of her dream to build a center that would empower, heal and be a safe haven for Black trans people and movement leaders in the Southern U.S. – a space for our community to take a break, swim, enjoy good food, laugh, listen to music, watch movies, and recharge for the ongoing fight for our lives.”
A Wikipedia write up on Griffin-Gracy says she was born and raised in Chicago and came out as trans in the late 1950s. It says her parents were not accepting of her gender identity, prompting her to leave home at a young age and work for a while as a showgirl at the Jewel Box Revue theater in Chicago before moving to New York.
In a 2014 interview with the Bay Area Reporter, she said that after moving to New York in the 1960s she became a regular patron of the Stonewall Inn gay bar, at which trans women were known to gather. She said she was there at the time of the 1969 police raid that triggered the Stonewall rebellion when patrons fought police in the historic action credited with starting the modern-day LGBTQ rights movement.
Griffin-Gracy began work in community services, including services for trans women, after moving to San Diego in 1978, according to the Wikipedia write-up, and later performed home health care work during the early years of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s.
It says she moved to San Francisco in the 1990s and worked with multiple HIV/AIDS organizations, including the Tenderloin AIDS Resource Center. In 2004, she began work at the San Francisco-based Transgender Gender Variant Intersex Justice Project (TGIJP) and later became executive director of the organization. The organization provides support services for trans, gender variant, and intersex people in prisons.
Shortly before traveling to Chicago in 2024 to attend the Democratic National Convention as an honored guest of the National LGBTQ+ Task Force Action Fund, Griffin-Gracy participated in an interview with the Washington Blade via Zoom from her home In Little Rock. Among other things, she told of her support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
“I plan on going to every place Trump goes and speak to the tender loving people in those places and tell them what a liar he is and how insane he is and that they just shouldn’t vote for him,” she told the Blade.
Among those praising Griffin-Gracy’s work and lamenting her passing was David Johns, CEO and executive director of the D.C.-based LGBTQ advocacy group National Black Justice Collective.
“Her pioneering work to center and uplift Black trans women, particularly those who have been incarcerated and faced police brutality, made space for the most powerful and most marginalized members of our community and set the foundation for the freedom work so many of us continue today,” Johns said in a statement.
“At a time when the rights and dignity of trans people are again under relentless attack, Miss Major’s life reminds us of what it means to persevere in the fight for equality that all LGBTQ+/same gender loving (SGL) people can live freely an authentically,” Johns said in his statement.” Her spirit will continue to guide us as we fight for a world where every Black trans person can thrive and live a joy-filled life.”
An excerpt from the Blade’s August 2024 interview and profile of Griffin-Gracy follows:
Those who are familiar with Miss Major’s brand of activism might be surprised by her work with the Task Force Action Fund, her appearance at the DNC, and perhaps especially her commitment to criss-crossing the country to talk voters out of supporting Donald Trump and into supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s historic bid for the White House.
As shown in “Major!” the 2015 documentary about her life, and a 2023 memoir comprised of interviews with journalist Toshio Meronek called “Miss Major Speaks: Conversations with a Black Trans Revolutionary,” the activist’s foremost concerns have always been centered around providing for her trans brothers and sisters.
Her work on this front is never ending: [Griffin-Gracy’s assistant Muriel] Tarver gave the Blade a virtual tour of Miss Major’s property, which she has used as a refuge for trans folks who are free to stay and relax on the well-kept grounds, which are complete with a guest house and a pool.
Where she may have sidestepped electoral politics in the past, however, there is “so much happening to whereby you had to get involved in it now,” Miss Major said. “But before it was just — my community has suffered so bad for so long, so often, that you’ve got to do something to help them navigate the bullshit that goes on in the world.”
This usually means ensuring that basic needs are met. “And I don’t feel as if politics helps that,” she said, because “it’s got to be people and the relationships you build and what you build together with another person that makes it better.”
Miss Major added, “I want things to be better for all of us. You know, transgender and non transgender people.” And as society has begun to make space for those with non-cisgender identities, the backlash has been vicious. “They’re so afraid of opening up to us,” she said.
When it comes to political candidates, she said, “As an ordinary person, you know, I’m concerned about food and gas and clothing and shit like that. And, you know, who else cares about this? I need to know the person who’s in charge cares and is going to do something to alleviate the stress on me to get it.”
