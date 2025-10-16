On free speech and the harms of conversion therapy

Donald ‘Felon’ Trump seems to get more vicious, and demented, each day. He is apparently comfortable displaying his evil soul. He is now asking the Secretary of War, as he calls the Secretary of Defense, to send troops into Oregon to defend ICE installations. He has yet to understand he is inciting the violence by the way he has ICE operating.

He appointed his former personal lawyer, Lindsey Halligan, whom he brought into the White House, a person with no prosecutorial experience, as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, simply to indict former FBI Director James Comey. It was done against the advice of all those in the Justice Department who understand what they are doing, and is pure evil. His email to Pam Bondi, his acolyte who heads the Justice Department, asking her to move forward on indicting all his enemies, is frightening. Even Richard Nixon, with his enemies list, didn’t spend every day, as it seems the felon is doing, personally attacking people he disliked, or felt wronged him.

I actually worked for someone on Nixon’s enemies list, Rep. Bella S. Abzug (D-N.Y.). The felon seems to think of nothing else, being totally consumed with hate. In his UN speech he couldn’t help but tell people how great he thinks he is. He doesn’t realize most are laughing at him when he does that. He is a pathetic, demented, old, evil, man, who ran for president to see what he could do for himself, his family, and a few rich friends. He clearly never had any intention of doing anything for the people.

He is a grifter, and does it all openly. His personal wealth has increased by $3 billion since he became president again. Each day we find out more about what his appointees think they can get by grifting through their jobs. We find out his chief negotiator, Steve Witkoff, and his sons Alex and Zach, are cutting deals in the Middle East to make millions from the people Witkoff is negotiating with on behalf of the United States. Guess they saw Trump get a plane, and his sons getting deals, and figured why shouldn’t they get in on it. His son Zach is in the cryptocurrency scam the Trumps have, and Alex is getting money from Qatar and other countries for a commercial real estate fund. So, while the felon is taking healthcare away from millions of families, he, and his friends, are making billions. He clearly couldn’t care less he is putting people out of work, seeing prices for food, heating fuel, rent, and other basics go up, and as Mike Pence recently said, “suggesting he is giving them a tax cut and then collecting it all back through the tariffs he is imposing.”

Day by day we see more disgusting behavior from the felon, and yes, his approval ratings are going down, including a recent one showing he is getting the blame for the government shutdown. But we won’t know until the elections in Virginia and New Jersey, on Nov. 4, whether the American people fully understand they are being screwed by this felon and his acolytes. If they do, they will come out and tell him ‘we’ve had enough’ by voting for Democrats. We will see if people actually understand while most agree illegal immigrants who are violent criminals, should be deported, that Trump is sending his ICE agents, acting like the Gestapo, after immigrants who are here to escape persecution in their home countries, are hardworking and paying taxes, and living quiet, and safe lives, committing no crimes. It is estimated by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), that immigrants, including undocumented ones, pay billions in taxes annually to the government. They are hardworking men and women, often doing jobs Americans won’t do. Without them, the American economy would fall apart. Today, because of Trump’s actions, any person who isn’t lily white, needs to walk around many cities with their papers in their pocket at all times, afraid they will be stopped by an ICE agent, wearing a mask, having no identification, getting thrown into an unmarked car, and taken away without family or friends knowing where they were taken. This is not the America I know, or want to know. This is more reminiscent of Germany in 1939, the country that put my dad’s parents to death in the gas chambers of Auschwitz. The country he escaped from and immigrated to the United States to start life anew, and where he joined our military, and went back to fight the Germans, earning a Bronze Star.

I believe violence is wrong. It is not the way to settle anything, and we should teach our children that. It is also wrong that in our country, with nearly 350 million people, there are nearly 450 million guns. But the felon refuses to speak out against that. He condemns violence only selectively. He declares war on Chicago, renames the department of Defense, the Department of War, attends a memorial service and lowers the flag for Charlie Kirk, and then when asked says he doesn’t even know about the Democratic lawmaker and her husband gunned down in their home in Minnesota. He speaks to 800 generals and admirals called together by his formerly drunk, philandering, Secretary of Defense, who he now calls his Secretary of War, and rants to them about wanting to train our military by stationing them in our own cities. That is the sick, old, lying, demented, felon, we have in the White House today. The generals and admirals greeted him with stony silence as he threatened to fire them if they didn’t like what he said.

As I have written before, it is past time for all Americans to speak out. We must speak out with joined voices, every day, and then use our votes to say to the felon, “we’ve had enough of your BS. You do not represent the United States we love, and want.”



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.