On free speech and the harms of conversion therapy
Debunked practice causes significant damage to youth
The Supreme Court recently heard oral arguments in Chiles v Salazar, regarding Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy practices. Media reports suggest that the conservative Supreme Court majority is inclined to strike down Colorado’s law. This would have a profound impact on 27 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, as well as numerous municipalities, that have taken action to protect youth from this pseudo-science quackery. Many of these laws passed with significant bipartisan support.
First, we should never predict how the court will rule, comments during oral arguments are not equal to the final opinion released by the court many months later. But we should challenge the premise of one issue that came up in oral arguments, about the evidence of the harm of conversion therapy. The New York Times reported on Justice Barrett’s question on if conversion therapy truly causes harm. I’m not sure that the evidence could be clearer or the medical consensus stronger. But Justice Alito questioned if the medical consensus was ideological. There is also a scientific consensus on gravity, and, for that matter, the efficacy of vaccines. But the attempt to disregard scientific evidence because some people disagree with it doesn’t make it less scientific. And yes, there have been times when the scientific consensus was ideologically driven, the eugenics movement comes to mind — and frankly the scientifically driven attempts at conversion therapy for more than a century. The scientific consensus today is based on the clear and unquestionable evidence of harm that results from past harms.
I led policy work at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden administration to safeguard youth from the harms of conversion therapy. The work we did in the Biden administration on this issue was significant. We prevented conversion therapy practices from being forced on youth in the foster care system and in runaway and homeless youth shelters across our nation. SAMSHA, the HHS division that addresses mental health and substance use, published a groundbreaking report outlining the mountain of evidence about how conversion therapy doesn’t work, and causes significant harm to youth. And on the global stage, HHS, State Department, Treasury, and USAID collaborated on a global plan to protect youth from conversion therapy practices around the world.
Conversion therapy is proven to increase depression, self-harm, and suicidal ideation. In reality, it is nothing more than junk science. This is presented as a case about free speech, but it’s not. It’s a case about medical ethics. Can a licensed healthcare professional provide a discredited modality of treatment to minor patients, even when we know it doesn’t work and causes immense harm? Conversion therapy is wrong no matter how you slice it, and regardless of what the Supreme Court concludes sometime next year.
Free speech is a central tenet of American democracy, and one that we should always strive to uphold. For a number of years I served on the board of directors of the Pennsylvania affiliate of the ACLU – I believe in free speech and am wary of attempts to undermine it. Conversion therapy is not free speech. Perpetuating medical harm is not free speech. Healthcare providers are welcome to hold and share opinions in the public square, that is free speech. They can write op-eds, attend rallies, and present their views on social media. They have free speech. But when they share information in a clinical environment to their patients, there is an expectation that they share evidence-based information. This is basic medical ethics. This is “do no harm.”
Conversion therapy has taken many forms over the decades. Beginning in the 1800s as a response to efforts in Europe to shift away from criminalized homosexuality to a so-called cure, conversion therapy at times has appeared as chemical castration, frontal lobotomies, electro-shock therapy, “ex-gay” camps, and today it appears as a form of “Christian counseling.” Not all Christian counseling is conversion therapy, and there are a significant number of Christian denominations that have official stances against conversion therapy, joining every major medical and public health organization in discrediting conversion therapy.
This case comes down to a simple question: can patients trust that the information their healthcare providers share with them is safe and grounded in evidence. My firm hope is that the Supreme Court agrees that the only fair-minded answer is “of course.”
Adrian Shanker is Senior Fellow at the Lehigh University College of Health. He served as Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health Policy at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden-Harris administration.
Join the Blade in honoring the best among us
Thanks to the activists, politicians, entrepreneurs who make D.C. a welcoming place
Some have questioned why the Washington Blade holds its annual “Best Of LGBTQ DC” contest each year. To me it is the chance to honor a whole range of people who work hard both in, and for, our community. I see all those who have been nominated in all the categories, as winners. Beyond that, I see as winners all those who would fit into the many categories, even if their names aren’t listed.
Those of us who live in D.C., or the surrounding suburbs of Maryland and Virginia, and places like Rehoboth Beach, Del., are so lucky. I know people around the country who read the Blade online might envy us if they are not as fortunate as we are to live in welcoming communities. We live in communities that honor us, and are willing to fight to protect us. The laws passed here are ones we can be proud we fought for. I feel very fortunate to know people like Mayor Muriel Bowser and Gov. Matt Meyer Delaware; Reps. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); people like Luke Clippinger, chair of the Judiciary Committee in the Maryland House of Delegates, and Virginia State Sens. Danica Roem and Adam Ebbin, among so many others, who have fought for us either because they are one of us, or are our allies, and believe in equality.
