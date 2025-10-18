How a gov’t shutdown impacts D.C. real estate market

As we enter week three of the latest government shutdown, Washington feels quiet, both in the halls of Congress and in the open houses around our city. Agents and sellers will tell you with a defeated lilt in their voice that, despite lower rates and a relatively strong economy, listings are sometimes just not selling — no matter the price drops.

And yet, despite this depressed sentiment held by so many in the industry, the numbers are telling an almost entirely different story. The latest statistics available through the main regional multiple listing service (MLS), BrightMLS, show that not only is sales volume up since September 2024, but so is the median sale price. In fact, overall listing inventory is not skyrocketing as so many on social media would have you believe — it’s actually on par with this time last year too. So how can the vibe be so mismatched with the data?

First, to go deeper into the numbers, the new listings in August of 2024 were just over 850, and in 2025 there were 816 in the same month. September of 2025 saw only 100 more new listings than September 2024. Meanwhile the number of units sold in both months this year were higher, and September of this year was actually higher by about 10%.

The median values data also tell a happy story: the median sale price in September of this year is $677,500, which is up a whopping 12.7% over the median sales price of $601,250 in September of 2024. On a year to date basis, the numbers are more modest, but still show an overall 2% increase in values.

Justin Levitch, the data whisperer and president of RLAH Real Estate, went a step further to explore the impact of previous shutdowns on the market to predict the effects of this one on our market. He found that in the weeks leading up to previous shutdowns, and the time of the shutdowns themselves, and the weeks after them, there was a noticeable drop in market activity, between 10% in 2013 and over 20% in 2018. But in both cases, the market basically rebounded just after the shutdown occurred: in 2013, the number of contracts signed vs. a ‘normal’ time period was down just a hair at around 3% under normal, but in 2018, contracts signed shot up to 20% above normal in the weeks following that event. Thirteen days into our current shutdown, new contracts are already down about 20% from their average over the last three years, so here’s hoping for a 2018-style rebound when this shutdown ends– assuming it does.

Levitch continues his analysis with a question about how the shutdown may also intersect with another market question about this fourth quarter versus last year’s: Q4 in 2024 saw the largest increase in closed sales over any previous year’s quarter since before 2022, at over 16%. This is undoubtedly a result of two back-to-back rate drops that occurred around election time last year. With a rate drop recently in the books, we could be poised for another similar bump this quarter, especially if it happens again. But with the shutdown firmly in place, will that still happen? That is certainly the big question on all our minds.

Markets like this are tough for buyers and sellers to understand and navigate, because even with the data to chew on, a clear path toward meeting their goals is not always apparent. That’s why choosing a capable and thoughtful Realtor as a guide is so critical. Experience dealing with tough markets, perseverance to see a strategy through to successful closing, and systems to ensure the plan is going according to plan are all essential elements to look for in your partner.

If you find that combination, whether with a team like Bediz Group or another agent, you might become one of these happy stats, and not watching others win from the sidelines.



David Bediz is the owner of Bediz Group, LLC at RLAH Real Estate, and also owns Home Starts Here, a loan brokerage. Both are licensed in D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware and exist to serve the needs of buyers and sellers in every price range. Bediz Group has been awarded the Best of Gay DC award at least five times, including this year. More at www.bediz.com or 202-642-1616.