Commentary
Imagine
John Lennon classic is universal lesson in a tumultuous world
“Imagine all the people living life in peace … ”
— John Lennon
Some songs never age because they are born from the depths of the human soul. They don’t belong to a single decade or a single nation, but to the collective memory of humankind. “Imagine,” by John Lennon, is one of those songs. Its melody is a prayer without a temple, a creed without religion, a manifesto without borders. More than 50 years later, it remains one of the most revolutionary pieces ever written — a quiet rebellion that still echoes through the noise of our time.
To sing “imagine there’s no countries” on a planet bleeding from wars and forced migrations, surrounded by walls and divided by oceans that have become graves, is now an act of resistance. To whisper “imagine there’s no religion” in an age when faith is used to exclude, condemn, and control, is a sacred heresy. And to hum “imagine all the people sharing all the world” when millions continue to be stripped of their homes, lands, and dignity is a prophecy that still unsettles the powerful.
We live in an era where the word “peace” is spoken more often than it is lived. Speeches overflow with promises while nations run dry of hope. Governments that boast of freedom imprison those who dissent. Countries that proclaim democracy rule by fear. Systems that glorify progress manufacture hunger.
And through all this noise, Lennon’s voice still breaks through like a beam of light in the fog: “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one … ”
Maybe now, more than ever, we need to learn to imagine again.
Imagine Lennon walking among us in this century of confusion and cruelty. What would he write upon seeing how hard-won rights are being dismantled? What would he feel as hate speech becomes common language? What would he say about borders closing to those fleeing war or hunger, or about seas returning nameless bodies to their shores?
Perhaps he wouldn’t change a single word of his song — perhaps he’d only turn up the volume because “Imagine” was never naïve. It was — and still is — a moral demand.
The problem isn’t that the world has forgotten Lennon.
The problem is that the world has stopped imagining.
We have grown used to violence as background noise.
To inequality as destiny.
To lies as political strategy.
And in that resignation lies our deepest defeat.
Imagine if, instead of building walls, we built schools.
Imagine if, instead of crucifying difference, we celebrated it.
Imagine if economies served life rather than life serving economies.
Imagine if power meant service instead of domination.
Imagine if faith once again meant love and not exclusion.
Imagine if the planet stopped being a resource and became a home again.
This is not utopia — it is humanity.
The same humanity that bleeds in Gaza, trembles in Haiti, flees across Africa, resists in Latin America, and mourns in Ukraine.
The same humanity that cannot fit into one flag or one language.
The humanity Lennon dreamed of, without knowing that half a century later, we would still need his dream.
“Imagine all the people sharing all the world … ”
Maybe that’s what power fears the most — a world that shares.
A world where love is worth more than weapons.
Where justice depends not on color, creed, or wealth.
Lennon’s song never called for armed revolutions or promised paradise.
It asked for something harder: a change of heart.
Today, when hate spreads faster than truth, “Imagine” remains a light that refuses to go out.
It reminds us that change begins in the mind, in the word, in the smallest gesture of compassion.
It reminds us that no empire, no government, no ideology can survive forever on the pain of the people.
Because peace cannot be decreed — it must be built.
And hope cannot be bought — it must be sown.
Maybe Lennon’s miracle was never a heaven without hell,
but a world where no one has to die to live in peace.
Because yes, he was right: “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.”
And as long as there are dreamers, there is still hope for the world.
Commentary
Hypocrisy of the right on full display
Trans Americans in the crosshairs after Charlie Kirk assassination
As September came to a close, the right showed its willingness to make any changes and reforms only when those within their ranks are affected.
After the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the media and government exploded and filled our collective consciousness with tweets, wheatpaste posters, think pieces, and more. Whether the reaction was positive or negative, the subjects that seem to be on both sides of the aisle are transgender people and firearms.
The trans community has a new lens on it now.
The FBI and the community’s primary rival and rumored recipient of cosmetic gender-affirming surgery, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), are some of the many government officials now making wild exaggerations, deeming trans individuals as “violent extremists,” according to Ken Klippenstein.
SCOTUS cases that were halted are now back on the docket with passports being one of the main items.
And after all of this, instead of just being worried for myself and others like me, all I can think of is there has never been such a rapid and concise push to stop a demographic of people after such a huge attack. No school or store shooting has ever garnered anything more than thoughts and prayers; even from the recently passed Kirk who said that events, such as those that ultimately took his own life, are a sacrifice that needs to be made in order to protect the Second Amendment.
When it’s one of their own, conservatives will do anything in their power to make sure that any slight against one is a slight against all.
A school full of children?
“Could not have seen it coming.”
“Was the shooter trans?”
A far-right conservative talking head gets shot and killed defending the very thing that killed him?
“Now, we are war. They are out to take our way of life. Also, was the shooter trans?”