Then I see as best of as those who open businesses, and help grow the economy; allowing us to have jobs, and live lives where we can grow our families, and live well. People and organizations like Second Block Hospitality Group in Rehoboth Beach; Jamie Leeds, who owns the Hank’s group of restaurants; Freddie Lutz, who has businesses in both Virginia and Rehoboth Beach; David Perruzza of Pitchers, and Ed Bailey of Trade and other bars, past and present. People like Stephen Rutgers and Mark Rutstein who own Crush Bar. Stephen also works for the Blade and Mark has a real estate group. People like Bruce Namerow of Interactive Strategies, and David Franco of Level 2 Development; and so many more. These are all the people I thank for making my community, and my life, better.
I grew up in New York City and worked for Congresswoman Bella S. Abzug (D-N.Y.) who introduced the first Equality Act in 1974. I wasn’t even out when she did that. But I understood what it meant, and how it could make my life better in the future. The sad part is, it still hasn’t passed in Congress. So, in 27 states today, if you are a member of the LGBTQ community, you can marry on Sunday, and get thrown out of your apartment, and fired from your job on Monday. That is why I am so thankful I live in a place like Washington, D.C., where that can’t happen. At least it couldn’t until the felon, now in the White House, who is working to see that you can lose your federal job if you are a member of the LGBTQ community. So it makes me even more thankful that the people I know in local government here, all join me in the fight against the felon, and his MAGA cult. Because of the demented, sick, old, lying, racist, homophobic, sexist, in the White House, it is more crucial than ever we honor those who work for us, work with us, and fight for us. That is why the Blade’s ‘Best Of’ each year, is so important.
I write the Blade’s Comings & Goings column, and have now written more than 260 of them. I have been honored to write about so many great people in our community. They are all what I think of as the Best Of. They have achieved success in their jobs, have joined boards, or been honored with awards in their fields, or for their work in the community. The hundreds I have written about over the years keep reminding me how lucky I am to be a part of the LGBTQ community.
So, join with me as we honor the ‘Best Of’ in our community, and join me in saying thanks to all of them. To all who work in our community, members, and allies, who collectively make it a better, safer, place to live, openly and honestly. I toast all of them; and toast all of you who may read this column, knowing you are a part of the community who care.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Trump displays his evil, sick side more each day
Invading U.S. cities, threatening generals the latest outrages
Donald ‘Felon’ Trump seems to get more vicious, and demented, each day. He is apparently comfortable displaying his evil soul. He is now asking the Secretary of War, as he calls the Secretary of Defense, to send troops into Oregon to defend ICE installations. He has yet to understand he is inciting the violence by the way he has ICE operating.
He appointed his former personal lawyer, Lindsey Halligan, whom he brought into the White House, a person with no prosecutorial experience, as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, simply to indict former FBI Director James Comey. It was done against the advice of all those in the Justice Department who understand what they are doing, and is pure evil. His email to Pam Bondi, his acolyte who heads the Justice Department, asking her to move forward on indicting all his enemies, is frightening. Even Richard Nixon, with his enemies list, didn’t spend every day, as it seems the felon is doing, personally attacking people he disliked, or felt wronged him.
I actually worked for someone on Nixon’s enemies list, Rep. Bella S. Abzug (D-N.Y.). The felon seems to think of nothing else, being totally consumed with hate. In his UN speech he couldn’t help but tell people how great he thinks he is. He doesn’t realize most are laughing at him when he does that. He is a pathetic, demented, old, evil, man, who ran for president to see what he could do for himself, his family, and a few rich friends. He clearly never had any intention of doing anything for the people.
He is a grifter, and does it all openly. His personal wealth has increased by $3 billion since he became president again. Each day we find out more about what his appointees think they can get by grifting through their jobs. We find out his chief negotiator, Steve Witkoff, and his sons Alex and Zach, are cutting deals in the Middle East to make millions from the people Witkoff is negotiating with on behalf of the United States. Guess they saw Trump get a plane, and his sons getting deals, and figured why shouldn’t they get in on it. His son Zach is in the cryptocurrency scam the Trumps have, and Alex is getting money from Qatar and other countries for a commercial real estate fund. So, while the felon is taking healthcare away from millions of families, he, and his friends, are making billions. He clearly couldn’t care less he is putting people out of work, seeing prices for food, heating fuel, rent, and other basics go up, and as Mike Pence recently said, “suggesting he is giving them a tax cut and then collecting it all back through the tariffs he is imposing.”