By the time President Joe Biden announced his decision to step aside on July 21 — well before that pivotal moment, Tarver stressed — Miss Major and the Task Force Action Fund were ready to spring into action.
“It was quite a service act that he did for the country,” Miss Major said. “Because I really believe that he could have gone further, but he just didn’t have what it took. And so when he stepped out and made her the nominee, he invigorated, and he poured such joy to this country, and hope, and belief that it can be done, that [Trump] can be stopped.”
“As we all heard about the potential for Biden stepping down and putting aside his personal and political interests for the sake of democracy, which is a pretty historical and brave thing, we all wanted to be ready to respond to what would happen,” Task Force Action Fund Communications Director Cathy Renna told the Blade by phone.
Issuing a joint endorsement of Harris was historic for both Miss Major and the Task Force Action Fund, Renna said. “We have not endorsed anyone since Jimmy Carter, which was shortly after our founding, right? So, we’re talking about almost 50 years ago.”
“We wanted a bold choice,” she said, “and we also understand what’s at stake in this election.”
Miss Major sees the contrast between the two candidates as clear and compelling; the difference between sanity and insanity, competence and chaos. “Do you want someone who lies to you? Or do you what someone who tells the truth?”
Trump spreads filth and disorder like the character from Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip who is perpetually surrounded by a cloud of dust and detritus, she said.
Harris, on the other hand, represents the future. “She’s breaking the ceiling. There’s a glass ceiling. And when she breaks through, she’s gonna go on,” Miss Major said. “And after this, something like 10s of 1000s of people are gonna go through that, too. It’s just going to be phenomenal.”
(Christopher Kane contributed to this report.)
U.S. Military/Pentagon
‘This is not the military I gave my life for’: LGBTQ veterans respond to Hegseth
As the military continues DEI rollbacks and policy changes, LGBTQ veterans criticize Hegseth and the Trump Admin.
As Pete Hegseth, the Defense Secretary, stood on a stage two weeks ago and delivered his now-infamous speech on the military’s new “war on woke” to hundreds of silent, high-ranking military officials, LGBTQ veterans heard what he said loud and clear: This is not the military I gave my life for, and he doesn’t care.
William Kibler is no stranger to danger and conflict. He served as a Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps in Beirut, Lebanon, during the Lebanese Civil War. He was stationed there months before 241 U.S. service members died in a terrorist attack targeting the Marine barracks — the deadliest day in history for the Marines since Iwo Jima in World War II. Kibler was not personally in the barracks at the time of the attack.
The former Lance Corporal has a clear reason why he served: the Constitution and the ideals it represents to Americans and democracy everywhere. Today, he is president of GayVeteransUS Inc., a nonprofit veterans organization that works to support the LGBTQ veteran community. (His remarks in this story reflect his personal beliefs and he is not speaking on behalf of the organization.)
“Every veteran took an oath to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights,” Kibler told the Blade. “Our oath does not have an expiration date, and every veteran that I know lives up to living with those standards.”
Those standards include protecting all Americans, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, gender identity, or any other feature the Trump administration has deemed “woke.” As President Trump began to militarize U.S. cities under the guise of a “crime emergency,” Kibler saw this as a direct threat not only to the Constitution, but to Americans everywhere.
“It’s a way of life for most veterans, to protect the Constitution, and when you go up against sending Marines into LA or Chicago or Houston or wherever, you’re violating your oath of enlistment, there’s a difference,” the self-described “Marine who happens to be gay,” rather than a “gay Marine,” explained.
“I did not enlist to be ordered to go against my fellow Americans or discredit the U.S. Constitution,” he wrote in a letter to General Eric M. Smith, Commandant of the Marine Corps, the highest-ranking Marine. “I did sign up to protect Americans’ U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, which is something that I am now doing as a Veteran.”
He asks General Smith to “rescind my title as ‘US Marine’” due to the consistent “engaging in hostile actions in Los Angeles,” as videos of National Guard units suppressing protesters’ constitutional right to peacefully demonstrate continue to go viral on social media.
Kibler continues, telling General Smith: “Somewhere along the way you lost your Honor.” He finishes his request with another chilling statement: “May I respectfully remind you of the Nuremberg Trials. From now on, I will simply be referred to as Former Marine.”
It’s common to hear Marines say, “Once a Marine, always a Marine,” because the title is considered lifelong and sacred. For someone to ask for their title — earned after four years of service — to be disavowed is telling.