I am in firm agreement with many Americans in having widespread gun reform, However, a recent string of shootings where there is a slight chance that the shooter may be of a certain identity — never the case if he is a white male Christian and/or conservative — is not all of a sudden cause to strip one group of people from owning firearms after being considered “nihilistic extremists,” especially a group that makes up a fraction of a percentage of the population of the United States with an even smaller fraction in the history of mass shootings throughout American history.
The hypocrisy of the right during this current moment is allowing tragic loss of life around the country to be manipulated in order to push an agenda in order to garner hate among citizens to gain further control of legislation and erase trans Americans’ rights, taking them out of everyday life.
Much of that is not seen here currently in D.C. amid the residence, but the soul of America is on a path of further corruption should all of this continue, starting in the president’s backyard.
Jaylon Curry-Hagler is a Black trans woman and journalist based in the DMV. She is also a former Washington Blade intern.
Commentary
Claiming space, leading boldly: A new chapter in HIV fight
A time of extraordinary possibility and profound peril
I step into the leadership of the National Minority AIDS Council at a time of both extraordinary possibility and profound peril. We are living in a moment where science has given us the tools to end HIV as a public health threat—PrEP, PEP, U=U, long-acting injectables, and decades of research that have transformed what was once a death sentence into a manageable condition. And yet, the systems meant to deliver these tools are under siege.
Public health is being politicized. Science is being undermined. Civil and human rights are being rolled back. The safety and security of LGBTQ+ people—especially Black and Brown queer and trans folks—are increasingly fragile. In some states, even saying the word “gay” in a classroom is considered controversial. In others, access to gender-affirming care is being stripped away. And all the while, HIV continues to disproportionately impact communities that have been historically marginalized and medically neglected.
So yes, I step into this role with a sense of urgency. But I also step in with pride. Because I know what it means to be underestimated. I know what it means to be told you don’t belong. As a Black, church-going, gay boy from the South Side of Chicago, I grew up in a world that didn’t always see me, didn’t always protect me, and certainly didn’t expect me to lead a national movement. But here I am. And I’m not alone.
I carry with me the legacy of those who came before—of Marsha P. Johnson and Bayard Rustin, of Magic Johnson and Ryan White, of the activists who lay down in the streets and shouted “Silence = Death” until the world finally listened. I carry the wisdom of Black grandmothers who raised generations through grief and grit. I carry the fire of young people who refuse to be silent, who organize, who vote, who demand better.
At NMAC, we are not just fighting a virus, we are fighting the systems that allow it to thrive. We are fighting racism in healthcare, transphobia in policy, and stigma in every corner of society. We are fighting for Black and Brown communities, for LGBTQ+ youth, for aging people living with HIV who deserve dignity, not invisibility.
This is not just a job, it’s a calling. And it’s a call to action for all of us.
We must raise our voices louder than the attacks. We must claim space in rooms that were never built for us. We must demand funding that reflects the urgency of our communities’ needs. We must protect the programs that work—like Ryan White, HOPWA, and PEPFAR—and expand access to innovations like long-acting PrEP.
We must also tell the truth: that ending the HIV epidemic is not just a scientific challenge, it’s a justice challenge. It requires confronting poverty, housing insecurity, criminalization, and the erosion of civil rights. It requires centering people who live at the intersection of multiple oppressions. It requires love, radical empathy, and unapologetic leadership.
I am ready to lead. But I cannot do it alone.
To every activist, provider, policymaker, and person living with HIV: this is your movement too. Your voice matters. Your story matters. Your survival is revolutionary.
Let’s build a future where HIV is no longer a threat—not because we ignored it, but because we faced it head-on. Let’s build a future where public health is protected, science is respected, and every person—regardless of race, gender, or sexuality—can live with dignity and thrive.
Let’s build it together.
Harold Phillips is incoming CEO of National Minority AIDS Council.
Commentary
The Joker as queer icon
Cesar Romero’s camp performance is part of my gay coming of age
That Cesar Romero was a gay man is not a revelation at this point—scandalous or otherwise. During his years as a studio contract star in the 1930s to the early 1950s, he participated in the dream machine fantasy of dating eligible Hollywood actresses, but looking back at his fan magazine coverage today, it never seems forced or false. He and Joan Crawford laugh uproariously in each other’s arms; he shares a cigarette with Ann Sheridan with a gleeful, conspiratorial gleam in his eye; he winks at Betty Furness with a clear sense of intimacy.
He’s clearly having a blast. Romero is lucky that something he is genuinely passionate about—dancing and nightclubbing—makes him appear as something of a hetero wolf to movie fans. He doesn’t have to pretend as much as other gay stars. Tall, masculine, and graceful, he satisfies the dictates of the era in terms of what being a man is all about. That his ironic nickname is “Butch” is never given much scrutiny. So how does this hunk become a gay icon?