Day by day we see more disgusting behavior from the felon, and yes, his approval ratings are going down, including a recent one showing he is getting the blame for the government shutdown. But we won’t know until the elections in Virginia and New Jersey, on Nov. 4, whether the American people fully understand they are being screwed by this felon and his acolytes. If they do, they will come out and tell him ‘we’ve had enough’ by voting for Democrats. We will see if people actually understand while most agree illegal immigrants who are violent criminals, should be deported, that Trump is sending his ICE agents, acting like the Gestapo, after immigrants who are here to escape persecution in their home countries, are hardworking and paying taxes, and living quiet, and safe lives, committing no crimes. It is estimated by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), that immigrants, including undocumented ones, pay billions in taxes annually to the government. They are hardworking men and women, often doing jobs Americans won’t do. Without them, the American economy would fall apart. Today, because of Trump’s actions, any person who isn’t lily white, needs to walk around many cities with their papers in their pocket at all times, afraid they will be stopped by an ICE agent, wearing a mask, having no identification, getting thrown into an unmarked car, and taken away without family or friends knowing where they were taken. This is not the America I know, or want to know. This is more reminiscent of Germany in 1939, the country that put my dad’s parents to death in the gas chambers of Auschwitz. The country he escaped from and immigrated to the United States to start life anew, and where he joined our military, and went back to fight the Germans, earning a Bronze Star.
I believe violence is wrong. It is not the way to settle anything, and we should teach our children that. It is also wrong that in our country, with nearly 350 million people, there are nearly 450 million guns. But the felon refuses to speak out against that. He condemns violence only selectively. He declares war on Chicago, renames the department of Defense, the Department of War, attends a memorial service and lowers the flag for Charlie Kirk, and then when asked says he doesn’t even know about the Democratic lawmaker and her husband gunned down in their home in Minnesota. He speaks to 800 generals and admirals called together by his formerly drunk, philandering, Secretary of Defense, who he now calls his Secretary of War, and rants to them about wanting to train our military by stationing them in our own cities. That is the sick, old, lying, demented, felon, we have in the White House today. The generals and admirals greeted him with stony silence as he threatened to fire them if they didn’t like what he said.
As I have written before, it is past time for all Americans to speak out. We must speak out with joined voices, every day, and then use our votes to say to the felon, “we’ve had enough of your BS. You do not represent the United States we love, and want.”
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.
Coming out is more than a concept, it’s a necessity
If it’s safe for you, be bold in defiance of those who want to silence us
In 1988, Robert Eichberg and Jean O’Leary made history. After the historic March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights the year before — bringing together three quarters of a million LGBTQ+ people and allies in our nation’s capital — they sought to solve a particular problem: far too many people thought they didn’t know a lesbian or gay person. By encouraging our community to “come out” and live our lives in the open, we could show the world the depth, breadth, and beauty of our collective lives. Simply by being ourselves, we could dispel myths and work against stigma. In 1988, coming out was an act of incredible courage and sacrifice. Today, against the backdrop of the anger, vitriol, and misinformation directed against us (and particularly transgender people like myself), it takes courage again.
It’s only natural to feel fear and apprehension right now. I feel it too. The news cycle is moving faster than ever, and it’s impossible to completely avoid it, no matter how much you un-plug. The people currently in power in our country are almost myopic in their focus on using us to drive a wedge between friends, neighbors, and families. With every tragedy, a well-oiled media machine starts moving, trying their best to find links between us and heinous acts, even if they’re tenuous or, too often, altogether bogus. And on top of that, far too many of us are now living in places where we have to ask difficult and embarrassing questions before we walk out of our homes to live our lives. Where is safe for me? Where can I use a restroom or a gym without the threat of harassment? What will it look like in my workplace for me, or even my company, if I stand up for myself? Does my library even have books that speak to my life or experience?
We’ve lived through times like these before. There are people alive today — legends like Miss Major Griffin-Gracy come to mind — who lived much of their lives in a world like the one we are threatened with now, where our bars were raided, where our identities were suppressed, where those who had the courage to live authentically were either hospitalized or criminalized. At the Human Rights Campaign, on this 37th National Coming Out Day, we’re hard at work alongside dozens of partner groups and millions of members and supporters to make sure that a brighter future is ahead of us.
I was born in 1988, just a few months before Robert Eichenberg and Jean O’Leary marked the first National Coming Out Day, and I grew up in an Arkansas town where ‘gay’ still meant bad, wrong, and evil. The first time I ever heard of someone coming out, it was after one of my classmates was viciously attacked for it in a junior high stairwell. Just a couple of years later, I would try to come out to my mother as trans for the first time. Coming out has been a brave thing for far longer than it was ever mundane. It’s how I know how strong we are as a community. Coming out is more than just a concept, it’s a necessity.
For those who aren’t able to come out — for whatever reason — right now, know that you are seen, you are loved, and when you’re ready, there is a big community ready to embrace you with open arms. If it’s safe for you to do so — be out. Be proud. Be bold, and most importantly, be you. In defiance of all those who want to silence us. In celebration of all those who paid a steep price to pave the way for us. And in honor of all who come next.
Laurel Powell is director of communications for the Human Rights Campaign.
