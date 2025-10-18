A jolt to the senses: Chevy Bolt returns

After a brief hiatus that started in late 2023, the Chevy Bolt—once a practical wallflower in the EV world—arrives back in showrooms in early 2026. It’s now sleeker, sassier, and less expensive than ever. And why not? Saving the planet should be affordable — and look good on Instagram.

CHEVY BOLT

$29,000

Range: 255 miles

0 to 60 mph: 7.5 seconds

Cargo space: 16.2 cu. ft.

Pros: Shapelier styling. Faster charging. Wallet-friendly price.

Cons: No speed demon. No AWD option. Modest towing capability.

If the previous Chevy Bolt was like a dependable friend who didn’t exactly turn heads, the new version has had a queer awakening. Still practical? Absolutely. Still efficient? You bet. But the exterior now boasts a sharper, wider stance, with slimmer headlights and punchier details that scream confidence instead of compromise.

Charging speed—which was anemic before—is significantly faster: roughly 100 miles in just 10 minutes at a fast-charging station. If you’re on a longer road trip and need to reach up to 80% battery capacity, it takes just 26 minutes—which is less than half the time of the previous model.

Range sits around 255 miles, so you’ll have no problem making it from your downtown apartment to that weekend cabin getaway—or your ex’s new city, if you’re feeling chaotic.

Regenerative braking is also improved, recapturing more energy for better efficiency and the ability for seamless one-pedal driving. In fact, lift your foot off the pedal and you can now come to a complete stop without touching the brakes.

As for speed, there’s now 210 horsepower—perfect for zipping through traffic (and faster than the Bolt’s archnemesis: the Nissan Leaf).

Overall, the ride is composed and confident—smooth over bumps, whisper-quiet, and surprisingly fun. No, this is not a performance diva, but it’s got lowkey swagger.

Inside, the Bolt is all grown up: cozy, modern and uncluttered, with soft-touch materials and ambient lighting that can match your mood. The cabin feels designed for people who appreciate good design—and good lighting for selfies.

There’s also enough tech to impress gadget-loving friends without being overwhelming. A massive, curved touchscreen runs Google Built-In, so your Maps, Assistant and playlists are always ready to go. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are still here, and the interface feels logical, polished and just a touch playful.

And the suite of safety features is impressive: automatic braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitor, 360-degree camera, parking assist—it’s all here. But the crown jewel is Super Cruise, GM’s hands-free driving system that can take over on thousands of miles of highways. Forget route planning or battery-range concerns, this high-tech system does it all for you—including automatic lane changes on compatible roads.

Headroom and legroom are more than decent, especially for front-seat passengers. But for serious shopping mavens, rear cargo capacity is basically average. Luckily, the Bolt’s stowage quickly balloons to three times the size with the rear seats folded. (CityCenter, her I come!)

If the first Bolt seemed like that sweet environmentalist who handed out reusable straws, this one’s their supercharged offspring—still saving the planet, but now with a jawline and a Spotify playlist that slaps. It feels like an EV that makes sustainability something to celebrate, not tolerate.

To me, you could say the Bolt didn’t just come back — it came out, fully charged and ready to shine.