Buttigieg to campaign for Spanberger next week in Va.
Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will campaign in support of former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger in Virginia next week.
The gay politician will participate in a rally in Charlottesville on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Buttigieg is also expected to headline a Spanberger fundraiser in D.C. the night before.
Spanberger, a pro-LGBTQ Democrat who is running to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, will face off against current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who stated during an Oct. 9 gubernatorial debate that a lack of marriage equality and employment protections for LGBTQ people is “not discrimination.”
“Looking forward to hitting the campaign trail next week with my friend and Virginia’s next governor,” Buttigieg said on social media on Oct. 14.
A new poll from Trafalgar Group finds Spanberger leading Earle-Sears by a 47.5-45.1 percent margin. Spanberger’s lead is within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error.
The poll follows a recent scandal involving former state Del. Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general who sent text messages in 2022 about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican. Spanberger has not called for Jones to exit the race.
The Charlottesville rally will take place two weeks before Election Day.
Earle-Sears: Lack of marriage equality, employment protections is ‘not discrimination’
Republican Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears on Thursday said a lack of marriage rights for same-sex couples and employment protections for LGBTQ people is “not discrimination.”
Earle-Sears made the comment during a debate against her Democratic opponent in the Virginia gubernatorial race, former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, that took place at Norfolk State University. Earle-Sears also raised transgender athletes on high school sports teams and students using restrooms and other facilities that correspond with their gender identity.
“Yes, Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears, that is indeed discrimination,” said Sam Lau, a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, on Thursday in response to Earle-Sears’s comments. “Vote for Abigail Spanberger.”
A Washington Post-Schar School poll conducted between Sept. 25-29 shows Spanberger ahead of Earle-Sears by 12 points.
Earle-Sears, who hopes to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who cannot run for a consecutive term, has previously expressed her “moral” opposition to marriage equality. Earle-Sears also deliberately misgendered state Sen. Danica Roem (D-Manassas), who is Virginia’s first openly transgender state senator, in 2024.
Spanberger leads Earle-Sears in Va. gubernatorial race
A new Washington Post-Schar School poll finds Democrat Abigail Spanberger leads Republican Winsome Earle-Sears in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.
The former congresswoman holds a 12-point advantage over Earle-Sears, Virginia’s current lieutenant governor, according to the poll conducted between Sept. 25-29. Earle-Sears previously expressed “moral” opposition to same-sex marriage and deliberately misgendered Danica Roem, Virginia’s first openly transgender state senator, in 2024.
Democratic state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi leads Republican John Reid, a gay conservative talk show host, in the race for lieutenant governor; Democrat Jay Jones also leads incumbent Republican Jason Miyares for attorney general. Still, a significant margin of error fails to indicate a significant lead for either Democratic candidate.
The poll was conducted before the National Review published screenshots Jones fantasizing about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican, during a text with former colleague and Republican state Del. Carrie Coyner.
The August 2022 text conversation featured Jones envisioning a scenario where Gilbert “gets two bullets to the head,” going on to describe Gilbert and his wife as evil and “breeding little fascists.”
President Donald Trump called Jones a “Radical Left Lunatic” and demanded him to drop out of the state race. Spanberger expressed her “disgust” at Jones’s words but did not encourage him to exit the race.
Earle-Sears released a new campaign ad following the scandal encouraging Virginians to “reject the insanity. Vote Republican.”
The six candidates in Virginia’s statewide races all hold varying stances on LGBTQ policy and equality.
Youngkin directs Va. Board of Health to ‘protect’ women and girls in ‘sex separated spaces’
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued an executive director that directs the state’s Board of Health to “protect” women and girls in “sex separated spaces and activities.”
“The health and safety of women and girls in sex separated spaces and participating in athletic competitions is in serious jeopardy due to irresponsible policies, including those that allow known sex offenders to hunt little girls in public locker rooms,” said Youngkin in a press release that announced the directive. “It is an embarrassment and a tragedy that certain individuals continue to turn a blind eye to these clear violations of the law and of the health, safety, privacy, dignity, and respect of Virginians. This must stop.”
Youngkin also thanked President Donald Trump, the Justice Department, and the U.S. Department of Education “for their strong, common sense approach to protecting women and girls.” Advocates have sharply criticized the White House over its directives and policies — including the federal government’s position there are “only two genders, male and female” and banning transgender girls and women from competing on women’s sports teams — they say specifically target trans people.
Youngkin’s executive order specifically directs the Virginia Board of Health to:
• Prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia; and
• Prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in a state of undress.
The press release notes the board in August “accepted a petition under Va. Code § 2.2-4007, from three female athletes in Virginia ‘who have been directly harmed by males competing in female collegiate sports.'”
“The petition ‘formally request[ed] that the Virginia Board of Health add and/or amend regulations within 12 VAC 5 to prevent biological males from participating in organized female-only athletic teams and competitions in Virginia, and to prevent biological males from using designated female spaces where females are likely to be in any state of undress.'”
Youngkin, Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears since they took office in 2021 have repeatedly criticized school districts in Northern Virginia over policies that allow trans students to use bathrooms and other facilities based on their gender identity. The three Republicans have also campaigned against trans athletes on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity.
Fairfax County Public Schools last week lost more than $3 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education because it allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.