Of course, as far as I’m concerned, dancing with Carmen Miranda is enough to qualify. Miranda dances with many others in her fruity Technicolor fantasies—Wallace Beery, Steve Cochran, Groucho Marx, Dean Martin—but no one else matches her energy level and attitude the way Romero does in “Week-End in Havana” and “Springtime in the Rockies,”though in the latter it’s a group number. Miranda is part of his legacy in other ways. There’s also a censored Fox publicity photo where he is hoisting her in a lift that reveals Carmen is no fan of a Brazilian wax. And a woman in California identifies as the daughter of Carmen and Cesar, though without DNA analysis, the claim is impossible to prove or disprove. For the record, she acknowledges Cesar’s sexuality—just claims that Carmen brought out his fluidity. And if a gay man is going to sleep with a woman, it does seem appropriate that the woman in question would be Carmen Miranda.
Cesar Romero is in the business almost 40 years before “Batman”comes along in 1966. In those years he goes from Broadway dancer to Latin lover, from Shirley Temple’s “exotic” kidnapper to the Cisco Kid, from sociopathic gangster to perennial variety show guest star. Always a leading man. Always a romantic possibility. He is almost 60 when he plays the Joker for the first time. His full-bodied, hammy, joyful performance vaults him into pop cultural superstardom. He’s on lunch boxes, school supplies, board games, T-shirts, jigsaw puzzles, and trading cards; he becomes an action figure and a Halloween mask; toys inspired by him include joy buzzers, squirting flowers, and trick guns; and the character goes from being one of many Batmanvillains to rivaling the popularity of the Caped Crusaders themselves.
I believe that letting go of the masculine myth of leading man stardom is really what makes the Joker possible. It’s what lets Romero cut loose so wildly. There are usually a few buxom girls hanging around his lair, but Adam West gets his full attention. It isn’t until the late 1970s, when “Batman”is in afternoon reruns, that I see Romero as the Joker for the first time. I fall in love immediately, and it is the camp element that attracts. This is not just my introduction to the Joker and Romero; it is my first real exposure to live-action superheroes of any kind, leaving me with a sense of the genre being great fun and, more important, as a place that is queer friendly, though I don’t have the vocabulary or sense of cultural identity to articulate it in that way at the time. The only other nascent LGBTQIA+ representation in the media I remember from that era is also camp—with the usual suspects—performers like Charles Nelson Reilly, Paul Lynde, Rip Taylor, and Wayland Flowers and Madame (a phenomenally popular ventriloquist and his garrulous drag queen-like puppet). More serious fare, like “That Certain Summer”and “Boys in the Band,” is not in my childhood experience, and the idea of lesbians, bisexuals, and trans people is not yet on my radar.
I recognize these men as projections of my future self. While I don’t imagine myself growing up and plotting the demise of grown men who wear their underpants outside of their tights, I recognize the humor, the mannerisms, and the undercurrents if not the physicality of the innuendos. And Cesar Romero takes no shit. By the end of the first of each two-episode story, he’s always winning. I know he will lose by the end of the second part, but on some level, I recognize that as a fulfillment of the narrative demands of the form rather than as a personal loss for him. To me, he is a winner, and I like that very much. I’m an effeminate kid, thankfully not bullied or particularly singled out, but for a variety of reasons, I don’t feel very powerful. The Joker’s wild abandon is inspiring and empowering in a cockeyed sort of way. It has nothing to do with conforming to anyone’s idea of being masculine, and it has everything to do with proudly letting your freak flag fly.
In 1989, when “Batman”gets its historic reboot, the menace of Jack Nicholson is startlingly different from Cesar Romero. By the time of the Oscar-winning performances of Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, as well as Jared Leto, where the Joker becomes a truly frightening psychopath, Nicholson comes to seem relatively lighthearted, closer to Romero than to Ledger or Phoenix. The camp is mostly gone, but not the queerness. An underlying gender fluidity still informs the Joker through all of the live-action performances, and the character’s erotic obsession with Batman has deepened. With Romero it never had a truly carnal edge. By the time we hit Ledger, Phoenix, and Leto—the character appears entirely pansexual—frankly it’s the most recognizably human part of him that remains in his current incarnation. My original notion of the superhero space being LGBTQIA+ friendly has proven spectacularly accurate—prescient even. Now, Robin, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and Batwoman are all queer identifying across various media. But Cesar Romero got there first, and for me, his lighthearted, gleeful camp performance will always be a part of my own gay coming of age. Hail Cesar.
Samuel Garza Bernstein is an award-winning author, screenwriter, and playwright. His latest book is ‘Cesar Romero: The Joker Is Wild.’
