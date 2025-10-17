Breaking: Trump grants clemency to George Santos

President Trump announced Friday that he is commuting the sentence of former New York Congressman George Santos.

Santos, who represented New York’s Third District, was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He admitted to stealing the identities of 11 people — including several family members — to make donations to his own campaign.

“I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump posted on Truth Social, his social media platform. “Good luck George, have a great life!”

The commutation follows an open letter published Monday in the South Shore Press on Long Island — filled with flattery and what the 37-year-old disgraced congressman and felon called a “passionate plea to President Trump.”

“You have always been a man of second chances, a leader who believes in redemption and renewal,” Santos wrote. “I am asking you now, from the depths of my heart, to extend that same belief to me.”

Trump, also a convicted felon, granted clemency to Santos — the first openly LGBTQ Republican elected to Congress — after he had served just 84 days of his more than seven-year sentence.

In the same post announcing his decision, Trump also claimed Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut “is far worse” by lying about his Vietnam War record.

Even before being sworn into the House of Representatives, Santos had been caught lying about his past. He once claimed to be Jewish despite being raised Catholic, falsely said his mother had been “the first female executive at a major financial institution” and survived the 9/11 terrorist attacks — though The New York Times reported she was living in Brazil at the time as a domestic worker. He also fabricated large portions of his education and career history.

“Well, darlings … The curtain falls, the spotlight dims, and the rhinestones are packed. From the halls of Congress to the chaos of cable news, what a ride it’s been!” Santos wrote on X in June. “Was it messy? Always. Glamorous? Occasionally. Honest? I tried … most days.”