Kibler’s dissatisfaction with the recent changes in military attitudes extends to the slew of anti-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives being pushed under Trump’s leadership — programs designed to level the playing field for underrepresented communities seeking jobs within the military, and ones that, contrary to Hegseth’s claims, have never been used to hire unqualified people.
Kibler is not alone in feeling disappointed in the recent actions of the U.S. military. Lene Mees de Tricht is a two-branch veteran and currently works as the Deputy Director for Member Engagement at Common Defense, the country’s largest veteran-led grassroots organization committed to promoting progressive ideals within the military.
“Threatening the jobs of people who disagree with you threatens the neutrality of the military and the revered position it holds in our national discourse,” she told the Blade. “They’re taking a hammer to an institution that matters a lot to Americans.”
That “hammer” being swung by Hegseth, Mees de Tricht explained, is having rippling effects on the military’s determination and cohesion. She went on to say its “impact has been catastrophic on morale.”
“I’m in contact with a lot of trans service members and a lot of Black service members, and they’re all wondering what’s going to happen to their jobs,” she said. “The Secretary of Defense is sending the message that you’re not welcome here. And that’s not just wrong — it’s against the aspirations of the America we talk about wanting to be.”
Mees de Tricht explained that the anti-DEI efforts the administration has pushed forward are ignoring a crucial strength that helps make the U.S. military one of the strongest in the world.
“Our military has become as ‘great’ as it has in part because it’s embraced people from all walks of life to serve the country. Stripping away DEI is short-sighted and out of step with what the American people want,” the Coast Guard and Navy vet said. “DEI made it possible for us to step outside of ourselves and think about how our adversary is thinking. Making the military less diverse will make us less capable, less resilient, and less intelligent.”
That asset, which has become a liability — at least in words under the Trump administration — will have lasting impacts, Mees de Tricht highlighted, ones that could affect those offering their lives to protect the country and the Constitution.
“It’s going to make the force weaker, more rigid, and more brittle…The military is more than combat arms — intelligence only works if we can get inside our adversary’s head. DEI made that possible.”
Mees de Tricht shared that while in the Navy, there were some Mexicans who served alongside her to earn citizenship — an action that, at its core, is about providing diverse and inclusive efforts within the military — that helped her.
“A lot of our work took us to South and Central America on that ship, and having somebody on board who understood the language and were familiar enough with the cultures made my experience of those deployments significantly easier — and it made me the person I am today,” she explained.
“With every ounce of respect due to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the current occupant of that office is dead wrong.”
This attack on identity within the military is not foreign for Mees de Tricht or Kibler. Both expressed deep frustration at the way discharges of LGBTQ military personnel have historically been carried out.
“We serve in different branches, but we’re unified by one common factor: we served honorably, and most of us have our honorable discharge,” Kibler said. “Some of us are still fighting the system to get that honorable discharge because they were kicked out — it’s been so many years, and people are still fighting to get their upgrades.”
Mees de Tricht is one of those people and has made it part of her personal mission to prevent this from happening again.
“I was discharged from the Coast Guard for being transgender in 2012, and I’m so sorry this is happening again. My life’s work has been to try to stop this from happening to anybody else — and it’s happening again.”
Despite the details surrounding her discharge from the military, Mees de Tricht emphasized that while there might not seem like a light at the end of the tunnel, there are people everywhere attempting to light a path.
“I survived. In fact, I thrived once I found my feet. I hope that gives folks hope.”
The White House
In front of Canadian PM with non-binary child, Trump doubles down on anti-trans rhetoric
During a meeting about trade between the U.S. and Canada, Trump continued his ongoing attacks on transgender people in front of Prime Minister Mark Carney.
President Trump mocked trans people in the Oval Office on Tuesday in front of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has a non-binary child.
The meeting, intended to focus on improving trade relations between Canada and the U.S.—the only G7 nation yet to reach a deal to ease Trump’s 35% tariff—quickly veered off topic.
“We have strong borders. We have no men in women’s sports,” Trump told reporters. “We’re not going to take your child away and change the sex of your child.”
He continued, blaming Democrats for “men playing in women’s sports and transgender for everybody and windmills all over the place.”
These comments come at a time when transgender rights are up for debate in America. Two of the three cases that involve LGBTQ people on the Supreme Court docket this session center around the right of transgender people to participate in school sports.
