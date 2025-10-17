Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Franklin County
LGBTQ celebration held at Wilson College
Pride Franklin County was held on Sunday, Oct. 12 at Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: BE. A Gala for Black Equity
LGBTQ organization bestows honors
The Center for Black Equity held a gala event at the National Press Club on Saturday, Oct. 4. Awardees at “BE. A Gala for Black Equity” included Tracey Africa Norman, the late A. Cornelius Baker, Jack Mizrahi, Hope Giselle-Godsey, MOBI, Patrik-Ian Polk, Eva Marcille, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) and Big Freedia.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Winchester Pride
Annual festival held at Museum of Shenandoah Valley
The 2025 Winchester Pride Festival was held at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 4.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: WorldPride Wrap Up Party
Capital Pride Alliance event held at convention center
The Capital Pride Alliance held the 2025 WorldPride Wrap Up Party at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
