Buttigieg to campaign for Spanberger next week in Va.

Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will campaign in support of former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger in Virginia next week.

The gay politician will participate in a rally in Charlottesville on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Buttigieg is also expected to headline a Spanberger fundraiser in D.C. the night before.

Spanberger, a pro-LGBTQ Democrat who is running to succeed Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, will face off against current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, who stated during an Oct. 9 gubernatorial debate that a lack of marriage equality and employment protections for LGBTQ people is “not discrimination.”

“Looking forward to hitting the campaign trail next week with my friend and Virginia’s next governor,” Buttigieg said on social media on Oct. 14.

A new poll from Trafalgar Group finds Spanberger leading Earle-Sears by a 47.5-45.1 percent margin. Spanberger’s lead is within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error.

The poll follows a recent scandal involving former state Del. Jay Jones, the Democratic candidate for attorney general who sent text messages in 2022 about shooting former Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert, a Republican. Spanberger has not called for Jones to exit the race.

The Charlottesville rally will take place two weeks before Election Day.