Prime Minister Carney, who has run on making “a stronger Canada” by, in part, “stand[ing] strong against President Trump’s tariffs,” sat silently as Trump continued to make degrading remarks about Democrats and transgender people.
One of Prime Minister Carney’s children, Sasha Carney, came out in a 2019 article in the New Haven Register as non-binary while attending Yale University. In the article, Carney opens up about some of the hardships of being non-binary in a world where one’s gender “at birth is so enshrined in our legal and registration systems.”
“It’s exhausting to live in a world which invalidates your identity at every turn,” Carney wrote in an email to the New Haven Register. “I’ve met a lot of people, many of them well-meaning, who need a full-scale explanation of my personal experiences with being nonbinary, as well as a political explanation of who nonbinary people are and what position we occupy in society, before they will agree to use my pronouns, or not call me a girl.”
This is not the first time this week Trump has taken a swipe at transgender people, nor is it the first time he has mentioned it in front of diplomats. Last week, Trump blamed the government shutdown on transgender people, went on a tangent in front of a diplomat from Ireland in March, and made a joke about men competing in women’s sports to El Salvador’s president in April, The Advocate reported.
New York
NYC bar association slams Justice Dept. indictment of Lambda Legal attorney
The NYC Bar Association criticized the Justice Department’s indictment of LGBTQ attorney Carl Charles as extreme and unnecessary.
The New York City Bar Association on Wednesday condemned the U.S. Justice Department for its felony indictment of Lambda Legal attorney Carl Charles.
In the felony indictment, the Justice Department accuses Charles, a transgender lawyer based in Atlanta, of making a “false material declaration” during a judicial inquiry.
The inquiry was initiated by three Alabama district court judges in 2022, who believed that Charles, along with other attorneys, had engaged in “judge shopping” to get a more favorable outcome in the case challenging Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. During the inquiry, U.S. District Judge Liles Burke found that Charles was “intentionally dishonest” when he initially denied calling the chambers of another judge — the judge to whom the case challenging Alabama’s ban on gender-affirming care had been requested to be assigned as a related case.
In his order, Judge Burke publicly reprimanded Charles and imposed a $5,000 fine, but also noted he made “no findings of perjury,” and instead referred the matter to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama “to investigate whether Mr. Charles ha[d] engaged in any criminal conduct.”
The report by the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama found that Charles initially said he did not call the judge’s chambers, but later apologized and stated that he did make the call. The indictment by the Justice Department does not show that Charles corrected the record within minutes of his original statement. The indictment also failed to mention that Charles had no advance notice that the related case designation and phone call would be subjects of the inquiry, and that Charles said he was “nervous” and tried to be as “forthright as possible.”
It is also important to note that neither the court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, nor the three-judge panel found the call to be improper.
Lambda Legal, which has served as legal counsel on behalf of LGBTQ equality and for people living with HIV for more than 50 years, has challenged the indictment’s characterization of events, saying it “ignores the fact that the routine phone call at issue was acknowledged by the court to be entirely legal and proper.”
The NYC Bar called the initial inquiry “highly unusual” and the indictment targeting Charles “even more problematic,” highlighting the parallels between this instance and the mistreatment of civil rights lawyers during the civil rights movement.
“Judge Burke found that Mr. Charles committed misconduct and imposed a heavy sanction on him. The City Bar takes no position on the propriety of this finding or sanction, but the matter should have ended there, subject to Mr. Charles’s right to appeal,” a statement from the NYC Bar said. “Misstatements by attorneys to tribunals must be taken seriously. However, the indictment of Mr. Charles is an extreme departure from normal practice, especially because Mr. Charles corrected the statements before they could have had a material impact on the inquiry.”
The NYC Bar also highlights that Charles is transgender, which they argue could make the indictment politically motivated to minimize the fight for transgender rights in America, saying: “We are concerned that this irregular indictment appears calculated to chill advocates’ efforts to litigate in support of transgender rights and other civil rights claims.”
They go on to explain that the current political climate may be playing a role, but urge the Executive Branch and DOJ to follow the rule of law and the Constitution. “It comes at a time when the Trump administration’s systematic targeting of transgender people’s rights is accelerating through inflammatory actions, rhetoric and policies.”
“The City Bar urges the Executive Branch to adhere to the rule of law, cease warping the Department of Justice’s missions and functions by targeting individuals and groups the administration politically disfavors, and refrain from attempting to criminalize attorneys who advocate on behalf of transgender people and other marginalized communities.”