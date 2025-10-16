Join the Blade in honoring the best among us

Some have questioned why the Washington Blade holds its annual “Best Of LGBTQ DC” contest each year. To me it is the chance to honor a whole range of people who work hard both in, and for, our community. I see all those who have been nominated in all the categories, as winners. Beyond that, I see as winners all those who would fit into the many categories, even if their names aren’t listed.

Those of us who live in D.C., or the surrounding suburbs of Maryland and Virginia, and places like Rehoboth Beach, Del., are so lucky. I know people around the country who read the Blade online might envy us if they are not as fortunate as we are to live in welcoming communities. We live in communities that honor us, and are willing to fight to protect us. The laws passed here are ones we can be proud we fought for. I feel very fortunate to know people like Mayor Muriel Bowser and Gov. Matt Meyer Delaware; Reps. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); people like Luke Clippinger, chair of the Judiciary Committee in the Maryland House of Delegates, and Virginia State Sens. Danica Roem and Adam Ebbin, among so many others, who have fought for us either because they are one of us, or are our allies, and believe in equality.

Then I see as best of as those who open businesses, and help grow the economy; allowing us to have jobs, and live lives where we can grow our families, and live well. People and organizations like Second Block Hospitality Group in Rehoboth Beach; Jamie Leeds, who owns the Hank’s group of restaurants; Freddie Lutz, who has businesses in both Virginia and Rehoboth Beach; David Perruzza of Pitchers, and Ed Bailey of Trade and other bars, past and present. People like Stephen Rutgers and Mark Rutstein who own Crush Bar. Stephen also works for the Blade and Mark has a real estate group. People like Bruce Namerow of Interactive Strategies, and David Franco of Level 2 Development; and so many more. These are all the people I thank for making my community, and my life, better.

I grew up in New York City and worked for Congresswoman Bella S. Abzug (D-N.Y.) who introduced the first Equality Act in 1974. I wasn’t even out when she did that. But I understood what it meant, and how it could make my life better in the future. The sad part is, it still hasn’t passed in Congress. So, in 27 states today, if you are a member of the LGBTQ community, you can marry on Sunday, and get thrown out of your apartment, and fired from your job on Monday. That is why I am so thankful I live in a place like Washington, D.C., where that can’t happen. At least it couldn’t until the felon, now in the White House, who is working to see that you can lose your federal job if you are a member of the LGBTQ community. So it makes me even more thankful that the people I know in local government here, all join me in the fight against the felon, and his MAGA cult. Because of the demented, sick, old, lying, racist, homophobic, sexist, in the White House, it is more crucial than ever we honor those who work for us, work with us, and fight for us. That is why the Blade’s ‘Best Of’ each year, is so important.

I write the Blade’s Comings & Goings column, and have now written more than 260 of them. I have been honored to write about so many great people in our community. They are all what I think of as the Best Of. They have achieved success in their jobs, have joined boards, or been honored with awards in their fields, or for their work in the community. The hundreds I have written about over the years keep reminding me how lucky I am to be a part of the LGBTQ community.

So, join with me as we honor the ‘Best Of’ in our community, and join me in saying thanks to all of them. To all who work in our community, members, and allies, who collectively make it a better, safer, place to live, openly and honestly. I toast all of them; and toast all of you who may read this column, knowing you are a part of the community who care.



Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist.